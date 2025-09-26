Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

The post Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs. In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining) The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes…