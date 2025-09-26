XRP Price Prediction: Will it Reclaim $3 Support or Further Dip Awaits?

The post XRP Price Prediction: Will it Reclaim $3 Support or Further Dip Awaits? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some support levels in crypto take on a life of their own, and $3 for the XRP price is a textbook case. It’s the sort of technical line that’s as much about trader psychology as it is about the numbers blinking on an exchange. As the crypto market plunged this week and ETH tumbled below $4,000. Traders watched XRP slide under $3 (anxiety and armchair analysis followed close behind). Around Crypto Twitter, the debate is thick with nerves, anticipation, and a healthy dose of bravado. Traders like CasiTrades spotted the early warning signs before the drop, calling $2.95 a “make-or-break” barrier. That zone, CasiTrades argued, was where the wheat would separate from the chaff. That’s the last stand for bulls hoping to keep momentum alive. Once that dam burst, XRP price landed fast and hard near $2.83 at the time of writing, leaving a trail of liquidations and bruised egos in its wake. XRP Price Prediction: What’s Next? Traders Are Divided But the story isn’t all downward momentum and despair. Analyst Ali Charts panned out to look at the bigger picture. He sees the present shakeout as an opportunity. If XRP can cool off and attract some spot accumulation, a short squeeze rally back toward $3.50 isn’t out of the question. XRP price | Source Ali Charts X Some traders, like DefendDark and CryptoBull2020, see the latest flush as the classic high-volatility move that exhausts sellers and gives way to violent upside when least expected. They point to how quickly major liquidations can reverse, especially if larger institutional holders step in, or if the ETF rumor mill heats up again. The market, in other words, is primed for surprises. Source | Defend Dark on X That’s the drumbeat EgragCrypto has been banging for weeks. By pulling up old charts and…