2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch

POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch

The post POP Culture Expands Bitcoin Holdings for $100M Fund Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: POP Culture plans to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Aiming to accumulate 1,000 BTC for fund launch. $33 million already spent on 300 BTC purchase. Nasdaq-listed POP Culture announced plans to expand its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000 BTC, leveraging a $100 million Crypto Pop Fund, following a recent $33 million purchase of 300 Bitcoins. This move signals increased corporate Bitcoin adoption, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor perception of digital assets as viable treasury reserves. POP Culture’s $33M Bitcoin Allocation: Path to 1,000 BTC POP Culture’s strategic move to bolster its Bitcoin treasury sets the stage for establishing its $100 million Crypto Pop Fund. The company bought 300 BTC for $33 million, highlighting the first step in this plan. The fund aims to strengthen the firm’s digital asset strategy. This expansion marks a significant commitment to digital asset financing. Such moves underscore the increasing role Bitcoin plays as a key asset in corporate treasury management. The target of 1,000 BTC demonstrates an assertive stance towards cryptocurrency investment. Jane Zhang, CEO, POP Culture, “Pop Culture Inc. has acquired 300 Bitcoin for an aggregate purchase price of $33 million as part of its treasury management and the launch of the Crypto Pop Fund.” SEC EDGAR 8-K Filings. Market observers have largely welcomed this initiative, noting its potential to inspire similar strategies among other public companies. While no direct quotes from prominent figures have surfaced, the sentiment aligns with a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within corporate financial planning. Bitcoin Market Context Amid Major Corporate Investments Did you know?MicroStrategy and Tesla’s significant Bitcoin acquisitions in 2020-2021 led to enhanced market optimism and inspired other corporate investments, illustrating the transformative impact of such strategic decisions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $109,470.96 with a market cap of $2.18 trillion. Bitcoin holds a…
Zypher Network
POP$0,008785+%2,85
FUND
FUND$0,0191+%1,59
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011481-%31,02
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:14
Udostępnij
Bitcoin treasury companies risk further 55% stock price declines

Bitcoin treasury companies risk further 55% stock price declines

The post Bitcoin treasury companies risk further 55% stock price declines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies that raised capital through PIPE (private investment in public equity) deals face mounting pressure as share prices gravitate toward their discounted issuance levels, creating potential losses of up to 55% for current investors. According to a Sept. 25 repnort by CryptoQuant, the pattern appears consistent across multiple companies that used PIPEs to fund Bitcoin purchases. Kindly MD experienced the most dramatic example, surging 18.5 times from $1.88 to an intraday high of $34.77 following its May PIPE announcement at $1.12 per share. However, the stock collapsed 97% to $1.16, essentially matching its PIPE price, with more than half the decline occurring in a single day after PIPE shares unlocked for trading. Other Bitcoin treasury stocks show similar trajectories. Strive (ASST) trades at $3.00, down 78% from its 2025 high, while its PIPE price sits at $1.35. This gap suggests a potential 55% decline if shares revert to the issuance level. The pressure may intensify next month when ASST’s PIPE investors become eligible to sell their holdings. Cantor Equity Partners faces comparable risk, trading at $19.74 compared to its $10.00 common equity PIPE price. The 50% potential decline reflects the substantial discount built into these private placements. Some companies already trade below their PIPE levels. Empery Digital trades at $7.94, representing a 21% discount to its $10.00 PIPE price. The stock peaked at $11.37 on Aug. 13 before falling as low as $6.50, marking a 42% drawdown. The company’s market capitalization has dropped below the value of its Bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin treasury companies rely on PIPEs because they need to quickly access large capital blocks to execute their strategies, often lacking access to traditional financing or sufficient operating revenue. These deals offer speed and flexibility, but they create significant dilution and potential selling pressure once the resale…
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:08
Udostępnij
Bloomberg Analyst: Bitwise has submitted Hyperliquid ETF application to the US SEC

Bloomberg Analyst: Bitwise has submitted Hyperliquid ETF application to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 26 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart published an article on the X platform stating that Bitwise has submitted an application to the U.S. SEC for a Hyperliquid ETF (Exchange Traded Fund).
Union
U$0,010391+%0,63
FUND
FUND$0,0191+%1,59
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 07:43
Udostępnij
The US Secretary of Defense gathered senior US military generals from around the world for a meeting next week. Trump responded that this was normal.

The US Secretary of Defense gathered senior US military generals from around the world for a meeting next week. Trump responded that this was normal.

PANews reported on September 26 that when a reporter asked about US Defense Secretary Hegseth's call for senior US military generals from around the world to gather for a meeting next week, US President Trump responded: "I think this is good... What's the problem with this? Why make it into a big news?" Vice President Vance said: "This is not particularly unusual... The strange thing is that you are making it into a big news." Earlier, media reports said that Hegseth had asked "hundreds" of admirals and generals around the world to gather at the Marine Corps base in Virginia early next week for unknown reasons. Sources described the move as highly unusual, saying even senior generals and their staffs were unaware of the reason for the meeting. It is unclear whether next week's meeting is related to Hegseth's order in May to drastically reduce the number of generals and officers in the US military.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,571+%0,18
THINK Token
THINK$0,00943-%9,84
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-%1,86
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 07:37
Udostępnij
US regulators investigate unusual trading ahead of cryptocurrency strategies at several companies

US regulators investigate unusual trading ahead of cryptocurrency strategies at several companies

PANews reported on September 26th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) have launched investigations into over 200 companies that announced this year that they would adopt cryptocurrency as a core corporate strategy, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Some companies experienced unusual stock price fluctuations before announcing their plans, prompting regulators to contact the companies and focus on reviewing their trading patterns and information disclosures.
Union
U$0,010391+%0,63
Core DAO
CORE$0,3858+%0,54
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 07:11
Udostępnij
Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe

Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe

BitcoinWorld Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe The world of cryptocurrency is dynamic, exciting, and, as we’re increasingly seeing, under intense regulatory scrutiny. A significant development has emerged that could reshape how investment firms operate in the digital asset space: US regulators are now actively probing potential crypto insider trading. What Sparked the Current Scrutiny into Crypto Insider Trading? Recent reports indicate that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have launched an investigation into potential crypto insider trading. This isn’t just a casual inquiry; it’s a serious look into the trading activities of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies. Authorities sent letters to approximately 200 companies. Concerns were raised over unusual surges in trading volume and stock prices. These surges often occurred immediately before public disclosures about crypto strategies. The letters also highlighted possible violations of fair disclosure rules, which aim to prevent selective sharing of material non-public information. Industry observers view this move as a clear signal: a full-scale regulatory probe into crypto insider trading is likely underway, marking a critical moment for market integrity. Understanding Insider Trading in the Crypto Context Insider trading, in essence, involves using material, non-public information to make trades for personal gain. While traditionally associated with conventional stocks, its application to the crypto market, especially concerning company treasury strategies, presents new challenges. When a company announces it has added cryptocurrency to its balance sheet, it often impacts its stock price. If individuals with advance knowledge of such an announcement trade the company’s stock before the public disclosure, they could be engaging in insider trading. This practice undermines market fairness and investor confidence. The regulators’ focus on firms with ‘crypto treasury strategies’ means they are looking at how companies manage their digital asset holdings and how information about these holdings is handled before it becomes public knowledge. How Regulators Are Tackling Potential Violations The SEC and FINRA’s approach is methodical. By sending letters and requesting information, they are gathering data to identify patterns that suggest illicit activities. This proactive stance is crucial for maintaining transparency and trust in both traditional and emerging markets. Fair disclosure rules, such as Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) in the US, mandate that companies disseminate material non-public information broadly and simultaneously to all investors. This prevents select individuals from gaining an unfair advantage. Violating these rules can lead to significant penalties, including fines and legal action. Moreover, this investigation highlights the increasing convergence of traditional financial regulations with the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. As more mainstream companies embrace digital assets, the need for robust oversight against activities like crypto insider trading becomes paramount. What Does This Mean for the Crypto Market and Investment Firms? This probe carries significant implications. For investment firms, it underscores the urgent need for stringent internal controls and clear communication policies regarding their crypto holdings and strategies. Compliance departments will need to be extra vigilant. For the broader crypto market, this regulatory action could be a double-edged sword. While it might initially create uncertainty, in the long run, it could foster greater investor confidence by signaling that authorities are serious about combating market manipulation. A transparent and fair market is essential for sustained growth and institutional adoption. Increased Scrutiny: Expect more regulatory attention on crypto-related announcements and trading patterns. Enhanced Compliance: Firms must review and strengthen their internal policies to prevent crypto insider trading. Investor Confidence: Stronger enforcement can lead to a more trusted market environment. Regulatory Clarity: This probe may pave the way for clearer guidelines on digital asset disclosures. Actionable Insights for Firms and Investors In this evolving landscape, vigilance is key. For firms with crypto treasury strategies, it’s vital to: Ensure strict adherence to fair disclosure rules. Implement robust internal trading policies. Educate employees on what constitutes material non-public information. Conduct regular audits of trading activities preceding major announcements. For investors, understanding these regulatory developments can help in making more informed decisions. It reinforces the importance of researching a company’s compliance practices and being aware of the broader regulatory environment. A Critical Juncture for Crypto Integrity The ongoing probe into crypto insider trading marks a critical juncture for the digital asset space. It signals a maturing market where traditional financial regulations are increasingly being applied to new technologies. While the full extent of this investigation is yet to unfold, its message is clear: transparency, fairness, and compliance are non-negotiable. As the crypto ecosystem continues to grow, such regulatory actions are essential steps toward building a more robust and trustworthy financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is crypto insider trading? Crypto insider trading refers to the illegal practice of trading a company’s stock or related assets based on material, non-public information about its cryptocurrency treasury strategies or other crypto-related developments. This information is typically obtained through privileged access and gives an unfair advantage. Q2: Which regulatory bodies are involved in this probe? The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are the primary bodies conducting this investigation. Q3: Why are companies with ‘crypto treasury strategies’ being targeted? These companies are being targeted because their announcements of adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have often been preceded by suspicious surges in their stock prices. This pattern suggests that non-public information might have been used for illicit trading. Q4: What are ‘fair disclosure rules’ and why are they important? Fair disclosure rules, like the SEC’s Regulation FD, require companies to disseminate material non-public information broadly and simultaneously to all investors. They are crucial for preventing selective disclosure and ensuring that all market participants have equal access to information, thus promoting a fair and level playing field. Q5: What are the potential consequences for firms found guilty of insider trading? Firms and individuals found guilty of insider trading can face severe penalties, including substantial fines, disgorgement of illicit gains, civil lawsuits, and even criminal charges, leading to imprisonment. We hope this article shed light on the ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure fairness in the crypto market. Share your thoughts and join the conversation on social media! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. This post Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,2227-%0,17
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-%2,36
Union
U$0,010391+%0,63
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:55
Udostępnij
Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin

