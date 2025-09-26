2025-09-28 Sunday

Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto?

The post Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Government Shutdown Looms, What It Means For Crypto? Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Government Shutdown Looms, What it Means for Crypto? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/urgent-government-shutdown-crypto/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:38
SAP faces anti-trust investigation by European Commission

The European Commission started a formal investigation Thursday into SAP, the German software giant, over how it runs its customer support operations. Brussels regulators said they want to check if SAP has been playing unfair when it comes to helping customers who use its business management software installed on company computers. The probe will look […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 07:36
Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End?

The post Will Pi Coin’s Price Recover Before Month-End? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi team launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet Pi has recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25 A large amount of new PI tokens (over 130 million) is set to be released into the market in the next 30 days Pi Network recently launched the v23 protocol upgrade on Testnet, designed to enhance scalability, stability, and readiness for real-world transactions.  The Pi team also launched Fast Track KYC not long ago, using AI to accelerate verification for users and reduce friction in migration to the mainnet. However, despite these new developments, price-wise, Pi has faced big pressure. It recently plunged by approximately 20% in a single day, creating a new all-time low of around $0.25, with weak inflows into its exchange-traded product (ETP). Related: Pi Coin Price Prediction: Pi Struggles To Recover After Breakdown Over 130 million new PI tokens are expected to be released into the market in the next 30 days, which could lead to more people selling and even worse price performance. Still, some experts are somewhat hopeful, pointing out that if the price can break above key levels such as $0.340 – $0.360, a bounce-back is possible. Why a rebound is challenging The current mood around Pi is negative, with little trading activity, fading interest, and very weak investment in its official ETP (reportedly only $3,400 in a month).  Then, the huge number of tokens set to be unlocked soon is likely going to be a problem, because even if new buyers appear, many people might just sell their newly available coins. Also, Pi’s price still moves with the rest of the crypto market, especially Bitcoin. If Bitcoin’s price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:11
Shiba Inu Devs Announce Next Key Updates — Here’s What You Should Know

The Shiba Inu developers have issued a new statement about the Shibarium bridge. In it, they openly admit that developers made mistakes in the way the bridge was set up and managed. They also acknowledge that they initially didn’t make decentralization a priority. Now, they claim that addressing this issue and improving security are their […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 07:00
Feds Charge Brothers in Alleged $8 Million Crypto Kidnapping of Minnesota Family

The brothers held the family at gunpoint for nine hours until the father transferred the crypto to their digital wallets.
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:00
HSBC Quantum Test Improves Bond Price Predictions by 34%

TLDR HSBC’s quantum test improved bond price prediction by 34% using quantum computing. Quantum computing in financial services shows practical results in trading applications. Quantum threat to cryptocurrency encryption sparks debate among blockchain developers. Experts debate the timeline for quantum supremacy, with predictions ranging from 2030 to decades. HSBC, a global banking giant, recently revealed [...] The post HSBC Quantum Test Improves Bond Price Predictions by 34% appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 06:57
Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know

The post Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:49
US Senate Schedules Hearing on Crypto Taxation Policy

In a critical move toward shaping future U.S. tax policy, the Senate Finance Committee will evaluate how digital assets are treated under existing taxation frameworks. Set for Oct. 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET, the hearing—titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets”—will be led by Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and feature testimony from key industry […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy 25 September – XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin

The best crypto market contenders have emerged as XRP, Pepe, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Hyper. Recent U.S. policy developments, ETF approvals, and seasonal patterns have shaped momentum, with traders weighing dip-buying strategies and long-term growth prospects in a $4 trillion digital asset market.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Crash Incoming? Robinhood Listing and Short-Term Price Outlook

WLFI is back in the spotlight after making its debut on Robinhood. The token launched on September 1, 2025, and now trades around $0.1903 with a market cap near $5 billion.  Analyst Cesar shared on Youtube that while the listing boosts long-term visibility, he sees more pressure on price in the short run. Read Also:
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
