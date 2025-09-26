2025-09-28 Sunday

Fed's Logan: Fed should abandon federal funds rate and use Treasury bond overnight rate instead

PANews reported on September 26 that Dallas Federal Reserve President Logan said the Fed should abandon its use of the federal funds rate as a benchmark for conducting monetary policy and instead consider an overnight rate tied to the more robust U.S. Treasury-backed lending market. Logan believes the federal funds rate target is outdated, and the link between the little-used interbank market and the overnight money market is fragile and could suddenly break. She said updating the Fed's mechanisms for implementing monetary policy would be part of an efficient and effective central banking system. "Some might say that since everything is working now, there's no need to act," Logan said. "But if the transmission mechanism between the federal funds rate and other money markets breaks down, we will need to find an alternative target quickly. I don't believe that making important decisions under time pressure is the best way to promote a strong economy and financial system." She said the Tripartite General Guaranteed Rate (TGCR) could offer the most benefits. Logan noted that the TGCR covers over $1 trillion in daily transactions, allowing changes to be effectively transmitted through money markets. Meanwhile, trading volume in the federal funds market currently averages less than $100 billion.
PANews2025/09/26 07:39
Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level

The post Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana price has dropped 18% in a week, testing the critical $200 support level. Futures open interest hit a record 71.8 million SOL, while network metrics weakened. Institutional interest grows despite declining DeFi activity and transaction volumes. Solana Faces Pressure as Price Tests $200 Support Level Solana (SOL) has entered a key phase as its price struggles to hold above the $200 support level. Furthermore, Solana has dropped 18% in the last week, marking one of its weakest performances in 2025. Traders are closely watching whether this level will provide a base for recovery or open the way to further losses. Market Sentiment Turns Bearish Crypto analyst Crypto Alpha stated that Solana failed to maintain the $250 zone and corrected sharply. He pointed to $200-$210 as a strong support area and expects a potential retest of $250 if the level holds.  Potential Retest | Source: X Meanwhile, data shows futures open interest in Solana reaching a record 71.8 million SOL, with a value of about $14.5 billion. Rising funding rates combined with falling prices suggest an overleveraged market. Analysts warn that aggressive sellers dominate the market, while spot-driven selling pressure is increasing. Another analyst, Ted Pillows, drew attention to Sol Strategies, one of the largest Solana treasury firms, which has faced a steep decline in value. According to his comments, the firm’s stock has fallen 63% after its CEO resigned, adding more uncertainty to Solana-linked assets. Source: X Technical Levels Under Scrutiny Chart data shows that Solana’s price action has formed a possible inverted V pattern on the daily timeframe. This structure signals more downside if the $200 level does not hold. Analysts suggest a drop toward the $155 area could be possible, while the weekly chart shows a double-top formation that points to $120 as a longer-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:35
Trump announces tariffs on a range of furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products

PANews reported on September 26 that US President Trump announced that a 50% tariff will be imposed on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products starting October 1, 2025. A 30% tariff will be imposed on upholstered furniture. A 25% tariff will be imposed on all "heavy trucks" produced in the rest of the world starting October 1, 2025. Also, a 100% tariff will be imposed on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products, unless the company is building its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States.
PANews2025/09/26 07:33
Flare Network launches FXRP, bringing XRP into DeFi: Impact on FLR?

Flare Network launches FXRP, bringing XRP into DeFi: Impact on FLR?

Flare Network’s surged to a 9-month high following the launch of FXRP, set to be deployed across DeFi protocols.
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:00
Top 5 Free Crypto Mining Apps To Use in 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Boost Efficiency, and Cut Costs

Top 5 Free Crypto Mining Apps To Use in 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Boost Efficiency, and Cut Costs

Detail: https://coincu.com/mining/top-5-free-crypto-mining-apps-to-use-in-2025-earn-bitcoin-boost-efficiency-and-cut-costs/
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:56
SEC Chair Atkins responds to crypto conflicts of interest, says agency will ‘enforce laws where indicated’

SEC Chair Atkins responds to crypto conflicts of interest, says agency will ‘enforce laws where indicated’

Paul Atkins addressed questions about conflicts of interest as President Trump and his family's crypto ventures continue to come up.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:53
A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing

A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing

The post A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock BTC Premium Income ETF: A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock BTC Premium Income ETF: A Revolutionary Step Towards Crypto Investing Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-btc-premium-income-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 06:53
TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion

TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion

BitcoinWorld TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Bitcoin mining giant TeraWulf is making headlines as it pursues a massive TeraWulf financing deal worth an astonishing $3 billion. This ambitious endeavor aims to fuel a substantial expansion of its data centers, signaling a strong belief in the future of digital assets. What’s Behind This Monumental TeraWulf Financing Push? According to reports from Bloomberg, TeraWulf is actively seeking this substantial capital injection. The core purpose is clear: to significantly boost its data center capacity. More data centers mean more power for Bitcoin mining, which is crucial for the company’s growth strategy. What makes this particular TeraWulf financing effort stand out is the reported involvement of tech behemoth Google. The search giant is said to be providing a guarantee for the funds, adding a layer of credibility and stability to the deal. Leading the charge on the financial side is Morgan Stanley, a global leader in investment banking. Key Players: TeraWulf (the mining firm), Google (guarantee provider), Morgan Stanley (lead financier). Goal: Expand data centers to enhance Bitcoin mining operations. Scale: A staggering $3 billion in capital. Why is Data Center Expansion So Crucial for Bitcoin Mining? For a Bitcoin mining company like TeraWulf, data centers are the lifeblood of their operations. These facilities house thousands of specialized computers, known as ASICs, that compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles. Successfully solving a puzzle allows the miner to add a new block of transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain and earn new bitcoins as a reward. Expanding data centers means: Increased Hash Rate: More machines translate to a higher hash rate, improving the company’s chances of mining Bitcoin. Scalability: It positions TeraWulf to scale its operations to meet growing demand or capitalize on market opportunities. Efficiency: New, larger facilities can often be designed for greater energy efficiency, reducing operational costs. This strategic move, driven by the substantial TeraWulf financing, underscores the competitive nature of the Bitcoin mining industry, where scale and efficiency are paramount. What Does Google’s Guarantee Mean for TeraWulf and the Market? The reported guarantee from Google is a significant development. For TeraWulf, it likely makes the financing more attractive to lenders, potentially leading to better terms and a smoother funding process. Google’s backing signals a strong vote of confidence in TeraWulf’s operational capabilities and its long-term vision. From a broader market perspective, Google’s involvement could: Legitimize Crypto Infrastructure: Further validate the importance and potential of cryptocurrency infrastructure for mainstream tech companies. Attract More Institutional Interest: Encourage other traditional financial institutions and tech giants to explore investments in the crypto space. Stabilize Perceptions: Potentially reduce perceived risks associated with Bitcoin mining investments. While specific terms of the TeraWulf financing deal remain undisclosed, the sheer scale and the high-profile involvement of Google and Morgan Stanley highlight the growing institutional appetite for robust digital asset infrastructure. The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities for TeraWulf Securing $3 billion in TeraWulf financing is a monumental achievement, but the journey doesn’t end there. The company will face both opportunities and challenges as it embarks on this expansion: Opportunities: Increased revenue potential from higher Bitcoin mining output. Enhanced market position as a leading Bitcoin mining firm. Potential for technological advancements in new data centers. Challenges: Managing the logistics and construction of large-scale data centers. Navigating fluctuating Bitcoin prices and mining difficulty. Ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy sources. Adapting to evolving regulatory landscapes. Successful execution of this expansion will solidify TeraWulf’s standing in the fiercely competitive Bitcoin mining sector. The strategic importance of this TeraWulf financing cannot be overstated, as it sets the stage for future growth and innovation. TeraWulf’s pursuit of $3 billion in financing, reportedly backed by Google, marks a pivotal moment for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. This ambitious expansion underscores the increasing demand for robust digital infrastructure and the growing convergence of traditional finance, big tech, and cryptocurrency. As the details of this groundbreaking deal unfold, it will be fascinating to observe its ripple effects across the digital asset ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is TeraWulf? TeraWulf is a prominent Bitcoin mining firm that operates large-scale data centers dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies. What is the purpose of the $3 billion TeraWulf financing? The financing is intended to fund a significant expansion of TeraWulf’s data centers, which will increase its capacity for Bitcoin mining operations. Who are the key parties involved in the TeraWulf financing? TeraWulf is seeking the financing, with Google reportedly providing a guarantee and Morgan Stanley leading the deal. How does this impact the Bitcoin mining industry? This large-scale investment signals growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin mining infrastructure, potentially attracting more capital and legitimizing the sector further. Are the terms of the deal public? Specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed at this time. What are your thoughts on TeraWulf’s massive financing push? Share this article with your network and join the conversation on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:40
XRP Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Pattern Signals Explosive Reversal – How High Can XRP Go?

XRP Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Pattern Signals Explosive Reversal – How High Can XRP Go?

XRP is flashing a classic triple bottom reversal – XRP price predictions now eye new highs as bearish pressure clears.
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:37
Why AI Projects Fail: Lessons from the Rise and Fall of Artifact

Why AI Projects Fail: Lessons from the Rise and Fall of Artifact

Artifact’s downfall highlights the importance of aligning AI with real market needs, ensuring differentiation in competitive markets, and securing adequate funding for scaling.
Hackernoon2025/09/26 05:37
