2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
SEC and FINRA scrutinize unusual trading ahead of crypto-treasury announcements: WSJ

SEC and FINRA scrutinize unusual trading ahead of crypto-treasury announcements: WSJ

The post SEC and FINRA scrutinize unusual trading ahead of crypto-treasury announcements: WSJ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SEC and FINRA are examining unusual trading patterns before crypto announcements, signaling concerns about market integrity. Regulators have queried crypto treasury firms regarding possible violations of fair disclosure rules involving material nonpublic information. SEC and FINRA have scrutinized unusual trading before crypto-treasury announcements, according to the Wall Street Journal. The regulators have reached out to crypto treasury companies regarding potential Regulation Fair Disclosure violations. The scrutiny focuses on suspicious trading patterns that preceded official market disclosures. FINRA, a self-regulatory body overseeing brokers, has contacted some companies as part of its review, a step that can precede insider trading inquiries. The regulator’s outreach reflects growing concern over how material information is shared before market disclosures. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-finra-investigate-unusual-crypto-trading/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-30.99%
Particl
PART$0.2028-4.38%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:45
Udostępnij
How INTERPOL Stopped International Crypto Crime Rings

How INTERPOL Stopped International Crypto Crime Rings

The post How INTERPOL Stopped International Crypto Crime Rings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INTERPOL just announced a major operation targeting crypto criminals, freezing 400 wallets and 68,000 bank accounts. Police recovered $439 million in total assets. Additionally, Eurojust can boast a similar success, arresting the leaders of a major crime ring. This group stole $116 million over several years before international law enforcement brought it down. INTERPOL’s Crypto Operations Although the ongoing crypto crime wave is continuing uninterrupted, law enforcement officials around the world are making major breakthroughs in freezing assets and apprehending perpetrators. Sponsored Sponsored Today, INTERPOL announced a stunning breakthrough, recovering huge sums of crypto in a series of operations. INTERPOL’s press release described Operation HAECHI VI, a crypto crime investigation that spanned 40 countries and took most of this calendar year. Targeting seven types of scams, fraud, money laundering, and more, law enforcement froze over 400 token wallets and 68,000 bank accounts. “While many people believe that funds lost to fraud and scams are often irretrievable, the outcomes of HAECHI operations demonstrate that recovery is indeed possible. As one of INTERPOL’s flagship financial crime operations, HAECHI is a prime example of how global cooperation can protect communities and safeguard financial systems,” claimed Theos Badege, Director pro tempore of INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre. That being said, INTERPOL was frustratingly sparse on details about these massive crypto busts. Law enforcement seized $342 million in fiat currency, recovering $97 million in physical and digital assets. It’s not clear how much of this sum represents crypto, but INTERPOL further claimed $16 million seized from illicit wallets. International Crimefighting Successes Most of this cooperation consisted of mapping out transnational organizations; INTERPOL only claimed direct arrests and asset seizures in three nations. These criminals in turn represented operations across 40 states, but law enforcement didn’t provide further specific details of these illegal gangs. INTERPOL isn’t the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-30.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.12247+0.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07412-3.30%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:42
Udostępnij
Top Crypto Presales 2025: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours

Top Crypto Presales 2025: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours

Ozak AI is attracting investors who want AI exposure, already banking $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Crosses $7M, Pepeto Clears $6.8M, BlockDAG Fixes $0.0013 Entry In 24 Hours appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123-1.83%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005447+1.28%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/26 08:42
Udostępnij
Minnesota brothers involved in armed kidnapping linked to $8 million cryptocurrency heist

Minnesota brothers involved in armed kidnapping linked to $8 million cryptocurrency heist

PANews reported on September 26th that two brothers, Raymond Christian Garcia and Isiah Angelo Garcia, were indicted for kidnapping a family of three at gunpoint and stealing approximately $ 8 million in cryptocurrency. The suspects demanded the victims transfer their crypto assets and forced them to travel out of town to retrieve hardware wallets. Police tracked the suspects to Texas, where they were arrested. They are charged with federal and state kidnapping, robbery, and burglary.
Alttown
TOWN$0.002041+0.83%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 08:39
Udostępnij
New X Account Takeover Attack Targets Crypto Community

New X Account Takeover Attack Targets Crypto Community

The post New X Account Takeover Attack Targets Crypto Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new sophisticated phishing campaign is targeting the X accounts of crypto personalities, using tactics that bypass two-factor authentication and appear more credible than traditional scams. According to a Wednesday X post by crypto developer Zak Cole, a new phishing campaign leverages X’s own infrastructure to take over the accounts of crypto personalities. “Zero detection. Active right now. Full account takeover,” he said. Cole highlighted that the attack does not involve a fake login page or password stealing. Instead, it leverages X application support to gain account access while also bypassing two-factor authentication. MetaMask security researcher Ohm Shah confirmed seeing the attack “in the wild,” suggesting a broader campaign, and an OnlyFans model was also targeted by a less sophisticated version of the attack. Related: Blockstream sounds the alarm on new email phishing campaign Crafting a credible phishing message The notable feature of the phishing campaign is how credible and discreet it is. The attack begins with an X direct message containing a link that appears to redirect to the official Google Calendar domain, thanks to how the social media platform generates its previews. In the case of Cole, the message pretended to be coming from a representative of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The phishing link is in the message. Source: Zak Cole The domain that the message links to is “x(.)ca-lendar(.)com” and was registered on Saturday. Still, X shows the legitimate calendar.google.com in the preview thanks to the site’s metadata exploiting how X generates previews from its metadata. “Your brain sees Google Calendar. The URL is different.“ Phishing site’s metadata. Source: Zak Cole When clicked, the page’s JavaScript redirects to an X authentication endpoint requesting authorization for an app to access your social media account. The app appears to be “Calendar,” but technical examination of the text reveals…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-30.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07642+2.34%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17554-2.60%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:32
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Market Strains After FOMC: ETF Demand Fades, $111K Key Level in Focus

Bitcoin Market Strains After FOMC: ETF Demand Fades, $111K Key Level in Focus

Bitcoin’s recent rally that peaked near $117,000 following the Federal Reserve’s policy update has lost steam, with the market now entering a correction phase. According to Glassnode, the movement resembles a classic “buy the rumour, sell the news” pattern. Long-term holders have realized 3.4 million BTC in profit, while ETF inflows that previously helped balance […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.714-0.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,418.85+0.24%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/26 08:00
Udostępnij
ChatGPT launches Pulse feature for Pro users and will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future

ChatGPT launches Pulse feature for Pro users and will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future

PANews reported on September 26th that OpenAI announced the launch of a new feature, Pulse, for Pro users on mobile. This feature automatically generates daily personalized content recommendations based on user interests, related data, and recent conversations. Users can customize their focus through the "curate" feature, which supports integration with Gmail and Google Calendar to improve the relevance of recommendations. As users add their preferences in daily conversations, Pulse will continuously optimize the content it pushes. OpenAI stated that Pulse is currently only available to Pro users, but will consider expanding it to Plus users in the future.
Propy
PRO$0.8161-2.75%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13134+7.96%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003003+1.48%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 07:56
Udostępnij
Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and digital finance, staying ahead requires foresight and adaptability. For those deeply entrenched in the cryptocurrency world, understanding the broader tech currents is crucial. This October, Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 offers a unique convergence point, bringing together the sharpest minds in tech, including Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie. His session promises to be a masterclass in building for the long game, a perspective invaluable for anyone navigating the volatile yet promising crypto and tech sectors. Join us as we explore why Levie’s insights into enterprise software, AI, and enduring innovation are more relevant than ever. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: A Nexus for Future-Forward Thinking Mark your calendars for October 27–29, because Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of technological innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. This event isn’t just another conference; it’s a vital gathering for founders, venture capitalists, and innovators who are shaping the next wave of disruption. Amidst a packed agenda featuring groundbreaking startups and visionary keynotes, Aaron Levie’s appearance on the Disrupt Stage is particularly anticipated. Levie, a name synonymous with cloud computing’s early days, will engage in a candid conversation that delves into the very essence of invention within a public company. How do you maintain a startup’s agility and innovative spirit when you’re under public scrutiny and managing a global enterprise? This question is central to Levie’s journey with Box, a company that launched before ‘the cloud’ was even a common term and has since outlasted countless competitors. His unique perspective, blending the raw ambition of a visionary founder with the strategic acumen of a long-term public company CEO, offers lessons that transcend specific industries, resonating deeply with anyone aiming for sustained growth and relevance in their respective fields, including the dynamic crypto space. Mastering Enterprise Software: The Box Blueprint for Longevity Box’s trajectory is a compelling case study in building enduring Enterprise Software. Launched in 2005, it predates much of the modern cloud infrastructure, navigating early skepticism and intense competition to become a leading content cloud platform. Levie’s journey provides a rare glimpse into the strategic decisions and cultural fortitude required to not just survive, but thrive, in a tech landscape that constantly reinvents itself. His session will explore: The Hardest Pivots: Every successful company faces moments of truth where fundamental changes are required. Levie will share experiences from Box’s history, detailing the critical decisions that redirected its path and ensured its continued relevance. Biggest Surprises: The tech world is full of unexpected turns. From emerging technologies to shifts in market demand, Levie will reflect on the unforeseen challenges and opportunities that shaped Box’s evolution. Mindset for Evolution: In an industry moving at warp speed, a stagnant mindset is a death sentence. Levie will discuss the core principles and cultural values that enable continuous adaptation and innovation, ensuring a company remains sharp and forward-looking. Understanding these elements is crucial for any business, whether a burgeoning blockchain startup or an established tech giant. The principles of strategic pivoting, anticipating market shifts, and fostering a culture of adaptability are universal keys to long-term success in Enterprise Software and beyond. The AI Revolution: What AI in Business is Changing (and Not Changing) Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the most talked-about technology of our time, and its implications for AI in Business are profound. Levie will offer a nuanced perspective on this transformative force, dissecting what AI truly means for enterprise software and where its impact is still evolving. This isn’t just about hype; it’s about practical application and strategic integration. Consider the following aspects of AI’s influence: Aspect of AI Changing in Enterprise Software Not Changing (Yet) in Enterprise Software Automation Automating routine tasks, enhancing data processing, predictive analytics for decision-making. Complex strategic planning, nuanced human interaction, ethical decision-making requiring empathy. Data Analysis Uncovering hidden patterns, generating insights from massive datasets, personalizing user experiences. Defining business objectives, interpreting context beyond data, establishing trust and human connection. Workflows Streamlining content management, improving collaboration, enhancing security protocols. Driving organizational culture, fostering creativity in brainstorming, leading transformational change. Levie’s insights will help attendees distinguish between the realistic applications of AI and the areas where human ingenuity and traditional business principles still hold sway. For crypto projects, understanding how AI can enhance security, optimize trading algorithms, or improve user experience without compromising decentralization is a critical discussion point. His experience at Box, a company deeply involved in managing vast amounts of business data, provides a pragmatic view of integrating AI in Business solutions effectively and responsibly. The Power of Cloud Innovation: From Buzzword to Business Imperative Box’s story is inextricably linked to the rise of Cloud Innovation. They were pioneers, building a cloud-native platform before many understood its potential. Levie’s session will revisit this journey, offering valuable lessons on how to identify nascent trends and ride the wave of technological shifts. What