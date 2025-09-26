2025-09-28 Sunday

5 Best Crypto Investment For 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Strength

BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is taking the meme spotlight with staking and a live demo […] The post 5 Best Crypto Investment For 2025: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 06:42
Sézane Opens Its First Brooklyn Store As Part Of US Expansion

The post Sézane Opens Its First Brooklyn Store As Part Of US Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inside the new Brooklyn Sézane store. Photo Courtesy of Sézane On any given Saturday, even during heavy rainfall, it’s not uncommon to see a line formed outside of the Sézane’ Le Appartement’ boutique on Rue St. Fiacre in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement. Considering the oft-beleaguered state of retail, especially post-pandemic, it’s refreshing to see a store so genuinely crowded with shoppers that customers must be staggered in. Founder Morgane Sezalory, who founded the brand in 2013after her vintage find curations reached cult-status level, is behind the brand’s momentum and growth as it expands into more US markets and adds to its offerings. Ahead of the new Brooklyn store location, Sezalory checked in from her late summer vacation to break down Sézane’s success story and its next steps. Just after high school, Sezalory homed in on her artistic eye and found she had a knack for vintage hunting, reworking pieces, showcasing them, and subsequently selling them, as eBay and e-commerce in general were taking off in 2000. At 18, she pioneered the medium and soon generated a significant income from sales at a time when establishing a business on eBay was rare. “At some point, I realized it was the beginning of something, and I needed more than the eBay sales experience,” Sezalory said via Zoom. Morgane Sezalory of Sézane. Photo Courtesy of Sézane She launched a website called “Le Composantes,” still comprised of her vintage finds, but soon demand outpaced supply. “People were complaining and frustrated because I had monthly drops of about 100 pieces, and they would sell out in a minute. I needed to create my own product,” she continued. Next, the offerings were a mix of vintage-sourced styles and pieces that Sezalory designed, produced, and sold online. By 2013, the name Sézane was launched, and the curated vintage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:39
Who Are Trump’s New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Candidates

The post Who Are Trump’s New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Candidates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Reports surfaced today that the White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Chairman Kyle Hauptman for the position of CFTC Chair. The White House began vetting new candidates after President Trump’s initial pick, Brian Quintenz, stalled in the Senate. Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman are being considered due to their established track records, indicating a generally pro-crypto and innovation-friendly stance. White House Vets New CFTC Candidates Sponsored The White House reportedly evaluates Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman’s candidacy to head the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The wider crypto community welcomed the move, which praised the candidates’ generally pro-crypto stance. 🚨SCOOP: The White House is considering former @CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief @kylehauptman for the role of CFTC chair, a source close to the process tells me. Sommers spent 10 years at @SECPaulSAtkins’ consulting firm Patomak Global Partners and the two are said… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 25, 2025 Sommers has extensive experience in commodities and futures regulation, having served two consecutive terms as a CFTC commissioner between 2007 and 2013 during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. She also has a close professional relationship with current SEC Chair Paul Atkins. Sommers has a decade-long tenure at Patomak Global Partners, a consultancy founded by Atkins. She currently chairs the firm’s Derivatives Practice Group. Meanwhile, Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the NCUA, after Trump appointed him at the start of his term. As Chairman, his priorities include re-examining the agency’s budgeting, promoting artificial intelligence (AI) use, and codifying procedures to prevent regulation-by-enforcement. The Candidates on Crypto and Innovation Sponsored Throughout their careers, Sommers and Hauptman have expressed intent on creating a path for digital assets through regulated financial structures. Sommers joined the FTX US Derivatives Board…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:38
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: ADA Revisits Support While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Races Ahead With Strong Momentum

The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: ADA Revisits Support While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Races Ahead With Strong Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is currently testing critical support levels after a recent price crash, with market analysts seeing if it will manage to catch a rally towards higher targets. ADA, while still an experienced altcoin with a history of steady progress, appears to be sensitive to technical levels and general sentiment in the short term. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining growing momentum in presale, however. Mutuum Finance presale stage 6 is 45% sold out and on sale for $0.035. The project has zoomed past $16.25 million and over 16,570 distinct holders have registered. Being a lending-and-borrowing DeFi protocol, Mutuum Finance is turning out to be a utility-driven project with huge potential upside. Backed by early traction and a scalable architecture, the majority of investors think it’s a token that can beat more established projects in the next market cycle. Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Consolidates Near Key Support Cardano (ADA) is selling for around $0.82. ADA is probing support at $0.78–$0.80, with overhead resistance at $0.90–$0.95. If ADA fails to convincingly break above the resistance levels, price will most likely continue to remain range-bound or even retreat to firmer support at $0.70. On the other hand, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has great potential and is solid. Presale Frenzy and Investor Enthusiasm Mutuum Finance has received exceedingly great interest in Stage Six of presale at $0.035, increasing by 16.17% compared to the previous round. Investor interest has also been record-breaking with more than 16,570 investors and more than $16.25 million raised so far. Enhancing the growth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program as an effort to make the platform even more secure. The bugs are ranked on four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, in an effort to cover all the aspects of vulnerability. It is built on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:21
XRP finds new life in DeFi with mXRP staking frenzy

The post XRP finds new life in DeFi with mXRP staking frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders eager for yield opportunities have quickly embraced mXRP, the first liquid staking token native to the token’s ecosystem. On Sept. 25, blockchain infrastructure provider Axelar revealed that the product’s initial vault of 6.5 million tokens filled within two days of launch, forcing it to raise the cap to 10 million. Notably, the total value of assets locked in the vault amounts to nearly $20 million. Total Value of Assets Locked in mXRP Vault (Source: Axelar) This swift expansion highlights pent-up demand from investors seeking to put dormant XRP to work through decentralized finance. What is mXRP? mXRP is designed to unlock fresh utility for XRP, which has remained idle for years despite being one of crypto’s oldest assets. Built on the XRP Ledger’s Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, the token allows users to stake XRP through Midas, a tokenization platform. In return, they receive a wrapped representation—mXRP—that can earn targeted annual yields of up to 8%. The process begins when XRP is bridged to the sidechain and deposited into tokenized vaults. Those deposits are then allocated into yield strategies overseen by independent managers, known as “risk curators.” At launch, Hyperithm took on that role, directing capital into market-making and liquidity provisioning activities. The performance of these strategies flows back into the value of mXRP itself, ensuring that holders see returns directly in the token they own. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer framed the initiative to mobilize long-dormant capital. According to him: “Much of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access onchain strategies.” Expanding XRP’s role in DeFi Meanwhile, the project reflects a broader movement to make XRP more versatile within decentralized markets. XRP’s DeFi ecosystem pales significantly compared to rivals like Ethereum, which have hundreds of billions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:14
Discovery En Español Enters Sports Arena With ‘Locos x El Deporte’ Debut

The post Discovery En Español Enters Sports Arena With ‘Locos x El Deporte’ Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Pepe del Bosque, Miroslava Montemayor and Daniel Barba host new WBD U.S. Hispanic weekly sports entertainment series “Locos por el Deporte.” Warner Bros. Discovery Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic is making its first major push into sports programming with Locos x el Deporte, a mobile-first original series that debuts September 26 on Discovery en Español GO. The sports entertainment series ​is hosted by Miroslava Montemayor, Pepe del Bosque, and Daniel Barba​, three prominent Mexican personalities from TNT Sports México​ (a brand from the WBD portfolio). Rather than focusing on traditional highlights and scores, the fast-paced show explores the cultural stories and passionate fandom that define Hispanic sports culture.​ The launch represents more than just new content for the network. “It also creates new opportunities for advertisers to connect with our audience through sports storytelling that’s as commercially powerful as it is culturally relevant,” says David Tardio, SVP of Ad Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic. Digital-First Strategy with Linear Follow-Up The series follows a unique release pattern. New 11-minute episodes debut every Friday on the streaming platform Discovery en Español GO, starting September 26. These digital episodes are then edited and combined into 22-minute linear versions that air Sundays on​ the Discovery en Español​ channel, beginning October 5. The first TV episode will feature content from the first two digital episodes, creating a nine-day window between the digital premiere and linear debut. This approach allows the network to serve both streaming audiences who prefer shorter content and traditional viewers who expect longer programming blocks. The Hosting Team Miroslava Montemayor is one of Mexico’s most popular sports presenters with more than a decade of experience covering major sporting events including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Cups, and UEFA Champions League during her time at ESPN and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:12
RedotPay Becomes Fintech Unicorn With $47 Million Funding

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/redotpay-unicorn-stablecoin-funding/
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:54
BlackRock Strengthens Grip on Crypto Funds

BlackRock, the industry titan in asset management, is keen on enhancing its foothold in the evolving field of cryptocurrency investments. The firm manages an expansive array of ETFs, highlighted by its prominent Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, and maintains a robust portfolio exceeding 500 distinct funds.Continue Reading:BlackRock Strengthens Grip on Crypto Funds
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:53
AI Doomer Still Starving During Week Four of Anthropic Hunger Strike

Anthropic protestor Guido Reichstadter’s hunger strike is still going strong after fellow AI naysayers ended their own public demonstrations.
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:42
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’un Yeni Büyük Güncellemesi Hakkında Açıklama Yaptı!

Ethereum (ETH) kurucu ortağı Vitalik Buterin, yaklaşan güncellemenin ağın ölçeklenmesi açısından kritik rol oynayacağını savundu. Buterin, Fusaka’nın temel özelliği olan PeerDAS teknolojisinin, blokların doğrulanması ve yeniden inşasını tüm veriyi depolamaya gerek kalmadan mümkün kıldığını belirtti. Buterin, blob sayısının başlangıçta dikkatli bir şekilde artırılacağını, PeerDAS’ın ise önce katman-2 (L2) genişlemesinin, ardından da uzun vadede katman-1 (L1) […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:35
