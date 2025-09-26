T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem
Amid efforts to remediate one of Web3's most persistent challenges —inefficient value distribution —T-REX, an Arbitrum-backed data and engagement infrastructure for Web3, has announced the official launch of its platform today. While this marks a major milestone in the platform's journey, it is a step closer to achieving its mission of bolstering structural efficiency in the Web3 space. While it has secured a massive $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, the launch has seen T-REX introduce an "intelligence layer" for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. T-REX understands that the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. This is usually because mechanisms deployed in recent token launches tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. To address this loophole, T-REC features the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge. While these personas are designed to evolve with user behavior, they create a more accurate representation over time. This enables the profiles to feed into the platform's Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users with the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contributions. Meanwhile, outcomes generated from the system are fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, helping T-REX to curtail fraud and efficiently increase return on…
