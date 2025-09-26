Shutdown Winners: Are There Any?

Government shutdowns have short- and long-term policy implications, and they cause some serious disruptions and some simply inconvenient ones. As policy insiders talk about who has the upper hand on this one, Americans can be forgiven for having a different view of this familiar drama. The duration of a shutdown matters, of course, as does its proximity to elections, but what another shutdown is likely to do is to cement already negative views of Congress and of government and political leadership in general. Democrats have been getting a lot of advice from fellow partisans about how to handle this one, with what appears to be general agreement that they should focus on the Obamacare's enhanced premium subsidies and reversing Medicaid cuts. There is concern among some moderate Republicans about this as well. In most polls I've seen over the years, the public trusts Democrats more than Republicans on health care. The Democrat's advantage on health care notwithstanding, the polls provide evidence that another shutdown won't give either party an advantage. Approval of Congress is already low as it has been for a long time. In Gallup's September poll, just 26% approved of the way Congress was handling its job. In another long-standing Gallup measure, 49% had very little confidence in the institution of Congress, and another 36% had some. Only 10% had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in this key institution. Other polls provide a mixed picture of the current environment. When the Economist/YouGov asked in mid-September about the effectiveness of the leadership of both parties, 26% said leadership of the Democratic Party was effective. In a separate question, 52% gave that response about GOP leadership. Still, Democrats now lead Republicans solidly on the generic ballot question in the latest Economist/YouGov survey, 39% to 35%. Yet,…