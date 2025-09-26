Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 26th — ‘As Old As Time’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Friday, September 26th — ‘As Old As Time’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times Looking for Thursday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: As old as time Hint: Cogsworth, from Beauty and the Beast, but a much larger version of the character typically. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: GRANDFATHERCLOCK Here’s the full list of words: CHIMES WINDER GEARS WEIGHTS PENDULUM Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This was a fun Strands with a great clue. “As old as time” is both a reference to time and a reference to Beauty and the Beast and its famous song “Tale As Old As Time” which instantly makes you think of characters like Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Cogsworth. I struggled to find the first word, but eventually found CHIMES and then the spangram, GRANDFATHERCLOCK because I found clock and worked my way backwards. Even with these out of the way, and WINDER, I found the next three difficult. I got GEARS next after much furrowing of brows and then WEIGHTS and when I had those two, PENDULUM swung into…