Crypto price prediction today has reported that XRP, Cardano, and Litecoin have faced fresh declines this week, though technical indicators and ETF approval prospects suggest conditions for a rebound. Analysts expect medium-term recoveries as whales accumulate and overselling deepens.
XRP
XRP$2,7901-%0,07
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:35
Udostępnij
Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

Aave’s V4 protocol upgrade is coming: Here’s what to expect

The update promises major changes to improve user experience and introduces a modular design, replacing Aave's monolithic architecture. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave is releasing its V4 update, a major protocol upgrade, sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, introducing modular lending markets and new risk controls among new features. The update introduces a “hub and spoke” modular design to Aave to allow for crypto borrowing and lending markets with more custom parameters, without trapping liquidity in different siloes, according to an update from Aave.Liquidity hubs act as central pools for modular spokes; each of the spokes represents a different market with one of three risk profiles and features different borrowing and lending rates, replacing Aave’s current uniform rates. The team wrote:Read more
AaveToken
AAVE$266,36-%1,16
SphereX
HERE$0,00022+%0,45
Major
MAJOR$0,12249+%0,36
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 06:30
Udostępnij
Gcore Radar Report Reveals 41% Surge In DDoS Attack Volumes

Gcore Radar Report Reveals 41% Surge In DDoS Attack Volumes

Gcore released its Q1-Q2 2025 Radar report into DDoS attack trends. The report reveals a significant escalation in the total number of DDoS attacks and their magnitude, measured in terabits per second (Tbps) The largest attack peaked at 2.2 Tbps, surpassing the 2 Tbps peak recorded in late 2024.
DappRadar
RADAR$0,001558-%2,80
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000095--%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/26 01:47
Udostępnij
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Trust Building is Simple - Heres How (9/25/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Trust Building is Simple - Heres How (9/25/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 25, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Mars Observer Mission in 1992, The Underwater Telephone Revolution in 1956, Motorola Incorporation in 1928, MCM/70 Microcomputer Introduction in 1973, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs to Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models, let’s dive right in. Trust Building is Simple - Heres How By @startupsoftheweek [ 5 Min read ] Win trust, not volume: be helpful and transparent; use interviews, data, and community; avoid salesy fluff. Read More. A Guide to Effective PR Reviews - Part 1 By @jacoblandry [ 4 Min read ] Code reviews arent something many of us are taught but all have to learn. How to approach a code review from a POV that will benefit your entire team. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and its a scary one. Read More. The Best Storytelling Era Might Already Be Behind Us By @onlygreatcontent [ 5 Min read ] But maybe, just maybe, we remember that stories once saved us. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004024-%1,97
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/26 00:01
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust