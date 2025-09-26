2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Crypto Social Platform Share Secures $5M Seed Funding To Propel Web3 Community Growth

Crypto Social Platform Share Secures $5M Seed Funding To Propel Web3 Community Growth

The post Crypto Social Platform Share Secures $5M Seed Funding To Propel Web3 Community Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Social Platform Share Secures $5M Seed Funding To Propel Web3 Community Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Social Platform Share Secures $5M Seed Funding to Propel Web3 Community Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-social-platform-share/
SEED
SEED$0.001122+3.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:42
Udostępnij
Aster completes compensation for XPL contract abnormality incident

Aster completes compensation for XPL contract abnormality incident

PANews reported on September 26 that Aster announced that it has completed all compensation for the abnormal incident of XPL perpetual contract, and affected users have directly received USDT compensation.
Aster
ASTER$1.9594-4.67%
Plasma
XPL$1.5912+26.61%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 09:39
Udostępnij
Trump approves TikTok deal, leaving US and ByteDance each with control of the company

Trump approves TikTok deal, leaving US and ByteDance each with control of the company

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Caixin, at 4:24 PM US time on September 25, Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House approving the transaction that will allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States, ensuring its survival in the US. The order, titled "Saving TikTok While Maintaining National Security," outlines a framework agreement that will see TikTok's US operations operated by a newly established, US-based joint venture, majority-owned and controlled by Americans, who will control TikTok's US algorithms, code, and content review decisions. ByteDance and its affiliates will hold less than 20% of the joint venture, with the remainder held by specific investors. The joint venture will be governed by a board of directors and will protect US user data and national security within regulatory compliance requirements.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571+0.10%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2517-2.36%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002973+8.10%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 09:34
Udostępnij
US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading In Sweeping Probe

US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading In Sweeping Probe

The post US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading In Sweeping Probe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading In Sweeping Probe Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: US Regulators Target Crypto Insider Trading in Sweeping Probe Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-crypto-insider-trading-probe/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:27
Udostępnij
JPMorgan leads Asia’s ETF rush

JPMorgan leads Asia’s ETF rush

JPMorgan leads Asia’s ETF push with a new Taiwan-listed US tech fund.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02816-0.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 09:14
Udostępnij
Social trading app Share raises $5 million in funding, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

Social trading app Share raises $5 million in funding, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blockworks , Genie founder Scott Gray launched the social trading app Share , securing $5 million in funding from investors including Coinbase Ventures , Collab+Currency , and Palm Tree Crypto. Share supports the three major public blockchains: Solana , Base , and Ethereum , providing real-time insights into users' on-chain transactions and allowing them to track wallets, view market trends, and trade tokens. Each wallet automatically generates a Share profile, allowing users to link multiple wallets and Farcaster accounts. Share will compete with similar products like Fomo and the social features of giants like Robinhood and Coinbase.
RWAX
APP$0.001906-8.89%
Palm Economy
PALM$0.000744+0.94%
Treehouse
TREE$0.2683+0.56%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 09:13
Udostępnij
OpenAI CEO: Superintelligence could emerge by the end of this decade

OpenAI CEO: Superintelligence could emerge by the end of this decade

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Politico, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a media interview that "superintelligence" may appear by the end of this century. When asked when superintelligence that is smarter than humans in all aspects will appear, Altman said: "I expect the trajectory of artificial intelligence capabilities to remain extremely steep. In a few years, AI will likely make some scientific discoveries that humans cannot accomplish alone. To me, that will start to feel like it can be properly called superintelligence. It is difficult to accurately predict the exact year or month that it will appear. But I would definitely say that by the end of this decade, that is, before 2030, I would be very surprised if we do not have extremely powerful models that can do things that we cannot do ourselves."
MAY
MAY$0.03813-0.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-2.07%
ME
ME$0.6526-1.13%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 09:07
Udostępnij
Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Chainlink

Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Chainlink

The post Top Crypto to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Chainlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What’s the top crypto to buy in 2025? With so many tokens fighting for attention, it’s hard to separate short-term hype from projects that actually deliver. Investors are watching not just old favourites like Dogecoin and Chainlink but also powerful new entrants that are building ecosystems from the ground up. Utility, community, and adoption are becoming the real drivers of success, and only a handful of projects tick all the boxes. Among them, BlockDAG is gaining serious attention with its real-world miners, active presale, and millions of users already mining on phones. Dogecoin continues to be a community-driven force, while Hyperliquid is showing what decentralised trading can do at scale. Chainlink is pushing adoption with real-world data integrations. Let’s break down why these four are the top cryptocurrencies to buy in 2025. 1. BlockDAG: From Presale Giant to Mainnet Pioneer BlockDAG is now the fastest-scaling project of 2025, and its numbers show why it’s becoming impossible to ignore. With more than 312,000 holders, $405 million raised in presale, and 20,000 hardware miners shipped across 130+ countries, the scale is unmatched for a project yet to hit mainnet. The Awakening Testnet is all set to go live on 25th September. It will roll out key features like account abstraction, miner integration, and QA stress testing. Unlike most presales that only talk about features, BlockDAG is letting backers see everything in action before launch. This isn’t a quiet rollout. More than 3 million people are mining BDAG daily through the X1 app, which turns smartphones into lightweight miners. The X-Series hardware miners are already plugged in and earning tokens, proving the network works in the real world. These moves create not just hype but proof, and that’s what makes BlockDAG stand out. For anyone eyeing the top crypto to buy in 2025,…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.98%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.65+1.51%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:06
Udostępnij
Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto

Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Cardano Eyes Deploying Millions Of ADA For Stablecoin Liquidity In New Roadmap To Narrow Ether, Solana Gap ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The Cardano Foundation has unveiled the next phase of the roadmap, earmarking large volumes of ADA for stablecoin liquidity and incubating a raft of ecosystem projects. However, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is backing a community-elected board to steer the organization’s operations. Stablecoins To Receive Major Attention In New Cardano Roadmap Cardano’s ecosystem is bracing itself for a raft of improvements following the unveiling of the next phase of a roadmap. According to an X post, the Cardano Foundation confirmed that the three-year roadmap will build on the recent successes recorded by the blockchain, focusing on stablecoins and community projects. The first objective will see the foundation provide an eight-figure ADA amount in liquidity to Cardano stablecoin projects. Plans to support DeFi adoption via the Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget are already underway, following initial pushback over the proposal to convert a portion of the treasury to stablecoins. While the move is poised to deepen liquidity pools, the Cardano Foundation added that the next phase of the plan will involve deploying ADA tokens to support ecosystem initiatives. The team confirmed plans to deploy as much as 2 million ADA to the Venture Hub, a pilot accelerator for Cardano-native projects. Furthermore, the roadmap will involve the deployment of 220 million ADA to 11 DReps, building on the delegation of 140 million ADA to seven builder DREPs. While stablecoins and Cardano native projects are poised to grow in the coming months, the roadmap highlights an ambitious plan to boost adoption metrics. Per the statement, the Cardano Foundation will focus on integrations, listings, and real-world assets (RWA) support, with plans to adopt the latest payments framework x402. Advertisement &nbsp Sweeping Changes To Fund The Roadmap To ensure a robust financial safety net, the Cardano Foundation has introduced several changes to…
Cardano
ADA$0.7814-1.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481-30.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.12255+0.54%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 08:50
Udostępnij
Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 28, What It Means for Your Portfolio

Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 28, What It Means for Your Portfolio

BitcoinWorld Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 28, What It Means for Your Portfolio Are you feeling the chill in the crypto market? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has taken a significant dive, plummeting 16 points from yesterday to a concerning reading of 28. This sharp drop firmly places market sentiment in the "Fear" stage, according to data from Alternative. For many investors, this number can be a stark indicator of prevailing uncertainty and anxiety. But what exactly does this index tell us, and how should we interpret such a low reading? Understanding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: What Drives It? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is more than just a number; it’s a powerful barometer of market psychology. It gauges investor sentiment on a scale from 0 (representing extreme fear) to 100 (signifying extreme optimism). Understanding its components helps us grasp the bigger picture: Volatility (25%): Measures current Bitcoin volatility and maximum drawdowns, comparing them to average values over the last 30 and 90 days. High volatility often signals fear. Trading Volume (25%): Analyzes current market volume and momentum, comparing it with average values. Low volume in a downtrend can indicate fear. Social Media Mentions (15%): Scans various social media platforms for crypto-related hashtags and mentions, assessing their sentiment and engagement. Increased negative sentiment can contribute to fear. Surveys (15%): Gathers weekly sentiment surveys from thousands of crypto investors (currently paused, but historically a component). Bitcoin’s Market Capitalization Dominance (10%): An increasing dominance of Bitcoin often signals fear, as investors might be moving from altcoins to Bitcoin, perceived as a safer haven. Google Search Volume (10%): Tracks search queries related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. A surge in "Bitcoin price manipulation" or "crypto crash" searches indicates fear. When the index registers a low number like 28, it clearly reflects widespread investor apprehension. This isn’t just a minor blip; it’s a significant shift indicating that many market participants are feeling uncertain about the future direction of cryptocurrency prices. Why Does a Low Crypto Fear & Greed Index Matter for Your Portfolio? A reading of 28 on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index isn’t just an abstract metric; it has real implications for your investment decisions. When fear grips the market, several common behaviors emerge: Panic Selling: Investors, driven by fear, might sell off their holdings to avoid further losses, exacerbating price declines. Reduced Buying Pressure: New money often stays on the sidelines, waiting for clearer signals, leading to lower trading volumes and slower recovery. Increased Volatility: Emotional trading can lead to sharper price swings, making the market even more unpredictable. However, it’s crucial to remember that fear in the market can also present unique opportunities. Historically, periods of extreme fear have often preceded market recoveries. Savvy investors sometimes view these times as chances to accumulate assets at lower prices, following the old adage: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." Navigating Market Fear: Actionable Insights for Crypto Investors So, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index deep in the "Fear" zone, what should you do? Reacting emotionally is often detrimental. Instead, consider these strategies: Revisit Your Investment Thesis: Remind yourself why you invested in certain assets. Has the fundamental value changed, or is it just market sentiment? Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Instead of trying to time the bottom, consider investing a fixed amount regularly. This strategy can help mitigate risk during volatile periods. Risk Management: Ensure your portfolio is diversified and you’re not overexposed to any single asset. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Long-Term Perspective: Cryptocurrency markets are inherently volatile. Focusing on the long-term potential rather than daily fluctuations can help you weather downturns. Stay Informed, Not Overwhelmed: Keep an eye on reliable news and data, but avoid constant monitoring that can lead to emotional decisions. The current reading of 28 should serve as a prompt for caution and strategic thinking, not panic. It’s a moment to assess, plan, and potentially act with a clear head. What’s Next for the Crypto Fear & Greed Index and the Market? While the current Crypto Fear & Greed Index signals significant apprehension, market sentiment is dynamic. It can shift rapidly based on news, regulatory developments, or major price movements. A sustained period of low fear could indicate a capitulation phase, where most weak hands have exited, potentially paving the way for a recovery. Conversely, continued negative news or price drops could push the index even lower, into "Extreme Fear." Monitoring this index, alongside other fundamental and technical indicators, can provide a more holistic view of the market’s health and potential direction. It serves as a reminder that emotional biases often play a huge role in financial markets, and understanding them is key to making rational decisions. Summary: Decoding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The recent drop in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 28 is a clear signal of heightened fear in the cryptocurrency market. This index, powered by factors like volatility, trading volume, and social media sentiment, provides a crucial snapshot of investor psychology. While fear can lead to panic selling and increased volatility, it also historically presents opportunities for long-term investors. By adopting a disciplined approach, focusing on risk management, and maintaining a long-term perspective, you can navigate these challenging times effectively. Remember, understanding market sentiment is a powerful tool, but it should always be combined with sound research and a well-defined investment strategy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the Crypto Fear & Greed Index What is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a tool that measures the current sentiment of the cryptocurrency market, ranging from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed). How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index calculated? It’s calculated based on several factors including volatility, trading volume, social media mentions, surveys, Bitcoin’s market capitalization dominance, and Google search volume. What does a low score like 28 mean for investors? A low score like 28 indicates a strong "Fear" sentiment in the market, suggesting widespread investor apprehension, potential panic selling, and reduced buying pressure. Should I sell my crypto when the index shows fear? Not necessarily. While fear can lead to further price drops, historical data suggests that periods of extreme fear can also present opportunities for long-term investors to accumulate assets at lower prices. It’s crucial to avoid emotional decisions. How can I use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index in my investment strategy? The index can serve as a sentiment indicator, helping you understand the prevailing market psychology. It’s best used as one of many tools, alongside fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and sound risk management, to make informed decisions rather than reacting impulsively. If you found this analysis of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index helpful, consider sharing it with your network! Understanding market sentiment is crucial for every crypto investor, and your share can help others navigate these volatile times more confidently. Join the conversation and spread the knowledge! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Urgent Warning: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 28, What It Means for Your Portfolio first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.047-2.60%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07649+2.43%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:25
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust