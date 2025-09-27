2025-09-28 Sunday

An Ambitious Drive For Global LLM Dominance

Unleashing South Korea AI: An Ambitious Drive For Global LLM Dominance
Large Language Model
BRC20.COM
Sleepless AI
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:27
Only The Democrats Can 'Go To China' On Social Security

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: (L-R) Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and other Congressional Democrats hold a rally and news conference ahead of a House vote on health care and prescription drug legislation in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bicameral group of Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring the Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Costs Act up for a vote in the Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Social Security is not going bankrupt, and that's the problem. It means the politics don't work for Republicans to pursue Social Security choice. As for the Democrats, what the Republicans can't do sets the Democrats up to do, all in the name of choice. Since they're still perceived as the Party of the working man, they can uniquely "go to China" on Social Security where allegedly Wall Street-friendly Republicans cannot. All that, plus the politics make sense. Think about it. For one, Democrats are more prone than Republicans are to lament the wealth gap. Except that a big driver of the latter can be found in the wealth difference between annual income and annual acquisition of equities. Here's a chance for Democrats to say they aim to give Americans the option to enhance their long-term wealth and retirement options via equity ownership over W-2 income. For two, consider where some of the most valuable corporations in the world are hatching: blue states like California loom large. In just the past month alone, three California-based companies (Databricks, Anthropic and OpenAI) were respectively valued at $100 billion, $185 billion, and $500 billion. And while all three are private companies, in time they'll go public.…
BRC20.COM
Dogechain
MAY
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:19
'Black Rabbit' Dethroned In Netflix's Top 10 List By A New Show

Black Rabbit, the limited series starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law, had a very solid run on Netflix's top 10 list, staying at #1 for well over a week. But its time is over, replaced by a different limited series fans are free to binge today. That show is Wayward, which stars the always-excellent Toni Collette as a cult leader. Here's the synopsis: "Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for "troubled teens," two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town's dark and deeply rooted secrets." The show is created by Mae Martin, who also stars as the cop in the series investigating Collette and the cult. Mae Martin previously co-created and starred in a different project, Feel Good, which was out in 2020. That Netflix series actually has a perfect 100% score, but Wayward does not. Rather, it has a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score, and as of now, a 55% audience score. But it's debuted at #1, which is a good sign. Despite how it may appear, this is not based on a true story and is a wholly original production from Martin. Neither Wayward nor new #2 Black Rabbit needs to worry about getting a season 2, as both are limited series that never had any plans for that. While it's true that if a limited series performs well enough, it might break out of that classification (White Lotus, Shogun), you have to be a real phenomenon for that to happen, and I doubt that's going to be the case here, no offense to either show. The rest of the list has licensed series Doc at #3, then the British House of Guinness, which yes, is in fact about the brewery, but set back in…
BLACKHOLE
TOP Network
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:13
Bitcoin Bulls Target $150K, But Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For 2025 Gains

Bitcoin Bulls Target $150K, But Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For 2025 Gains
BULLS
Nowchain
GAINS
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 22:03
EUR/USD rebounds as Fed rate cut bets strengthen after PCE

Core PCE inflation remains under 3%, boosting the probability of Fed rate cuts to nearly 90% into year-end. Dovish Fed voices highlight a fragile labor market, and Barkin warns that inflation and unemployment trends remain concerning. Euro steadies despite NATO–Russia tensions, with traders eyeing US jobs data and upcoming Eurozone inflation prints. EUR/USD recovers on Friday as traders' confidence rises that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates after the release of the latest inflation report in the United States (US). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1697, up 0.27%. Euro eyes 1.1700 as softer US inflation fuels confidence in further monetary easing The week ended in a recovery mode for the shared currency after the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, was aligned with estimates, but shy of the 3% threshold. Following the announcement, bets on the Fed reducing borrowing costs increased from 84% the day before to 88%, as revealed by the Prime Market Terminal interest rate probability tool. Federal Reserve officials crossed the wires. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman was dovish as she said that the labor market is fragile and that, should the conditions deteriorate, they would need to adjust policy at a faster pace. Earlier, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said both inflation and unemployment are moving in the wrong direction, but the downside is limited. In Europe, a scarce economic docket left traders adrift to geopolitics. Tensions in Europe seem to weigh on the Euro as NATO warned Russia that it is prepared to intercept Russian aircraft. According to Bloomberg, European officials privately told Russia they are ready to shoot down jets and view Russia's Estonia incursion as deliberate. Next week, the US schedule will feature a…
EUR
BRC20.COM
Core DAO
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:58
All The Ways 'Peacemaker' Told Us Its Episode 6 Twist Beforehand

This week, Peacemaker had its grand reveal of a twist that was subtly built up over the course of a season. But at least one clue was so subtle, it didn't even make the fan-created "list" of proof until after the fact. Spoilers follow, but hey, you shouldn't have clicked on a link about the twist in Peacemaker. The twist was, of course, that Peacemaker's "ideal world" was actually an all-white country where the Nazis seemingly won World War II and have now imprisoned or killed all minorities. What fans noticed before all this is that it was being set up in a number of ways through practically the first few minutes of John's time in the alternate world. Such as: All White People – Fans noticed what Emilia Harcourt noticed almost immediately, that there were no non-white people anywhere. Not in town, not at ARGUS, nowhere. Fans noticed, she noticed, and that was one of the big clues that actually made it into the show, outside of when things became really obvious. No Flags – This was the full "reveal" clue, an American flag with a swastika on it. Before this, there were no American flags anywhere in smalltown America, nor at the government agency ARGUS that was show. Red, White and Blue is still around, but the Nazis co-opted that. No Eagly – While an eagle was in fact one of many symbols the Nazis used in their iconography, it wasn't a bald eagle, and as such, Peacemaker did not have an eagle sidekick. His brother didn't seem to think it was a bad thing, but the course of events that led him to get the American symbol in the real world clearly never happened. Heroic Father – While the initial theory may have been that in this…
BRC20.COM
Grand Base
Threshold
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/27 21:52
Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue

PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company POP Culture announced that it plans to sell 5,000,000 Class A common shares at a price of US$1.20 per share, with an estimated fundraising amount of US$6 million. It is expected that the rights issue fundraising will be completed around September 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has previously purchased 300 bitcoins and plans to expand the size of its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000.
Zypher Network
1
PANews 2025/09/27 21:01
BNY Mellon and BNP Paribas have begun testing Ethereum L2 on-chain messaging with SWIFT.

PANews reported on September 27 that according to FinanceFeeds, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) previously disclosed that it was using the Ethereum L2 network Linea to test on-chain messaging functions. According to the latest news, BNP Paribas and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) have begun participating in the test. The project currently involves "more than a dozen financial institutions." An unnamed source said that all testing work is expected to take several months to complete, but it will bring important technological transformation to the international interbank payment industry.
TaskBunny
LINEA
Lorenzo Protocol
PANews 2025/09/27 20:54
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
MANTRA
OP
Coinstats 2025/09/27 20:34
Bitcoin Price Watch: Daily Chart Turns Bearish — What's Next for BTC?

Bitcoin is currently priced at $109,386 on Saturday, flaunting a market cap of $2.17 trillion and clocking in a 24-hour trading volume of $40.4 billion. Today's intraday price range stretched from $108,676 to $110,372—so yes, bitcoin showed up to the party, but didn't exactly light up the dance floor. Bitcoin The 1-hour bitcoin chart paints […]
Bitcoin
Capverse
Threshold
Coinstats 2025/09/27 20:30
