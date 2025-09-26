2025-09-28 Sunday

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 28, What It Means For Your Portfolio

The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 28, What It Means For Your Portfolio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:18
Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 – Analyst Points To 6 Factors Fueling The Selloff

The post Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 – Analyst Points To 6 Factors Fueling The Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earlier today, Ethereum (ETH) slid below the psychologically important $4,000 level for the first time since August 8. The fall in ETH's price can be attributed to a mix of macroeconomic, structural, and crypto-specific factors. Ethereum Dips Below $4,000, Analyst Explains Why According to a CryptoQuant Quicktake post by contributor Arab Chain, ETH's latest descent below $4,000 can be blamed on a complex mix of factors. First, a strong US dollar, coupled with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious stance following its September rate cut, dampened risk appetite. Furthermore, rising bond yields and the increasing risk of a US government shutdown have spooked investors, discouraging them from investing in risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies like ETH. Second, the analyst points to the role of leverage in ETH's latest dip. On September 22, more than $500 million in ETH longs were wiped out within 24 hours, resulting in the unwinding of high leverage that was building up in Q2 2025. During the sell-off, ETH whales faced close to $45 million in forced sales. In addition, low weekend trading volume and shallow order books enhanced ETH's price swings. Notably, institutional investors turned to OTC redemptions, following the Fed meeting to reduce their exposure to ETH. From a technical perspective, ETH failed to decisively break through the stiff resistance near $4,500 – $4,600. Failure to defend the $4,200 support worsened things for ETH, turning the momentum sharply bearish. The fifth reason was regulatory headwinds surrounding digital assets, especially the uncertainty around MiCA in the EU and US crypto legislation. ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows worth $76 million weighed on investor sentiment. Finally, a surge in validator exit queues and reduced staking inflows weakened natural buy-side support. Other factors, such as seasonal weakness and Bitcoin's (BTC) rising dominance in the market, contributed to ETH's sell-off.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:11
Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey

The post Ethereum staking ETF goes live in the US through REX-Osprey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.  The new fund distinguishes itself as the first US ETF to pair spot ETH exposure with direct staking payouts. REX-Osprey passes Ethereum rewards to investors According to the release, the new ETF fund gives investors exposure to spot Ethereum while passing through monthly staking rewards. It holds a mix of directly staked ETH and exchange-traded products (ETPs) that also stake ETH. All ETH staking rewards are passed to investors, with none retained by Rex or Osprey. The ETH fund trades under the ticker ESK and is structured under the 1940 Act. Greg King, the CEO of REX Financial, said, "With ESK, we're giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format." He explained that the launch of ESK is a continuation of the joint venture work of "introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure." REX-Osprey is a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds. The joint venture focuses on launching crypto-focused ETFs that give investors regulated access to digital assets. Competitors like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are still waiting for approval from the SEC. The Securities and Exchange Commission postponed rulings on staking features for Ethereum funds filed by these companies. Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US already manage close to $25 billion, with BlackRock's ETHA holding the largest share. On September 25, Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows, while Ethereum funds saw continued outflows. Bitcoin ETFs added more than $149 million in new money, led by BlackRock's IBIT product. Ethereum ETFs lost about $79 million, showing weaker demand as investors pulled capital from ETH funds. Dogecoin and XRP ETFs go live through Rex-Osprey Last week, Rex-Osprey launched the first US based Dogecoin and XRP ETFs.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 10:01
Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Sweeping Relief?

The US Senate Committee on Finance has scheduled a hearing titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets” for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. US Senate To Put Crypto Taxes Under The Microscope The panel will hear testimony from industry and tax-policy experts, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 10:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Bleed As Hot Macro Data Dashes Rate Cut Hopes: Analyst Says '90% Of The Correction Is Over'

Leading cryptocurrencies plunged alongside stocks on Thursday, as strong economic data dampened expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:54
SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts Of Interest With New Rules

The post SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts Of Interest With New Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 09:54
REX-Osprey brings spot ETH and staking rewards to ETF market

Rex-Osprey has successfully launched the first Ethereum staking ETF in the United States.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 09:52
Ning Moumou was punished for AI-generated fake article about a "Bitcoin female official"

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Blue Whale News, the Internet Information Office of Yiyang County, Henan Province, recently investigated and punished a user named Ning for posting an AI-generated fake article on his official account titled "Bitcoin Female Official Jing: The Crazy Corruption Behind 327 Bitcoins." Following an investigation, the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection has debunked the content. Ning confessed to the illegal activities, and the public security authorities have imposed administrative penalties in accordance with the law. It was reported last month that the Propaganda Department of the Guizhou Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision: The rumor that Jing Yaping used the government server to mine 327 bitcoins is false .
PANews2025/09/26 09:49
3 Mid-Cap Altcoins Set to Outperform: The Best Crypto Buys Right Now

The crypto market is heating up even with some daily swings, and a few mid-cap projects are starting to stand out. These are projects with market values in the hundreds of millions, not tiny micro-caps or giant blue chips.  Right now, three names in particular are drawing attention. Each is working in a different area
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:30
‘Fees are flat’ – VC doubts Tom Lee’s $60K Ethereum outlook

Will ETH clear $5K or will it fall amid bearish bet from a VC?
Coinstats2025/09/26 09:00
