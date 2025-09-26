2025-09-28 Sunday

Traditional Banks Could Unlock Singapore's Untapped Crypto Demand, Study Shows

Traditional Banks Could Unlock Singapore's Untapped Crypto Demand, Study Shows

Avaloq study reveals traditional banks could unlock crypto demand as 48% of non-investors seek trusted provider access
Blockhead2025/09/26 11:42
Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market

Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market

The post Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Liquidations: Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Liquidations: Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-liquidations-crypto-wipeout/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 11:33
This Company Secures $71M and Sets Sights on $100M Toncoin Treasury

This Company Secures $71M and Sets Sights on $100M Toncoin Treasury

A company secures $71M financing and TON tokens, aiming to expand its Toncoin treasury to $100M by Q4 2025.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 11:31
Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF

Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF

The post Ripple News: BlackRock Digital Head Explains Why Firm Has Not Filed for an XRP ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BlackRock’s strong entry into crypto with its Bitcoin (IBIT) and Ethereum ETFs has raised expectations that the firm could soon expand into other assets like XRP or Solana. But Robbie Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, explained that the decision is not that simple. In an interview with Nate Geraci, Mitchnick said product …
XRP
XRP$2.7899-0.20%
CoinPedia2025/09/26 11:28
A new phishing attack has emerged on X platform, using fake apps to gain authorization and bypass 2FA.

A new phishing attack has emerged on X platform, using fake apps to gain authorization and bypass 2FA.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Cointelegraph , a highly cryptic phishing attack exploited the X platform's application authorization mechanism, bypassing passwords and two-factor authentication, resulting in the hijacking of accounts belonging to numerous individuals in the crypto space. The attackers tricked users into authorizing the malicious " Calendar " app via phishing messages disguised as Google Calendar links. The messages, however, contained disguised characters and requested full account control. Security experts recommend that affected users promptly visit X 's authorized applications page and remove the suspicious " Calendar " app to prevent further losses.
PANews2025/09/26 11:10
James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid's Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally

James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid’s Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally

James Wynn predicts Hyperliquid’s decline as ASTER token surges 2,200%, outperforming HYPE with $24B in daily trading volume.   Crypto trader James Wynn predicts that Hyperliquid (HYPE) will face a slow decline, especially after the ASTER token’s massive 2,200% rally. Wynn, who is known for his bold market predictions, attributes this inevitable downfall to key […] The post James Wynn Claims Hyperliquid’s Decline Is Inevitable After ASTER Rally appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 11:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Outlook: Can It Reclaim Its $3.10 ATH Before 2026?

Cardano (ADA) Price Outlook: Can It Reclaim Its $3.10 ATH Before 2026?

Leading altcoin Cardano (ADA) holds a market capitalization of around $27.72 billion, maintaining its position among the top cryptocurrencies. With a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $1.51 billion, ADA’s price movements remain in focus as traders monitor technical signals and ecosystem developments amid ongoing market volatility. At press time, the altcoin is trading at $0.7740, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/26 11:00
Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck's Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled

Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled The financial world is buzzing with anticipation as traditional finance continues its dance with digital innovation. A recent, highly significant development involves asset management giant VanEck, which has engaged directly with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crypto task force. This pivotal meeting focused on the transformative potential of ETF tokenization, signaling a serious consideration of how digital assets could reshape investment products. What Exactly is ETF Tokenization and Why Does it Matter? At its core, ETF tokenization refers to the process of representing shares of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) as digital tokens on a blockchain. Imagine owning a piece of an ETF, but instead of a traditional share certificate or digital entry in a brokerage account, you hold a secure, verifiable token on a decentralized ledger. This isn’t just a technological tweak; it’s a fundamental shift in how these investment vehicles could operate. Increased Efficiency: Tokenization can streamline the creation, redemption, and transfer of ETF shares, potentially reducing operational costs and settlement times. Enhanced Transparency: Blockchain’s immutable ledger provides a clear, auditable record of ownership and transactions. Greater Accessibility: In the future, tokenized ETFs could offer fractional ownership and easier global access for investors. Nate Geraci, CEO of Novadius Wealth Management, highlighted the meeting’s agenda, emphasizing the discussion around the introduction of tokenized crypto ETFs and the crucial role issuers would play. This indicates the SEC is not just observing but actively engaging with the practical implications and regulatory frameworks required. What are the Benefits and Challenges of Tokenized Crypto ETFs? The move towards ETF tokenization promises several compelling advantages for both investors and the broader market. However, like any innovation, it also presents a unique set of challenges that require careful navigation. Key Benefits: Liquidity: Tokenized assets can potentially trade 24/7 on various platforms, enhancing liquidity. Programmability: Smart contracts can automate various aspects of an ETF, such as dividend distribution or rebalancing. Reduced Intermediaries: A more direct relationship between issuers and investors could emerge, cutting down on fees. Potential Challenges: Regulatory Clarity: The primary hurdle remains establishing clear regulatory guidelines for tokenized securities. The SEC’s involvement is crucial here. Security Risks: While blockchain is secure, the digital nature of tokens introduces new cybersecurity considerations. Interoperability: Ensuring different blockchain networks can communicate and transfer tokenized assets seamlessly is vital for broad adoption. VanEck’s discussion with the SEC likely delved into these complexities, seeking to understand the regulatory body’s perspective on how to balance innovation with investor protection. The issuer’s role in maintaining compliance and managing these digital products will be paramount. How Might ETF Tokenization Shape the Future of Investment? The dialogue between VanEck and the SEC’s crypto task force represents a significant step towards integrating digital assets into mainstream finance. It suggests that regulators are seriously evaluating the mechanisms and implications of bringing blockchain technology into traditional investment products. This engagement could pave the way for a future where: Investment products are more agile and adaptable. Investors have greater control and transparency over their holdings. The operational backbone of financial markets becomes more efficient. While the path to widespread ETF tokenization is still unfolding, the fact that a major asset manager like VanEck is actively discussing it with the SEC indicates a strong industry push. This collaboration is essential for building robust frameworks that can support this evolution responsibly. The meeting between VanEck and the SEC’s crypto task force marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology. The focused discussion on ETF tokenization underscores a growing industry interest and regulatory willingness to explore innovative investment structures. While challenges remain, the potential benefits of enhanced efficiency, transparency, and accessibility are too significant to ignore. As these conversations continue, we move closer to a future where digital assets play an integral role in diversified investment portfolios, redefining how we think about ownership and liquidity. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is a tokenized ETF? A tokenized ETF is an Exchange Traded Fund whose shares are represented as digital tokens on a blockchain. This allows for potential benefits like faster settlement, increased transparency, and fractional ownership. Why is VanEck meeting with the SEC about ETF tokenization? VanEck, a prominent asset management firm, met with the SEC to discuss the potential impact and regulatory considerations of introducing tokenized crypto ETFs. This indicates a serious exploration of bringing blockchain innovation into traditional financial products. What are the main benefits of ETF tokenization? Key benefits include increased operational efficiency, enhanced transparency through blockchain’s immutable ledger, potential for 24/7 trading and improved liquidity, and greater accessibility for investors. What challenges does ETF tokenization face? Challenges primarily involve establishing clear regulatory frameworks, addressing cybersecurity risks associated with digital assets, and ensuring interoperability between different blockchain networks for seamless asset transfer. Will tokenized ETFs replace traditional ETFs? It’s unlikely that tokenized ETFs will completely replace traditional ETFs in the short term. Instead, they are more likely to coexist, offering investors new options and potentially evolving the market over time as technology and regulations mature. If you found this insight into ETF tokenization and its implications for the future of finance valuable, please consider sharing this article with your network on social media. Your support helps us continue to deliver important updates on the evolving crypto landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary ETF Tokenization: VanEck’s Pivotal SEC Meeting Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:55
Datavault AI Shares Jump 23% After Hours As Company Secures $150 Million Bitcoin Investment To Build Supercomputer

Datavault AI Shares Jump 23% After Hours As Company Secures $150 Million Bitcoin Investment To Build Supercomputer

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) shares ripped higher in Thursday's after-hours trading after securing $150 million investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to build a supercomputer. read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:47
Bitcoin Buckles Below $110,000; Ether And XRP Prices Bleed As Crypto Bulls Rack $1 Billion Liquidations

Bitcoin Buckles Below $110,000; Ether And XRP Prices Bleed As Crypto Bulls Rack $1 Billion Liquidations

Crypto prices continued to crater Thursday, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110,000 psychological mark, Ethereum (ETH) sinking below $4,000 for the first time since early August, and assets like XRP falling 6.1% as investors, fretful about macro and geopolitical factors, shied away from cryptocurrencies and other risk-on assets. Bitcoin Price Crumbles Under $110,000 Amid Macro […]
Coinstats2025/09/26 10:32
