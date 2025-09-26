2025-09-28 Sunday

IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026

IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026

The post IndyCar Announces 17-Race Schedule For INDY NXT By Firestone In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2026 INDY NXT By Firestone Schedule released by IndyCar. IndyCar Photo One of the foundations of the NTT IndyCar Series is to ensure a strong feeder series. In recent years, the focus on the INDY NXT By Firestone Series has helped provide a pipeline of new talent into IndyCar with more teams attracting young race drivers from all over the world. Dennis Hauger of Norway won the 2025 INDY NXT championship in his rookie season and will move up to IndyCar in 2026 as a rookie driver with Dale Coyne Racing. On September 25, IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for the 2026 INDY NXT by Firestone season, which includes a series record-tying four races in March and the addition of three new doubleheader weekends. IndyCar’s developmental series intends to better prepare drivers and team personnel for the skills required to advance to NTT IndyCar Series competition. FOX Sports will once again provide a broadcast platform for every race, helping to build on record-setting growth across the 2025 season. INDY NXT Schedule Highlights The 17-race schedule is the most for the series since 2021 and is highlighted by participation in the much-anticipated inaugural IndyCar Grand Prix of Arlington. The Sunday, March 15 race on the new 14-turn, 2.73-mile Streets of Arlington circuit is a tentpole event during the 2026 IndyCar calendar. The weekend is a first-of-its-kind venture uniting three championship organizations: IndyCar, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the Texas Rangers. The mix of wheel-to-wheel action on ovals, road courses and street circuits in 2026 includes a total of five doubleheader weekends, culminating with one at the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The historic road course returns as the season finale for the 15th time in series history. INDY NXT By Firestone Champion…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 05:42
Users Earn Unlimited BTC, ETH Returns through Fleet Mining

Users Earn Unlimited BTC, ETH Returns through Fleet Mining

The post Users Earn Unlimited BTC, ETH Returns through Fleet Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The cryptocurrency space has experienced significant volatility in recent times. Bitcoin briefly breached the crucial support level of $112,000, triggering billions of dollars in liquidations. The news caused similar volatility in other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Dogecoin, whose prices fluctuated drastically. And that uncertainty has left many in a predicament: On one hand, they believe that cryptocurrencies offer promising long-term potential. Conversely, near-term volatility threatens to disrupt the path of asset appreciation. In this context, how to hold mainstream crypto assets such as BTC to obtain stable passive income has also become a concern. Innovative Solution: Powering BTC Mining Machines Fleet Mining, a leading global provider of blockchain computing power, has announced the launch of its cloud mining service. This system eliminates the need to purchase hardware and incur high electricity costs. Not only does this work around the fundamental problem that cannot be mined, but it also generates new methods to unlock value. Advertisement &nbsp Core Advantages Zero threshold: No need to configure mining machines or professional operation and maintenance, you can start mining with one click. Stable cash flow: Settlement through Bitcoin mining ensures daily income. Security and compliance: Fleet Mining provides the world’s leading cloud computing services, ensuring transparency and security. Stability and flexibility Fleet Mining offers “zero barriers to entry, low risk, and stable returns.” • Zero barriers to entry: Users only need to hold a small amount to participate, lowering the minimum threshold. • Automatic settlement: Once the mining machine begins operation, the system provides computing power…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 05:22
$0.782 Key to $0.731 Target

$0.782 Key to $0.731 Target

The post $0.782 Key to $0.731 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: ADA holds near $0.782 support; breakdown may activate target move toward the $0.731 zone. The descending channel remains intact with resistance at $0.814 and $0.8244 limiting upside movement. Fibonacci levels at $0.731 and $0.713 may act as support if $0.782 fails to hold. ADA Breakdown Looms: $0.782 Key to $0.731 Target Cardano (ADA) was trading around $0.7842, with price action sitting just above a key support zone at $0.782. A drop below this level would mark a shift in structure, potentially activating a move toward $0.731. This level aligns with the 1.0 Fibonacci extension, often used to map wave-based downside targets. The scenario holding this structure intact remains in play, but pressure is increasing. The chart shows price stalling near horizontal support, and the range is narrowing. For now, $0.782 continues to act as a pivot. A close below it may change the short-term direction. Price Moves Within Defined Channel The 1-hour ADA/USDT chart shows price action moving inside a descending channel. Two parallel trendlines have been respected since late last week. ADA recently bounced off the lower trendline near $0.7879. This suggests the channel remains active and is being watched for trade setups. Resistance on the upside sits near $0.814 and $0.8244. These levels also correspond with prior rejections and the top of the current range. A close above the upper boundary would challenge the current trend and open room for short-term recovery. Lower Zones Map Next Steps If ADA breaks below $0.782, the next area of interest is $0.731. This level is supported by previous price structure and Fibonacci confluence. Further downside, if sustained, could bring ADA toward the $0.713 to $0.700 range, which held in early September and saw buyers return. Levels around $0.747 to $0.718 also remain mapped as secondary support zones. These zones…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 04:59
Antonoff slams Live Nation CEO’s ‘underpriced’ concert claim

Antonoff slams Live Nation CEO’s ‘underpriced’ concert claim

The post Antonoff slams Live Nation CEO’s ‘underpriced’ concert claim appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Antonoff speaks on stage at “Up Close & Personal” In My Studio With…Jack Antonoff at The Village Recording Studio on Aug. 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Unique Nicole | Getty Images Acclaimed music producer Jack Antonoff is rejecting claims by Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino that concert tickets are still “underpriced.” The CEO’s comments came at the CNBC Sport and Boardroom Game Plan conference last week, when he said, “In sports, I joke it’s like a badge of honor to spend [$70,000] for Knicks courtside. … When you read about the ticket prices going up, it’s still an average concert price [of] $72. Try going to a Laker game for that, and there’s 80 of them [in a season].” Antonoff responded to those comments in a post on X Thursday saying, “this really breaks my heart and is a sick way of looking at.” “Answer is simple: Selling a ticket for more than its face value should be illegal,” he wrote. “Then there is no chaos, and you give us back the control instead of creating a bizarre free market of confusion amongst the audience who we love and care for.” Antonoff, famous for working with superstar Taylor Swift, also pointed to ticket resellers allegedly hiking prices on the Live Nation site. He went on to say his team tries to find “new ideas” to get around things like dynamic pricing to make concerts more affordable for fans. “It could all be so easy if the people up top didn’t see the audience as a faceless group to extort money from,” Antonoff wrote. Rapino’s comments at the Game Plan conference came just days before the Federal Trade Commission sued Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster for what it called “illegal” ticket resale tactics. In the filing, the FTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 04:57
Macroeconomic Shifts Are Extending Bitcoin’s Cycle to 2026, Analysts Forecast

Macroeconomic Shifts Are Extending Bitcoin’s Cycle to 2026, Analysts Forecast

Bitcoin's historical four-year cycle may be broken, with analysts now predicting the next peak will occur in 2026 due to macroeconomic factors.
CryptoPotato 2025/09/26 04:15
Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations

Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations

BitcoinWorld Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where discussions around data sovereignty and privacy are paramount, a recent move by tech giant Microsoft has sent ripples across the industry. This development, involving Microsoft Cloud Services, underscores the critical importance of ethical data use, a principle deeply valued by the cryptocurrency community. While not directly about blockchain, the implications for digital trust and accountability resonate strongly with those navigating the decentralized world. Why Microsoft Cloud Services Faced a Critical Decision? Microsoft has taken a decisive step, cutting off the Israel Ministry of Defense’s access to some of its crucial tech and services. This action followed an internal investigation that concluded the organization appeared to be using Microsoft’s technology to store surveillance data on phone calls made by Palestinians. The tech giant announced its decision on Thursday to “cease and disable” certain subscriptions from the Israeli military. This specifically impacts subscriptions to Azure cloud storage and certain AI services, highlighting a significant enforcement of its terms of service. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith articulated the company’s firm stance in a blog post, stating, “We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians.” He emphasized that this principle has been applied globally for over two decades and is a cornerstone of Microsoft’s standard terms of service. This commitment to preventing mass surveillance of civilians forms the bedrock of their decision, reinforcing the idea that even powerful technologies must adhere to ethical boundaries. Unpacking the Data Surveillance Controversy: What Happened? The decision by Microsoft was not made in a vacuum but followed an ongoing review initiated in August. This investigation was sparked by a report from The Guardian, which alleged that Unit 8200, an elite Israeli military intelligence unit, was leveraging Azure cloud storage to house extensive data from phone calls. These calls were reportedly obtained through the surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Microsoft informed Israel of its decision last week, as also reported by The Guardian. Brad Smith openly acknowledged and appreciated The Guardian’s initial reporting. He explained that without such external information, Microsoft would not have been aware of the alleged misuse. Due to stringent customer privacy rights, Microsoft cannot access a customer’s content, making external vigilance vital for upholding their ethical standards. “As employees, we all have a shared interest in privacy protection, given the business value it creates by ensuring our customers can rely on our services with rock solid trust,” Smith wrote, underlining the foundational role of trust in their business model and the broad implications of unchecked data surveillance. The Critical Role of Azure Cloud Storage and AI Services The services affected by Microsoft’s decision are not trivial; they represent core components of modern digital infrastructure. Azure cloud storage is Microsoft’s public cloud computing platform, offering a vast array of services, including computing, analytics, storage, and networking. Its robust capabilities make it a preferred choice for governments and large enterprises globally for storing and managing massive datasets. The cutting off of these services signifies a substantial operational impact for the affected Israeli military unit. Furthermore, the decision also impacts “certain AI services.” In today’s advanced technological landscape, AI is often integrated with surveillance systems for tasks like data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive intelligence. Denying access to these AI tools, alongside cloud storage, severely limits the capacity for sophisticated data surveillance operations. This move by Microsoft underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring its cutting-edge technologies are not weaponized against civilian populations, reinforcing the ethical framework that should govern AI development and deployment. Navigating the Ethical Minefield: Microsoft’s Stance on Tech Ethics Microsoft’s action is a clear manifestation of its long-standing principles concerning tech ethics. The company has consistently stated its opposition to the use of its technology for mass surveillance of civilians. This principle is not merely a policy but a deeply ingrained part of its corporate responsibility. However, upholding such principles in practice, especially when dealing with sovereign governments and military entities, presents a complex challenge. The ubiquity of Microsoft’s technology means it can be adopted for various purposes, some of which may contravene the company’s ethical guidelines. The company has faced considerable pressure from both its employees and external activist groups regarding its involvement with Israel. Protests erupted at Microsoft’s 50th-anniversary celebration in April, and in August, employees staged a sit-in at Brad Smith’s office, leading to a lockdown. Such activism highlights the growing demand for tech companies to take a more proactive stance on human rights and ethical considerations. In recent months, Microsoft has even fired multiple employees for their activism related to its contracts with Israel, demonstrating the internal tensions and the difficult tightrope walk the company is undertaking to balance its business interests with its stated ethical commitments. Championing Digital Privacy: Lessons for a Decentralized Future This incident serves as a potent reminder of the paramount importance of digital privacy in an increasingly interconnected world. The alleged use of cloud services for surveillance without consent directly challenges the fundamental right to privacy, a concern that resonates deeply within the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities. These communities often advocate for decentralized systems precisely to prevent centralized control and potential misuse of data by powerful entities, whether corporate or governmental. Microsoft’s decision sets a significant precedent for other tech giants regarding their responsibility in policing how their powerful tools are utilized globally. It emphasizes that terms of service are not just legal documents but ethical frameworks that must be enforced, especially when human rights are at stake. As the review of the matter is ongoing, the broader implications for international tech policy and corporate accountability will continue to unfold. This case reinforces the idea that companies, despite their global reach, have a moral obligation to protect the privacy and rights of individuals, fostering an environment where trust and ethical conduct are prioritized over unchecked technological deployment. Microsoft’s decisive action to restrict its cloud services to the Israeli military unit serves as a powerful reminder of the intricate balance between technological advancement and ethical responsibility. This incident highlights the growing demand for accountability from tech giants regarding how their platforms are utilized, especially concerning sensitive issues like digital privacy and surveillance. As the digital realm expands, such precedents are crucial in shaping the future of responsible technology deployment and safeguarding fundamental human rights. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and their impact on global policies, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Microsoft Cloud Services Under Crucial Scrutiny Amid Surveillance Allegations first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 04:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Forecast: Why SHIB and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) May Skyrocket in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been a very traded coin within the memecoin market, where price action is highly dependent upon sentiment within the community and volatility of the markets. As SHIB holds speculative interest, its potential for growth becomes less dependent upon intrinsic utility and more so on overall market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), however, […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/26 04:00
What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means

What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means

The post What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive ETH Withdrawals: What 173K Ethereum Moving From FalconX Means Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive ETH Withdrawals: What 173K Ethereum Moving from FalconX Means Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-withdrawals-falconx-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:56
“From 270 Days to 75”: How the SEC’s Quiet Rule Change Rewires Crypto ETF Timelines

“From 270 Days to 75”: How the SEC’s Quiet Rule Change Rewires Crypto ETF Timelines

Crypto ETFs have moved faster to market as the SEC has adopted generic listing standards, allowing products that meet preset criteria to list more quickly. GDLC has been first, and Solana and XRP issuers have submitted drafts as operations readiness has taken priority.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 03:53
Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations

Bitcoin Slides Below $110,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drop Over 5% On $1 Billion In Liquidations

Crypto markets took a sharp hit on Thursday, with Bitcoin falling below $110,000.read more
Coinstats 2025/09/26 03:39
