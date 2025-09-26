2025-09-28 Sunday

The post Could Debt Tokenization Push the Token Into the Next Bull Cycle? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 07:30 Global debt has climbed past $250 trillion, equal to 235% of worldwide GDP, and U.S. liabilities are now growing by nearly $1 trillion every quarter. With traditional fixes running out of steam, some in the crypto world are pushing alternative solutions. Tokenizing Obligations Versan Aljarrah of Black Swan Capitalist argues that mounting debt can’t simply be repaid — it must be restructured. His proposal: convert obligations into tokenized liquidity and tie them to neutral settlement assets like XRP, tokenized gold, and regulated stablecoins. This approach, he says, would modernize payments while giving creditors tradeable assets rather than stagnant claims. Broader Tokenization Trend The idea taps into a growing market. Real-world asset tokenization has surged more than 10% in the past month alone, hitting $22 billion in value, according to RWA.xyz. Countries such as El Salvador have already tested blockchain-based approaches to sovereign debt, though adoption remains experimental. Optimism vs. Skepticism Supporters see room for XRP to benefit if debt tokenization gains traction. Analyst EGRAG Crypto even forecasts a potential move to $15–$33 in the next bull cycle, citing historical breakout patterns. But regulators remain cautious — in the U.S., Bitcoin is still the only crypto even considered for reserve-like status. For now, the idea of restructuring global debt on-chain is more vision than reality, though it reflects the growing search for alternatives as the burden of borrowing continues to mount. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of…
The post ‘Help! My robot vac is stealing my Bitcoin’: When smart devices attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine waking up one morning to find your robot vacuum on the fritz, your refrigerator asking you for ransom money and your crypto and bank accounts completely drained. No, it’s not the plot of Stephen King’s trashy 1986 horror “Maximum Overdrive” (about a rogue comet that triggers a global outbreak of sentient killer machines).  Instead, it’s what could happen if hackers decided to infiltrate your PC through one of your home’s many smart devices, which is more likely now with an estimated 18.8 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally and around 820,000 IoT attacks on average per day. “Insecure IoT devices (e.g., routers) can serve as entry points to home networks,” Tao Pan, a researcher at blockchain security firm Beosin, tells Magazine. As of 2023, the average US household had 21 devices connected to the internet, with a third of smart home device consumers reporting being the victim of a data breach or scam in the last 12 months. “Once infiltrated, attackers can move laterally to access connected devices, including computers or mobile phones used for crypto transactions, and also can capture login credentials between devices and exchanges. This is especially risky for crypto owners using APIs for crypto trading,” he adds. So, what exactly can hackers get their hands on around your home, and what damage can they do?  Magazine gathered some of the strangest things that have been hacked over the last few years, including one case where a door sensor was hacked to mine cryptocurrency. We’ve also gathered some tips to keep your data and crypto safe. Hacking your coffee machine In 2019, Martin Hron, a researcher at cybersecurity company Avast, wanted to show how easy it is for hackers to access your home’s network and its devices. So, naturally, he remotely hacked his own coffee…
The post MoonBull vs Dogecoin and ApeCoin Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 07:15 Discover the best crypto whitelist in 2025 with MoonBull, Alongside Dogecoin and ApeCoin updates. Don’t miss MoonBull’s live whitelist before presale starts Sept 26. Ever felt the sting of watching a meme coin moon while sitting on the sidelines? The best crypto whitelist market thrives on these fork-in-the-road moments, where hesitation can mean missing out on life-changing returns. Right now, three coins are making noise: MoonBull, Dogecoin, and ApeCoin. But only one of them has a live whitelist ending in just days and a presale date locked for September 26. Meme coins have always thrived on hype, culture, and timing. Dogecoin turned internet jokes into a $35 billion market cap. ApeCoin tied itself to the NFT wave and pulled in investors hunting for community-driven plays. And now MoonBull is stepping into the ring, engineered for degens and meme traders looking for the next thousand-percent run. The MoonBull Whitelist is not just another sign-up form. It’s a golden ticket to early access, secret token drops, and the lowest possible entry price before the presale stampede begins. With the whitelist ending in just a few days, and oversubscribed already, the FOMO is real. Missing out now could feel like letting another Dogecoin or Shiba Inu rocket pass by. MoonBull Whitelist Is Ending Soon: Your Last Chance Before the Stampede Moon Bull ($MOBU) is more than another meme coin riding the Ethereum rails. It’s an ecosystem built to reward early supporters with exclusive staking rewards, bonus token allocations, and private hints about the roadmap. Whitelist members are the only ones who get these advantages, and the window is closing fast. Think about it: entry to Stage One of the presale opens September 26 for the public, but whitelist members will receive the launch details first, giving…
Nine major European banks have formed a consortium to launch a MiCAR-compliant euro-based stablecoin in the second half of next year. ING, UniCredit, & Other European Banks Are Coming Together For Stablecoin As announced in a press release by Italian banking giant UniCredit, the bank is joining forces with eight other major European institutions to launch […]
BitcoinWorld Ethereum Liquidations: Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market The cryptocurrency market just experienced a dramatic shake-up, with Ethereum liquidations at the forefront of an astonishing $805 million wipeout over the past 24 hours. This significant event saw long positions, betting on price increases, getting overwhelmingly liquidated across major digital assets. It’s a stark reminder of the inherent volatility and rapid shifts that define the crypto landscape, leaving many traders caught off guard by sudden market movements. What Exactly Are Ethereum Liquidations and Why Do They Matter? In simple terms, a liquidation occurs when a trader’s leveraged position is forcibly closed by an exchange. This happens because the market moves against their trade, and they no longer have enough collateral to maintain the position. For example, if you bet on Ethereum’s price rising (a long position) but it unexpectedly drops, your position might be liquidated to prevent further losses for the exchange. Over the past 24 hours, these forced closures were immense. Here’s a breakdown of the liquidation volumes for major cryptocurrency perpetual futures: ETH: $440 million liquidated, with long positions accounting for a substantial 89.86%. BTC: $280 million liquidated, with an even higher 96.34% of long positions affected. SOL: $85.56 million liquidated, with 92.93% of these being long positions. These figures highlight how predominantly long positions were hit, underscoring a market largely positioned for upward momentum that quickly reversed. Unpacking the $805 Million Crypto Market Shockwave This massive wave of liquidations, totaling over $805 million, highlights a crucial aspect of leveraged trading: it dramatically magnifies losses as well as gains. The overwhelming dominance of long liquidations suggests a market caught off guard by a sudden downturn or unexpected consolidation. Traders with high leverage, anticipating continued upward momentum, were the most vulnerable to these swift market corrections. The fact that Ethereum liquidations led the charge underscores ETH’s pivotal role. Often, ETH’s price movements can signal trends for other digital assets. Its significant decline contributed to a cascading effect across the ecosystem. This interconnectedness means a major move in one asset, especially Ethereum, can trigger widespread consequences and volatility. Navigating Volatility: Lessons from Recent Ethereum Liquidations For crypto participants, this event offers critical lessons in risk management. The allure of amplified profits through leverage is strong, but it comes with equally amplified risks. Understanding market dynamics and having a robust exit strategy are paramount. Diversification, setting stop-loss orders, and avoiding excessive leverage are fundamental practices to protect capital during volatile periods. Moreover, keeping an eye on fundamental developments and technical indicators can provide insights into potential market shifts. While no one can predict the market perfectly, informed decision-making based on thorough research can mitigate some risks associated with widespread Ethereum liquidations. Always remember, the crypto market can turn on a dime, making vigilance essential for any trader. In conclusion, the recent $805 million in crypto liquidations, heavily led by Ethereum, serves as a powerful reminder of the market’s unpredictable nature. It emphasizes caution and strategic planning, especially in leveraged trading. As the market evolves, adapting to its inherent volatility through sound risk management will be key to long-term success in digital assets. Frequently Asked Questions About Crypto Liquidations What exactly are crypto liquidations? Crypto liquidations occur when a trader’s leveraged position is automatically closed by an exchange. This happens when their collateral falls below a required margin due to the market moving significantly against their prediction. Why were long positions predominantly affected in this event? Long positions are bets that an asset’s price will increase. The high number of long liquidations indicates a sudden and significant price drop, catching traders expecting upward momentum off guard. This decline pushed many leveraged long positions below their liquidation thresholds. How can traders protect themselves from significant Ethereum liquidations? Traders can protect themselves by using stop-loss orders, avoiding excessive leverage, diversifying portfolios, and conducting thorough market research. Robust risk management strategies are crucial for navigating volatile markets. Does this event signal a broader crypto market crash? While significant liquidation indicates high volatility, it doesn’t automatically signal a sustained market crash. It often reflects a price correction. However, it reminds traders to remain cautious and adapt their strategies. If you found this analysis helpful, please share this article with your network on social media. Your shares help us spread critical information about market dynamics and risk management, empowering more individuals to navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency trading with greater awareness! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Ethereum Liquidations: Massive $805M Wipeout Rocks Crypto Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Ohio’s crypto push and RedotPay’s $47M raise fuel optimism – Bitcoin price prediction hints at a rebound toward $117K resistance. The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Ohio Crypto Payments and $47M Stablecoin Boost Fuel BTC’s Long-Term Outlook appeared first on Cryptonews.
