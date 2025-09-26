2025-09-28 Sunday

Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold

The post Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation. Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages. Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections. Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory. Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality. The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions. Market calculations reveal XRP potential For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million. Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations. Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels. Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion. XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion. With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:21
Bitcoin Price (BTC) Tumbles Below $109K

The post Bitcoin Price (BTC) Tumbles Below $109K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A rough early session for crypto markets took a turn for the worse in U.S. afternoon hours Thursday, with BTC$109,410.09 tumbling below $109,000, its weakest price in nearly a month. ETH$3,952.13 plummeted 8% through the past 24 hours rapidly approaching $3,800, erasing gains since early August. It’s now has lost 22% since its record highs last month. SOL$195.97, changing hands above $250 only two weeks ago, plunged below $200, down another 8% today. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 6%. The sharp move lower across the board triggered a widespread leverage flush on derivatives markets, liquidating over $1.1 billion worth of leveraged trading positions, CoinGlass data shows. Ether led liquidations with over $400 million long positions, or bets on higher prices, being wiped out, followed by bitcoin’s $265 million. Crypto liquidations over the past 24 hours (CoinGlass) Crypto equities also took a hit. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate owner of BTC, sunk as much as 10% during the session to five-month low. The stock, which is often seen as a leveraged bet on bitcoin’s price, gave up all of this year’s gains and is now 1.5% down year-to-date, while BTC is still holding on 16% advance during the same period. Ether treasury firms Bitmine (BMNR) and Sharplink Gaming (SBET) were down 7%-8%,as were bitcoin miners MARA Holdings. (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT). With Thursday’s nosedive, BTC is now on the brink of taking out the lows of late August-early September, when it bottomed just above $107,000. That price level could serve as support at least for a bounce, with order books also showing a liquidity cluster which could absorb selling pressure, CoinDesk reported on a Hyblock Capital analysis. Read more: Here Are the 3 Make-Or-Break Bitcoin Price Floors as BTC Sell-off Gathers Steam Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/25/crypto-liquidations-top-usd1b-as-bitcoin-ether-solana-selloffs-worsen
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:59
Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Transparent Systems

The post Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Transparent Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an era where technology underpins critical services, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sheds light on the pitfalls of centralized systems dominating crucial sectors such as healthcare, finance, and governance. He warns that these opaque structures threaten public confidence and emphasizes the urgent need for a shift towards open-source solutions to prevent monopolization and uphold credibility […] Continue Reading:Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Transparent Systems Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/vitalik-buterin-advocates-for-transparent-systems
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:53
SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index

  SEC approves Hashdex ETF expansion to include XRP and SOL, diversifying its portfolio alongside BTC and ETH for investors.   The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the expansion of Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The approval now allows the fund to include XRP and Solana (SOL) alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum […] The post SEC Approves Hashdex ETF with XRP and SOL Included in Index appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:30
4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Deliver Insane ROI – Whales Are Quietly Loading Up Right Now

The crypto market thrives on hype cycles, narratives, and big opportunities. As new projects rise, communities form around them, driving adoption and market momentum. Investors seeking the top crypto to invest in 2025 are looking for tokens that carry both utility and cultural significance. From new meme coins sparking viral buzz to NFT collections evolving […] The post 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Deliver Insane ROI – Whales Are Quietly Loading Up Right Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:15
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Nine major European banks are launching a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin, aiming for faster, low-cost payments by 2026.   Nine leading European banks have joined forces to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. They are aiming to challenge the dominance of US-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.  This stablecoin, fully compliant with the EU’s MiCA, will offer faster, […] The post Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch MiCA-Compliant Euro Stablecoin by 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $251 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of outflows.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $251 million on September 25th, Eastern Time, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows. Fidelity FETH saw a net outflow of $158 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $2.586 billion; Grayscale ETHE saw a net outflow of $30.2657 million, with a cumulative net outflow of $4.592 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF is US$25.591 billion, and its net assets account for 5.46% of the total market value of Ethereum, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$13.373 billion.
PANews2025/09/26 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million yesterday, while BlackRock IBIT saw a net inflow against the trend.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $258 million on September 25th, Eastern Time. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $79.6979 million, bringing its total inflow to $60.856 billion. Fidelity's FBTC saw a net outflow of $115 million, bringing its total inflow to $12.224 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$144.352 billion, and the net assets account for 6.64% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a historical cumulative net inflow of US$57.233 billion.
PANews2025/09/26 11:57
Bitwise Bids for Spot Hyperliquid ETF Amid DEX Competition

Certainly! Here’s a professional rewrite of the article, following your instructions: — In a move reflecting the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, asset manager Bitwise has filed plans to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the token associated with the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX). This initiative marks a significant step toward [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/26 11:56
XRP Slump Worsens, Sheds 4% — Analyst Says Coin Can Rebound When This Happens

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) deepened its decline Thursday as cryptocurrencies tumbled amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.read more
Coinstats2025/09/26 11:52
