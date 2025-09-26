2025-09-28 Sunday

Hyperliquid responds to the challenge, prepares for builder-deployed markets

The post Hyperliquid responds to the challenge, prepares for builder-deployed markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid answered the challenge of the emerging new perpetual DEX by opening infrastructure for user-created markets. The DEX will turn into a platform for builder-deployed perpetuals, with their separate liquidity and margin rules.  Hyperliquid, the leading perpetual futures DEX, answered the challenge of its competitors by evolving into a platform for new market creation. The exchange’s founder Jeff Yan, presented the HIP-3 infrastructure, which would allow the creation of builder-deployed markets.  As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, Hyperliquid is still struggling to keep the appeal of its platform and boost the native HYPE token. Upgrades and additions may keep Hyperliquid ahead of its competitors. The HIP-3 markets may arrive as early as next month, allowing the trading of more diverse assets, including tokenized RWA. The platform will allow builders to turn any market into a perpetual futures pair, tapping a wider array of assets even outside crypto. The new infrastructure of builder-deployed perpetuals, known as HIP-3, was presented on one of Hyperliquid’s Discord channels. The initial launch will require a staking of 500K HYPE, decreased from the initial intention of a 1M HYPE stake. As the infrastructure matures, the requirement to deploy a new perpetual market will decrease.  Initially, deployers will be able to launch one DEX with its specific margin rules and isolated liquidity. In the future, Hyperliquid intends to build the opportunity for multiple perpetual markets per deployer. The HIP-3 infrastructure is available on testnet, with a bug bounty program for discovering several flaws before mainnet deployment. Hyperliquid is aware of the bugs and has prepared fixes, but uses them to drive team engagement.  Hyperliquid to offer more diverse markets Hyperliquid plans to sell the rights to a HIP-3 market in a Dutch auction. Each new market will launch with up to three assets for free, holding auctions for each…
Bastion Bags $14.6M to Help Brands Launch Digital Dollars Without Writing Code

The post Bastion Bags $14.6M to Help Brands Launch Digital Dollars Without Writing Code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bastion has raised $14.6 million in new financing led by Coinbase Ventures with Sony Innovation Fund and Samsung Next, pushing the stablecoin infrastructure startup’s total funding past $40 million to scale its white-label service for enterprises. Stablecoin-as-a-Service The New York–based firm, Bastion, builds Stablecoin-as-a-Service stacks that let companies issue branded digital dollars without writing code […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bastion-bags-14-6m-to-help-brands-launch-digital-dollars-without-writing-code/
Europe Bank Consortium Plans MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin 2026

The post Europe Bank Consortium Plans MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine top European banks set to launch a Euro stablecoin in 2026. A licensed entity in the Netherlands will oversee the upcoming stablecoin project. The group wants European businesses to handle digital payments locally. Nine major European banks – ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International, have formed a consortium to launch a MiCA-compliant, euro-denominated stablecoin by year 2026. The project is designed to give European businesses and consumers a regulated on-chain payments option that reduces reliance on foreign stablecoins (think of U.S. dollar-pegged USDT / Ripple USD (RLUSD)). A licensed entity in the Netherlands will manage the rollout and seek an e-money license from the Dutch central bank to ensure full compliance with EU law. A new regulated euro stablecoin Crypto journalist Colin Wu noted that the venture will seek an e-money license from the Dutch central bank. He also stated that the group aims to set a European digital payments standard while inviting more banks to join. In the meantime, a respondent to Wu’s post about the project on X noted that pooling resources and regulatory expertise would enable the banks to accelerate compliance and stability. He believes the move will encourage wider participation from both consumers and institutions, potentially positioning Europe as a global leader in regulated digital finance and cross-border euro transactions. Related: UAE’s First Regulated Stablecoin to Be Issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank Strategic Goals for Europe According to Fiona Melrose, UniCredit’s Head of Group Strategy and ESG, the initiative will address the existing demand for a trusted on-chain payments solution. Melrose emphasized that collaboration among European institutions could support the region’s economic growth and strengthen its payment ecosystem. Outlook A euro stablecoin will undoubtedly encroach on the dollar-dominated payments ecosystem within the European region. The consortium’s…
Databricks and OpenAI finalize $100 million deal to expand enterprise AI access

The post Databricks and OpenAI finalize $100 million deal to expand enterprise AI access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Databricks and OpenAI have partnered in a $100 million deal to promote AI agent adoption across enterprises. This deal allows enterprise clients to build AI agents and applications on their corporate data easily. Databricks will invest $100 million over several years in OpenAI’s models, including the latest GPT-5. The integration will allow more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, enabling them to build AI agents and applications easily. Databricks clients get a boost from GPT models Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-founder of Databricks, revealed that they are witnessing increased demand from enterprise customers who seek to build AI apps and agents. According to Ghodsi, the collaboration makes it easier for corporations to securely use propriety data with OpenAI models at scale and with better governance and performance. Big news: Databricks and @OpenAI are partnering to deliver powerful AI to the enterprise. OpenAI frontier models will now be available natively in Databricks. This means you can build, evaluate and scale production-grade AI apps and agents on your governed enterprise data,… pic.twitter.com/7uHKa733AU — Databricks (@databricks) September 25, 2025 OpenAI’s COO Brad Lightcap described data as the lifeblood of AI systems while sharing his hope that, from experimentation to deployment, the partnership will be able to accelerate enterprises with AI adoption as the firm looks to build more powerful software. Lightcap confirmed the deal will generate more revenue than the committed $100 million. The Databricks Agents tool will now be natively integrated with OpenAI’s models, allowing customers to develop AI agents capable of reasoning, automating workflows, and generating insights without moving sensitive data from their governed data centers. The Data analytics firm also confirmed that its Unity catalogue will provide governance and compliance standards, while research teams from both firms continue to improve the models for enterprise use cases.  Greg…
Bitcoin faces critical test as on-chain data reveals market exhaustion

The post Bitcoin faces critical test as on-chain data reveals market exhaustion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) on-chain data reveals structural concerns about the sustainability of the current rally, and defending the $111,000 zone is fundamental to avoid further downside. As Glassnode reported on Sept. 25, the retreat from near $117,000 following the Federal Reserve’s rate decision reflects a textbook “buy the rumour, sell the news” pattern. The current drawdown from Bitcoin’s all-time high of $124,000 to $111,012 represents just a 10.5% decline, modest compared to the cycle’s previous 28% correction or the 60% drops seen in earlier bull markets. However, the report noted that this surface-level stability masks market exhaustion that warrants careful attention. On-chain metrics paint a concerning picture of capital flow dynamics. This cycle has absorbed $678 billion in net inflows through realized cap growth, nearly 1.8 times larger than the previous cycle. Long-term holders have distributed 3.4 million BTC in profits, already exceeding previous cycles and highlighting the magnitude of selling pressure from seasoned investors. The market structure reveals a fragile balance between institutional demand and the distribution of long-term holders. Bitcoin’s realized profit/loss ratio has reached extreme levels above 10 in 2025, historically indicating cyclical peaks when profit-taking dominates market activity. (Source: Glassnode) US-traded Bitcoin spot ETF inflows, which previously absorbed heavy selling, collapsed from 2,600 BTC per day to nearly zero around the FOMC meeting. Meanwhile, the long-term holder distribution surged to 122,000 BTC per month, creating an imbalance that set the stage for weakness. Derivatives markets amplified the correction through forced liquidations and deleveraging. Futures open interest fell sharply from $44.8 billion to $42.7 billion as Bitcoin broke below $113,000, with dense liquidation clusters between $114,000 and $112,000 driving aggressive selling. While this deleveraging reset cleared excess leverage, it also revealed the market’s vulnerability to liquidity-driven swings. Options markets reflect heightened downside concerns, with put/call skew spiking from…
Amidst a cryptocurrency market crash, BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders are earning stable returns through the IOTA Miner cloud mining app.

The post Amidst a cryptocurrency market crash, BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders are earning stable returns through the IOTA Miner cloud mining app. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced another sharp decline, putting downward pressure on the prices of Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE), leading many investors to suffer losses in this bear market. However, a growing number of US investors are not waiting for a market rebound, but are instead earning stable daily returns through the IOTA Miner cloud mining app. How does the IOTA Miner app work? IOTA Miner is a mobile cloud mining app designed for global investors. Simply download the app and register to participate in mining anytime, anywhere, using your phone, without the need for expensive equipment or complex technical skills. Key features include: One-click mining: Select BTC, XRP, DOGE, or a stablecoin in the app to instantly start cloud mining. Real-time profit monitoring: View daily profits transparently and intuitively on the app dashboard. Secure wallet integration: Deposit and withdraw assets within the app, allowing you to quickly transfer profits to exchanges or personal wallets. Contract management: Flexible mining cycles to suit different investment strategies. How can BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders earn money through the app? Download and register the IOTA Miner app (available on iOS and Android). Deposit your asset: Choose BTC, XRP, DOGE, or a stablecoin. Launch the mining contract: Simply tap “Start Mining” in the app to start mining automatically. Get daily earnings: Earnings are automatically displayed in your app wallet and can be withdrawn at any time. The following is an example of your potential earnings: Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500 12Day $18.75 $1,500+$225 BTC/BCH $6,000 30Day $84 $6,000+$2,520 DOGE/LTC $25,000 35Day $407.5 $25,000+$14,262.5 BTC/BCH $100,000 30Day $1,910 $100,000+$57,300 BTC/BCH $300,000 55Day $7,200 $300,000+396,000 Income description: “Mining income will be automatically credited to your account the day after the…
Bitcoin Breaks Through Key Supports: Can Price Crash Further?

The post Bitcoin Breaks Through Key Supports: Can Price Crash Further? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is facing heightened selling pressure after days of persistent decline, fueling fears of a deeper market correction.  The crypto king has lost ground as bearish momentum strengthens, with limited support from macroeconomic conditions further worsening sentiment. Bitcoin Faces Correction Spot Bitcoin ETFs are playing a critical role in the current selloff, with significant outflows marking the week. Since Monday, the funds have recorded withdrawals totaling $226 million. This is a sharp reversal from the steady inflows seen earlier this month. Such moves reflect growing caution among institutional investors. Sponsored Sponsored Wednesday brought an unexpected twist as inflows of $241 million briefly offset prior exits. Yet the sharp swings highlight uncertainty, making ETF participants an unreliable support base for Bitcoin. This volatility highlights how sentiment remains fragile, with even large players shifting positions quickly under market stress. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Bitcoin ETF Data. Source: Farside Beyond ETFs, broader signals are pointing toward more downside risk for Bitcoin. The Supply Quantiles Cost Basis Model shows BTC slipping under the 0.95 quantile band, an area closely watched by analysts. This range typically represents heavy profit-taking zones for long-term holders. A sustained decline below this risk band would confirm bearish conditions. Historically, such moves have preceded steep drawdowns, putting price targets between $105,000 and $90,000 in play. With macroeconomic headwinds and cautious institutional flows, Bitcoin’s outlook leans heavily toward weakness. Bitcoin Supply Quantiles Cost Basis Model. Source: Glassnode BTC Price Is Sliding At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $111,542, reflecting a 4.7% weekly decline. The crypto king remains stuck below the $112,500 resistance, unable to attract enough momentum to flip the level into support. Furthermore, if bearish pressure persists, Bitcoin could break through $110,000 support, opening a path to $108,000.…
Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns

The post Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin‘s value inches closer to the critical $108,000 support level, the cryptocurrency market is witnessing a mix of anticipation and worry among traders. In recent days, the rapid developments surrounding this situation have been meticulously observed by many, as they aim to leverage the evolving news landscape. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Support Level Sparks Trader Concerns Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoins-support-level-sparks-trader-concerns
Demi Moore Body Horror Hit ‘The Substance’ Gets HBO Max Streaming Date

The post Demi Moore Body Horror Hit ‘The Substance’ Gets HBO Max Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demi Moore in “The Substance.” MUBI The Substance, Demi Moore’s Oscar-nominated hit body horror thriller from 2024, is coming soon to HBO Max. Rated R, The Substance was released in theaters on Sept. 20, 2024, before it debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Oct. 31. The film also debuted the same day on streaming video on demand on the indie platform MUBI, which also produced the movie. ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers The official logline for The Substance reads, “A fading celebrity decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.” Moore stars in The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a once celebrated A-list star-turned-TV aerobics guru who is fired from her job by her chauvinistic boss, Harvey (Dennis Quaid), on her 50th birthday. Once Elisabeth takes the drug, simply known as “The Substance,” she transforms into the “younger, better version of herself,” who goes by Sue (Margaret Qualley). Rated R, The Substance is written, directed and produced by Coralie Fargeat. Forbes‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers Warner Bros. Discovery announced in a press release this week that The Substance will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 10. For viewers who don’t subscribe to HBO Max, the platform has three tiers. The platform’s ad-based subscription costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free subscription costs $16.99 per month. The platform also offers an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming that costs $20.99 per month. Demi Moore And ‘The Substance’ Had A Big Presence Last Awards Season The Substance was showered with accolades throughout the 2024-25 awards season, including five Oscar nominations. Coralie Fargeat earned five Oscar nominations,…
Ukrainians bought nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in a year

The post Ukrainians bought nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in a year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Within 12 months, Ukrainians spent hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars to acquire cryptocurrency, according to a recent report. The authors of the document, published by a major international development bank, have registered a spike in crypto activity in the war-torn nation. Ukraine branded ‘heavy crypto user’ Cryptocurrency has gained popularity in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion more than three years ago, not least as a result of fiat restrictions imposed by its monetary authority under martial law. According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Eastern European country is a leader in terms of crypto usage among the nations in the regions where it operates, the Ukrainian National News (UNN) website and Russia’s TASS news agency reported. In its latest Regional Economic Prospects report, issued in September, the bank assesses the exposure of these economies to cryptocurrencies, highlighting the rapid market growth and significant increase in transaction volumes. Quoting data from between July 2023 and July 2024, the study notes: “Ukraine emerged as another heavy user of crypto, having received $106 billion in crypto inflows over the period and having spent $882 million worth of Ukrainian hryvnia on Bitcoin purchases.” The authors attribute the sizable crypto activity largely to institutional transfers, ranging between $1 million and $10 million, as well as professional transfers in the range of $10,000 – $1 million. Nigeria also among leading crypto adopters The only other representative of an EBRD region among the top 10 crypto adopters, according to figures sourced from the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, is Nigeria. During the same period, it received $59 billion worth of crypto inflows. The African powerhouse falls behind the Eastern European nation in terms of share of the population owning cryptocurrency as well – a little over 5% vs more than 10%, respectively.…
