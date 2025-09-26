Chainlink (LINK) Triangle Setup Points To $100, Says Analyst

A cryptocurrency analyst has explained how a Chainlink triangle breakout setup could point to a massive $100 target for the asset's price. Chainlink Is Coiling Inside A Triangle Right Now In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about a triangle pattern forming in the weekly price of Chainlink. Triangles refer to consolidation channels from technical analysis (TA) that involve an asset trading between two converging trendlines. Like any other consolidation channel, the upper trendline acts a source of resistance, while the lower one that of support. In other words, tops can be likely to occur on retests of the former and bottoms at the latter. There are a few different types of triangles, with some of the popular ones being the ascending, descending, and symmetrical variations. The orientation of the trendlines decides which type a particular triangle falls into. Ascending and descending triangles have one trendline parallel to the time-axis: upper line in the former and lower one in the latter. Symmetrical triangles lie between the two, having both lines at a roughly equal and opposite slope. Chainlink has potentially been trading inside a triangle over the last few years, but as the below chart shared by Martinez shows, this particular triangle doesn't cleanly fit into any of these types. From the graph, it's visible that Chainlink's triangle lies is angled upward, but not fully, so it lies somewhere between a symmetrical triangle and an ascending one. LINK made a retest of the upper line of the pattern earlier in the year and ended up finding rejection. The cryptocurrency is now on the way down, but the analyst thinks an extended drawdown may not actually be so bad. "A dip to $16 on Chainlink $LINK would be a gift," says Martinez. This price is where the…