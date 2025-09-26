2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 By June 2026, Claiming 50% Probability

Bitcoin Price Could Hit $200,000 By June 2026, Claiming 50% Probability

Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo's journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo's defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo's commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo's writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1063+9.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
Everscale
EVER$0.01698-1.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 11:38
Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy

Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy

The post Aster Fuels Perpetual DEX Volume Surge to Record $70B Amid Incentive Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) surged to an all-time high of $70 billion on Thursday, driven by Aster, a new derivatives platform on BNB Chain.  Perpetual DEXs have surged to record volumes on three consecutive days as decentralized perpetuals activity heated up. On Tuesday, the overall volume for perp DEXs hit $52 billion, followed by $67 billion on Wednesday.  The volume topped $70 billion on Thursday, highlighting renewed momentum in the decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives markets.  Aster topped the leaderboard with almost $36 billion in 24-hour trading volume, which was over 50% of the total perp DEX activity on Thursday. The platform outpaced rivals like Hyperliquid and Lighter, both recording volumes of above $10 billion.  Perpetual trading volumes on decentralized exchanges. Source: DefiLlama Incentive farming drives perpetual DEX trading activity Aster’s breakout performance on Thursday followed the platform’s growing dominance in decentralized derivatives. On Wednesday, Aster surpassed its peers with $24.7 billion in 24-hour volume, more than double Hyperliquid’s performance on that day.  While trading volume is a key metric measuring interest and market conviction toward a platform, Aster’s rise was also driven by aggressive incentives for using the platform. Trading, minting and holding in Aster’s DEX gives users points, making them eligible for an Aster airdrop.  Because of this, community members said the surge in volume may have negative effects for retail traders. One user said volume spikes may look good until the rewards dry up, arguing that the volume did not truly reflect market conviction. Source: Tiko Another community member compared the volume surge to the exchange fee-mining season in 2018 and the DeFi summer of 2021. The user said these events don’t end well for retail. “Cash out even a small amount, unless you know what you’re doing. It is very easy to lose money…
Aster
ASTER$1.9579-4.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
Binance Coin
BNB$969.46+1.57%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 11:35
Onchain Asset Management is Booming; Here’s Where People Are Investing

Onchain Asset Management is Booming; Here’s Where People Are Investing

The post Onchain Asset Management is Booming; Here’s Where People Are Investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto trading firm Keyrock says onchain asset management is having a breakout year. In a new report, the firm estimated that assets under management (AUM) have surged 118% in 2025 to $35 billion, driven by growth across automated yield vaults, discretionary strategies, structured products and credit. Keyrock predicts that the sector could nearly double again by 2026, reaching $64 billion under a base case scenario, or as much as $85 billion if this year’s growth momentum continues. Discretionary strategies were the standout in 2025, up 738% year-to-date, as onchain investing evolves into a credible alternative to traditional finance, the report said. Keyrock’s report highlighted that three protocols, Morpho, Pendle and Maple, now control 31% of the industry’s AUM, underscoring both scaling leadership and protocol concentration risk. Yield vaults remain the main entry point for allocators, commanding $18 billion in deposits. While smaller wallets dominate in number, whales and dolphins provide the overwhelming majority of liquidity, the report noted, contributing 70%–99% of capital across strategies. Performance has matured, with net returns competitive with traditional markets but no longer uniformly higher, the firm said. Automated yield vaults outperformed their TradFi peers by roughly 186 basis points after fees, while structured products and onchain credit lagged slightly once costs were factored in. Discretionary strategies delivered hedge fund-like results with the added benefits of liquidity and transparency, the report added. The Brussels-based firm recently expanded into asset and wealth management with the acquisition of Turing Capital, a Luxembourg-registered fund manager. Read more: Crypto Trading Firm Keyrock Buys Luxembourg’s Turing Capital in Asset Management Push Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/onchain-asset-management-is-booming-here-s-where-people-are-investing
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01659-0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 11:32
The Urgent Last Chance For Astute Investors?

The Urgent Last Chance For Astute Investors?

The post The Urgent Last Chance For Astute Investors? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cheap Crypto: The Urgent Last Chance For Astute Investors? Skip to content Home Crypto News Cheap Crypto: The Urgent Last Chance for Astute Investors? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cheap-crypto-last-chance/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 11:27
Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers Questions, Is He Out Of Prison?

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Post Triggers Questions, Is He Out Of Prison?

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
Sign
SIGN$0.07664-1.83%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.000473+0.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 11:08
SUIG stacks 19M SUI in 30 days even as prices stall – Here’s why

SUIG stacks 19M SUI in 30 days even as prices stall – Here’s why

Is SUI’s undervaluation case getting harder to ignore?
SUI
SUI$3.1788-0.86%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Coinstats 2025/09/26 11:00
3 addresses bought over $22 million worth of XPL tokens

3 addresses bought over $22 million worth of XPL tokens

PANews reported on September 26th that on-chain data showed that address 0x8393 sold 249,999 HYPE (approximately $10.5 million) and bought 7.92 million XPL . Address 0xcc07 deposited $6.27 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought 5.28 million XPL at a price of $1.19. Address 0xF555 deposited $6 million USDC and bought 5.7 million XPL at a price of $1.05.
Plasma
XPL$1.5962+26.87%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.58+1.37%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
PANews 2025/09/26 10:59
Unleashing A New Era Of Ethereum Scalability With Hoodi

Unleashing A New Era Of Ethereum Scalability With Hoodi

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Ethereum Scalability With Hoodi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing A New Era Of Ethereum Scalability With Hoodi Skip to content Home Crypto News Taiko Public Testnet: Unleashing a New Era of Ethereum Scalability with Hoodi Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/taiko-public-testnet-hoodi/
ERA
ERA$0.5593+0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011477-31.04%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.354+0.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 10:51
One address sold millions of dollars in LINK and stETH

One address sold millions of dollars in LINK and stETH

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , the address 0xc6f7fc2735ef7eb0db201dd103f2f2e6cbcfe187 sold 163,990 LINK today in exchange for $3.32 million USDC at a price of $20.24; at the same time, it sold 1,074 stETH in exchange for $4.2 million USDC at a price of $3,917.
Chainlink
LINK$20.84-0.61%
Lido Staked ETH
STETH$3,993.9-0.55%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
PANews 2025/09/26 10:51
Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary to Deepen Digital Asset Services

Sony Bank Spins Off Web3 Subsidiary to Deepen Digital Asset Services

Sony Bank has established BlockBloom Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will develop Web3 services, including digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain infrastructure. Announced on Thursday, the move follows plans disclosed in July. The subsidiary will operate under Japan’s regulated framework for digital assets and plans to integrate blockchain technology into the bank’s services. Sony Bank expects this move to limit near-term financial impact. Separate Entity Focuses on Blockchain Initiatives Sony Bank, a mid-sized digital-first bank under Sony Financial Group in Japan, created BlockBloom Inc. to manage digital asset management, NFT projects, and blockchain infrastructure. The subsidiary allows the bank to develop Web3 services safely. Compliance requirements and operational risks remain separate from core banking activities. Analysts note that forming a dedicated entity is a common strategy among financial institutions entering regulated digital asset markets. Plans for a Web3 subsidiary emerged in July 2025. The bank proposed providing digital wallets for crypto and NFTs and facilitating yen-to-digital-asset conversions. BlockBloom received $2 million in initial capital, with operations expected to begin in autumn 2025. By establishing a formal subsidiary, Sony Bank has created a structure to advance blockchain-based products without directly impacting traditional banking operations. Sony Bank expects BlockBloom to have little impact on earnings. This applies to both consolidated and non-consolidated figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. Japan’s regulators have updated rules for digital assets. Banks can now offer tokenized securities, NFT services, and blockchain payments within the regulated framework. BlockBloom will operate under these regulations, providing blockchain solutions that integrate with standard financial services. Japan’s digital asset market has grown steadily. NFT trading volumes have reached billions of yen, and retail adoption of cryptocurrencies continues to rise. Banks and fintech companies are exploring blockchain for tokenized securities, cross-border payments, and smart-contract-based lending. For example, several financial institutions have trialed tokenized bonds and blockchain settlement for digital yen. BlockBloom may develop services such as NFT custody, tokenized financial instruments, and blockchain settlement networks. The subsidiary may collaborate with fintech startups. The goal is to create interoperable solutions for digital wallets, NFT marketplaces, and decentralized finance platforms. Implications for Japan’s Banking Sector The creation of BlockBloom reflects a measured approach by Japanese banks entering the Web3 space. A dedicated subsidiary lets Sony Bank test blockchain products safely. It can assess user adoption and manage regulatory requirements without affecting core operations. BlockBloom can use Sony Bank’s technology and banking expertise to collaborate with fintech partners. The subsidiary may contribute to Japan’s growing digital finance ecosystem.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07413-3.14%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.24%
NEAR
NEAR$2.715-0.80%
Coinstats 2025/09/26 09:41
