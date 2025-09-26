2025-09-28 Sunday

REX-Osprey launches Ethereum staking ETF in US

REX-Osprey launches Ethereum staking ETF in US

The post REX-Osprey launches Ethereum staking ETF in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX-Osprey, combining REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched the first US Ethereum staking ETF, called ESK. ESK provides direct Ethereum spot exposure and integrates staking rewards, allowing investors to benefit from on-chain yields without running their own staking infrastructure. REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, launched the first US Ethereum staking ETF today. The fund trades under ticker ESK and provides direct spot ETH exposure while incorporating staking rewards. The ETF allows investors to access on-chain yields without managing staking themselves. ESK marks the first combined product offering both Ethereum exposure and staking rewards to US investors. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-osprey-ethereum-staking-etf-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 05:41
XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils Two-Token Strategy with 25x Return Potential

XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils Two-Token Strategy with 25x Return Potential

The post XRP News Today: XRP Tundra Unveils Two-Token Strategy with 25x Return Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP remains one of the most closely watched assets in the market, both for its role in cross-border settlement and for its potential within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Yet for long-term holders, one gap has persisted: XRP has never had a native staking system. That limitation has left investors with limited options beyond price appreciation, even as competitors like Ethereum and Solana built extensive staking networks. XRP Tundra’s presale is making news for directly addressing that issue. The project has introduced a two-token strategy designed to provide yield opportunities for XRP holders while embedding exponential upside into presale economics. Analysts covering XRP updates have flagged the model as one of the more innovative token launches of 2025, particularly as it blends utility with transparent launch pricing. A Dual-Token Presale With Defined Launch Values At the center of XRP Tundra’s design is a dual-token model. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, functions as the utility and yield-generating token. TUNDRA-X, minted on the XRP Ledger, serves as the governance and reserve layer. Every presale purchase of TUNDRA-S automatically delivers free TUNDRA-X, tying investors into both blockchains in a single allocation. In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041 with a 17% token bonus included. Free TUNDRA-X is valued for reference at $0.0205. Launch values are already fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, embedding a built-in 25x return potential for presale participants. For investors who have waited years for XRP-related innovation, this clarity has stood out. Staking Introduces Yield for XRP Holders The presale is not only about token distribution. XRP Tundra introduces staking through Cryo Vaults, where XRP can be locked for periods of 7 to 90 days. Rewards increase with longer commitments, while Frost Keys — NFT multipliers — allow participants to enhance yields or shorten lockups.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 05:31
Forget ETFs — MAGAX Meme Presale Could Be Retail’s 24,900% Moonshot

Forget ETFs — MAGAX Meme Presale Could Be Retail’s 24,900% Moonshot

The meme coin buzz is back, and the MAGAX meme presale is showing why many retail traders prefer risk over slow-moving Exchange-Traded Funds. While ETFs provide steady growth, their returns are usually capped, making them better for large institutions than small buyers. But Moonshot MAGAX can change that by offering a cheap entry point, a […] The post Forget ETFs — MAGAX Meme Presale Could Be Retail’s 24,900% Moonshot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/26 05:15
Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000

Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000

The post Ethereum Struggles To Stay Above $4,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 19:29 // Price Ethereum’s price has been declining and has slipped below the moving average lines. ETH price analysis by Coinidol.com. Since September 13, as reported by Coinidol.com, the uptrend ended at the $4,800 mark. The largest altcoin has slipped below the moving average lines after its decline on September 22, and since then it has been trading above the $4,000 support level. Today, the ETH price fell down and broke its current support level of $4,000. This may cause that Ether can drop to a low of $3,400. Currently, ETH price is $3,969. ETH price indicators analysis The price bars are levelling off below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is trying to drop below the 50-day SMA support. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward sloping moving averages. Doji candlesticks indicate price activity. ETH/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What is the next direction for ETH? Ether is dropping below the moving average lines. Selling pressure has paused above the critical support level of $4,000.  On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $4,000 support but below the moving average lines around $4,250. To keep the price or go up, Ether must hold the $4,000 support. ETH/USD 4-hour chart – September 25, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/eth-struggles-to-stay/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 05:10
Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake

Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake

Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, strengthening its position in crypto, AI infrastructure, and high-performance computing with a $3 billion deal. Google has expanded its role in the digital asset sector by acquiring a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining. The move is part of a larger $3 billion multi-year deal with […] The post Google Deepens Crypto Ties With 5.4% Cipher Mining Stake appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/26 05:00
BlackRock Files for Bitcoin Premium Income ETF in Delaware

BlackRock Files for Bitcoin Premium Income ETF in Delaware

TLDR BlackRock files for a Bitcoin premium income ETF to target yield investors. The Bitcoin premium income ETF aims to generate income via Bitcoin-related premiums. BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF has reached $90 billion in assets under management. BlackRock has integrated Bitcoin exposure in its model portfolios, adding 1%-2%. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has [...] The post BlackRock Files for Bitcoin Premium Income ETF in Delaware appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/26 04:58
Bitcoin: Michael Saylor’s Unwavering Advice for Long-Term Holders

Bitcoin: Michael Saylor’s Unwavering Advice for Long-Term Holders

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin: Michael Saylor’s Unwavering Advice for Long-Term Holders Michael Saylor, the influential CEO of MicroStrategy, recently shared a powerful message with the investment community. His advice is clear and consistent: hold onto your Bitcoin. This isn’t a new stance for Saylor, whose company has famously accumulated vast amounts of the digital asset. His latest post on X reinforces a conviction he has championed for years, encouraging investors to resist the urge to sell and instead embrace a long-term perspective on this groundbreaking cryptocurrency. Why Does Michael Saylor Advocate Holding Bitcoin? Michael Saylor’s belief in Bitcoin stems from a deep understanding of its fundamental properties. He views Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a superior store of value and a powerful hedge against inflation. In his view, traditional fiat currencies constantly lose purchasing power due to continuous printing, making them less ideal for preserving wealth over time. MicroStrategy, under Saylor’s leadership, began acquiring Bitcoin in 2020, positioning itself as a corporate pioneer in the crypto space. This strategic move transformed the software company into a proxy for Bitcoin investment, attracting significant attention from institutional and retail investors alike. Saylor often highlights: Scarcity: Only 21 million Bitcoin will ever exist, making it a truly scarce digital commodity. Decentralization: No single entity controls Bitcoin, offering unparalleled censorship resistance. Durability: Its robust network ensures transactions are secure and immutable. He frequently compares Bitcoin to digital gold, suggesting it offers a more efficient and secure way to store wealth in the 21st century. This perspective drives his unwavering advice to simply hold. Understanding the “HODL” Philosophy for Your Bitcoin Investment The term “HODL,” a popular misspelling of “hold” originating from a forum post, has become a cornerstone of the Bitcoin community. It encapsulates the strategy of buying and holding Bitcoin regardless of price fluctuations. Michael Saylor is perhaps the most prominent advocate of this philosophy, demonstrating its potential through MicroStrategy’s multi-billion-dollar holdings. Embracing a HODL strategy for your Bitcoin investment offers several benefits: Simplicity: It removes the stress and complexity of active trading. Long-Term Potential: Historically, Bitcoin has shown significant growth over extended periods, despite short-term volatility. Reduced Transaction Costs: Fewer trades mean fewer fees. Saylor believes that trying to time the market is a futile exercise for most investors. Instead, he encourages conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition. Navigating Volatility: The Long-Term Vision for Bitcoin Of course, Bitcoin is known for its price volatility. Sharp rises and sudden drops are part of its journey. However, Michael Saylor consistently advises looking beyond these short-term movements. He views price dips as opportunities for accumulation, rather than reasons for panic selling. His long-term vision for Bitcoin is rooted in its eventual global adoption as a fundamental economic layer. Saylor envisions a future where Bitcoin serves as the primary reserve asset for corporations, institutions, and even nations. The increasing institutional interest, from major financial firms to sovereign wealth funds, lends credibility to this long-term outlook. Despite regulatory uncertainties and market corrections, the underlying technology and network effect of Bitcoin continue to strengthen. How Can Investors Implement a Bitcoin Holding Strategy? For individuals inspired by Michael Saylor’s advice, implementing a Bitcoin holding strategy is straightforward. One of the most effective methods is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). This involves investing a fixed amount of money into Bitcoin at regular intervals, regardless of its price. This approach averages out the purchase price over time, reducing the impact of volatility and the need to predict market highs or lows. Key actionable insights for aspiring Bitcoin holders include: Start Small: You don’t need to invest a large sum all at once. Consistent, smaller investments can build significant holdings over time. Secure Storage: Prioritize the security of your Bitcoin. Use reputable exchanges and consider hardware wallets for larger amounts. Educate Yourself: Understand the technology and economic principles behind Bitcoin to strengthen your conviction. Stay Patient: The HODL strategy requires patience and resilience, especially during market downturns. Saylor’s consistent message serves as a reminder that successful investing often hinges on a clear strategy and unwavering conviction, rather than reactive trading. Michael Saylor’s advice to hold Bitcoin is more than just a recommendation; it’s a strategic philosophy built on a profound belief in Bitcoin’s future. While the path of any investment carries risks, Saylor’s consistent advocacy for a long-term, conviction-based approach offers a compelling perspective for those looking to navigate the evolving financial landscape. His actions with MicroStrategy provide a powerful example of what it means to truly believe in the digital gold standard. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What does Michael Saylor mean by “hold onto your Bitcoin”? Michael Saylor advises investors to adopt a long-term strategy of buying and retaining their Bitcoin, rather than attempting to trade it based on short-term price fluctuations. He believes Bitcoin is a superior asset for wealth preservation over extended periods. 2. Why does MicroStrategy hold so much Bitcoin? MicroStrategy, under Saylor’s leadership, adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset to protect its capital from inflation and to gain exposure to what it sees as the best performing asset of the decade. They view Bitcoin as a strategic investment. 3. Is Michael Saylor’s advice suitable for all investors? Saylor’s advice reflects a high-conviction, long-term strategy for Bitcoin. While many find it compelling, all investments carry risk. Individual investors should consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, and conduct their own research before making investment decisions. 4. What are the main risks of holding Bitcoin long-term? Long-term holding of Bitcoin still involves risks such as price volatility, potential regulatory changes, technological advancements, and security concerns related to storage. However, Saylor argues these are outweighed by Bitcoin’s fundamental strengths. 5. What is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) in the context of Bitcoin? Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) is an investment strategy where you invest a fixed amount of money into Bitcoin at regular intervals (e.g., weekly or monthly), regardless of its price. This helps to reduce the impact of market volatility and averages out your purchase price over time. If you found Michael Saylor’s insights on Bitcoin valuable, consider sharing this article with your network. Your friends and followers might also benefit from understanding this unwavering strategy for long-term wealth building in the digital age! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin: Michael Saylor’s Unwavering Advice for Long-Term Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 04:55
Mechanism Capital’s Andrew Kang Bets Against Ethereum’s Price

Mechanism Capital’s Andrew Kang Bets Against Ethereum’s Price

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/andrew-kang-bets-ethereum-decline/
Coinstats 2025/09/26 04:54
Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy

Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy

The post Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Morgan Stanley is launching a strategy to allow clients to allocate part of their portfolios to digital assets. The strategy is tailored to individual risk profiles, with typical allocations suggested at zero to a few percentage points. Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank overseeing approximately $4.8 trillion in assets, plans to launch a crypto asset-allocation strategy for client portfolios. The strategy will enable clients to include digital assets in their investment holdings, with allocations typically ranging from zero to a few percentage points based on individual risk profiles. Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade platform is set to enable spot trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the first half of 2026, partnering with Zerohash for liquidity and custody services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/morgan-stanley-crypto-asset-allocation-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 04:47
Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value

Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value

BitcoinWorld Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value In the dynamic world of decentralized finance, news of projects taking decisive action to enhance their ecosystem always captures attention. This week, WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is making headlines with a significant move: the initiation of a WLFI token buyback and burn program. This development is poised to create a ripple effect for the project and its community. What is the Strategic WLFI Token Buyback and Burn? WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) recently announced on X that it will begin buying back and burning its native tokens. This isn’t just an arbitrary decision; it’s a strategic move following the unanimous passage of a governance proposal. The core of this initiative involves allocating all protocol-owned liquidity fees specifically for this purpose. Protocol-Owned Liquidity Fees: These are funds generated by the WLFI protocol itself, often from transaction fees or other operational activities. Instead of being used for other purposes, they are now dedicated to reducing token supply. Governance Proposal: The fact that this was a unanimous decision by the community underscores a strong consensus and commitment to the project’s long-term health. It highlights the power of decentralized governance. The commitment to a transparent WLFI token buyback process means that details will be openly shared, fostering trust and accountability within the community. How Does WLFI’s Token Buyback Benefit Holders? A token buyback and burn mechanism is a powerful deflationary tool in the crypto space. When tokens are bought back from the open market and then permanently removed from circulation (burned), the total supply decreases. What does this mean for existing holders? Increased Scarcity: With fewer tokens available, each remaining token theoretically becomes more scarce and potentially more valuable. Potential Price Appreciation: Reduced supply, assuming constant or increasing demand, can lead to upward pressure on the token’s price. Community Empowerment: The decision for the WLFI token buyback came directly from a governance vote, demonstrating that the community has a direct say in shaping the project’s economic future. This fosters a sense of ownership and long-term commitment. This strategy aligns WLFI with a growing trend among successful DeFi projects that implement similar mechanisms to create sustainable value for their ecosystems. Ensuring Transparency in the WLFI Token Buyback Process Transparency is paramount in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. WLFI has explicitly stated its intention to disclose all details of the buyback and burn process. Why is this so crucial? Building Trust: Open communication about when, how many, and at what price tokens are bought and burned helps build confidence among investors and community members. Preventing Manipulation: Transparent reporting mitigates concerns about market manipulation, ensuring that the process is fair and equitable. Accountability: By openly sharing data, WLFI demonstrates its commitment to accountability, a core principle of decentralized finance. This proactive approach to transparency reinforces WLFI’s dedication to its community and the integrity of the WLFI token buyback program. The Broader Impact of Token Buybacks in DeFi The implementation of a WLFI token buyback strategy is not an isolated event; it reflects a broader evolution in the DeFi space. Many projects are moving towards sustainable economic models that reward long-term holders and reduce inflationary pressures. Token buybacks, often funded by protocol revenue, are a key component of these strategies. This approach can: Attract New Investors: Projects with clear value accrual mechanisms are often more attractive to potential investors looking for stable and growing assets. Foster Ecosystem Growth: A healthier token economy can encourage more participation in the protocol, leading to increased usage and innovation. Provide Long-Term Sustainability: By systematically reducing supply, projects aim to create a more robust and enduring economic foundation. WLFI’s move could serve as an example for other projects looking to strengthen their tokenomics and foster a more engaged community. The initiation of the WLFI token buyback and burn program marks a significant milestone for WorldLibertyFinancial. By dedicating protocol liquidity fees to this endeavor, and doing so with a commitment to transparency, WLFI is actively working to enhance the value proposition for its token holders and reinforce community trust. This strategic decision, born from a unanimous governance vote, positions WLFI for potentially stronger long-term growth and stability within the competitive DeFi landscape. It’s a clear signal of the project’s dedication to sustainable value creation. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a token buyback and burn? A1: A token buyback involves a project purchasing its own tokens from the open market. A token burn then permanently removes these purchased tokens from circulation, reducing the total supply. Q2: Why is WLFI implementing a buyback and burn? A2: WLFI is implementing this to reduce the total supply of its native token, aiming to increase its scarcity and potentially its market value, benefiting existing token holders. This was decided via a community governance proposal. Q3: Where do the funds for the WLFI token buyback come from? A3: The funds for the WLFI token buyback will come exclusively from protocol-owned liquidity fees, which are generated through the operations of the WorldLibertyFinancial protocol. Q4: How will WLFI ensure transparency in this process? A4: WLFI has committed to transparently disclosing all details related to the buyback and burn process, including the amounts, timing, and execution, to maintain community trust and accountability. Q5: How does this impact the WLFI community? A5: This move is expected to benefit the community by potentially increasing token value and demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainable growth. It also highlights the effectiveness of decentralized governance, as the decision was community-driven. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about WLFI’s exciting new initiative! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency price action. This post Strategic WLFI Token Buyback Set to Boost Value first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/26 04:30
