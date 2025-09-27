2025-09-28 Sunday

Gavin Wood proposed that Polkadot's native stablecoin PUSD has entered the proposal discussion stage

PANews reported on September 27th that Gavin Wood's proposed Polkadot native stablecoin, PUSD, has entered the proposal discussion phase. His underlying concept is that block producer rewards can be distributed in stablecoins, rather than the highly volatile DOT. Therefore, the Polkadot protocol itself (most likely on the Asset Hub) will issue a new stablecoin, named PUSD, collateralized solely by DOTs. Similar to the HOLLAR stablecoin, users can borrow PUSD by pledging DOTs. However, the community believes that if this stablecoin becomes too large, it will incur correlation risks. For example, a drop in the DOT price could trigger liquidations, which would necessitate the sale of DOTs held in the vault.
PANews2025/09/27
Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun

The post Sec Commissioner Hester Peirce Says New Era of Crypto Regulation Has Begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 27 September 2025 | 16:03 SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce signaled a turning point for digital asset regulation in the United States, saying that the crypto industry has entered a “more constructive era” with Washington. Speaking at the Coin Center Dinner, Peirce urged the sector to take advantage of the improved climate and move quickly to build lasting frameworks. Often referred to as “Crypto Mom” for her supportive stance on digital assets, Peirce acknowledged the regulator’s past hostility. She even issued an apology, admitting she had failed to convince colleagues to take a more open approach during earlier years at the Commission. Now, she says, the uncertainty that once clouded the sector is giving way to clearer rules that can underpin innovation. The shift coincides with the arrival of the Trump administration and the appointment of Paul Atkins as SEC chief. Since then, the Commission has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at integrating crypto into the broader financial system. Among them: a dedicated Crypto Task Force led by Peirce, the shelving of several high-profile lawsuits, and the launch of “Project Crypto,” a program designed to update outdated securities rules for digital assets. This marks a sharp contrast with the era of former Chair Gary Gensler, who drew heavy criticism for labeling most tokens as securities and pursuing enforcement through litigation. Peirce frequently challenged that strategy, warning it stifled innovation and drove activity offshore. Now, she believes the door is open for responsible growth. With the SEC showing a more collaborative face, Peirce said the industry must seize the moment: “This is the time to design systems that strengthen safety, encourage prosperity, and improve people’s lives.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27
Is The $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam?

The post Is The $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talk of a multi-market “super app” has put BlockchainFX firmly in the crypto spotlight. The project promises seamless access to over 500 assets, daily fee-sharing for holders, and an ambitious presale that has already attracted strong interest. With a live beta and bold revenue-sharing model, curiosity is high, but so is caution. This review examines BlockchainFX’s product, token mechanics, and risks to determine whether it is truly legit. What is BlockchainFX? BlockchainFX presents itself as a crypto-native trading super app, designed to unify both decentralized and traditional markets within a single platform. Traders would be able to access more than 500 assets ranging from cryptocurrencies and ETFs to stocks, bonds, commodities, and forex. Instead of switching between multiple brokers and exchanges, the platform proposes a “one account, many markets” solution. The draw isn’t just access but also incentives. BlockchainFX redistributes up to 70% of its trading fees back to the community in BFX and USDT, allowing token holders to earn passive income tied directly to platform activity. Features like the upcoming BFX Visa Card, which allows global spending, and its emphasis on advanced security add to its utility. Is the BlockchainFX Presale Legit? The $BFX presale has already raised more than $8.27 million from over 11,000 participants. Tokens are currently priced at $0.025, with the team stating a launch price of $0.05, effectively offering an immediate 2× uplift once listed. Investors can participate using major cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BNB, BTC, SOL, and USDT, as well as Visa or Mastercard.   What sets this presale apart from many speculative launches is the presence of a working beta. Thousands of traders have already tested the app, and early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. This combination of transparent pricing, standard payment methods, and real user traction suggests that the presale is structured with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27
Missed Bonk’s 1000x Surge? Why BullZilla’s Presale Roar Makes It One of the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

In crypto, this feeling often comes from ignoring the top meme coins to join for short term and watching them […] The post Missed Bonk’s 1000x Surge? Why BullZilla’s Presale Roar Makes It One of the Top Meme Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27
Russian Firms Move Billions Using Crypto to Bypass Sanctions: Report

The post Russian Firms Move Billions Using Crypto to Bypass Sanctions: Report appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A recent report from blockchain firm Elliptic reveals how Russian state-linked networks have been using cryptocurrency to avoid Western sanctions and continue trading. Crypto was used to move money across borders, settle trades and even fund political activity. This helped sanctioned groups keep operating but it still left a digital trail. Read on to know …
CoinPedia2025/09/27
Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

These products are structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, providing investor protections that many existing crypto offerings […] The post Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27
Dogecoin’s Q4 outlook – Can $0.20 hold as $0.30 beckons?

DOGE sits above $0.22, yet Spot selling and $0.20 risk raise questions about a Q4 rally.
Coinstats2025/09/27
National security questions remain after Donald Trump's TikTok deal

Donald Trump just approved a deal that lets the Chinese-built TikTok algorithm keep running in the U.S., even after all that noise about national security. The same system lawmakers said was too risky is staying. But this isn’t a done deal yet, technically. What Trump signed was an executive order on Thursday that delays a […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27
SWIFT Uses Ethereum L2 Network for Bank Transaction Pilots

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/swift-ethereum-l2-bank-pilot/
Coinstats2025/09/27
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27
