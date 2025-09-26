ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1
The post ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ALPHA DRIVE ONE // BOYS II PLANET Final 8 MNET The second season of Mnet’s hit survival series, BOYS II PLANET, is now over. The series, which premiered on July 17, featured 160 contestants – the largest number in the history of survival shows – fighting to make it to the Top 16. After their 11-week debut journey, watched by millions, the final eight winners were chosen to become the new group, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, a.k.a. ALD1. The group’s name, following the planet theme format, signifies one official team “united by the passion and drive to be number one,” embodying “the catharsis of the K-pop drive.” The series was streamed live across 251 countries and regions via the global K-pop content platform Mnet Plus, as well as its other service providers in the U.S. Each viewing platform saw an increase in viewership each week, even hitting the top in the K-Pop category on Japan’s leading OTT platform, ABEMA, and the variety show category on iQIYI international in China. BOYS II PLANET Top 16 MNET The final episode featured the Top 16 contestants, divided into two teams of eight, performing new songs in their last competition. ‘Brat Attitude,’ an EDM hip-hop track, was conducted by Chen Kai Wen, Park Dong-gyu, Chuei Li Yu, Kim Jun-seo, Zhang Jia Hao, He Xi Long, Chung Sang-hyeon, and Yumeki. ‘Never Been 2 Heaven,” a funky, upbeat track, was performed by Zhao An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang-won, Kim Geon-woo, Jeong Jun-lee, Kang Woo-jin, Yoo Kang-min, and Kim Jun-min. The winning group was determined by approximately 26.6 million votes from fans – dubbed Star Creators – across 223 countries and regions, through the Mnet Plus app. This season of BOYS II PLANET became the most fan-voted group in Mnet history, breaking records before ALPHA DRIVE ONE…
