2025-09-28 Sunday

Global Firms Launch X Club to Advance XRP in Treasury and Payment Systems

Global Firms Launch X Club to Advance XRP in Treasury and Payment Systems

The post Global Firms Launch X Club to Advance XRP in Treasury and Payment Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major global firms are pushing XRP into the corporate mainstream with a bold new platform set to revolutionize treasury management and digital payments worldwide. XRP Ecosystem Set for Explosive Growth With Launch of X Club Initiative Global corporations are accelerating their efforts to incorporate digital assets into mainstream operations, with a fresh initiative now targeting […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/global-firms-launch-x-club-to-advance-xrp-in-treasury-and-payment-systems/
XRP
XRP$2.7901-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:44
MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins Compared

MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins Compared

The post MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 03:15 Discover why MoonBull, Cheems, and Pudgy Penguins are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. Explore presale hype, whitelist perks, and market trends. Ever wondered which meme coin might be the next rocket ship in the cryptoverse? The buzz around tokens like Cheems, Pudgy Penguins, and now MoonBull is turning crypto groups into a frenzy of chatter. Each of these coins brings its own flavor, with Cheems rooted in classic meme nostalgia and Pudgy Penguins rising from NFT fame. Yet all eyes are drifting toward MoonBull, where excitement is brewing over its exclusive whitelist and the much-anticipated presale. For those chasing the thrill of early entries, MoonBull’s whitelist has become the ticket that everyone wants, but it’s closing soon. Unlike older meme coins that relied only on hype, this project is blending utility with culture. The presale isn’t just another launch – it’s a door to staking rewards, secret token drops, and bonus allocations. The whitelist is filling up fast, and the first-come, first-served spots are disappearing quicker than peanuts at a hippo party. MoonBull ($MOBU): Whitelist Fever and Presale Excitement MoonBull ($MOBU) has quickly earned the spotlight as the new meme coin to watch. Built on Ethereum, it blends viral meme culture with robust smart contract reliability. The official presale is set for September 26, and the clock is ticking for early adopters. By joining the whitelist, supporters gain the lowest possible entry price, exclusive staking rewards, and bonus allocations that won’t be available once the presale opens to the public. The whitelist is filling fast, and this urgency is no accident. Whitelisted members will receive private hints about the roadmap, secret token drops, and insider notifications before launch. Everything about MoonBull is designed to reward early movers. It’s a first-come,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:15
Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

The post Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Summary The crypto crash is happening amid fears that the Fed may not cut rates as many times as expected. It also accelerated amid rising liquidations in the crypto market. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen this week. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster (ASTER), and Dogecoin (DOGE) falling by over 10%.  Avalanche has plunged by 16% from its highest point this month, while Aster and Dogecoin have fallen by over 15% in the same period. Crypto crash triggered by hawkish Fed officials’ statement One major reason for the crypto crash is the fear that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as many times as it hinted in its meeting last week. In a statement this week, Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed was still concerned about inflation. Other Fed officials, including Beth Hammack and Austan Goolsbee, urged the bank to exercise caution when cutting rates. Their message was that U.S. inflation remains high and that the labor market is still tight, with the unemployment rate hovering at 4.3%. Cryptocurrencies do well when the Fed is cutting interest rates, as that leads to a risk-on sentiment. Falling Crypto Fear and Greed Index Bitcoin and altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin also plunged as sentiment in the industry worsened. This situation is demonstrated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which has dived from this month’s high of 73 to 41. It is at risk of plunging to the fear area. In most cases, cryptocurrencies drop when the index moves to the fear zone. In contrast, most coins rally when there is greed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:11
YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute

YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute

The post YouTube TV, NBCUniversal warn of impending carriage dispute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: A detail view of a NBC Sunday Night Football video camera during the first half between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images YouTube TV subscribers may soon be without “Sunday Night Football,” “The Voice” and other NBCUniversal programming as the parties ramp up for a carriage dispute that could lead to a blackout at the end of the month. CNBC reported the two sides could be headed for a potential blackout earlier Thursday. It’s a sign of YouTube’s relatively newfound muscle in streaming and television. YouTube TV has about 10 million subscribers, according to people familiar the matter. NBCUniversal said in a statement that YouTube TV “has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace — all under the false pretends of fighting for the consumer. The result: YouTube TV customers will lose access to NBCUniversal’s premium programming.” Starting Thursday night, NBCUniversal will begin running messages for YouTube TV customers alerting them to the impending loss of networks if a deal isn’t reached. Get the CNBC Sport newsletter directly to your inbox The CNBC Sport newsletter with Alex Sherman brings you the biggest news and exclusive interviews from the worlds of sports business and media, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. NBCUniversal has never “gone dark” in its history in the U.S., both under the ownership of Comcast and General Electric before that, according to a company spokesperson. YouTube TV issued its own statement Thursday, saying, “NBCUniversal is asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:06
BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049

BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049

The post BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain To Host New Side Events At KBW25, TOKEN2049 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bnb-chain-to-host-kbw25-and-token2049-side-events/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:01
Liquid Staking Debuts On XRP Ledger, What mXRP Means For Investors

Liquid Staking Debuts On XRP Ledger, What mXRP Means For Investors

Midas, in partnership with Axelar, has launched the first XRP liquid staking token, mXRP. The token will provide investors with yields from the XRP DeFi ecosystem and further expand the altcoin’s utility.  XRP Liquid Staking Token Launches Midas revealed that the mXRP liquid staking token will be issued on the XRP Ledger EVM via the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 08:00
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, Hedera Stalls at $0.24

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, Hedera Stalls at $0.24

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction Weakens, Hedera Stalls at $0.24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has often thrived on hype, but interest has slowed as traders question its long-term direction. Hedera, meanwhile, is advancing with technical upgrades, though many following Hedera (HBAR) updates still wonder if adoption will meet expectations. For those seeking the top crypto to invest in, BlockDAG is quickly becoming the answer. The project has already reached 312,000 holders and is adding more than 1,000 every single day.  That kind of momentum recalls early SHIB or DOGE runs, but BlockDAG (BDAG) is different because it’s backed by working infrastructure, global hardware rollouts, and millions of users mining through the X1 app. This combination of scale and delivery has made it one of the most talked-about projects of 2025. For investors looking past speculation, BlockDAG shows network strength far beyond a simple shiba inu (SHIB) price prediction. BlockDAG’s Holder Explosion Is Redefining Adoption BlockDAG is rewriting the playbook on what real adoption looks like. In just months, the project has surged past 312,000 unique coin holders, with over 1,000 new wallets being added every single day. That kind of momentum hasn’t been seen since the early runs of SHIB or DOGE, but unlike those meme-driven spikes, BlockDAG’s rise is built on working infrastructure, live mining devices, and millions already using its X1 mobile app. This is why many now consider it the top crypto to invest in heading into 2025. What makes the climb stand out even more is that it’s happening before the mainnet launch. The Awakening Testnet is live and running, putting the system under real conditions instead of relying on promises. While other projects built hype that quickly burned out, BlockDAG is showing staying power by letting users test the technology early and see the network’s ability to scale. The presale has become one of the strongest money-making…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:55
BlackRock chases Bitcoin yield in latest ETF as a ‘sequel’ to IBIT

BlackRock chases Bitcoin yield in latest ETF as a 'sequel' to IBIT

BlackRock filed a registered trust company to back its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a yield-generating product that would complement its $87 billion spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT. Asset management giant BlackRock filed to register a Delaware trust company for its proposed Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Thursday, signaling a push to broaden its Bitcoin offerings.Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said BlackRock’s proposed product would sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums to generate yield. The regular distributions would, however, trade away potential upside from investing in BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which mirrors Bitcoin’s (BTC) price movements. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:42
Google files with Supreme Court to delay Epic Games antitrust mandate

Google files with Supreme Court to delay Epic Games antitrust mandate

Google has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a lower court order that forces it to change the way its app store works.The request was filed on Wednesday and sent to Justice Elena Kagan. According to the New York Times, the company wants the ruling paused while it appeals, warning that if the changes […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 07:33
Expert Says ASTER Is a ‘Red Flag’ – Here’s Why

Expert Says ASTER Is a 'Red Flag' – Here's Why

ASTER is gaining lots of interest as its price hovers around $2.00 and traders argue about what comes next.  On X (formerly Twitter), well-followed analyst WhaleGuru called the project a “big red flag,” even using the word “scam,” yet in the same thread said the setup might actually fuel a powerful rally. The mix of
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:30
