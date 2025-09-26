Kazakhstan unveils national standards for AI in education
Amid the frenzied efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI), Kazakhstan's authorities have launched a national framework to guide the adoption of the emerging technology in educational institutions. The new national standards flow from a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. Signed by both coordinating ministers, the framework provides a clear blueprint for introducing AI technologies in Kazakhstan's educational system from high schools to universities. Furthermore, the national standards extend to technical and vocational education institutions across Kazakhstan. A community reading of the joint document reveals a focus on ethics, legal regulation, academic integrity, and personal data protection for students and teachers across the Central Asian country. The framework also focuses on deepening the local AI talent pool, backing a raft of learning initiatives. Upon implementation, the framework will support the introduction of AI-related topics with "project-based learning" for students in the educational system. The blueprint provides a three-pronged approach to professional development for teachers, focusing on acquiring, deepening, and creating knowledge. Despite the heightened adoption stance, Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev revealed that the blueprint will not stifle the professional authorities of teachers. "The concept not only defines strategic priorities but also establishes a clear mechanism for implementation, a monitoring system, and a roadmap that will ensure the systematic, responsible, and safe use of AI in Kazakhstan's schools and colleges," said Beisembayev. Regarding protecting children's rights, Beisembayev disclosed that the framework relied on the recommendations of UNESCO, the EU, and the OECD in addition to its own national approach. Authorities say that the blueprint will ensure that Kazakhstan's students will become creators with AI rather than merely using the technology. Per the report, the 2025-2026 academic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 11:06