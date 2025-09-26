Who Is Lindsey Halligan? Trump Ex-Defense Attorney Wants To Indict James Comey—What To Know

Topline The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to seek an indictment against FBI Director James Comey, marking the first major test for Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, a former Trump defense attorney whom the president installed as he pressures the Justice Department to prosecute his political foes—even when evidence suggests they didn't do anything wrong. Lindsey Halligan speaks with a reporter outside of the White House on Aug. 20. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The U.S. Attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia will seek an indictment against Comey before a statute of limitations expires on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, after Trump suggested on Truth Social over the weekend the ex-FBI chief should be prosecuted. Halligan is now overseeing the Eastern District of Virginia in an acting capacity after Trump appointed her to the U.S. attorney role over the weekend, after firing the previous U.S. attorney Erik Siebert. Reports suggest Siebert was ousted after he declined to prosecute New York Attorney General Letitia James, another Trump adversary, so Halligan is widely seen as being more willing to go after the president's political foes. The attorney previously represented Trump in multiple personal lawsuits the president was involved with during his years out of office, and more recently served in his administration as a White House special assistant and senior associate staff secretary. Halligan does not have any previous prosecutorial experience. What To Watch For Halligan's office is expected to seek an indictment against Comey by Tuesday, when the statute of limitations will expire on any allegations arising from the former FBI Director's Sept. 30, 2020, testimony to Congress. Reports suggest prosecutors are considering a few potential comments Comey made during that testimony as forming the potential basis for perjury charges, such as Comey's statements…