2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now

BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Bitcoin Hyper is pitching speed and security as a Bitcoin Layer-2. Pepenode is leaning into the meme-coin comeback with gamified […] The post BlockDAG’s $408M Raise Put Bitcoin Hyper, Pepenode, And Pepeto To The Test In 2025, For The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26209+2.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.55%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4203+0.83%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/26 07:42
Udostępnij
Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025?

Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025?

The post Who Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Coffee shops, fast-food chains like Starbucks and Sheetz and retailers like Microsoft and Home Depot are accepting crypto payments via apps and third-party processors. More and more platforms are gradually enabling the use of Bitcoin, Ether and XRP for large-scale travel and airline reservations. Luxury brands, high-end car dealerships and real estate developers are integrating crypto payments for premium goods and property. Payment processors can make it simple for small businesses to accept crypto by instantly converting it to fiat currency and reducing compliance costs. Cryptocurrencies are no longer fringe ideas in finance. As of 2025, more and more businesses are embracing digital assets, especially Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and XRP (XRP) — both as payment options and strategic assets. Why these three? Each has strong brand recognition, decent liquidity and different strengths: BTC as the store-of-value, ETH with its smart contract ecosystem and XRP with fast settlement and cross-border payments. Together, they cover what businesses need: trust, functionality and speed. This article explores where BTC, ETH and XRP are used, from simple everyday purchases to large-scale airline integrations. Everyday crypto transactions: Coffee shops, restaurants, retailers For many crypto holders, the first real test is whether you can spend BTC, ETH or XRP like cash: a cup of coffee, a sandwich or groceries. XRP tends to lag behind BTC and ETH when it comes to everyday purchases: Fewer small shops accept XRP directly, as its strength usually shows in back-end or cross-border payments rather than point-of-sale in cafes. Coffee shops and small eateries So far in 2025, paying for coffee with crypto isn’t some sci-fi fantasy anymore. Plenty of chains and indie spots have already made it part of the daily grind. At Starbucks, for example, you can grab a Bitrefill gift card and cover your caramel macchiato…
XRP
XRP$2.7896-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007914+3.92%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:40
Udostępnij
Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline

Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline

The post Below $111K After GDP Revision; SOL, DOGE, AVAX, SUI Lead Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices took another leg lower on Thursday while crypto-related stocks sold off after U.S. economic growth was revised sharply higher. The U.S. government reported that gross domestic product expanded at a 3.8% annualized rate in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the previous estimate and well above the 3% initially reported. Alongside, initial jobless claims tumbled to 218,000 from 232,000 the previous week and well below expectations for 235,000 — putting into question the idea that the employment market is weakening. The much-stronger than anticipated data tapered expectations for the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates further next month. Traders now assign a 17% chance the Fed keeps rates unchanged, up from 8% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to nearly 4.20% following the reports, highest in three weeks. That helped send U.S stocks lower, with the Nasdaq sliding more than 1%. It’s since trimmed that loss to 0.5%. Already trading weak over the past few days, BTC$109,255.14 plunged below $111,000 to its lowest price since early September before reversing to $111,500, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours. ETH$3,867.66 dipped below $4,000, down 4.5% over the past 24 hours, while SOL$194.05, DOGE$0.2233, AVAX$28.83, SUI$3.1286 suffered even steeper declines. After strongly outperforming bitcoin for several months, ETH has given up major ground, with the ETH/BTC ratio having returned to flat year-to-date versus up 20% four weeks ago. Solana’s (SOL) has been another recent favorite amid hype of newly formed digital asset treasury company’s and increased corporate adoption. It, though, is lower by 6% over the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the last week. Stocks lower Crypto-related stocks fell sharply across the board Thursday. Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate bitcoin holder, slid 4.5%, while crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell 4.1%.…
Solana
SOL$202.33+0.96%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23-0.41%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.74+0.03%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:37
Udostępnij
Interpol recovers $97M in global crypto sting targeting internet financial crimes.

Interpol recovers $97M in global crypto sting targeting internet financial crimes.

Interpol has recovered $439M of stolen funds, including $97M in cryptocurrencies and physical property. The recovered funds came from global operations to crack down on cybercrime, which claimed $40.9B in illegal crypto funds last year. The operation, codenamed HAECHI VI, involved law enforcement agencies from 40 countries across multiple continents between April and August 2025, […]
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 07:35
Udostępnij
Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies

The post Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that the cryptocurrency industry does not need Dodd-Frank-like regulation. As lawmakers in Washington work on new rules for digital assets, Alderoty argued that regulations should be “proactive rather than reacting to a crisis.” Speaking at a conference organized by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, Alderoty said, “Dodd-Frank was enacted in response to a crisis. Cryptocurrency regulation must be proactive.” The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, tightened oversight of the financial sector in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, establishing institutions such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are working on comprehensive legislation to regulate the crypto industry. The House passed a bill last summer that defined the responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), imposed obligations on digital asset companies to separate client assets from company funds, and imposed transparency requirements on individual investors. The Senate Banking Committee’s version, however, aims to clarify which digital assets are not considered securities by introducing the concept of “ancillary assets.” “Market structure is a complex issue. I’m all for smart market structure legislation, but we don’t need a Dodd-Frank for cryptocurrencies at this stage,” Alderoty said, calling for a balanced approach to regulating the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripples-chief-legal-officer-makes-statement-addressing-the-future-of-all-cryptocurrencies/
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13137+8.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001569+0.19%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:31
Udostępnij
Social Activity Surges Across DAOs Ecosystem as HYPE DAO Takes the Crown With 3.2M Interactions

Social Activity Surges Across DAOs Ecosystem as HYPE DAO Takes the Crown With 3.2M Interactions

DAOs are still increasingly playing an essential role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Here’s a list of the most active DAOs across the crypto ecosystem.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.65+1.55%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1105--%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0469--%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 07:30
Udostępnij
Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team

Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team

The post Meet The Contenders For The 2025 U.S. Gymnastics World Championships Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Joscelyn Roberson performs on the floor exercise at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images Ten of the nation’s top female gymnasts will compete at the 2025 World Team Selection Event in Tennessee early next week. Beginning September 30 and running through October 2, three days of competition will determine the team members and alternate athletes for the 2025 World Championships Team. The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 19 to October 25. At the conclusion of September’s selection event, four athletes and up to two non-traveling alternate athletes will be named to the team. Of these, only three may compete per event at the 2025 World Championships. This year’s competition is an individual World Championships; therefore, no team event exists. While the event is closed to the public, USA Gymnastics will offer paid streaming services on FlipNow for those looking to watch the competition. Meet the athletes vying for spots on the 2025 World Championship team. ForbesU.S. Gymnastics Stars To Face Off For Spots On 2025 World Championship TeamBy Caroline Price Hezly Rivera NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Hezly Rivera performs on the balance beam at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Events: All-Around, Bars, Beam To the surprise of no one, 2025 U.S. National Champion and Olympic team gold medalist Hezly Rivera heads into the week as a frontrunner to make her first World Championship team as a senior gymnast. After inconsistencies plagued her first few meets of the 2025 competitive season, Rivera blew fans and judges away…
Union
U$0.010397+0.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.99%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8067-11.81%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:24
Udostępnij
Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week

Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week

The post Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/final-spot-xrp-solana-etf-amendments-this-week/
XRP
XRP$2.7896-0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.99%
Sign
SIGN$0.0767-1.62%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:10
Udostępnij
BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

The post BlackRock files to launch Bitcoin Premium Income ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has filed for a Bitcoin premium income ETF in Delaware. The application was submitted today. The goal is to launch a fund that pays investors income using premiums tied to Bitcoin. This isn’t the same kind of product as their earlier spot Bitcoin ETF. It’s built to hand out actual income, not track the price of Bitcoin. This filing follows the success of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, which reached $90 billion in assets by September, and now controls 60% of the U.S. Bitcoin ETF market. Both BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have achieved over $260 million in annual revenue within two years. BlackRock shifts focus to Bitcoin income generation The new fund is built for yield-focused investors; people who want income, not just exposure to Bitcoin’s price. That’s different from IBIT, which only follows Bitcoin’s price movements. This premium income ETF will likely use Bitcoin-linked strategies to generate steady payouts. A BlackRock statement said, “Investors are looking for ways to benefit from Bitcoin while minimizing price volatility.” The company has already raked in serious cash from its crypto lineup. Its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $260 million in yearly revenue, and that was in under two years. And BlackRock didn’t stop at launching ETFs. It’s been adding crypto to its model portfolios too. They’re now allocating 1% to 2% of those portfolios to Bitcoin, giving regular investors small but steady exposure to digital assets. See also  Ukrainians bought nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin in a year The new income-focused ETF also targets a different type of investor than their previous products, and instead of tracking value, this ETF will focus on generating returns from Bitcoin premiums, which could come from covered call strategies or similar income-producing methods. BlackRock’s statement continued, “There’s a growing class…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.99%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:51
Udostępnij
China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach

China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach

TLDR China opens new center in Shanghai to develop digital yuan for global finance. New platforms focus on cross-border payments, blockchain, and digital assets. China explores stablecoin initiatives to boost yuan’s international reach. Shanghai center supports PBOC’s vision for the yuan’s global role in trade. China’s central bank has launched a new operations center in [...] The post China Launches Shanghai Center to Enhance Digital Yuan’s Global Reach appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23399+1.50%
Boost
BOOST$0.10253+2.12%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 06:49
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust