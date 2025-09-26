2025-09-28 Sunday

Chainlink (LINK) Triangle Setup Points To $100, Says Analyst

Chainlink (LINK) Triangle Setup Points To $100, Says Analyst

The post Chainlink (LINK) Triangle Setup Points To $100, Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cryptocurrency analyst has explained how a Chainlink triangle breakout setup could point to a massive $100 target for the asset’s price. Chainlink Is Coiling Inside A Triangle Right Now In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about a triangle pattern forming in the weekly price of Chainlink. Triangles refer to consolidation channels from technical analysis (TA) that involve an asset trading between two converging trendlines. Like any other consolidation channel, the upper trendline acts a source of resistance, while the lower one that of support. In other words, tops can be likely to occur on retests of the former and bottoms at the latter. There are a few different types of triangles, with some of the popular ones being the ascending, descending, and symmetrical variations. The orientation of the trendlines decides which type a particular triangle falls into. Ascending and descending triangles have one trendline parallel to the time-axis: upper line in the former and lower one in the latter. Symmetrical triangles lie between the two, having both lines at a roughly equal and opposite slope. Chainlink has potentially been trading inside a triangle over the last few years, but as the below chart shared by Martinez shows, this particular triangle doesn’t cleanly fit into any of these types. From the graph, it’s visible that Chainlink’s triangle lies is angled upward, but not fully, so it lies somewhere between a symmetrical triangle and an ascending one. LINK made a retest of the upper line of the pattern earlier in the year and ended up finding rejection. The cryptocurrency is now on the way down, but the analyst thinks an extended drawdown may not actually be so bad. “A dip to $16 on Chainlink $LINK would be a gift,” says Martinez. This price is where the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:41
Shanghai Digital Yuan Center Propels China's Ambition in Global Payment Systems – Here's How

Shanghai Digital Yuan Center Propels China’s Ambition in Global Payment Systems – Here’s How

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has established a new digital yuan operations center in the nation’s financial hub, Shanghai, in a move to foster the internationalisation of the yuan. State-run media Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that the establishment is among the eight new initiatives announced by the PBOC. As reported earlier, the central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng laid out an ambitious plan to create a multi-polar monetary system, where multiple currencies support the global economy. He also stressed the importance of advancing the yuan’s internationalization at the time. Digital Yuan Hub to Focus on Cross-Border Payment, Blockchain Service Per the local news report, the Shanghai establishment aims to promote fintech developments and support innovation in digital finance. Alongside, the center will focus on three major platforms, including a cross-border payment rail, blockchain services and a crypto platform. The cross-border digital payment will explore the use of the digital yuan, dubbed e-CNY, in international transactions. Additionally, the blockchain and the digital asset platform will enable on-chain payments and near-instant crypto transfers. “It contributes to enhancing China’s influence in the global financial system and provides an open, inclusive and innovative Chinese solution for improving the global cross-border payment system,” said Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research of Tsinghua University. The launch of the hub marks an important step in the development of central bank digital currency (CBDC), he added. President Xi Jinping’s Vision to Elevate China’s Influence in Global Finance China has spent years trying to internationalise the yuan, already testing the digital yuan through domestic pilot programs. During the trials, e-CNY was used for small everyday retail payments, government disbursements, salary transfers and public transport fares. Though Beijing has been wary of crypto and mining, it has embraced blockchain tech for its traceability and transparency. The digital yuan hub comes amid growing tensions with the US trade and tech issues. The move looks to reduce reliance on a US dollar-dominated financial system. “Looking ahead, the PBOC will continue to support the steady and sustained development of the digital yuan international operations centre, providing robust support for the facilitation of cross-border trade, investment and financing,” central bank deputy governor Lu Lei told a news conference on Wednesday
CryptoNews2025/09/26 14:34
Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion

Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion

The post Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has continued to raise doubts among traders following consistent rejection of expected breakouts. While its price has remained on the downside, crucial on-chain data provided by CryptoQuant suggests there’s still hope for a breakout soon. The data shows that a massive 84,734,500,000,000 SHIB are currently held across all crypto exchanges as of September 25, a decent decline from the reserve recorded the previous day. What does this mean for SHIB? The massive 84.7345 trillion SHIB that is currently held in exchange reserves is flashing a positive sign, despite the 5% decline being witnessed in the price of the asset. While exchange reserves basically measure an asset’s liquidity and accessibility, they also play crucial roles in predicting an asset’s potential price action. According to the data, the total number of SHIB held in all supported crypto exchanges has reduced to 84.7345 trillion, suggesting that traders have become more interested in withdrawing their tokens off exchanges during the period. Notably, a decline in the value of a crypto asset in reserve indicates lesser selling pressure, which implies growing confidence in the potential price action of the concerned asset. While SHIB has continued to plunge hard, the decreasing reserve shows that traders are increasingly buying off the tokens from the exchanges into cold storage amid surging interest to hold the assets on a long-term basis. While the declining metric also spans across all derivative exchanges offering SHIB-related options, the decline in the reserve of the derivative exchanges may not directly predict SHIB’s price potential, as traders might be opening both long and short positions. Meanwhile, a rise in reserves across derivatives exchanges would have predicted high price volatility for the token. Nonetheless, the Shiba Inu momentum has continued to fade, despite the hype surrounding its community engagement. Its recent price action,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:32
XRP ETFs: How Upcoming Spot Listings Could Impact Price and Circulation

XRP ETFs: How Upcoming Spot Listings Could Impact Price and Circulation

The post XRP ETFs: How Upcoming Spot Listings Could Impact Price and Circulation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP available on major exchanges has fallen dramatically in recent months. Coinbase, a key custodian, holds only around 100 million XRP, down nearly 90% from previous levels. This sharp drop sets the stage for a supply squeeze, as institutions preparing for spot ETFs accumulate tokens. Institutional Moves Creating Market Ripples Large firms filing for XRP …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 14:31
Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems

Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems

The post Shanghai Opens Digital Yuan Center to Expand Cross-Border Payment Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has opened a digital yuan operations center in Shanghai, advancing its central bank digital currency strategy. The hub will manage cross-border payment networks, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. This initiative reflects Beijing’s plan to internationalize the yuan and diversify global monetary systems. Moreover, it actively seeks to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade. Shanghai Hub Strengthens Digital Yuan Strategy Sponsored Sponsored The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) established a new digital yuan operations center in Shanghai to oversee cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. State media reports that the center aims to boost the currency’s global presence. China’s international operation center for the digital RMB has officially begun operations in Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, the People’s Bank of China said Thursday. pic.twitter.com/XyZwdITNtc — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) September 25, 2025 Furthermore, Governor Pan Gongsheng outlined the project during a June forum, emphasizing its role in advancing the digital yuan globally. He framed the initiative within a multipolar monetary vision, in which several currencies share influence in global trade. The hub modernizes settlement processes by integrating blockchain with cross-border payment networks and positions the digital yuan as a viable international alternative. Reducing Dependence on the US Dollar Chinese officials actively pursue ways to reduce reliance on the US dollar. While China banned cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, policymakers have recently signaled a more flexible approach to digital finance. As a result, new initiatives are now under consideration. In August 2025, authorities reportedly considered authorizing yuan-backed stablecoins to increase international use of the currency. A month earlier, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) examined stablecoins as a tool for improving cross-border payment systems. Meanwhile, state media urged faster development of stablecoins to strengthen the yuan’s international use. This call highlights the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:09
Ethereum layer 2 Taiko rolls out Hoodi public testnet as Hekla nears sunset

Ethereum layer 2 Taiko rolls out Hoodi public testnet as Hekla nears sunset

Taiko has introduced its new public testnet, Hoodi, which now serves as the primary developer environment. Taiko has rolled out a new public testnet called Hoodi, which went live on Sept. 25. The launch marks a major step in the…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 14:07
20K+ Miner Rollout In Progress: BlockDAG's Global Expansion Trumps Kaspa's $0.10 Wall & Pi's Upgrade Delays

20K+ Miner Rollout In Progress: BlockDAG’s Global Expansion Trumps Kaspa’s $0.10 Wall & Pi’s Upgrade Delays

In a market crowded with speculation and short-term hype, discerning investors are increasingly looking at projects that combine technological progress […] The post 20K+ Miner Rollout In Progress: BlockDAG’s Global Expansion Trumps Kaspa’s $0.10 Wall & Pi’s Upgrade Delays appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 14:00
Got $500 to Invest? 4 Cryptos Under $1 With 12x Potential for Growth in 2025

Got $500 to Invest? 4 Cryptos Under $1 With 12x Potential for Growth in 2025

The crypto market has always been about finding opportunities where others hesitate. Four tokens under $1 are drawing serious attention for their growth potential in 2025.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 13:55
HYPE Price Slides Amid Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF Filing

HYPE Price Slides Amid Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF Filing

TLDR: Hyperliquid price fell 25.90% in the past week while 24-hour trading volume stood near $1.23B per data Aster and Lighter surpassed Hyperliquid in 24-hour trading volume, raising questions about market leadership Hyperliquid still holds $13.2B in open interest, more than double the next 10 competitors combined Bitwise filed for a Hyperliquid ETF, drawing institutional [...] The post HYPE Price Slides Amid Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF Filing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 13:53
SEC, FINRA probe suspicious stock trades before crypto treasury announcements: WSJ

SEC, FINRA probe suspicious stock trades before crypto treasury announcements: WSJ

SEC officials have cautioned some companies about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure, according to WSJ.
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:32
