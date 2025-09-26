2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Break Chains, Bank Gains: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Roaring Ahead As One Upcoming Presale Sets the Stage Ablaze

Break Chains, Bank Gains: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Roaring Ahead As One Upcoming Presale Sets the Stage Ablaze

Can selecting the right meme coin in 2025 be the difference between staggering profits and missed opportunities? With the explosive rise of meme coins capturing headlines and reshaping portfolios, crypto investors are now faced with a crucial question: which projects truly deserve attention before the next wave of digital gold rush begins? The reality is […] The post Break Chains, Bank Gains: 3 Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 Roaring Ahead As One Upcoming Presale Sets the Stage Ablaze appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0741-3.35%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 06:15
Udostępnij
Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules

Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules

The post Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia Cracks Down: Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/australia-cracks-down-crypto-exchanges-face-tough-new-rules/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
Sign
SIGN$0.07672-1.60%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.012905+7.39%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:13
Udostępnij
Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval

Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval

The post Ohio Moves Toward Accepting Crypto for State Fees With Vendor Approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ohio is positioning itself at the forefront of digital finance as officials take key steps toward enabling cryptocurrency payments for state services, reflecting growing national interest. Ohio Advances Crypto Payments for State Services With Vendor Approval The push for cryptocurrency integration in public finance gained momentum in the U.S. state of Ohio as officials advanced […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ohio-moves-toward-accepting-crypto-for-state-fees-with-vendor-approval/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17556-2.75%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816-0.17%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:01
Udostępnij
Ethereum’s Big Players In Retreat Mode, But Here’s Who Now Has More Market Share

Ethereum’s Big Players In Retreat Mode, But Here’s Who Now Has More Market Share

With the broader crypto market sentiment still highly bearish, Ethereum’s ongoing decline has deepened as the second-largest digital asset pulls back toward the $4,100 price level. In the meantime, ETH key investors are beginning to exhibit waning confidence in the altcoin’s price action, which is indicated by a drop in whale holdings. A Constant Drop […]
Mode Network
MODE$0.00122-0.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.55%
Udostępnij
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 06:00
Udostępnij
Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The on-chain ecosystem of Ethereum has recently been rocked by a wave of scams and rug pulls, creating a period that many are describing as a bloodbath. While the underlying technology of the ETH blockchain remains robust and secure, the sheer volume of malicious projects and deceptive schemes is taking a significant toll on retail investor confidence. Is Ethereum Still The Home Of DeFi Innovation? The Ethereum on-chain ecosystem has been plagued by scams and rug pulls, resulting in significant financial losses and, more importantly, a decline in retail investor confidence. Analyst known as Fat Tony on X  has expressed deep frustration that BOOE hasn’t gotten more support from Ethereum’s own community, possibly due to the wave of malicious acts on the ETH ecosystem. Related Reading: Bitcoin Weakness Vs. Ethereum Strength: On-Chain Data Reveals Divergence He highlighted the Book of Ethereum (BOOE) as an exemplary project that embodies what ETH is supposed to stand for and distinguishes itself through several key characteristics. No Paid KOLs as the project has not relied on paid crypto influencers for promotion, which is a common tactic used by fraudulent projects to pump their tokens.  With a resilient community, BOOE has built its foundation on a strong and organic community, a sign of a project with genuine, grassroots support. A generous team, which he praises for its generosity and ethical approach, stands in stark contrast to the greed of scam artists. Furthermore, Tony notes that numerous high-profile ETH founders and accounts are interacting with the project, which, in his view, is becoming expected at this point. Thus, he encourages the ETH community to support BOOE, which actually stands for something, and to move away from a speculative mindset of max extraction with zero vision. How The ETH Ecosystem Must Fight Back While scams and rug pulls are eroding retail confidence, investor Sassal0x, founder of Thedailygwei, has also revealed a scathing critique of Ethereum’s competitor chains, accusing them of engaging in a desperate strategy of lawfare to stifle the growth of ETH’s Layer 2 solutions. In his view, this is not a sign of strength but a clear admission of weakness. Related Reading: Ethereum At The Core: Where Every Major Crypto Trend Converges According to Sassal0x, the overwhelming adoption of ETH L2s demonstrates their superiority in the free market, a reality that has left competitors with no viable path to challenge ETH’s dominance. The analyst notes that this new, underhanded strategy comes after a long period of failed FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) campaigns. Since misinformation has proven ineffective in slowing down L2 growth, competitors are now resorting to using nation-state governments to kill their competition. As a result, Sassal0x concludes with a powerful call to action for the Ethereum community. Instead of being complacent, the ETH ecosystem must fight back against this as much as we can. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
Ethereum
ETH$4,003.75-0.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07648+2.32%
Udostępnij
NewsBTC2025/09/26 06:00
Udostępnij
XPL Token Soars 52% as Plasma Mainnet Launch Ignites Trading Frenzy

