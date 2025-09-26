Giełda MEXC
Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE
The same traders who rushed to capitalize on those gains are now hunting for the next big surge. Many are […] The post Why Top Analysts Are Naming Pepeto As The Best Crypto To Buy In Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, And PEPE appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/26 05:42
Starbucks Lays Out $1 Billion Restructure Plan Amid Store Closures
The post Starbucks Lays Out $1 Billion Restructure Plan Amid Store Closures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starbucks is to slow expansion and close underperforming stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Starbucks is embarking on a sweeping $1 billion restructuring effort aimed at reshaping its North American operations. But the move is set to shutter hundreds of the company’s ubiquitous coffeehouses and cut hundreds of corporate jobs as the company seeks to reignite growth in its largest market. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the Seattle-based coffee giant said it plans to trim its portfolio of company-operated cafés in the U.S. and Canada by roughly 1% during fiscal 2025, a net change that reflects both store openings and closures. That equates to about 500 store closures across the region and Starbucks expects to end the fiscal year with about 18,300 locations, including licensed stores, before the company gets back on the expansion trail in 2026. The closures will target underperforming cafés or locations where remodeling to meet customer expectations is not financially viable. Workers at affected stores will be offered transfers to nearby outlets where possible, or severance pay if relocation is not an option. Starbucks Slows Cafe Expansion Starbucks has already slowed new store openings this year in favor of remodeling existing locations, aiming to restore Starbucks’ reputation as a welcoming third place between home and work. And the cost of the reset will be steep. The company projects that it will have to find about $1 billion in total restructuring charges, with roughly 90% tied to its North American business. About $150 million will cover employee separation expenses, while approximately $850 million will be set aside for the closures and related restructuring costs. A significant portion of those charges are expected to hit the books in fiscal 2025. The plan also includes layoffs affecting roughly 900 non-retail employees, set to take effect Friday and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:33
Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos
The post Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins to Buy as BNB to Slash Fees Amidst Aster Trading Chaos Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-bnb-to-slash-fees-amidst-aster-trading-chaos/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:25
XRP Ledger Sets New Milestones in 2025 with ETFs and EVM Integration
TLDR XRP Ledger achieved significant growth in 2025 with the launch of spot XRP exchange-traded funds. The resolution of Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC removed regulatory uncertainty and boosted institutional adoption. XRP Ledger successfully launched its Ethereum Virtual Machine sidechain, enhancing its utility and developer interest. The launch of the EVM sidechain led to [...] The post XRP Ledger Sets New Milestones in 2025 with ETFs and EVM Integration appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 05:20
Oracle-led group takes 45% of TikTok under Trump-signed executive order
The post Oracle-led group takes 45% of TikTok under Trump-signed executive order appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new U.S.-controlled company is taking over TikTok’s American business after Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday approving the deal. The takeover, led by Oracle, gives a group of American and international investors a 45% stake in the video app. ByteDance, the China-based owner of TikTok, will hold less than 20%, avoiding a full ban under a U.S. national security law that forces foreign tech companies to divest their U.S. holdings or face shutdown. According to Vice President JD Vance, the agreement values TikTok at $14 billion. The joint venture must still be approved by China, but Trump claims he already got the green light from Chinese President Xi Jinping. No ByteDance reps were present during the signing. ByteDance has also not publicly confirmed the deal, and there’s been no mention of a final purchase price. There’s also no sign that China has updated its legal restrictions, which would be required to finalize this transaction. Oracle handles security and tech roles As part of the arrangement, Oracle will manage all security operations for TikTok’s U.S. arm and will continue providing cloud infrastructure for the platform. Trump said Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is part of the ownership team and stressed the group is “playing a very big part.” Trump told reporters, “It’s owned by Americans, and very sophisticated Americans. This is going to be American operated all the way.” Joining Oracle in the investor group are Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX investment fund, which together will own the largest share, 45%, of the new company. Another 35% will be held by a mix of ByteDance’s existing investors and new stakeholders, based on reporting from CNBC’s David Faber. Major U.S. investors in ByteDance—General Atlantic, Susquehanna, and Sequoia—are expected to throw in equity toward the new entity. That said, ByteDance itself…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:18
Centrifuge launches SPXA, a tokenized S&P 500 index fund on Base
The post Centrifuge launches SPXA, a tokenized S&P 500 index fund on Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Centrifuge launched SPXA, the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 index fund, on the Base Ethereum Layer 2 network. SPXA provides 24/7 trading access to S&P 500 exposure in tokenized form. Centrifuge, a blockchain platform specializing in real-world asset tokenization, today launched SPXA, a tokenized S&P 500 index fund exclusively on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 network. The launch marks the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 product, developed through a collaboration between Centrifuge and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The fund enables 24/7 trading of S&P 500 exposure while integrating with DeFi protocols for programmable finance. SPXA is co-managed by Anemoy Capital and JHI Advisors, with FalconX Global serving as the anchor investor. Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, will power multichain expansion for the fund. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/centrifuge-launches-spxa-tokenized-s-and-p-500-fund-on-base/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:14
Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos
TLDR MSTR stock drops below $300 for the first time since April, following a significant decline in Bitcoin prices. Bitcoin’s recent dip below $110,000 directly impacts MSTR stock, highlighting the strong correlation between the two. Peter Schiff warns of a brutal bear market for Bitcoin treasury companies and questions the survival of firms like Strategy. [...] The post Bitcoin’s Fall Triggers MSTR Stock Drop, Peter Schiff Predicts Market Chaos appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 05:01
One of Ethereum’s Founders Sold Again During the Downturn – Here Are the Details
One of the founders of Ethereum, the largest altcoin, has sold again, according to on-chain data. Here are the details. Continue Reading: One of Ethereum’s Founders Sold Again During the Downturn – Here Are the Details
Coinstats
2025/09/26 04:52
Did Michael Saylor Rebut a Controversial Bitcoin Proposal? It’s Complicated
A debate simmering among Bitcoiners was escalated by Michael Saylor’s social media activity, intentionally or not.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 04:50
Upcoming Presale For MoonBull Starts September 26 Plus Dogwifhat And Cat In A Dog’s World
The post Upcoming Presale For MoonBull Starts September 26 Plus Dogwifhat And Cat In A Dog’s World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curious about which crypto could be the next big 100x crypto? The buzz around meme coins has intensified this year, with MoonBull taking the lead as a promising Ethereum meme coin designed for traders chasing massive gains. MoonBull’s whitelist is live, but only a limited number of spots are available. The upcoming presale officially begins on September 26, making early access more critical than ever. Projects like Dogwifhat and Cat in a Dog’s World have seen rapid price swings, viral social media coverage, and enthusiastic communities. The MoonBull whitelist is more than a signup; it is an opportunity for traders to secure early positions in a potentially game-changing meme coin. With the whitelist oversubscribed in its initial phase, this first-come, first-served chance emphasizes urgency. Ignoring this opportunity could mean missing out on significant staking rewards and bonus allocations. Investors eager for a 100x crypto opportunity should pay attention to September 26, when the upcoming presale officially opens to all, giving whitelisted members a crucial head start. MoonBull: Exclusive Whitelist And Upcoming Presale MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum meme coin built to reward presale supporters with elite staking rewards and secret token drops. It is designed for meme coin enthusiasts chasing explosive upside. The whitelist offers members the lowest entry price, bonus allocations, and private hints about the upcoming roadmap. This first-come, first-served opportunity is ending soon, and the upcoming presale starts on September 26. Imagine joining the whitelist just in time and securing a spot before all allocations are filled. Each member gains exclusive access to secret staking rewards, private roadmap hints, and bonus token allocations unavailable to the public. This is a rare chance for early supporters to get in on a highly anticipated 100x crypto project. With the whitelist oversubscribed, spots are filling rapidly, and missing this opportunity…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:49
