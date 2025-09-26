Tokyo core CPI holds at 2.5%
According to government data on Friday, inflation in Tokyo grew 2.5% year-on-year in September, falling short of forecasts of 2.8%, though it held steady from August rates. The "core-core" rate, excluding fresh food and energy prices, cooled to 2.5% in September after hitting 3.0% in August. While still above the BOJ's 2% target, the pullback has spurred yen weakness and sharpened focus on the US CPI report later in the day. Tokyo's inflation figures are often seen as a preview of nationwide trends. Friday's numbers signaled a slowdown in underlying price growth, potentially making it harder for the Bank of Japan to justify more rate hikes. Nonetheless, the unchanging main gauge shows the data's sensitivity to government measures, reinforcing why the BOJ is unlikely to base its rate decisions on just one data release. Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, even commented, "With today's Tokyo data not showing much change other than the special one-off factors, I don't think this will prevent the BOJ from mulling a rate hike. This won't push the BOJ, but it won't make them hesitate either, as factors are clear." Rice prices dropped to 46.8% from 67.9% in August Energy prices were a key driver of September's inflation, with the impact amplified by a smaller drag from government utility subsidies compared with last year. Subsidies cut 0.5% from overall inflation in September 2024, versus 0.3% this year, creating a base effect that led to the first annual rise in energy costs in three months. The broader free daycare program, introduced this month, also trimmed 0.3% from inflation, and water prices also slipped, dragging the index lower. Shinke remarked, "The expanded free daycare was the factor that brought the Tokyo CPI much lower than market consensus. The daycare fees offset a boost…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 13:43