2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Bitcoin slips below $110k as Crypto Fear and Greed Index drops to 29

The post Bitcoin slips below $110k as Crypto Fear and Greed Index drops to 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin price has fallen below $110,000, as it barely hangs on above $109,000. This drop coincides with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falling to 29, as it inches closer to Extreme Fear territory. Summary Crypto Fear and Greed Index has fallen by 16 points in the past 24 hours to 29. This indicates that the market has officially entered a state of Fear as it nears Extreme Fear territory. Bitcoin has declined by 2.1%, falling below the $110,000 threshold by around $109,399. BTC could see a swift rebound if it manages to surpass the 30-day moving average at $109,526, which could open the door for a retest of the $109,700 to $109,800 zone. According to data from CoinGlass, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index has dropped by 16 points compared to the previous day as Bitcoin continues its precipitous decline. The index indicates that the crypto market is currently in a state of Fear after witnessing a series of market liquidations and crashes of major tokens. The last time the Crypto Fear and Greed Index fell into Extreme Fear territory was in April 2025 as well as in mid-February 2025, right after President Donald Trump introduces ‘Liberation Day’ blanket tariffs that shook up the crypto market. As of 26 Sept., the overall crypto market cap has decreased by 2%, stabilizing at around $3.8 trillion. So far, it has yet to recover from the mass liquidations earlier this week, when it fell below $4 trillion due to a series of long positions liquidating. Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have experienced drops ranging around the 2% level. Ethereum has once again fallen under the $4,000, while Bitcoin has taken a heavy hit and slipped below $110,000. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap has managed to maintain its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:30
Millionaire Raoul Pal Explains Why Bitcoin Isn’t at $200,000 Yet and Predicts When the Next Rally Will Begin

The post Millionaire Raoul Pal Explains Why Bitcoin Isn’t at $200,000 Yet and Predicts When the Next Rally Will Begin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Raoul Pal, founder of Global Macro Investor, highlighted a frequently shared chart in the market that shows Bitcoin (BTC) has been moving in parallel with the global M2 money supply for a long time. The model in question revealed that Bitcoin follows M2 changes with a delay of approximately 12 weeks and predicted that if this correlation continues, BTC could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025. However, Pal argued that this relationship broke down starting July 16th. While global M2 continued to expand, Bitcoin traded sideways throughout the summer. According to Pal, this was not due to the model’s obsolescence, but rather to the liquidity tightening measures implemented by the US Treasury Department through the Treasury General Account (TGA). The NPL is the US government’s main operating account at the Federal Reserve, where tax revenues, bond sales, and other cash flows are collected and used to cover federal spending. Pal noted that the Treasury has refilled the NPL by issuing approximately $500 billion worth of bonds since July, bringing the balance to a multi-year high of approximately $800 billion. This liquidity drain has depressed cryptocurrencies the most among risk assets. Pal predicts that the TGA has now strengthened sufficiently that the liquidity drawdown will be completely over by the end of the month. He argues that Bitcoin could re-enter its M2-driven upward trajectory once market conditions return to normal. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/millionaire-raoul-pal-explains-why-bitcoin-isnt-at-200000-yet-and-predicts-when-the-next-rally-will-begin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:29
Danal And BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled

The post Danal And BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal And BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal and BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/quantum-secure-stablecoin-network/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:27
BlockDAG Outshines KAS & Pi with Massive Global Rollout of Miners

The post BlockDAG Outshines KAS & Pi with Massive Global Rollout of Miners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 09:00 BlockDAG’s global miner rollout and mobile adoption surpass Kaspa and Pi Network, proving real utility and top crypto project potential.  In a market crowded with speculation and short-term hype, discerning investors are increasingly looking at projects that combine technological progress with measurable adoption. Kaspa (KAS) price analysis shows the coin struggling within a narrow $0.083–$0.086 range, unable to decisively breach the $0.10 mark, reflecting a consolidation phase that may either cap gains or set the stage for a breakout. Pi Network (PI) updates signal meaningful protocol evolution, including built-in KYC and Rust smart contract support, yet adoption is still largely theoretical until the broader network comes online. In the midst of these developments, BlockDAG (BDAG) stands out as a top crypto project delivering tangible infrastructure at scale. With 20,000 miners sold globally and queued for shipment, the network is not only operational but expanding across 130+ countries. For buyers seeking top crypto projects that blend real-world utility, adoption, and technical credibility, BlockDAG’s momentum currently eclipses both Kaspa and Pi Network. Kaspa Faces $0.10 Resistance: Investors Watch for a Breakout or Breakdown Kaspa (KAS) is trading in a tight range between $0.083 and $0.086, with momentum indicators suggesting caution. The key support remains at $0.08, and if this level fails, the price could quickly retreat toward $0.06 or even $0.052. On the flip side, a decisive push above $0.10–$0.11 could spark fresh momentum, opening the door toward $0.12–$0.15. Traders are closely watching volume trends, as the current RSI levels signal weakness and open interest remains flat, reflecting indecision in the market. For long-term investors, this consolidation zone presents a chance to accumulate before a larger move, provided they can handle short-term volatility. If buying pressure strengthens, Kaspa may build a base for growth. But…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:04
Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Lows as Market Shows Signs of Maturity

The post Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Lows as Market Shows Signs of Maturity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 26 September 2025 | 09:00 Bitcoin has now spent over two years in its lowest-volatility phase on record, with 60-day measures holding under 50% since early 2023. The unusual mix of rising prices and subdued swings is reshaping how investors view the asset. While earlier bull runs came with extreme turbulence, Bitcoin’s market cap expanded through 2023–2024 as realized volatility declined by around 20%. Analysts point to deeper derivatives markets, systematic strategies, and more active volatility-selling as factors cushioning price moves. Comparisons Narrow With Traditional Assets BTC still swings harder than gold or equities but less than in past cycles. iShares puts annualized volatility near 54%, versus about 15% for gold and 10% for global equities – levels that now resemble mid-cap tech stocks more than purely speculative assets. Drawdowns remain a threat. The September 2025 correction erased $162 billion from crypto markets, though Bitcoin fell less than most altcoins. Miners also play a role: profitability bands, tracked by the Puell Multiple, often align with phases of distribution or accumulation that can flip volatility higher. Forward Outlook Options markets continue to price higher implied volatility than realized, especially around ETF flows and macro events. Models based on network effects see possible targets around $130,000-$163,000 and even $200,000 by late 2025 – assuming liquidity and adoption expand. But a tightening macro backdrop could reset realized volatility closer to 80% or more. For now, Bitcoin’s muted swings signal a maturing market, though history suggests quiet phases often precede sharp moves. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:01
Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy

Fitell stock fell 21% after unveiling a $100M Solana treasury plan and rebrand, highlighting risks and growth of Solana treasuries.   Fitell stock fell after the Australian fitness company announced a major Solana treasury strategy.  The Nasdaq-listed firm revealed it would allocate $100 million into Solana, making it the first Australian company of its kind […] The post Fitell stock plunges after $100M Solana treasury strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 13:30
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 13:00
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 12:56
Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance

BitcoinWorld Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance The world of decentralized finance, or DeFi, is constantly evolving, yet it grapples with inherent limitations that hinder its mainstream adoption and full potential. But what if a project could paradoxically exploit these very inefficiencies to eliminate them, paving the way for a more robust and efficient ecosystem? This is precisely the groundbreaking vision behind Treehouse DeFi, as highlighted in a recent report by global crypto research firm Four Pillars. Unpacking the Paradox: What Makes Treehouse DeFi So Unique? Four Pillars’ insightful report, titled “Treehouse: Looking at the Next Chapter of DeFi,” delves into Treehouse’s innovative strategy. At its core, Treehouse aims to generate profit by identifying and leveraging market inefficiencies, while simultaneously working to eradicate these same discrepancies. This might sound counterintuitive, but it’s a powerful mechanism designed to bring greater stability and fairness to the DeFi landscape. DOR (Decentralized Reference Interest Rate): Imagine a benchmark interest rate that isn’t controlled by a central entity but is instead determined by the market itself, in a transparent and decentralized manner. DOR is designed to be this foundational element, providing a reliable and unbiased reference rate for various financial products within DeFi. This is crucial because a standardized, trustworthy rate is essential for complex financial instruments to thrive. tAsset (Treehouse Asset): This component actively seeks out and capitalizes on market discrepancies. By identifying mispricings or imbalances, tAsset can generate returns. However, its ultimate goal isn’t just profit; it’s to push the market towards greater equilibrium. As tAsset exploits these inefficiencies, it naturally reduces them, making the market more efficient over time. Think of it as a self-correcting mechanism for the DeFi ecosystem. This dual approach suggests a future where profitability and market improvement are not mutually exclusive but rather intertwined, driving positive change within decentralized finance. Navigating Risks in Treehouse DeFi: Ensuring Stability Any innovative financial system, especially in the volatile crypto space, must prioritize robust risk management. The Four Pillars report acknowledges this, detailing Treehouse’s prudent measures to safeguard its operations and user funds. Managing risk effectively is paramount for the long-term viability and adoption of any Treehouse DeFi solution. Limited Leverage for tETH: Currently, Treehouse restricts the leverage process for its tETH asset to a single cycle. This is a critical step in preventing excessive risk-taking and cascading liquidations, which can destabilize the entire system during periods of high volatility. By limiting leverage, Treehouse aims to build a more resilient platform. WstETH Liquidity for Emergency Redemptions: Furthermore, Treehouse strategically holds back a portion of wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH) liquidity. This reserved liquidity acts as an emergency buffer, ensuring that users can redeem their assets even during unforeseen market shocks or liquidity crunches. This commitment to liquidity provision instills confidence and enhances the platform’s reliability. These proactive risk management strategies demonstrate Treehouse’s commitment to building a sustainable and secure environment, a crucial factor for attracting broader participation in Treehouse DeFi solutions. The Future Impact: How Treehouse DeFi Could Transform Finance The implications of Treehouse’s approach, particularly with DOR, are profound. Four Pillars draws a compelling parallel to the past: just as LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) served as a benchmark that facilitated the creation of a massive $600 trillion fixed-income market four decades ago, DOR possesses the potential to unlock a similar, perhaps even larger, era for decentralized finance. The introduction of a reliable, decentralized reference rate could pave the way for a plethora of new financial products and services. Imagine a future where: New types of fixed-income instruments, previously difficult to implement in DeFi due to a lack of stable reference rates, become commonplace. Lending and borrowing protocols gain greater transparency and efficiency, reducing costs and increasing accessibility for users worldwide. More sophisticated derivatives and hedging tools emerge, offering better risk management options for participants in the crypto market. The potential for Treehouse DeFi to standardize and stabilize key aspects of decentralized finance is immense, promising to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. Concluding Thoughts: A New Horizon for DeFi The report from Four Pillars paints a vivid picture of Treehouse as a potential game-changer. By embracing a paradoxical strategy of profiting from and simultaneously eliminating market inefficiencies, Treehouse offers a fresh perspective on overcoming the persistent limitations within decentralized finance. Its core components, DOR and tAsset, are not just theoretical constructs but practical solutions designed to foster a more robust, transparent, and efficient financial ecosystem. If successful, Treehouse DeFi could indeed usher in a new era, making DeFi more accessible, reliable, and ultimately, more impactful for global finance. Frequently Asked Questions About Treehouse DeFi Here are some common questions about Treehouse and its innovative approach to decentralized finance: Q1: What is the main problem Treehouse DeFi aims to solve?A1: Treehouse aims to overcome the inherent limitations and inefficiencies within decentralized finance by creating a more robust, transparent, and stable ecosystem. It does this by paradoxically exploiting and then eliminating market discrepancies. Q2: How does DOR contribute to Treehouse’s vision?A2: DOR, the Decentralized Reference Interest Rate, is designed to provide a reliable, market-driven benchmark interest rate. This is crucial for the development of complex financial products in DeFi, much like LIBOR was for traditional finance. Q3: What is the role of tAsset in the Treehouse ecosystem?A3: tAsset actively identifies and capitalizes on market inefficiencies. While generating profit, its primary function is to drive the market towards greater efficiency and equilibrium by correcting these discrepancies. Q4: How does Treehouse manage risk for its users?A4: Treehouse implements robust risk management, including limiting tETH leverage to a single cycle to prevent excessive risk, and holding back wstETH liquidity for emergency redemptions, ensuring user asset safety and platform stability. Q5: What impact could Treehouse DeFi have on the future of decentralized finance?A5: By establishing a decentralized reference rate (DOR) and improving market efficiency (tAsset), Treehouse could unlock a new era for DeFi, fostering the creation of new fixed-income markets, enhancing lending/borrowing protocols, and offering more sophisticated financial tools. Share Your Thoughts! What are your thoughts on Treehouse’s unique approach to solving DeFi’s challenges? Do you believe DOR could be the next LIBOR for decentralized finance? Share this article on your social media channels and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest DeFi innovation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Treehouse DeFi: Unlocking a Revolutionary Era for Decentralized Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 12:35
USDC wil stablecoin transacties terugdraaibaar maken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Circle, uitgever van USDC, onderzoekt mogelijkheden om transacties omkeerbaar te maken bij fraude en hacks. Dat idee druist in tegen een van de fundamentele principes van crypto: dat transacties definitief en onherroepelijk zijn. Toch ziet Circle dit als een noodzakelijke stap om aansluiting te vinden bij het traditionele financiële systeem. Balans tussen finaliteit en flexibiliteit Circle president Heath Tarbert vertelde aan de Financial Times dat er gewerkt wordt aan mechanismen waarbij transacties in bepaalde gevallen kunnen worden teruggedraaid, zonder snelheid en afwikkelingszekerheid te verliezen. “We denken na over de mogelijkheid om transacties omkeerbaar te maken. Maar tegelijkertijd willen we afwikkelingsfinaliteit behouden. Er zit dus een spanning tussen het onmiddellijk kunnen overboeken en het feit dat het onherroepelijk moet zijn.” Voorstanders vinden dat omkeerbaarheid slachtoffers van fraude kan beschermen en dat dit het vertrouwen van institutionele partijen vergroot. Critici zien het als een ondermijning van de decentrale gedachte. Geen enkele partij zou de macht moeten hebben om transacties eenzijdig terug te draaien. Praktijkvoorbeelden en precedent Het idee van ingrijpen bij hacks is niet nieuw. In mei werd de DEX Cetus getroffen door een hack van ruim $220 miljoen. Validators op het Sui netwerk bevroren destijds $162 miljoen, die later via een executive decision werd teruggegeven aan Cetus. Deze ingreep leidde tot felle discussie. Circle lijkt nu te onderzoeken of een vergelijkbaar mechanisme structureel ingebouwd kan worden in stablecoin transacties. Daarmee schuift het bedrijf dichter richting traditionele financiële praktijken, waar terugboekingen en chargebacks gebruikelijk zijn. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading USDC wil stablecoin transacties terugdraaibaar maken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Brug naar institutionele adoptie Volgens Tarbert kan de blockchainsector leren van bestaande financiële infrastructuur. Hij zegt dat sommige developers pleiten voor beperkte omkeerbaarheid bij fraude, mits alle betrokken partijen akkoord zijn. Circle zet ondertussen breder in op de institutionele markt. In augustus kondigde het bedrijf Arc aan: een eigen L2 bovenop Ethereum, waarbij USDC de native token vormt. Arc moet dienen als infrastructuur voor betalingen, valutahandel en kapitaalmarkten. Het testnet wordt dit najaar verwacht en de volledige uitrol staat gepland voor eind 2025. https://twitter.com/FireblocksHQ/status/1956005573411135737 De positie van USDC Met een market cap van $74 miljard is USDC de tweede stablecoin ter wereld, na Tether’s USDT. Eerder dit jaar ging Circle succesvol naar de beurs. Het idee om transacties terugdraaibaar te maken kan institutionele partijen aanspreken, maar plaatst Circle frontaal in de discussie over de toekomst van crypto. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht USDC wil stablecoin transacties terugdraaibaar maken is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/26 12:31