does it take to be an ‘original’ in a rapidly crowded market? Key takeaways regarding cloud innovation: Early Adoption & Vision: Box saw the potential of cloud collaboration when others were still tethered to on-premise solutions. Levie will discuss the vision that fueled this early bet. Scaling & Adaptation: The cloud landscape evolved dramatically. Box’s ability to scale its infrastructure, adapt its offerings, and integrate with new technologies (like AI) is a testament to its strategic foresight. Security & Trust: As a custodian of sensitive business data, Box’s commitment to security has been paramount. Levie will likely touch on how to build and maintain trust in a cloud-first world, a lesson highly relevant to the security-conscious crypto community. For any venture, especially those in blockchain and decentralized finance, understanding the foundational principles of Cloud Innovation and secure data management is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity for long-term viability and growth. Fueling Startup Success: Actionable Insights for Founders Whether you’re a founder navigating early growth or a seasoned leader managing scale, Levie’s fireside chat is designed to provide actionable insights for Startup Success. His experience offers a blueprint for building something that lasts, not just in terms of product, but also in culture, strategy, and mindset. The principles he embodies are critical for anyone looking to make a significant impact. What can attendees expect to learn to foster their own Startup Success? Cultivating a Visionary Mindset: The ability to question everything, even your best ideas, is crucial for continuous innovation. Levie will emphasize the importance of intellectual humility and relentless curiosity. Strategic Resilience: How to weather economic downturns, technological shifts, and competitive pressures. This involves a clear strategy, disciplined execution, and the courage to make tough decisions. Building a Lasting Culture: A strong company culture attracts top talent, fosters collaboration, and provides a foundation for innovation. Levie will share how Box has maintained its identity while growing into a public company. Product-Market Fit Evolution: The initial product-market fit is just the beginning. Learn how to continuously evolve your product to meet changing customer needs and market demands. These lessons are universal, offering profound value to the diverse audience at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, from crypto innovators to traditional tech entrepreneurs. Why You Absolutely Don’t Want to Miss This Pivotal Session Aaron Levie helped define cloud collaboration before it was a trend, and he’s still setting the bar for how companies innovate and endure. This fireside chat isn’t just a talk; it’s an opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who has navigated the complexities of scaling a tech company from a nascent idea to a public enterprise. His perspective on invention, the practical implications of AI, and the mindset required for continuous evolution offers invaluable lessons. For founders, VCs, and innovators, this is a chance to take notes on what it truly takes to build something that lasts. Whether you’re grappling with early-stage challenges or steering a mature organization through rapid change, Levie’s experience provides a roadmap for sustainable growth and strategic foresight. The wisdom shared will undoubtedly spark new ideas and fortify existing strategies, making it a must-attend for anyone serious about their long-term impact in the tech world. Join the Future at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 This October, be part of a community of 10,000+ fellow founders, VCs, and innovators at the epicenter of innovation in San Francisco. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is your front-row seat to the future, offering unparalleled networking opportunities, groundbreaking presentations, and the chance to connect with the minds shaping tomorrow. Don’t miss the opportunity to lock in your spot and save significantly. Regular Bird savings of up to $668 end on September 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Register now to ensure you’re part of this transformative event. This is where founders land their next investor, investors discover their next breakout startup, and innovators claim their front-row seat to the future. Concluding Thoughts: Building Legacies in a Dynamic World Aaron Levie’s appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is more than just a highlight of the event; it’s a testament to the enduring principles of innovation, resilience, and strategic vision that define true leadership in technology. His journey with Box provides a powerful narrative for navigating the complexities of enterprise software, harnessing the potential of AI in Business, driving Cloud Innovation, and ultimately achieving Startup Success. In a world where change is the only constant, learning from those who have not only survived but thrived for decades is an invaluable opportunity. His insights will empower attendees to build their own legacies, fostering companies and projects that are designed for the long game, much like Box itself. To learn more about the latest AI in Business trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13134+7.96%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.3086-1.90%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:30
Udostępnij
Analyst Warns Chainlink (LINK) Price May Pull Back Before Its Next Big Rally – Here’s the Setup

Analyst Warns Chainlink (LINK) Price May Pull Back Before Its Next Big Rally – Here’s the Setup

Chainlink price is drawing fresh attention after crypto analyst Ali shared a detailed chart that points to a classic triangle breakout pattern.  His view is that LINK may not move straight up from here. Instead, he expects a temporary pullback that could lay the groundwork for a much bigger rally later on. Ali’s weekly chart
Chainlink
LINK$20.85-0.52%
MAY
MAY$0.0381-0.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:30
Udostępnij
Bonk Price Prediction as BONK Approaches 6-Month Support Level – Next Move Could Decide Everything

Bonk Price Prediction as BONK Approaches 6-Month Support Level – Next Move Could Decide Everything

Bonk is approaching a historically significant support level – Bonk price predictions now hinge on a bounce to continue the bull run.
Bonk
BONK$0.00001921-1.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.109-2.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.56%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:15
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust