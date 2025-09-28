2025-09-28 Sunday

GitHub’s Strategies to Shield Developers from Copyright Overreach

The post GitHub’s Strategies to Shield Developers from Copyright Overreach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 21:06 GitHub addresses copyright challenges with a developer-first approach, as the U.S. Supreme Court case Cox v. Sony could reshape platform liability for copyright claims. GitHub is taking proactive measures to protect developers from excessive copyright enforcement, particularly as the U.S. Supreme Court case Cox Communications v. Sony Music Entertainment looms. This case could significantly impact how platforms manage copyright claims, potentially affecting developers’ ability to create and share code. Implications of Cox v. Sony for Developers The core issue in the Cox v. Sony case is whether platforms like GitHub can be held liable for copyright infringements by their users. Major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Mozilla, and Pinterest, have advocated for a clear rule where liability applies only when there’s “conscious, culpable conduct that substantially assists the infringement,” according to a brief submitted to the Court. This approach aims to prevent platforms from being forced to over-remove content due to flawed notices, which could stifle innovation and collaboration. GitHub’s Approach to Copyright Takedowns GitHub processes numerous DMCA takedowns monthly yet also faces many automated or inaccurate notices. The platform’s DMCA Takedown Policy is designed to protect copyright while minimizing disruption to legitimate projects. It provides a clear path for appeal and reinstatement and ensures transparency by publishing valid takedown notices to a public DMCA repository. Updates to GitHub’s Transparency Center GitHub has made significant updates to its Transparency Center, aiming to provide more accurate reporting on government takedowns. The updates include combining categories of government takedowns into a single reporting category and clarifying the README of the gov-takedowns repository to indicate that it solely contains official government requests for content removal based on local law. These changes are intended to enhance the clarity and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:32
FTSE100 News & Digital Asset Updates Today: Could Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu price remains very low despite hype and token burns. Investors are questioning whether SHIB could ever reach $1. The coin’s massive supply limits realistic price growth. Short-term rallies are driven by speculation, not utility. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) offers real-world PayFi solutions with measurable adoption. Its wallet beta and CertiK verification provide confidence for […] The post FTSE100 News & Digital Asset Updates Today: Could Shiba Inu Reach $1? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 02:30
Crypto Treasury Stories Reflect Dotcom Bubble Mindset

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the narrative surrounding crypto treasuries is drawing striking parallels to the dotcom era’s exuberance and subsequent crashes. Industry experts warn that a wave of crypto treasury companies may face significant challenges ahead, echoing past speculatory bubbles. At the same time, responsible management and strategic planning could help some [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/28 02:19
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Warns About EU Surveillance Plan

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Warns About EU Surveillance Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized the EU’s proposed Chat Control regulation, warning that mandatory scanning of private messages would create significant security vulnerabilities. Known as the Chat Control regulation, the proposal would compel messaging platforms — even encrypted ones — to scan all user content for potential signs of child exploitation. Sponsored Sponsored EU Chat Control Regulation Sparks Backlash Buterin warned that such measures, while framed as child protection, would erode the foundation of digital privacy. He argued that any policy claiming to make society safer by weakening individual security achieves the opposite outcome. “You cannot make society secure by making people insecure. We all deserve privacy and security, without inevitably hackable backdoors, for our private communications,” Buterin wrote. Instead, Buterin insisted that meaningful security reforms should focus on “common-sense policing” rather than blanket interception of digital communication. He added that mandatory data collection often creates new vulnerabilities, as stored surveillance records can become prime targets for hackers. “There are many opportunities to improve safety today, mostly around common-sense policing improvements, not carelessly releasing repeat offenders, etc. Meanwhile, intercepted digital messages are a security vulnerability, and there are many easy-to-find stories where mandatory wiretap data collected by one government gets hacked by other governments,” Buterin said. The Ethereum co-founder also stressed that citizens should be afforded the same privacy online as they once enjoyed in face-to-face interactions or cash transactions. “We need our physical environments to be secure and we need our digital environments to be secure,” he added. Sponsored Sponsored The Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse (CSAR) builds on earlier monitoring systems used by large technology firms for unencrypted data. Meanwhile, concerns about the regulation have deepened following a leaked 2024 report. The document revealed that several interior ministers sought exemptions for intelligence agencies, police,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 02:12
China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs

TLDR China pushes for gold storage by central banks as prices surge to new highs. Shanghai Gold Exchange sees growing interest from Southeast Asia amid gold rally. Central banks boost gold purchases, with China aiming for greater influence. China competes with London to become top custodian for global gold reserves. As gold prices reach new [...] The post China Seeks to Become Global Gold Custodian as Prices Hit Record Highs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 02:02
Vitalik Slams EU Chat Control: “Everyone Deserves Privacy”

Vitalik Buterin criticizes the Chat Control law adopted by the EU because it weakens privacy and defends authorities. He demands unhackable communications. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin publicly protested against the proposed Chat Control in the European Union.  Source –X He said that making security by intruding on privacy is ultimately unsuccessful. In X, Vitalik said, […] The post Vitalik Slams EU Chat Control: “Everyone Deserves Privacy” appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 02:00
Ethereum Future Outlook: How Vitalik Buterin Sees the Project’s Future

Ethereum stands at a pivotal moment. As network activity keeps growing, congestion on Layer 1 and performance limits have become […] The post Ethereum Future Outlook: How Vitalik Buterin Sees the Project’s Future appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 02:00
CVE Allocation: Why AI Models Should Be Excluded

The post CVE Allocation: Why AI Models Should Be Excluded appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 26, 2025 19:58 Explore why Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) should focus on frameworks and applications rather than AI models, according to NVIDIA’s insights. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system, a globally recognized standard for identifying security flaws in software, is under scrutiny concerning its application to AI models. According to NVIDIA, the CVE system should primarily focus on frameworks and applications rather than individual AI models. Understanding the CVE System The CVE system, maintained by MITRE and supported by CISA, assigns unique identifiers and descriptions to vulnerabilities, facilitating clear communication among developers, vendors, and security professionals. However, as AI models become integral to enterprise systems, the question arises: should CVEs also cover AI models? AI Models and Their Unique Challenges AI models introduce failure modes such as adversarial prompts, poisoned training data, and data leakage. These resemble vulnerabilities but do not align with the CVE definition, which focuses on weaknesses violating confidentiality, integrity, or availability guarantees. NVIDIA argues that the vulnerabilities typically reside in the frameworks and applications that utilize these models, not in the models themselves. Categories of Proposed AI Model CVEs Proposed CVEs for AI models generally fall into three categories: Application or framework vulnerabilities: Issues within the software that encapsulates or serves the model, such as insecure session handling. Supply chain issues: Risks like tampered weights or poisoned datasets, better managed by supply chain security tools. Statistical behaviors of models: Features such as data memorization or bias, which do not constitute vulnerabilities under the CVE framework. AI Models and CVE Criteria AI models, due to their probabilistic nature, exhibit behaviors that can be mistaken for vulnerabilities. However, these are often typical inference outcomes exploited in unsafe application contexts. For a CVE to be applicable,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:59
Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

The post Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto startups secured close to $380 million across 17 deals in the week of Sept. 21–27, led by Fnality’s $136 million Series C and Zerohash’s $104 million Series D. Strategic raises and early-stage funding rounds, compiled using Crypto Fundraising‘s database, are adding to the total despite broader market caution. Summary Crypto startups raised $378M this week across 17 deals despite market caution Fnality led with $136M Series C; Zerohash followed with $104M Series D raise RedotPay hit $47M strategic funding; multiple seed deals boosted the total Here’s a detailed breakdown of this week’s crypto funding activity: Fnality International Raised $136 million in a Series C round Fnality International is developing a regulated payment system The investment was backed by Westpac, Bank of America, and Citi The project has raised $344.2 million so far Zerohash Zerohash secured $104 million in a Series D round The project is a full‑stack crypto‑service infrastructure provider Investors include Fifth Third, Morgan Stanley, and SoFi RedotPay RedotPay raised $47 million in a Strategic round with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion The investment was backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, and Vertex Ventures The project has raised $87 million so far Bastion Bagged $14.6 million in a Strategic round Bastion is operating in analytics, asset management, data service, and stablecoin sectors Investors include Coinbase Ventures, Sora Ventures, and Samsung Next Bastion has raised $39.6 million so far Raiku Raiku raised $11.25 million in a Seed round Backed by Pantera, Jump Capital, and Lightspeed Faction Raiku is a coordination layer and infrastructure protocol built Projects < $10 Million BULK, $8 million in a Seed round Cloudburst, $7 million in a Series A round Divine, $6.6 million in a Seed round Shield, $5 million in a Seed round Akio, $5 million in a Seed round Coop Records,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 01:51
Crypto VC Funding: Fnality secures $136m, Zerohash raises $104m

Crypto startups secured close to $380 million in funding across 17 deals this past week, led by Fnality’s Series C and Zerohash’s Series D.
Crypto.news2025/09/28 01:50
