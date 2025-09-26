2025-09-28 Sunday

‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release

BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00563-2.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002979+8.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:36
Bitwise files S-1 for spot HYPE ETF

Bitwise files S-1 for spot HYPE ETF

The post Bitwise files S-1 for spot HYPE ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise filed an S-1 with the SEC to launch a spot ETF holding the HYPE token from Hyperliquid. The proposed ETF aims to provide HYPE exposure via traditional brokerage accounts with Coinbase Custody as custodian. Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot trust that will hold HYPE, the native token of perpetual DEX Hyperliquid. The vehicle is structured to reflect the token’s value through a daily net asset value benchmark. The trust is designed to give investors exposure to HYPE via traditional brokerage accounts without directly managing the asset. Coinbase Custody Trust Company is expected to serve as custodian, while Bitwise Investment Advisers will act as sponsor. According to the filing, shares will be created and redeemed in large blocks by authorized participants, mirroring the structure of spot Bitcoin ETFs. The trust will not use derivatives or leverage, focusing solely on physically backed holdings of HYPE. HYPE rose 4% on the news, trading at $42.5 as of press time. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/spot-hype-etf-filing/
1
1$0.008353-4.12%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.65+1.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:05
Curve DAO Approves $60M crvUSD Credit Line for Yield Basis Bitcoin Pools

Curve DAO Approves $60M crvUSD Credit Line for Yield Basis Bitcoin Pools

The post Curve DAO Approves $60M crvUSD Credit Line for Yield Basis Bitcoin Pools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) approved a proposal to provide Yield Basis, a new protocol developed by Curve founder Michael Egorov, with a $60 million credit line in crvUSD stablecoin ahead of its mainnet launch.  The vote cleared the way for Yield Basis to introduce Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools designed to eliminate impermanent loss — when assets in a liquidity pool dip in value compared with simply holding them. The protocol also aims to unlock yield opportunities in Bitcoin (BTC) in decentralized finance (DeFi). Under the plan, three pools, including WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, will be launched on Ethereum using Yield Basis’ automated market maker (AMM) architecture. Curve Finance said the pools will initially be capped at $10 million.  The initiative aims to expand Curve’s ecosystem, embedding its native stablecoin deeper into DeFi infrastructure. It also aims to boost potential fee flows to holders of veCRV tokens, the vote-escrowed version of CRV, Curve Finance’s governance token.  Cointelegraph reached out to Curve for more information but had not received a response by publication.  Curve proposal to create a crvUSD credit line to Yield Basis. Source: Curve Finance Concerns on risk controls, tokenomics and liability Not all Curve DAO members welcomed the proposal. On Sept. 18, the pseudonymous social media figure Small Cap Scientist said the plan exposed Curve to significant risks.  In an X post, the user said the plan is “extremely extractive” for the DAO. He warned that no third-party had evaluated the economic risks of Yield Basis and that the $60 million lacked caps tied to crvUSD’s total value locked (TVL). He also said that a hack on the new protocol could leave Curve to bear the liability for the drained funds.  The community member also raised concerns over transparency around Yield Basis seed investors and incomplete tokenomics, saying the…
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1105--%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000301-9.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011479-31.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:46
Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

Ken Griffin says the U.S. government is turning into a backroom favor factory, and he’s naming names. On Thursday, during a live interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen in Miami, the Citadel CEO tore into the Trump administration for cutting what he called “anti-American” deals with huge companies like Apple that let them dodge full tariff […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.581+0.37%
Union
U$0.010398+0.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01546-6.69%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 06:15
SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex

Sam Bankman-Fried's viral "gm" tweet has fueled intense speculation, with its timing linking him to a new Solana-based perp DEX.
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2958+6.63%
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 06:14
Venmo Rolls Out Ultimate Penn State Debit Card and Fan Experience

Venmo Rolls Out Ultimate Penn State Debit Card and Fan Experience

Venmo has officially added Penn State to its growing lineup of college-branded debit cards, unveiling a new partnership with quarterback Drew Allar. The Penn State Venmo Debit Mastercard gives students, alumni, and fans a way to show school pride while earning rewards on everyday purchases. The card is already available at several Big Ten schools, […]
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1692-6.41%
Tronweekly2025/09/26 06:00
Faster, Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Top Crypto Analysts Call Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Faster, Cheaper Than Cardano? Why Top Crypto Analysts Call Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano is back in the headlines, with ADA hovering near $0.78 on 25nd of Sep 2025 and on-chain activity showing fresh life. Analysts still highlight upgrades and adoption, yet ADA is a large ship, and large ships rarely turn fast. For traders asking what the best crypto to buy now is, attention is drifting. That
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.55%
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:45
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$969.88+1.68%
1
1$0.008353-4.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.10622-0.58%
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.65+1.55%
Aster
ASTER$1.9645-4.31%
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-0.54%
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.008353-4.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.35%
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