XPL Token Soars 52% as Plasma Mainnet Launch Ignites Trading Frenzy

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Plasma
XPL$1.5915+26.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:59
Udostępnij
PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending

PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending

The post PayPal Taps Spark to Boost PYUSD Liquidity by $1B Through DeFi Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have teamed up to grow liquidity for PYUSD$0.9994 onchain, aiming to scale deposits from $100 million today to $1 billion in the weeks ahead. PYUSD, issued by Paxos and pegged to the U.S. dollar, was recently onboarded to SparkLend, Spark’s lending marketplace. The integration gives users the ability to supply and borrow PYUSD, with liquidity supported by Spark’s $8 billion stablecoin reserve pool. This approach contrasts with traditional liquidity programs that rely on expensive market-maker incentives, instead offering predictable depth at set borrowing costs. “Predictable access to deep liquidity is what allows stablecoins like PYUSD to scale quickly,” said Sam MacPherson, CEO of Phoenix Labs, a Spark contributor. He framed the initiative as a blueprint for how fintech firms can use DeFi to bootstrap adoption of new stablecoins. The partnership comes as stablecoins see renewed momentum, with global supply climbing nearly $30 billion in three months to $263 billion and daily transaction volumes topping $100 billion. Spark previously deployed $630 million in on-chain Bitcoin-backed loans to Coinbase. “With total DeFi value approaching $150 billion, platforms like Spark are crucial to advancing PYUSD as a cornerstone for defi with deep liquidity,” said David Weber, Head of PYUSD Ecosystem, PayPal in a press release. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/paypal-taps-spark-to-boost-pyusd-liquidity-by-usd1b-through-defi-lending
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012535+4.10%
Boost
BOOST$0.10253+2.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.35%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 05:49
Udostępnij
What a shortcut for ETF approvals could mean for crypto

What a shortcut for ETF approvals could mean for crypto

Experts weighed in on how a recent policy change at the US Securities and Exchange Commission could affect retail crypto investors. The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved new listing standards for commodity-based trust shares last week, a policy shift that could shorten the path to launching spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), but questions remain for some investors. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the policy change, announced by the SEC on Sept. 17, would be a positive move toward a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches.” Eric Balchunas, another senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested that the SEC had just cleared the regulatory tape for crypto ETFs “so long as they have futures on Coinbase,” hinting at the different regulations that applicants will face depending on the investible vehicle they plan to offer. Read more
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164738-0.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004024-1.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-1.97%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:45
Udostępnij
Vitalik Buterin Makes Statement About Ethereum’s New Major Update

Vitalik Buterin Makes Statement About Ethereum’s New Major Update

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a detailed explanation about the expected new update in ETH. Continue Reading: Vitalik Buterin Makes Statement About Ethereum’s New Major Update
Major
MAJOR$0.12244+0.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,003.75-0.32%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:37
Udostępnij
Here’s How JasmyCoin (JASMY) Can See Its Next Rally: Key Levels to Watch

Here’s How JasmyCoin (JASMY) Can See Its Next Rally: Key Levels to Watch

JasmyCoin (JASMY) price has been locked in a downtrend for much of the year, moving inside repeated descending channels. Every time the token tries to rally, sellers push it back down.  Now the chart is showing signs that this pattern could be nearing a key turning point, which has drawn the attention of a crypto
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Jasmy
JASMY$0.012248-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.25%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:30
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust