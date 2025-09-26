2025-09-28 Sunday

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Is BullZilla The Top 100x Crypto Presale Traders Can’t Afford To Miss?

The post Is BullZilla The Top 100x Crypto Presale Traders Can’t Afford To Miss? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if missing out on the earliest stages of a presale meant losing a once-in-a-generation shot at portfolio-transforming returns? In 2025, that possibility isn’t abstract; it’s playing out live. With BullZilla ($BZIL) storming into the market through its progressive presale design, analysts and meme coin whales are taking notice. This isn’t another disposable token riding on hype; it’s a project engineered with mechanics to fuel constant growth, scarcity, and community engagement. The momentum behind BullZilla comes at a time when TRON (TRX) is moving billions in stablecoins daily while pursuing fee reductions, and Chainlink (LINK) is cementing its role in institutional adoption with integrations into privacy-focused networks and finance protocols. Together, these three projects highlight very different but powerful narratives for crypto investors: explosive meme coin ROI, robust blockchain throughput, and institutional-grade adoption. For those searching for the next top 100x crypto presale, this is where the hunt gets serious. BullZilla’s Mutation Mechanism: A Progressive Presale Built to Deliver What makes BullZilla ($BZIL) more than just another meme coin in the crowd? It’s the Mutation Mechanism, a presale engine designed to increase price automatically every 48 hours or whenever $100,000 is raised. This isn’t speculation; it’s programmed momentum. At the time of writing, BullZilla sits in Stage 4 (Red Candle Buffet), with each token priced at $0.00009241. Over 29 billion tokens have been sold, with more than $670,000 raised and 2,100+ holders already locked in. The ROI projections are staggering. Those who joined earliest are already sitting on 1507.13% gains, with the potential to reach 5604.37% by the listing price of $0.00527. This means that investors stepping in today still stand at the edge of a massive climb, with the next stage (4C) already set to rise by 7.20%, from $0.00009241 to $0.00009907. Here’s what the numbers look like for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:20
OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

PANews reported on September 26th that OpenAI launched a new evaluation tool, GDPval , which focuses on measuring AI performance on real-world economic value tasks. GDPval covers 44 occupations across the nine industries that contribute most to US GDP . The tasks were designed by industry experts with an average of 14 years of experience. Evaluation results show that nearly half of the outputs of the Claude Opus 4.1 model are comparable to or better than expert performance. OpenAI stated that it will continue to expand the scope and details of GDPval's evaluations in the future.
PANews2025/09/26 08:18
MoonBull Whitelist Heats Up the Market with $15,000 Giveaway on the Line as Cheems and Pudgy Penguins Catch the Waves

Ever wondered which meme coin might be the next rocket ship in the cryptoverse? The buzz around tokens like Cheems, […] The post MoonBull Whitelist Heats Up the Market with $15,000 Giveaway on the Line as Cheems and Pudgy Penguins Catch the Waves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 08:15
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
XRP Joins Nasdaq-Listed Crypto ETF as SEC Approves Broader Digital Asset Listings

The post XRP Joins Nasdaq-Listed Crypto ETF as SEC Approves Broader Digital Asset Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has officially joined a Nasdaq-listed multi-asset spot crypto ETF in the U.S., signaling regulatory progress and unlocking streamlined investor access to leading digital currencies. XRP Joins Nasdaq-Listed Multi-Asset Spot Crypto ETF in US Amid Regulatory Breakthrough XRP is gaining ground in the U.S. exchange-traded product (ETP) market as regulators open the door for diversified […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-joins-nasdaq-listed-crypto-etf-as-sec-approves-broader-digital-asset-listings/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 07:52
Crypto-Embezzling K-Drama Star Hwang Jung-eum Receives Suspended Jail Sentence

The K-Drama star Hwang Jung-eum has walked free after her conviction for embezzling company funds to pay for personal crypto investments.
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:30
Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules

BitcoinWorld Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, bringing both innovation and complex challenges. One of the most pressing issues gaining attention is crypto conflicts of interest. Recently, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced a pivotal move to address these very concerns, aiming to establish clear regulatory standards. This initiative comes amid heightened scrutiny, particularly concerning the cryptocurrency dealings of influential figures and their families. The goal is simple yet crucial: to safeguard market integrity and protect investors from potential abuses arising from undisclosed or unmanaged interests. What Exactly Are Crypto Conflicts of Interest? At its core, a conflict of interest arises when an individual or entity has competing professional or personal interests. In the crypto space, this could mean: An exchange owner also trading on their own platform with insider knowledge. A project founder promoting their token while holding a significant, undisclosed stake. Regulators or policymakers having financial ties to crypto businesses they oversee. These situations can create an unfair advantage, erode trust, and potentially lead to market manipulation. Chairman Atkins, speaking at Georgetown University’s Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy conference, emphasized the SEC’s commitment. He stated that the agency will “root out” any such situations uncovered and “set clear standards.” Why Is Addressing These Conflicts So Crucial Now? The digital asset market has matured rapidly, attracting significant investment and mainstream attention. However, this growth also amplifies the risks associated with unchecked conflicts. When key players operate without transparent guidelines, it undermines the very principles of fair and open markets. Consider the potential impact: Investor Protection: Unscrupulous practices can lead to significant financial losses for everyday investors. Market Integrity: Undisclosed interests can distort market prices and create an uneven playing field. Public Trust: A lack of clear rules erodes confidence in the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, potentially hindering its long-term adoption and growth. The SEC’s proactive stance on crypto conflicts of interest is a direct response to these growing concerns, signaling a move towards greater accountability. What Challenges Lie Ahead for Regulating Crypto Conflicts of Interest? Regulating the crypto space is notoriously complex due to its global, decentralized, and often pseudonymous nature. Establishing clear rules for conflicts of interest presents unique hurdles: Jurisdictional Issues: Crypto businesses often operate across borders, making it challenging to apply a single set of rules. Anonymity/Pseudonymity: Identifying beneficial owners and their diverse interests can be difficult. Rapid Innovation: New crypto products and services emerge constantly, often outpacing regulatory frameworks. Despite these challenges, the SEC’s intent is to create adaptable and robust standards. The goal is not to stifle innovation but to foster a healthier, more transparent environment where participants can operate with confidence. What Will New Standards for Crypto Conflicts of Interest Look Like? While the specifics are yet to be detailed, we can anticipate new standards focusing on transparency and disclosure. This might involve: Mandatory disclosure requirements for crypto project founders, exchange operators, and key influencers regarding their holdings and related business interests. Stricter ethical guidelines for individuals involved in crypto regulation and policy-making. Enhanced enforcement mechanisms to penalize non-compliance and deter future conflicts. These measures aim to create a level playing field, ensuring that all participants, from large institutions to individual investors, can engage in the crypto market with greater assurance. A Path Towards Greater Transparency The SEC’s commitment to addressing crypto conflicts of interest marks a significant step towards a more mature and trustworthy digital asset landscape. By setting clear standards, the agency aims to mitigate risks, enhance investor protection, and foster sustainable growth within the crypto ecosystem. This move is not just about enforcement; it’s about building a foundation of trust. As the crypto market continues to evolve, transparent and fair practices will be paramount for its long-term success. All stakeholders, from innovators to investors, stand to benefit from a clearer, more equitable regulatory environment. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a conflict of interest in the context of cryptocurrency? A1: A conflict of interest in crypto occurs when an individual or entity has competing interests—personal or professional—that could improperly influence their actions or decisions in the digital asset market, potentially for personal gain and at the expense of others. Q2: Why is the SEC addressing crypto conflicts of interest now? A2: The SEC is addressing these conflicts due to the rapid growth of the crypto market, increased investor participation, and growing controversies surrounding undisclosed interests of prominent figures. The aim is to protect investors and maintain market integrity. Q3: Who is Paul Atkins, and what is his role in this initiative? A3: Paul Atkins is the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He has announced the agency’s intention to establish clear regulatory standards to identify and eliminate conflicts of interest within the cryptocurrency sector. Q4: How might new regulations on crypto conflicts of interest benefit investors? A4: New regulations are expected to benefit investors by increasing transparency, reducing the potential for market manipulation, and ensuring a fairer playing field. This fosters greater trust and reduces the risks associated with undisclosed or unethical practices. Q5: Will these new rules stifle innovation in the crypto space? A5: The SEC’s stated goal is not to stifle innovation but to create a more secure and transparent environment. By setting clear boundaries, the rules aim to build a foundation of trust that can support sustainable and responsible innovation in the long term. Did you find this article insightful? Share your thoughts and help spread awareness about the crucial steps being taken to enhance transparency in the crypto market! Share this article on your social media platforms to keep the conversation going. This post Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:25
Top 5 Crypto Presale Coins to Watch in 2025: Execution, Hype, and Utility

Detail: https://coincu.com/knowledge/top-5-crypto-presale-coins-to-watch-in-2025-execution-hype-and-utility/
Coinstats2025/09/26 07:06
