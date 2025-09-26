Earth’ On The Impact Of Immersive Sets And Practical Effects

The post Earth’ On The Impact Of Immersive Sets And Practical Effects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 29: (L-R) Gina Balian, Co-President, FX Entertainment, Noah Hawley, Babou Ceesay, Alex Lawther, Sydney Chandler, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant, David W. Zucker and Tony Chambers, EVP, Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Company attend the “Alien: Earth” European Premiere at the Barbican Centre on July 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty Images The final episode of Alien: Earth is now streaming on Disney+, and I spoke with the showrunner of this latest entry into the Alien franchise, Noah Hawley, and executive producer David W. Zucker, about the impact of visual storytelling in the horror genre, and particularly in the Alien universe. When Ridley Scott released Alien in 1979, he also set new standards in visual storytelling and sound design in the horror genre, and he introduced to moviegoers, one of the most iconic monsters in cinema history, the Xenomorph. Thanks to brilliantly-written horror sequences and incredibly crafted immersive sets, the Alien movies know how to scare -its characters and its audience-. The making of the “chestbuster” scene or the piercing, hissing scream of the Xenomorph echoing in the corridors of the spaceship, were made possible thanks to a very particular sound design and practical effects. FX’s Alien: Earth — “Metamorphosi” — Season 1, Episode 3 (Airs Tues, August 19) — Pictured: Sydney Chandler as Wendy. CR: Patrick Brown/FX Copyright 2025, FX. All Rights Reserved. But when joining such a beloved and famous universe, how can we keep on reinventing these elements of horror while offering something new to the audience? I asked Hawley how as a storyteller, he chose when and where to incorporate the horror elements known to the Alien franchise to his script. He said, “There’s an overall state of fear that horror seeks to produce from the very first…