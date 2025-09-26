Hospitals Lose $32 Billion If Congress Doesn’t Extend ACA Tax Credits
The post Hospitals Lose $32 Billion If Congress Doesn’t Extend ACA Tax Credits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, left, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, center, and Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Congress moved closer to an Oct. 1 government shutdown this week as Senate Democrats and Republicans each blocked the other party’s rival plans to provide temporary funding. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg © 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP Hospitals, physicians and other medical care providers will lose more than $32 billion in revenue next year if the Republican-led Congress doesn’t extend tax credits for those with individual coverage under the Affordable Care Act, according to a new analysis. The subsidies, or tax credits, make health insurance premiums more affordable for individuals and were enhanced by the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress in 2021, allowing more Americans to buy coverage. The enhanced subsidies, which expire at the end of this year, helped enrollment in the ACA’s individual coverage, also known as Obamacare, eclipse a record 24 million Americans and help its popularity hit all-time highs. But legislation sitting before Congress that would extend the tax credits has yet to pass either the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate. The tax credits are the key issue for Democrats and may lead to a shutdown of the federal government if Republicans and Democrats don’t come to an agreement about the future of the enhanced subsidies. Meanwhile, medical care providers are bracing for a huge loss of revenue, according to researchers at the Urban Institute, which is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. In addition to the $32 billion in lost revenue in 2026, hospitals would also see a $7.7 billion increase in “uncompensated care,” which are services these…
