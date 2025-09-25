2025-09-28 Sunday

Ohio Approves Bitcoin Payments for State ServicesOhio

TLDR Ohio now allows Bitcoin payments for taxes and state services starting in 2025. Bitcoin transactions under $200 in Ohio are exempt from capital gains tax reporting. Ohio’s Blockchain Basics Act supports wider crypto adoption, preventing local bans. Ohio may inspire other states to adopt cryptocurrency for public finance systems. Ohio has taken a major [...] The post Ohio Approves Bitcoin Payments for State ServicesOhio appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 03:43
Bitcoin Dips Below $110K as ETFs Record $241M Inflows Despite Market Downturn

Bitcoin fell below $110,000 amid global market volatility, posting 5% Thursday losses while US ETFs recorded $241 million inflows and DCC Enterprises bought another 50 BTC. The post Bitcoin Dips Below $110K as ETFs Record $241M Inflows Despite Market Downturn appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 03:41
Buterin Teases Most Radical Ethereum Shift Yet

Buterin Teases Most Radical Ethereum Shift Yet Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/buterin-most-radical-for-ethereum-shift-yet-fusaka/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:40
Brothers Charged in Armed Kidnapping After $8 Million Crypto Heist

TLDR Brothers Raymond and Isiah Garcia held a family hostage for $8 million in crypto. Authorities tracked down the brothers using a Wendy’s receipt and surveillance footage. The incident led to the cancellation of a local homecoming football game. The Garcia brothers face federal and state charges in connection with the crypto heist. Two brothers [...] The post Brothers Charged in Armed Kidnapping After $8 Million Crypto Heist appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 03:37
CarMax (KMX) Stock: Falls 18.6% After Disappointing Q2 Earnings

TLDR CarMax stock drops 18.6% after weak Q2 earnings, lower vehicle sales hit revenue. CarMax sees 5.4% dip in retail vehicle sales, impacting Q2 earnings and stock price. Weaker-than-expected sales, higher loan loss provisions send CarMax shares tumbling. CarMax Q2 earnings down; stock falls 18.6% as sales, margins decline across segments. CarMax suffers from slower [...] The post CarMax (KMX) Stock: Falls 18.6% After Disappointing Q2 Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 03:24
Bitcoin ETFs Surge Back With Record $241M Inflows – ETH ETFs Still Bleed

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) bounced back sharply on September 24, recording $241 million in net inflows after two straight days of investor withdrawals, according to data from SoSoValue. The turnaround comes after a combined $244 million in outflows on September 23 and a larger $439 million exit the day before, as markets adjusted to the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut and awaited fresh U.S. inflation data. Bitcoin ETF Holdings Near $150B After Strong Daily Inflows BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led yesterday’s inflows with $128.9 million, bringing its cumulative net inflows to $60.78 billion and total net assets to $87.2 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with $37.7 million in net inflows, raising its historical total to $2.18 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC also attracted $29.7 million, while Bitwise’s BITB added $24.7 million.Bitcoin ETFs Record. September 24 Source: SoSoValue Smaller inflows were recorded by VanEck’s HODL at $6.4 million and Grayscale’s BTC fund at $13.5 million. In total, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $149.7 billion in assets, equal to 6.62% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. Cumulative inflows have reached $57.49 billion, while daily trading volume on September 24 came in at $2.58 billion. The renewed demand highlights the resilience of Bitcoin products following heavy redemptions earlier in the week. On September 23, Bitcoin ETFs lost $103.6 million, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $75.6 million in outflows and ARKB with $27.9 million. That followed an even steeper session on September 22, when Bitcoin funds shed $363 million, including $276.7 million from Fidelity’s FBTC alone. Ethereum ETFs, however, continued to see outflows. On September 24, ETH products recorded $79.4 million in net redemptions, extending a trend of sustained investor withdrawals.Ethereum ETFs Record. September 24. Source: SoSoValue Fidelity’s FETH saw the largest daily outflow at $33.2 million, followed by BlackRock’s ETHA with $26.5 million and Grayscale’s ETHE with $8.9 million. Bitwise’s ETHW lost $4.5 million, while VanEck’s ETHV and Grayscale’s ETH fund reported no significant flows. The redemptions build on heavy losses earlier in the week. On September 23, Ethereum ETFs saw $140.7 million in outflows, with Fidelity’s FETH leading at $63.4 million, followed by $36.4 million from Grayscale’s ETH product and $23.9 million from Bitwise’s ETHW. A day earlier, on September 22, ETH funds posted $76 million in outflows, again led by Fidelity. As of September 24, Ethereum spot ETFs hold $27.4 billion in assets, representing 5.45% of ETH’s total market value. Cumulative inflows now stand at $13.6 billion, despite the recent wave of redemptions. Institutional Pause Weighs on Bitcoin—Armstrong Still Predicts $1M BTC Institutional demand for Bitcoin has cooled after a strong start to September, with spot ETF inflows falling sharply. According to Glassnode, net inflows dropped 54% last week to $931.4 million from $2.03 billion the week before. Analysts said the slowdown points to a pause in institutional buying, even as overall accumulation remains intact. Earlier this month, Bitcoin’s climb toward $118,000 was matched by heavy ETF inflows, including $741 million in a single day. But momentum has faded as retail traders continue selling. CryptoQuant’s spot taker CVD indicator has remained sell-dominant since mid-August, raising concerns of a deeper correction into October if flows do not recover.Source: CryptoQuant Bitcoin is currently trading below $110,600, down 6.9% in 24 hours. Ethereum has also faced heavy pressure. Ether fell below $4,000 on Thursday, triggering a $36.4 million liquidation of one large position and contributing to a $331 million long squeeze in the past day, CoinGlass data shows.Source: CoinGlass Over the week, ETH traders have seen $718 million in long liquidations versus $79.6 million in shorts. The token is trading at $3,882, down 7.3% in 24 hours and 15% over the week. Despite short-term weakness, optimism persists. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030, citing progress on U.S. legislation, potential government adoption, and rising institutional interest. With ETF custody already concentrated in Coinbase, he argued that long-term fundamentals remain strong as supply tightens and sovereign demand potentially emerges
CryptoNews2025/09/26 03:17
Whitelist Frenzy: Why Millions See Milk & Mocha as the Next 100x Meme Coin

The meme coin market is no longer just a curiosity — it’s a force reshaping the broader crypto landscape. According […] The post Whitelist Frenzy: Why Millions See Milk & Mocha as the Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 03:00
Ethereum Head & Shoulders Pattern Reveals New Target, A Crash Below $4,000 Is Coming

Ethereum Head & Shoulders Pattern Reveals New Target, A Crash Below $4,000 Is Coming Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-crash-below-4000/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:52
Crypto Liquidations Top $1B as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Selloffs Worsen

A rough early session for crypto markets took a turn for the worse in U.S. afternoon hours Thursday, with bitcoin (BTC) tumbling below $109,000, its weakest price in nearly a month.Ether (ETH) plummeted 8% through the past 24 hours rapidly approaching $3,800, erasing gains since early August. It's now has lost 22% since its record highs last month. Solana (SOL), changing hands above $250 only two weeks ago, plunged below $200, down another 8% today. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 6%.The sharp move lower across the board triggered a widespread leverage flush on derivatives markets, liquidating over $1.1 billion worth of leveraged trading positions, CoinGlass data shows. Ether led liquidations with over $400 million long positions, or bets on higher prices, being wiped out, followed by bitcoin's $265 million.Crypto equities also took a hit. Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, sunk as much as 10% during the session to five-month low. The stock, which is often seen as a leveraged bet on bitcoin's price, gave up all of this year's gains and is now 1.5% down year-to-date, while BTC is still holding on 16% advance during the same period.Ether treasury firms Bitmine (BMNR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) were down 7%-8%,as were bitcoin miners MARA Holdings. (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT).With Thursday's nosedive, BTC is now on the brink of taking out the lows of late August-early September, when it bottomed just above $107,000. That price level could serve as support at least for a bounce, with order books also showing a liquidity cluster which could absorb selling pressure, CoinDesk reported on a Hyblock Capital analysis.Read more: Here Are the 3 Make-Or-Break Bitcoin Price Floors as BTC Sell-off Gathers Steam
Coinstats2025/09/26 02:39
HBAR’s 3.85% Surge Proves Institutions Drive Growth—MAGAX Presale Lets Retail Investors Get Ahead

HBAR’s 3.85% surge shows the power of institutional buying. Learn how the MAGAX presale gives retail investors an early entry point before big players move in.
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 19:49
