World Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide Investigation

World Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide Investigation

The post World Champion Alysa Liu Drops Program Featuring D4vd Track Amid Homicide Investigation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 28: Alysa Liu of United States reacts in the Women´s Free Skating during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the TD Garden on March 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joosep Martinson – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images) International Skating Union via Getty Images U.S. figure skating star and World Champion Alysa Liu has encountered an unexpected obstacle on her road to a second Olympic berth. Looking to refine her routines ahead of the approaching Olympic season, Liu debuted a new short program on September 15 at the 2025 Lombardia Trophy. The program was choreographed to “This Is How It Feels” by Laufey — one of Liu’s favorite artists — and d4vd, a TikTok personality turned singer-songwriter. However, Liu’s performance came just a week after news broke of d4vd’s potential connection to a homicide investigation. On September 8, the decomposed body of missing teenager Celeste Rivas was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla linked to the 20-year-old musician, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles Police Department is treating the case as a homicide and has searched a home connected to the singer. D4vd, whose full name is David Anthony Burke, has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime. ForbesMelnikova Wins Gold As Russia Returns To International Gymnastics After BanBy Caroline Price Nonetheless, Liu announced yesterday that she and her team would be scrapping the short program using d4vd’s track. “As many of you know, I recently debuted a new short program for the ‘25-‘26 season. However, in light of recent news, my team & I are confidently pursuing a different direction that aligns with my values & just my overall ethos,” Liu shared in an Instagram post. “I’m eager to start brainstorming new ideas,…
Nine major European banks join forces to issue stablecoin

Nine major European banks join forces to issue stablecoin

The post Nine major European banks join forces to issue stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Nine major European banks join forces to issue stablecoin Amsterdam / Biella / Brussels / Copenhagen / Frankfurt / Milan / Stockholm / Valencia / Vienna, 25th September 2025 – ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank and Raiffeisen Bank International – have joined forces to launch a MiCAR-compliant euro-denominated stablecoin. This digital payment instrument, leveraging blockchain technology, aims to become a trusted European payment standard in the digital ecosystem. The stablecoin will provide near-instant, low-cost payments and settlements. It will enable 24/7 access to efficient cross-border payments, programmable payments, and improvements in supply chain management and digital asset settlements, which can vary from securities to cryptocurrencies. The stablecoin will be regulated by EU’s “Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation” (MiCAR), and is expected to be first issued in the second half of 2026. The stablecoin consortium, with the aforementioned banks as founding members, has formed a new company in the Netherlands, aiming to be licensed and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution. The consortium is open to additional banks joining. A CEO is expected to be appointed in the near future, subject to regulatory approval. The initiative will provide a real European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market, contributing to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments. Individual banks will be able to provide value added services, such as a stablecoin wallet and custody. “Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure. They offer significant efficiency and transparency, thanks to blockchain technology’s programmability features and 24/7 instant cross-currency settlement. We believe this development requires an industry-wide approach, and it’s imperative that banks adopt the same standards,” states Floris Lugt, Digital Assets Lead at ING and joint public representative of the initiative. ING Profile ING is a…
EU and China’s officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs

EU and China’s officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs

The post EU and China’s officials stress on cooperation in the face of tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top officials from China and the European Union met in New York this week to discuss ways to work together as both face mounting pressure from American trade policies under President Donald Trump. Chinese Premier Li Qiang sat down with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen during the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. The talks came as the world’s second and third largest economies try to smooth over their own trade disputes while dealing with new tariffs from Washington. Von der Leyen posted about the meeting on her social media account, saying she talked with China’s second-highest leader about trade issues. She said she was glad to see China ready to work with Europe “in a spirit of mutual understanding.” I had a good and frank exchange with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The main focus of our meeting was to follow up on the productive EU–China Summit in July. We both agreed on the importance of moving from words to action as soon as possible. The best way forward is to build on… pic.twitter.com/eW4eQo0xPD — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 24, 2025 The EU chief mentioned that Europe has well-known worries about export controls, getting access to markets, and having too much production capacity. These have been significant issues between the two sides for months. China and the EU have been close to starting a trade war for two years now. Most experts say this started when European officials decided in 2023 to look into whether China was giving unfair favors to its electric car companies. This led to China checking EU brandy, dairy products, pork, and other goods in return. Trade relations between China and Brussels are improving Now that Trump’s trade moves are hurting EU and Chinese exports, Brussels and Beijing have good reasons to improve…
Philippines Authorities Move To Put Key Public Records On Blockchain After Mass Protests

Philippines Authorities Move To Put Key Public Records On Blockchain After Mass Protests

Government agencies in the Philippines have begun recording certain public documents on a blockchain ledger, a step officials say is meant to make records harder to change and easier for citizens to check. Related Reading: WLFI Expands Into Payments: Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way The move comes after mass demonstrations this month […]
Bion Simplifies Web3 Shopping with Crypto Payments with CRMClick Integration

Bion Simplifies Web3 Shopping with Crypto Payments with CRMClick Integration

Bion adds CRMClick to enable seamless crypto payments for Web3 shopping with smarter lending, and rewards across 3,000+ global retail and online brands.
Ambitious $3 Billion Push For Data Center Expansion

Ambitious $3 Billion Push For Data Center Expansion

The post Ambitious $3 Billion Push For Data Center Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push For Data Center Expansion Skip to content Home Crypto News TeraWulf Financing: Ambitious $3 Billion Push for Data Center Expansion Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/terawulf-financing-expansion-deal/
Top 4 Altcoins Experts Say Could 100x in 2025

Top 4 Altcoins Experts Say Could 100x in 2025

The post Top 4 Altcoins Experts Say Could 100x in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Which crypto projects could deliver the next 100x story in 2025? With market momentum building and crypto market news September 2025 buzzing about altcoin growth, experts have narrowed the list to a few names worth watching. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is leading as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, while Kaspa (KAS), Cosmos (ATOM), VeChain (VET), and Algorand (ALGO) are trending for their upgrades, partnerships, and real adoption. The future of crypto in the next 5 years looks defined by projects solving real problems. For those searching for the best crypto presale projects 2025 or the best cryptos to buy this week, these coins combine utility, adoption, and growth potential. Let’s explore how they compare—and why BlockchainFX is the one driving urgency right now. 👉 Join the best crypto presale 2025 today—secure $BFX with BLOCK30 and get 30% bonus tokens. 1. BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Top Presale Crypto Already Delivering Passive Income BlockchainFX is already rewriting crypto millionaire stories. Unlike most presales that sell promises, $BFX is a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities under one platform. With 10,000+ daily users and audits by CertiK, it is revenue-generating today. The $BFX token redistributes up to 70% of daily fees as USDT, letting holders earn crypto passive income of 4–7% daily. Presale buyers who entered at $0.01 have already doubled, with the price now at $0.025 and confirmed to hit $0.05 at launch. Over $8 million has been raised from 10,800+ participants. Here’s what that looks like: a $50,000 entry today at $0.025 secures 2,000,000 tokens. At launch ($0.05), that becomes $100,000. If BFX climbs to $1, it’s $2,000,000. This is why analysts are calling it the best crypto presale to buy now. On top of ROI, buyers gain perks like global Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal) to spend…
Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

The post Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s kind of insane weather outside as I type this. We just got hit by some wild hail that for sure damaged peoples’ cars and roofs. In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle! Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining) The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes…
EU banks join hands to launch MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

EU banks join hands to launch MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

Nine European Union (EU) banks are collaborating to launch a fully compliant euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to rival US-dollar-denominated crypto assets in the region.
Bitwise files prospectus for Hyperliquid ETF as SEC delays several altcoin proposals

Bitwise files prospectus for Hyperliquid ETF as SEC delays several altcoin proposals

The SEC delayed action on Canary's SUI and PENGU funds, along with staked INJ and SEI funds, and some spot Avalanche proposals.
