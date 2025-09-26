Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
New Meme Coin PEPENODE Nears $1.5M Raised at Presale – Is This the Next 50x Crypto?
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
MEME
$0.00235
+1.11%
1
$0.008353
-4.12%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 06:45
Udostępnij
Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin’s 350% Surge Following ETF Launch “Natural”
The post Bloomberg Analyst Calls Bitcoin’s 350% Surge Following ETF Launch “Natural” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has risen about 350% since the ETF filings two years ago, as Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called attention to in a recent tweet. The Bloomberg analyst was reacting to a crypto user who seemed to downplay Bitcoin’s rise since spot ETF filings were filed two years ago. Balchunas explains what Bitcoin’s 350% rise meant in terms of annualized return. That is “93% annualized return, about 5x US stocks,” Balchunas explained. He pointed out one of the reasons why Bitcoin’s rise might have been downplayed: the fact that the gains might have come without a “god candle.” Bro is somehow pissed bc bitcoin *only* went up 350% since the ETF filings two yrs ago. That’s 93% annualized return, about 5x US stocks. (I think) the issue here is that the gains have come without God Candle dopamine hits, so ppl going through withdrawal. But this is the… https://t.co/Z7v2IBZxlE — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 25, 2025 A god candle implies a sudden, massive and powerful surge in an asset’s value over a short period. Bitcoin instead has steadily risen since a price of around $24,900 in September 2023, reaching an all-time high of $124,457 on Aug. 14, 2025. According to Balchunas, Bitcoin’s steady rise remains natural, being a less volatile move that remains beneficial. “This is the natural way of things for a maturing asset, less volatile movement, and there are many benefits to that,” Balchunas said. Bitcoin price Bitcoin extended it’s losses in a volatile week for digital assets, with about $140 billion in market value erased and a large options expiry looming. At press time, Bitcoin was down 1.76% in the last 24 hours to $111,024 and down 6% weekly. The next test comes Friday, when more than $17 billion in notional open interest tied to Bitcoin and…
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
RISE
$0.01242
-1.54%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:40
Udostępnij
Citadel’s Ken Griffin rips Apple tariff shield, slams Trump’s corporate dealmaking
The post Citadel’s Ken Griffin rips Apple tariff shield, slams Trump’s corporate dealmaking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ken Griffin says the U.S. government is turning into a backroom favor factory, and he’s naming names. On Thursday, during a live interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Miami, the Citadel CEO tore into the Trump administration for cutting what he called “anti-American” deals with huge companies like Apple that let them dodge full tariff burdens. “Is that our country, that we’re going to favor the big and the connected? That’s not the American story,” Ken said. He didn’t stop at calling it unfair. Ken warned that when Washington starts choosing which companies win and which ones lose, the whole system crumbles. “When the state becomes involved in picking winners and losers, there’s only one way this game ends: All of us lose.” And right now, that’s exactly what’s happening. A growing line of companies is showing up at the White House, hoping for special exemptions while smaller businesses eat the costs. Ken called that line “nauseating.” Ken slams Apple’s tariff break and Tim Cook’s White House favor Apple, the most valuable tech company in the world, is once again getting a pass. Ken said the iPhone maker should “100% not” be exempt from Trump’s tariffs. Most of Apple’s hardware has been produced in China, with newer manufacturing happening in India and Vietnam. Still, after Apple CEO Tim Cook pledged to invest another $100 billion in U.S. suppliers, on top of the $500 billion already committed, Trump’s administration gave them a green light to skip a planned 100% tariff on semiconductors. That investment wasn’t all Cook offered. He also presented Trump with a custom-made Apple plaque featuring a gold base, another move Ken clearly saw as a tactic to curry favor. “We’re just going to continue to favor big and connected businesses in America?” he asked, pointing straight at the…
TRUMP
$7.58
+0.35%
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
U
$0.010394
+0.66%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:30
Udostępnij
Will Batman And Superman Be In Marvel MCU In 10 Years? It’s Possible
The post Will Batman And Superman Be In Marvel MCU In 10 Years? It’s Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DC Studios successfully rebooted their shared cinematic superhero universe (known as the DCU) this year, kicking off a 10-year initial plan referred to as “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” But just as that plan comes to fruition, could Batman and Superman wind up in Marvel’s MCU? It’s possible. David Corenswet stars in “Superman.” Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures Batman And Superman Set Things Up Things are going terrific so far for DC Studios. Superman, written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, got the DCU ball rolling with a $615 million blockbuster result this summer. Next year brings Supergirl from director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Ana Nogueira, plus the Batman tie-in Clayface from director James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Forbes‘The Batman’ Is Not In DCU Shared Universe, Says Director Matt ReevesBy Mark Hughes Then, 2027 brings the one-two punch of Gunn’s Superman follow-up Man of Tomorrow and writer director Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II with co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Additionally, a Wonder Woman script from scribe Nogueira is in the works and that project is now a big priority. And of course, there’s the ever-present Batman: The Brave and the Bold project in development, amid speculation that the DCU and Reeves’ Batman franchise might just merge, despite recent statements confirming the current plan (at least publicly) is to proceed as if the DCU will have its own separate Batman. With an imminent buyout of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and studios like Paramount and Netflix preparing bids, there’s question as to how much of the existing DCU plan will survive the ownership changes, especially with regard to Batman’s cinematic future, as I discussed at length this week. So it’s possible that there could be some delays and foot-dragging until the situation becomes clearer, since a…
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
DC
$0.00002186
-1.13%
1
$0.008353
-4.12%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:27
Udostępnij
Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Real Madrid
The post Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Real Madrid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid will be looking to add their second home win of the season. Getty Images La Liga will host the first Madrid derby of the season on Saturday, September 27th, as Atlético Madrid welcome Real Madrid at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The game will kick off at 4:15pm CEST (10:15am ET) as Atleti seek to maintain their run of four games unbeaten in Madrid derbies at their stadium, including the most recent one in the Champions League which ended 1-0 before a penalty shoot-out defeat after a draw on aggregate. While Real Madrid have won seven consecutive games to start the La Liga season, Atlético has had a disappointing beginning to 2025/26 with only two wins from seven which leaves them eighth in the table. The latest of those victories came on Wednesday, with a 3-2 comeback win from 2-1 behind against Rayo Vallecano, with the crucial role of hat-trick hero Julián Álvarez. With a number of injury concerns, coach Diego Simeone has plenty of food for thought for his team selection against Real Madrid. Atlético Madrid team news vs. Real Madrid There is more good news than bad for coach Diego Simeone ahead of this game as an injury crisis at the club appears to ease off. Midfielder and summer signing Álex Baena has returned to action and could feature, though he is unlikely to start, after undergoing an operation for appendicitis. He started the team’s first game of the season against Espanyol and this would be only his second game of the campaign. Another player who could join him in the squad is Johnny Cardoso. The USMNT player suffered a sprained ankle in training last week but he has rejoined partial training and could come into contention. Also available will be forward Alexander Sørloth, who served…
REAL
$0.06739
+4.82%
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:18
Udostępnij
Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships
The post Sui Blockchain Moves Beyond DeFi With New Asia-Focused Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 26 September 2025 | 01:03 Blockchain project Sui is moving beyond pure DeFi experiments and into everyday use cases, with new deals in Asia showing how digital assets could touch both wellness and restaurant payments. One of the new collaborations comes from South Korea’s T’order, a company that powers mobile ordering at restaurants. Together with Sui, it plans to create a payment rail built on stablecoins, with a won-backed token expected to roll out on the network soon. Beyond payments, T’order wants to handle customer membership data on-chain, potentially opening blockchain services to millions of diners in the country’s $140 billion food industry. Christian Thompson of the Sui Foundation said the partnership is about making crypto transactions feel seamless. He argued that as digital currencies become part of mainstream payments, Sui aims to anchor itself at the center of that shift. A Push Into Digital Health At the same time, wellness protocol CUDIS is expanding onto Sui. The platform uses an AI-driven “smart ring” that tracks activity, sleep, and other health data, rewarding users with tokens for healthy habits. The move is designed to take advantage of Sui’s data-handling capabilities, particularly tools like Walrus and Seal, which are tailored for privacy-sensitive information. The global digital healthcare market is expected to climb past $500 billion within the next three years, yet interoperability and control over personal data remain unsolved problems. CUDIS believes Sui’s blockchain stack – combining execution, consensus, and developer tools in a single framework – can deliver the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to reach more users. Bigger Picture Both partnerships underline how Sui is trying to tie its growth to practical applications rather than speculation alone. By positioning itself in healthcare and dining – industries with broad consumer reach – the network is signaling that its ambitions stretch…
SUI
$3.1804
-0.76%
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.35%
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:15
Udostępnij
Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge
The post Adobe Adds Luma, Runway, Marey AI Video To Firefly, AI XR Glasses Sales Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHINA – 2023/11/10: In this photo illustration, the Adobe Firefly logo seen displayed on a smartphone with an Artificial intelligence (AI) chip and symbol in the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Adobe has added generative video to Firefly Boards, integrating Luma AI’s Ray3, Runway’s Aleph, and Moonvalley’s Marey models into its collaborative moodboarding tool. Boards is available in more than 30 countries, but access to video features requires a Firefly premium plan or a Creative Cloud subscription with generative credits. Paid plans start at $9.99 a month for 2,000 credits, with higher tiers offering more capacity. Video generation is credit-intensive, so lower tiers may only cover a handful of short clips. Adobe also added Describe Image, visual presets, and in-image text editing to speed up concepting and iteration inside Boards. Soaring sales of XR smart glasses illustrated by this graph from Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint Research Global VR headset shipments dropped 14% year-over-year in the first half of 2025 as consumer demand remained weak, according to Counterpoint Research. Meta kept roughly 80% market share despite declining volumes. New models due in 2026 may change that. AR smart glasses showed the opposite trend, climbing 50% YoY, led by Ray-Neo, Viture and Xreal. Birdbath-style video glasses made up 78% of shipments, while higher-priced see-through waveguide models captured 17% and are expected to grow with new products like Meta’s upcoming Ray-Ban Display. Counterpoint forecasts a 69% CAGR for AR smart glasses through 2027 as major tech players invest in hardware and expand use cases. Hyperspace Capture uses cameras on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S headset to “capture” your real-world space in minutes. It can then create a “true-to-life” digital replica that you can visit. Meta Meta introduced Hyperspace, a new tool that…
LUMA
$0.0000000000000000082
-88.62%
AI
$0.1231
-2.30%
XR
$0.01461
+0.13%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:06
Udostępnij
Taiwan removes South Africa from chip export blacklist
The post Taiwan removes South Africa from chip export blacklist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan has backtracked on its decision to leverage its dominance in semiconductor production, using TSMC as a proxy, after facing backlash and negotiations. However, the move has been noted by many who believe it sets a precedent, noting that Taiwan could be getting influenced by the US to weaponize its chip-making capabilities. Taiwan suspended its restrictions on South Africa Taiwan has suspended the chip export curbs it placed on South Africa days after it used its technological dominance for diplomatic retaliation. The decision to suspend the export curbs reportedly came after South Africa agreed to dialogues, setting a precedent for future chip access-induced negotiations. Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it agreed to suspend the curbs “in view of the fact that our representative office in South Africa has just received a message from the South African government requesting consultations on the status of our office.” A spokesperson for South Africa’s foreign ministry called the measures an attempt to “disrupt the stability of the global supply chain of semiconductors.” The controls requiring official preapproval of exports would have taken effect in November after a notice period, but that will no longer happen. Diplomats suspect South Africa wanted Taiwan’s representative office out of Pretoria, the capital and a regional hub for diplomacy, before China’s leader Xi Jinping visits for the G20 summit this year. How quickly Taiwan imposed the curbs and the swiftness of the withdrawal have highlighted Taipei’s ability to use leading manufacturers such as TSMC to fight diplomatic battles as well as the delicate balance it must strike to avoid alienating its trading partners. Taiwan’s use of the threat has also been noted by many developing countries that depend on its chips but also maintain close ties to China. “The Taiwan authorities’ action is a deliberate move to…
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
MOVE
$0.109
-2.06%
FUTURE
$0.13133
+7.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:51
Udostępnij
HSBC claims a quantum breakthrough in algorithmic trading
Researchers at banking giant HSBC said they successfully applied quantum computers to algorithmic bond trading in an experimental test. Hong Kong-Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), an international banking giant, announced the first successful test of quantum computing in a trading application on Thursday.Researchers at HSBC used a quantum computer processor as part of their algorithmic trading process, a method of trading that uses pre-defined rules to execute transactions, to find the likelihood of filling over-the-counter (OTC) bond orders at the desired price.HSBC announced that the quantum processing created a 34% improvement in predicting bond prices and the likelihood of filling orders without slippage. Philip Intallura, HSBC’s group head of quantum technologies, said:Read more
QUANTUM
$0.002481
-6.79%
BOND
$0.1522
-0.06%
KONG
$0.00973
-7.24%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 05:50
Udostępnij
A Challenge To Retailers From Harvard-Backed Startup
The post A Challenge To Retailers From Harvard-Backed Startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Loyalty with lifestyle appeal is Lisia’s goal. Lisia Being purely transactional has its limitations in retailing which is why all major players, from Nike to Uniqlo, have stepped up their focus on interactivity with consumers, be it simple in-store social media picture opportunities to livestreaming and augmented reality. Loyalty programs have been moving in the same direction. They were once defined solely by transactions and how much you spent—whether it was American Airlines’ AAdvantage program or Walmart’s Walmart+. The formula has been relatively simple: the more you spend, the more you earn. But this has been changing. Research has shown that most companies are running loyalty programs that are underwhelming to consumers, probably because everyone was running some sort of points system. A 2021 McKinsey study found that 71% of shoppers now expect personalized interactions, and 76% become frustrated when they don’t get them. This is where Lisia, incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs, and still in the pre-seed stage, plans to step in. Its originators think they have spotted a gap in the market for a ‘super app’ that is purpose-driven. Yessenia Vila: “Loyalty should reflect how people live, not just what they buy.” Lisia Co-founder, Yessenia Vila, a brand strategist with expertise in emotional branding and sustainability, told me: “Loyalty should reflect how people live, not just what they buy. Our platform rewards sustainable and healthy routines by unlocking access to services and experiences that align with a conscious lifestyle.” Instead of rewarding purchases alone, Lisia measures and rewards how people live, focusing on healthier routines, sustainable choices, and personal growth. It’s not a new idea. We’ve seen something similar in the insurance industry where the use of fitness trackers can cut the cost of plans if an individual commits to certain exercise schedules and/or goals, and—importantly—achieves them. A…
STARTUP
$0.004648
-10.28%
COM
$0.011482
-30.99%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:48
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust