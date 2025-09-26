2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
The crypto sector fell across the board today, with BTC falling below $110,000

The crypto sector fell across the board today, with BTC falling below $110,000

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw a broad decline today, impacted by a significant upward revision of US Q2 GDP to 3.8% and diminished expectations of interest rate cuts. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.63% in the 24-hour period, falling below $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) dropped 3.72% to around $3,800. DeFi led the decline, with Aster (ASTER) plummeting 21.05%. Layer2 fell 3.51%, with Linea (LINEA) down 6.99%. PayFi fell 4.06%, with XRP down 4.83%. CeFi fell 4.37%, but OKB bucked the trend with a 5.72% gain. Meme fell 4.69%, with MemeCore (M) down 6.94%. Layer1 fell 4.69%, with Avalanche (AVAX) plummeting 11.61%.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,418.96+0.21%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.96-0.64%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.28%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 10:44
Udostępnij
Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole

Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole

The post Centrifuge Launches Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund on Coinbase’s Base with Wormhole appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real-world asset specialist Centrifuge has launched what it calls the first licensed S&P 500 index fund on blockchain rails, opening one of the world’s most recognized equity benchmarks to on-chain investors. The Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund, dubbed SPXA, went live on Thursday on Base, an Ethereum layer-2 network developed by crypto exchange Coinbase. The offering is the first tokenized index fund licensed by the S&P Dow Jones Indices. It allows the S&P 500, a wide basket of the largest publicly traded U.S. companies that covers roughly 80% of the U.S. equity market, to trade around the clock with transparent holdings. FalconX, a digital asset brokerage, was an anchor investor in the product, while Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, will handle future expansion to other blockchains. Janus Henderson, a London-based global asset manager with nearly $500 billion in AUM, is serving as sub-investment manager, while Centrifuge’s asset management arm Anemoy oversees the fund. The initiative fits into a broader trend of bringing traditional financial instruments such as bonds, funds and equities, often called real-world assets (RWA), onto blockchain rails. Proponents explore tokenization for operational gains, speedier settlements and around-the-clock trading. Centrifuge, which has built infrastructure for tokenizing private credit and fixed income since 2017, sees SPXA as its entry point into equities, a tokenization trend that has recently taken off. “Indices are the best way to bring stocks on-chain,” Bhaji Illuminati, CEO of Centrifuge, said in a statement. “They’re simple, collateral-ready and unlock liquidity in ways individual securities can’t.” For S&P Dow Jones Indices, the offering is a stepping stone to “build the future of index-linked financial products” traditional finance products are beginning to migrate to blockchain environments, said Cameron Drinkwater, chief product officer at S&P DJI. Read more: Blockchain-Based RWA Specialists Bring $50M to Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Strategy…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.049-2.41%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.01%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:44
Udostępnij
A Crucial Day For Crypto Markets

A Crucial Day For Crypto Markets

The post A Crucial Day For Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Options Expiration: A Crucial Day For Crypto Markets Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Options Expiration: A Crucial Day for Crypto Markets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-options-expiration-impact-7/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.01%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:33
Udostępnij
Scilex Announces $150 Million Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

Scilex Announces $150 Million Bitcoin Investment in Datavault AI

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Scilex Holding Company announced that it would invest $150 million in Bitcoin in Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) to support the expansion of its supercomputing infrastructure and the development of its data trading platform. The agreement indicates that Scilex will receive up to 279 million shares of Datavault common stock and will have the right to nominate directors.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-2.15%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 10:12
Udostępnij
Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision

The post Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking The Future Of Enterprise Software With Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlocking the Future of Enterprise Software with Aaron Levie’s Enduring Vision Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-2025-software/
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13123+7.81%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.01%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:06
Udostępnij
Citi raises stablecoin market projection to $1.9 trillion by 2030 despite low institutional maturity

Citi raises stablecoin market projection to $1.9 trillion by 2030 despite low institutional maturity

The post Citi raises stablecoin market projection to $1.9 trillion by 2030 despite low institutional maturity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citigroup revised its stablecoin market forecast upward to $1.9 trillion by 2030, but warned that institutional adoption remains at just 0.5 on a scale of 0 to 10, according to a report published on Sept. 25. The banking giant raised its base case projection from $1.6 trillion in its April 2025 forecast, citing accelerated momentum from regulatory clarity and increased integration of the payment network. The bull case scenario now reaches $4 trillion, up from $3.7 trillion. David Cunningham, head of strategy and partnerships for digital assets at Citi Services, stated: “Stablecoin issuance volume is up 40% this year as executive orders, the GENIUS Act, and major platforms remove friction.” The revised projections are based on three primary drivers. First, partial deposit substitution in the US and overseas accounts for 45% of the base case, with Citi modeling 2.5% of 2030 US bank deposits shifting to stablecoins. Second, continued crypto market expansion drives 40% of growth through 20% annual issuance increases. Third, 15% comes from banknote substitution, particularly 10% of overseas US currency holdings and 2.5% of domestic banknotes. The current stablecoin supply reached $292 billion as of Sept. 25, up from $224 billion at the start of the year. Transaction volumes now approach $1 trillion monthly on an adjusted basis, nearly double year-ago levels. But corporate enthusiasm lags projections. Catherine Gu, head of institutional client solutions at Visa, characterized institutional stablecoin adoption at “maybe 0.5 on a scale of 0 to 10,” noting that serious interest across banks and asset managers remains limited. The report also found that most mainstream corporates stay “curious rather than enthusiastic” about stablecoins. Large companies already secure favorable banking terms and faster payments, which reduces the stablecoin’s appeal for high-value transactions. Citi believes bank tokens, including tokenized deposits and deposit tokens, may capture larger…
1
1$0.008353-4.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.01%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:00
Udostępnij
US Regulators Examine Trading Patterns Before Firms Announced Crypto Treasury Holdings: Report

US Regulators Examine Trading Patterns Before Firms Announced Crypto Treasury Holdings: Report

US regulators are probing stock swings before crypto treasury news as more non-crypto firms raise funds to buy digital assets.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07644+2.37%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:47
Udostępnij
The WLFI community will launch token buyback and destruction this week

The WLFI community will launch token buyback and destruction this week

PANews reported on September 26th that the WLFI community has voted to allocate 100% of treasury liquidity fees to the repurchase and destruction of WLFI tokens , achieving near-unanimous support. The official team will initiate implementation this week and pledged to transparently disclose all repurchase and destruction operations.
WLFI
WLFI$0.205-2.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01176-0.25%
NEAR
NEAR$2.716-0.83%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 09:45
Udostępnij
Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi

Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi

BitcoinWorld Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi Get ready for a significant leap in Ethereum’s scalability! Taiko, a leading Ethereum Layer 2 network, has officially launched its groundbreaking new Taiko public testnet, ‘Hoodi.’ This isn’t just another update; it’s a strategic move designed to revolutionize how we experience decentralized applications, promising faster, smoother, and more efficient transactions for everyone. Let’s dive into what makes Hoodi a game-changer for the Ethereum ecosystem. Why is the Taiko Public Testnet a Game-Changer? On September 25th, Taiko announced the activation of Hoodi, marking a pivotal moment in its development roadmap. This new Taiko public testnet was crucial for integrating Taiko’s innovative ‘preconfirmation’ feature. This proprietary technology is engineered to significantly boost transaction processing speeds, addressing one of the core challenges faced by current blockchain networks. Preconfirmation Feature: Hoodi enables the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation technology. Enhanced Speed: This feature is designed to drastically improve transaction processing speeds. Future-Proofing: It also paves the way for several new development plans aimed at future growth. The launch of Hoodi signals Taiko’s unwavering commitment to building a scalable, next-generation infrastructure for Ethereum. This move isn’t merely about incremental improvements; it’s about setting a new standard for Layer 2 solutions. What Does Hoodi Mean for Existing Projects and Users? With the arrival of Hoodi, the existing Hekla testnet will soon retire. Specifically, Hekla is scheduled to shut down on September 30th. This means that all projects currently operating on Hekla will need to migrate to the new Taiko public testnet, Hoodi. This migration is a streamlined process designed to ensure continuity and allow projects to immediately benefit from Hoodi’s advanced capabilities. Seamless Migration: Projects will transition from Hekla to Hoodi, ensuring continuous development. Access to Advanced Features: Developers can immediately leverage Hoodi’s improved throughput and user experience enhancements. Future-Ready Platform: Building on Hoodi positions projects on a more scalable and efficient foundation. This transition is not just a technical necessity but an opportunity for developers and users alike. It promises a more robust and responsive environment for decentralized applications (dApps), fostering innovation and a superior user experience. How Does Taiko’s Public Testnet Enhance Throughput and User Experience? Taiko’s core mission is to scale Ethereum effectively, and the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is a monumental step in achieving this. By introducing advanced features like preconfirmation, Taiko aims to dramatically increase the number of transactions the network can handle per second, known as ‘throughput.’ This directly translates into a much smoother and more responsive experience for end-users. Increased Throughput: Hoodi is engineered to process more transactions faster, reducing network congestion. Reduced Latency: The preconfirmation feature minimizes delays, making interactions feel almost instantaneous. Improved User Experience: Faster transactions and greater reliability lead to a more enjoyable and efficient dApp usage. Imagine interacting with dApps without frustrating delays or high gas fees. That’s the vision Taiko is building towards with Hoodi. This strategic upgrade underscores Taiko’s dedication to making Ethereum more accessible and performant for a global audience, reflecting a deep commitment to the future of decentralized technology. The launch of the Hoodi Taiko public testnet is far more than a routine update; it represents a significant leap forward in the quest for Ethereum scalability. By introducing proprietary preconfirmation technology and enhancing overall throughput, Taiko is not just building a Layer 2 solution; it’s crafting a foundational infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized applications. This move reinforces Taiko’s position as a key innovator, driving the entire blockchain ecosystem towards a more efficient, user-friendly, and ultimately, more powerful future. The crypto community eagerly anticipates the transformative impact Hoodi will have. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Taiko’s new public testnet called? A1: Taiko’s new public testnet is named Hoodi. Q2: Why did Taiko launch the Hoodi testnet? A2: Taiko launched Hoodi to accommodate the activation of its proprietary ‘preconfirmation’ feature, which improves transaction processing speeds, and to support several new development plans. Q3: What will happen to the existing Hekla testnet? A3: The existing Hekla testnet will be shut down on September 30th, and all projects currently on Hekla will migrate to Hoodi. Q4: How does Hoodi improve transaction speeds? A4: Hoodi improves transaction speeds through the activation of Taiko’s unique preconfirmation feature, which is designed to significantly enhance transaction processing efficiency and throughput. Q5: What are the main benefits of the Hoodi testnet for users and developers? A5: Hoodi offers increased throughput, reduced latency, and an overall improved user experience due to faster and more reliable transactions. For developers, it provides a more scalable and efficient platform for building dApps. Did you find this deep dive into Taiko’s Hoodi testnet insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this exciting advancement in Ethereum Layer 2 technology! Your engagement helps us continue delivering cutting-edge crypto news and analysis. This post Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3539+0.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05603-0.39%
ERA
ERA$0.5593+0.73%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:40
Udostępnij
Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move

Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move

BitcoinWorld Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed AlphaTON Capital has just made a groundbreaking announcement that involves a significant TON Coin investment. This move is turning heads and could signal a new wave of institutional interest in The Open Network (TON), highlighting its growing prominence in the digital asset landscape. AlphaTON Capital’s Bold TON Coin Investment Revealed AlphaTON Capital, a prominent firm listed on the Nasdaq exchange, recently shared details of its latest funding round. The company successfully raised an impressive $71 million, showcasing strong investor confidence in its strategic direction. Crucially, a substantial portion of this newly acquired capital — $30 million, to be exact — is earmarked for the direct purchase of TON. This initial acquisition marks a clear and decisive commitment to the burgeoning TON ecosystem, underscoring its potential. But the company’s ambitions don’t stop there. AlphaTON Capital has publicly stated its intention to further expand its holdings. By the fourth quarter of this year, they aim to increase their total TON Coin investment to a staggering $100 million. This long-term vision suggests a deep belief in TON’s sustained growth. Why is This TON Coin Investment a Game Changer for Crypto? This isn’t just another company buying crypto; it’s a Nasdaq-listed entity making a major strategic play. Such a significant institutional TON Coin investment brings several potential benefits, not only to the TON ecosystem but also to the broader cryptocurrency market: Increased Legitimacy and Trust: A major player like AlphaTON Capital investing adds significant credibility and trust to TON, often encouraging other institutional and retail investors. Enhanced Market Liquidity: Large purchases can improve market liquidity for TON, making it easier for individuals and institutions to trade the asset without significant price impact. Broader Market Awareness: News of this scale often attracts mainstream financial media attention, introducing TON to a wider audience beyond existing crypto enthusiasts. Potential for Future Development and Partnerships: Institutional backing can pave the way for more partnerships, integrations, and infrastructure development within The Open Network, accelerating its utility and adoption. Validation of Blockchain Technology: This investment serves as a strong validation of the underlying blockchain technology, demonstrating its potential for real-world financial applications. The involvement of traditional finance institutions is often seen as a bellwether for the maturation of the crypto market. What Does This Mean for The Open Network (TON) and Its Community? The influx of capital from AlphaTON Capital is undoubtedly a positive development for TON. This significant TON Coin investment could act as a powerful catalyst for growth and adoption across the network. Investors and enthusiasts will be closely watching how this impacts TON’s market performance. Historically, major institutional buys often lead to increased investor confidence, fostering a more robust and positive price action for the asset. Moreover, this kind of strategic acquisition demonstrates a long-term belief in TON’s underlying technology and its potential for widespread use, especially given its strong ties to the Telegram ecosystem. It could also encourage more developers and projects to build on TON. Understanding AlphaTON Capital’s Strategic Vision Behind the TON Coin Investment AlphaTON Capital’s decision to allocate such a substantial sum towards TON isn’t random or impulsive. It reflects a calculated strategy based on the perceived value and future prospects of The Open Network. Companies like AlphaTON Capital conduct extensive due diligence before making such large-scale investments. Their commitment suggests a strong conviction in TON’s technological foundation, its scalability, its vibrant community, and its ambitious roadmap for future development. This move positions AlphaTON Capital as a key institutional holder, potentially influencing future governance and development discussions within the TON community. Their long-term target of $100 million in TON Coin investment by Q4 underscores a deep, sustained interest in the network’s success and evolution. This strategic positioning highlights a growing trend where traditional financial entities are increasingly recognizing and acting upon the opportunities presented by decentralized technologies. In conclusion, AlphaTON Capital’s announcement to invest $30 million initially, with ambitious plans to reach $100 million in total TON Coin investment, is a monumental development for The Open Network. It underscores growing institutional confidence in the blockchain space and positions TON for potential accelerated growth and wider adoption. This bold move could indeed reshape perceptions and drive significant momentum for TON in the coming months, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is TON Coin? A1: TON Coin is the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain project originally developed by the Telegram team. It supports various applications, including decentralized storage, anonymous networks, and fast transactions. Q2: Who is AlphaTON Capital? A2: AlphaTON Capital is a Nasdaq-listed investment firm that has announced significant funding and plans to make a substantial investment in TON Coin. Their involvement signifies institutional interest in the TON ecosystem. Q3: How much will AlphaTON Capital invest in TON? A3: AlphaTON Capital plans to initially purchase $30 million worth of TON. They intend to increase their total TON holdings to $100 million by the fourth quarter of this year. Q4: What impact could this investment have on TON Coin’s price? A4: While not guaranteed, significant institutional investments often lead to increased market confidence, improved liquidity, and potentially positive price action for the asset due to higher demand and broader exposure. Q5: Does this investment mean TON is becoming more mainstream? A5: Yes, an investment of this scale from a Nasdaq-listed company strongly suggests that TON is gaining legitimacy and moving towards broader acceptance within mainstream financial circles and the wider public. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial cryptocurrency news and analysis to a wider audience. Spread the word about this exciting development for The Open Network and the broader crypto market! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping TON Coin institutional adoption. This post Major TON Coin Investment: AlphaTON Capital’s Bold $30M Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Major
MAJOR$0.12255+0.54%
TONCOIN
TON$2.702-1.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.24%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:15
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust