Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales?
The post Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Controversial Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH For Whales? Skip to content Home Crypto News Controversial Ethereum Price Predictions: Is Tom Lee Pumping ETH for Whales? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-predictions-whales/
TOM
$0.000279
-0.35%
LEE
$1.55
--%
ETH
$4,001.96
-0.49%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:33
Udostępnij
Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Says in Revised Forecast
The post Stablecoin Market Could Reach $4 Trillion by 2030, Citi Says in Revised Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market is expanding faster than expected, with issuance volumes rising from about $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion as of Thursday, according to a report by Citi. The bank has lifted its 2030 forecast for stablecoin issuance to $1.9 trillion in its base case and $4 trillion in a bull case, up from $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion respectively. If stablecoins circulate at a velocity comparable to fiat currencies, they could support up to $100 trillion in annual transactions by 2030 under the base scenario and double that in the bull case. Citi argued this growth reflects blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” as digitally native companies lead adoption in real-world commerce. Yet the report suggests stablecoins may not dominate all on-chain finance. Bank tokens — such as tokenized deposits — could ultimately see higher transaction volumes, driven by corporate demand for regulatory safeguards, real-time settlement and embedded compliance. A small migration of traditional banking rails on-chain, Citi estimated, could push bank token turnover beyond $100 trillion by the end of the decade. The forecast also underscored the continued role of the U.S. dollar. Most on-chain money remains dollar-denominated, fueling demand for Treasuries, though hubs like Hong Kong and the UAE are emerging as centers of experimentation. Citi framed the rise of stablecoins not as a battle to replace banks but as part of a broader reimagining of financial infrastructure. Different forms of digital money — stablecoins, bank tokens and CBDCs — are likely to coexist, each finding its niche. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/stablecoin-market-could-reach-usd4-trillion-by-2030-citi-says-in-revised-forecast
COM
$0.011487
-30.98%
BANK
$0.07414
-3.13%
1
$0.008364
-7.56%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 12:17
Udostępnij
Sources: Trump administration considering plan to reduce semiconductor imports
PANews reported on September 26 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Sources say that the US President Trump administration is considering a plan to reduce semiconductor imports. Companies that fail to maintain a balanced ratio of imported chips to domestically produced chips will be subject to tariffs.
TRUMP
$7.569
+0.18%
CHIPS
$0.00043
-4.95%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 12:02
Udostępnij
Wang Xingxing of Yushu Technology: R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year
PANews reported on September 26th that Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Yushu Technology, stated at the Fourth Digital Trade Fair that the Unitree R1 robot will become the world's best-selling humanoid robot next year. On July 25th of this year, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot, the Unitree R1. Starting at 39,900 yuan, the robot supports development and modification, weighs approximately 25 kilograms, and integrates a large multimodal model with voice and image processing.
TRADE
$0.09927
+4.07%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/26 11:52
Udostępnij
Two brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family at gunpoint and stole $8 million in cryptocurrency
Two brothers from Texas have been arrested after a Minnesota family was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced to transfer $8 million in cryptocurrency. Authorities said the ordeal lasted nine hours before law enforcement intervened and the suspects fled the state. Kidnappers hold the family at gunpoint Prosecutors identified the men as Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, […]
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 11:50
Udostępnij
Crypto bill, stablecoins, new ETPs to drive Q4 crypto returns: Analysts
Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”Read more
ACT
$0.03263
-0.39%
SPARK
$0.012535
+4.20%
MORE
$0.07644
+2.39%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:50
Udostępnij
2025’s Perp DEX Wars: New Money, New Tech, No off-Switch
The post 2025’s Perp DEX Wars: New Money, New Tech, No off-Switch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perpetual futures have become crypto’s main event, and the perp DEX wars—led by Hyperliquid, Aster, GMX, DYdX, ApeX, Drift, Jupiter, EdgeX, and Sunperp—are where the action won’t quit. From Order Books to Onchain: Inside 2025’s Perp DEX Dogfight Perpetuals are derivatives without an expiry; funding payments between longs and shorts keep contract prices tethered to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/2025s-perp-dex-wars-new-money-new-tech-no-off-switch/
PERP
$0.2954
+6.37%
COM
$0.011487
-30.98%
ASTER
$1.9587
-4.22%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 11:47
Udostępnij
Bitwise files for spot Hyperliquid ETF amid perp DEX wars
Bitwise is looking to launch an exchange-traded product tracking Hyperliquid’s token, amid volumes on crypto futures exchanges hitting all-time peak volumes. Asset manager Bitwise has filed to launch an exchange-traded fund that holds and tracks the token tied to the crypto perpetual futures protocol and blockchain Hyperliquid. The company is bidding to launch the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. It would directly hold Hyperliquid (HYPE), a token that gives discounts on its decentralized exchange (DEX) and is used to pay fees on its blockchain.The filing doesn’t yet identify the exchange on which the product would trade, the ticker under which it would trade, or the fees Bitwise will charge.Read more
PERP
$0.2954
+6.37%
TOKEN
$0.01176
-0.25%
FUND
$0.0191
+1.59%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:36
Udostępnij
Rate Cuts, Options Expiry Put Bitcoin at a Crossroads
Bitcoin’s rally faces a major test as $22 billion in options expire alongside a key U.S. inflation report.
MAJOR
$0.12235
+0.34%
U
$0.010378
+0.23%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:23
Udostępnij
Dogecoin Slides 5% To Stretch Losing Streak, But This Analyst Says Memecoin 'Still In A Bull Cycle'
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) sank alongside the broader cryptocurrency market Thursday as investors moved away from speculative assets in response to macroeconomic uncertainties.read more
MEMECOIN
$0.001141
-6.78%
BULL
$0.001836
+4.79%
DOGE
$0.22987
-0.45%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 11:11
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands