2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
ChatGPT-5 picks 2 XRP killers to buy in 2026

ChatGPT-5 picks 2 XRP killers to buy in 2026

The post ChatGPT-5 picks 2 XRP killers to buy in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP continues to rank among the standout cryptocurrencies in the market, now sitting just behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.  With several regulatory wins, the asset has moved from a multi-year consolidation below $1 over the past year to targeting new highs around $4. Despite this momentum, the asset still faces several competitors likely to influence investor interest.  To this end, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT-5, which identified two assets likely to significantly compete with XRP and have the potential to rise by 2026. Stellar (XLM) The first is Stellar (XLM), a platform focused on low-cost international transfers and financial inclusion. Stellar has seen renewed momentum recently, with analysts suggesting that growing adoption could drive its value higher.  According to ChatGPT, its integration with remittance services and decentralized finance applications further positions it as a strong contender in the payments space, although its smaller ecosystem and sensitivity to broader crypto market cycles remain potential risks. Notably, one of the most notable integrations involved Paxos and stablecoin initiatives with a goal to support $3 billion in tokenized assets by year-end, backed by partners like Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree. In 2025, Stellar saw a surge in adoption, driven by strategic partnerships with MoneyGram, PayPal, and Mastercard, which streamlined cross-border payments and expanded its DeFi ecosystem.  By press time, XLM was trading at $0.36 up over 3% in the last 24 hours.  XLM one-week price chart. Source: Finbold Algorand (ALGO) In the second spot is Algorand (ALGO), a layer-one blockchain designed for low-fee transactions and real-world payment applications.  Algorand has emphasized micropayments and institutional use cases, with a roadmap of upgrades scheduled for 2025–2026 that aim to enhance its utility and adoption. Regarding the price movement, ALGO has mainly traded in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market. By press time, the…
XRP
XRP$2.7876-0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485-30.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.55%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:34
Udostępnij
Solana Staking ETFs Expected to Gain US Approval Soon

Solana Staking ETFs Expected to Gain US Approval Soon

The post Solana Staking ETFs Expected to Gain US Approval Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Multiple Solana ETFs could win SEC approval in the next two weeks, boosting institutional access. Major firms, including Fidelity, VanEck, and Grayscale, filed amended S-1s in anticipation of approval. According to industry experts, several Solana-based ETFs could be approved for trading in the next two weeks. ETF expert Nate Geraci anticipates that approval for three or more of the pending applications could be imminent, potentially triggering significant market developments across the cryptocurrency sector. Major Asset Managers Submit Updated Filings On Friday, seven major investment firms submitted amended documentation to US regulators simultaneously, indicating that they were preparing in concert to expect approval decisions. Franklin Templeton, Fidelity Investments, CoinShares, Bitwise Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, VanEck and Canary Capital all filed amended S-1s. These detailed disclosure reports provide financial information, risk analysis, and particular securities offerings on their proposed Solana investment products. The timing is after a successful precedent set by the first of its kind Solana staking ETF launched by REX-Osprey, which debuted two months ago on the Cboe BZX Exchange. This was the first product to show good investor demand, with a trading volume of $33 million and net inflows of $12 million. The favourable response confirmed the market need for institutional-grade Solana exposure in traditional investment vehicles. Markets in Europe have exhibited a strong demand for Solana-based products, as shown by Bitwise’s European staking ETP attracting an astonishing $60 million of investment in just five days of trading. This has further added to the conviction of analysts about upcoming approvals from the U.S. and the opportunity for institutional adoption at a larger scale. Recently, Pantera Capital representatives emphasized the institutional investment opportunity of Solana, noting under-allocation relative to Bitcoin and Ethereum positions. This placement implies that it can be a highly capitalized entity when the regulatory restrictions are lifted…
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
SOON
SOON$0.3242-3.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485-30.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:33
Udostępnij
Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch

Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch

The post Securitize Integrates with Sei Network for Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 26, 2025 13:27 Securitize partners with Sei Network to launch Apollo’s ACRED as a tokenized offering, enhancing liquidity and investor access through blockchain technology. Securitize has announced a strategic integration with the Sei Network, marking a significant milestone in the tokenization of real-world assets. This collaboration introduces the Securitize Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) on the Sei platform, representing its first tokenized offering, according to Sei Blog. Enhancing Liquidity and Accessibility Utilizing its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, Securitize aims to facilitate seamless movement of ACRED tokens across blockchain ecosystems. This move is expected to enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors, providing a new avenue for participation in private credit markets. ACRED is designed as a feeder fund for qualified investors, offering tokenized access to Apollo’s diversified global credit strategy. This strategy encompasses corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, performing credit, and dislocated credit. Blockchain Infrastructure and New Opportunities Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, emphasized the potential of tokenized securities to revolutionize capital markets by leveraging blockchain technology. The integration with Sei is poised to make capital markets more efficient and global, aligning with institutional standards for trust and regulatory compliance. The Sei Network’s infrastructure provides several technical advantages, including daily NAV pricing powered by Redstone, institutional-grade compliance with automated reporting and KYC/AML controls, and native DeFi composability for enhanced yield strategies. Market Expansion and Future Prospects Christine Moy, Apollo Partner and Head of Digital Assets, Data & AI Strategy, highlighted the significance of ACRED’s expansion to Sei as a demonstration of blockchain’s potential to unlock new investment pathways in private credit. This expansion is part of a broader trend towards digital innovation in financial markets. With over $3 billion in assets already tokenized, Securitize serves as a…
SEI
SEI$0.2766-1.21%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485-30.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:26
Udostępnij
Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Bank of America Raises Target to $215 After Record $1 Billion Quarter

Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Bank of America Raises Target to $215 After Record $1 Billion Quarter

TLDR Palantir reported $1 billion quarterly revenue, beating estimates by $60 million with 48% year-over-year growth Operating income jumped 83% to $464 million while free cash flow more than tripled to $569 million Bank of America raised price target from $180 to $215, projecting commercial sales could hit $10 billion by 2030 Company raised full-year [...] The post Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Bank of America Raises Target to $215 After Record $1 Billion Quarter appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07411-3.46%
1
1$0.008346-4.14%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011494+8.23%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 21:21
Udostępnij
Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift

Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift

In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from […] The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/27 21:16
Udostępnij
Klarna (KLAR) Stock: Fintech Falls Below IPO Price After 30% Dump – Here’s Why

Klarna (KLAR) Stock: Fintech Falls Below IPO Price After 30% Dump – Here’s Why

TLDR Klarna (KLAR) stock dropped below its $40 IPO price for the first time on Friday, hitting a low of $38.31 The decline comes during a broader fintech selloff, with Affirm (AFRM) and Block (XYZ) also trading lower Fed Chair Powell’s comments about “challenging situation” and “fairly highly valued” equity prices triggered the tech stock [...] The post Klarna (KLAR) Stock: Fintech Falls Below IPO Price After 30% Dump – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04671-3.03%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 21:05
Udostępnij
Crypto ETFs vs Holding Coins Directly In A Wallet: Which Is Better for Investors?

Crypto ETFs vs Holding Coins Directly In A Wallet: Which Is Better for Investors?

The rise of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has given investors a new way to gain exposure to digital assets. Instead of navigating a crypto exchange, you can now buy exposure through the same brokerage account you already use for stocks. For many, that convenience makes ETFs feel like the simplest way to step into the […]
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02224-0.04%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012272-2.71%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist2025/09/27 21:01
Udostępnij
Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR

Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR

The post Whales gobble up this token with massive presale staking APR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $250k in days, offering massive staking APR and eyeing 100x potential. Summary XRP, LINK dip, but Digitap surges past $250k funding, offering masssive APR in presale staking. Digitap blends DeFi and TradFi, with 5-year team lock, cashback rewards, and 124% staking APR. With analysts eyeing 100x gains, Digitap is among 2025’s most hyped crypto presales. It has been a stormy week, marked by a significant dip in the XRP price and the LINK price retesting lower levels. However, while top altcoins erased previous gains, Digitap (TAP) continues to soar. Surpassing $250,000 in funding in just a few days since launch, it is considered among the best crypto presales with 100x potential. Further driving whales’ interest is the 100% staking APR in presale. XRP Price tumbles by 10% as LINK retests   Following a broader market downtrend, the XRP price dropped by 10% on its weekly chart to $2.7. Initially trading above the $3 mark, rising selling pressure sparked a significant downswing, with bears anticipating further decline. Amid the latest bears’ rampage, the LINK price nosedived. The oracle-based altcoin slid by 17% over the past seven days, currently hovering around $20. Further, according to CoinMarketCap, it is down 15% on its monthly chart, erasing previous gains. Digitap: A top crypto presale of 2025 amid 100x forecasts?  Digitap is considered one of the best crypto presales of 2025 for several reasons. First, it is fundamentally solid, representing the best of the worlds of traditional finance and decentralized finance. Additionally, there are several benefits to holding, including staking, cashback rewards, and governance. Besides analysts’ 100x forecasts, whales have been paying significant attention to its staking model. In addition to buying the…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485-30.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568+0.19%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:00
Udostępnij
Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions up to ¥79.5K from previous ¥61.4K

Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions up to ¥79.5K from previous ¥61.4K

The post Japan CFTC JPY NC Net Positions up to ¥79.5K from previous ¥61.4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Node Pay
NC$0.01623-4.69%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007317-0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011485-30.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:58
Udostępnij
MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-0.47%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/27 20:57
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust