Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Ethereum (ETH) Price: 22% Pullback to Key Support Sparks Buy-the-Dip Calls
TLDR Ethereum dropped 13% from recent highs above $4,400, now testing support around $3,650-$3,850 Mid-sized holders (10,000-100,000 ETH) are increasing accumulation while large whales reduce positions Crypto market saw $1.1 billion in liquidations with Ethereum leading at $409 million in 24 hours Spot Ether ETFs recorded over $250 million in outflows despite launch of first [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: 22% Pullback to Key Support Sparks Buy-the-Dip Calls appeared first on CoinCentral.
ETH
$4,002.92
-0.45%
NOW
$0.00494
-2.75%
1
$0.008371
-7.48%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/26 14:39
Udostępnij
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Profit-Taking Frenzy Sends Markets Lower. Watch These Levels
TLDR Bitcoin dropped to a four-week low of $108,700 on Thursday, falling below key $112,000 support levels Long-term holders realized 3.4 million Bitcoin in profits while ETF inflows slowed, showing signs of market exhaustion The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) indicates some Bitcoin holders are now selling at a loss at 1.01 Cumulative realized profits [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Profit-Taking Frenzy Sends Markets Lower. Watch These Levels appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$109,418.96
+0.28%
NOW
$0.00494
-2.75%
1
$0.008371
-7.48%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/26 14:17
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Adoption Expands As Ohio Approves Vendor For State Cryptocurrency Payments
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to witness greater adoption as the Ohio Board of Deposit recently selected a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services. Ohio To Accept Payments In Bitcoin According to a recent official announcement, the Ohio Board of Deposit has selected a vendor to enable the acceptance of […]
BTC
$109,418.96
+0.28%
Udostępnij
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 14:00
Udostępnij
The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Is Now Live, After Fierce Governance Battle
Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH launched this week, with $2M in early trades. Here’s how this token reduces reliance on external stablecoins. Hyperliquid stablecoin USDH entered the market on Wednesday and quickly generated more than $2 million in trading activity. The launch gives Hyperliquid its first dollar-pegged asset and marks an important step in reducing reliance […] The post The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Is Now Live, After Fierce Governance Battle appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0.00494
-2.75%
LIVE
$0.0154
-7.45%
HERE
$0.000219
-0.45%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/26 14:00
Udostępnij
Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Give Steady Growth, But This Token Could Turn $700 into $70,000 Before 2026
The post Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) Give Steady Growth, But This Token Could Turn $700 into $70,000 Before 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As crypto grows, Solana and Ethereum dominate. Both are reliable and produce long-term rewards, but a new strategy may yield larger returns faster. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin with strong early sales, fan support, and a well-defined plan, can turn small investments into substantial wins by 2026. Solana and Ethereum may not experience the …
SOL
$202.3
+0.93%
ETH
$4,002.92
-0.45%
TOKEN
$0.01177
--%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 13:56
Udostępnij
Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses
The post Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Whale’s Mysterious $240M Accumulation Faces Early Losses Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-whale-accumulation-loss/
COM
$0.011496
-30.97%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 13:51
Udostępnij
Bitcoin miner TeraWulf to raise $3B for Google-backed data center: Report
TeraWulf is reportedly planning $3 billion in funding through Morgan Stanley with Google’s backstop as the mining firm pivots to AI. Crypto mining company TeraWulf is reportedly raising approximately $3 billion through Morgan Stanley to build data centers, with tech giant Google providing support.The TeraWulf funding round will support the build-out of its data centers with a structure supported by Google, according to company finance chief Patrick Fleury, who spoke to Bloomberg on Thursday.Deal could launch as soon as October in high-yield bond or leveraged loan markets. Google’s backstop commitment to support the debt financing is an additional $1.4 billion, bringing its total to $3.2 billion.Read more
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
SOON
$0.3239
-4.45%
BOND
$0.1524
--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:41
Udostępnij
Korean Actor Hwang Jung-eum Gets Suspended Term In $3 Million Crypto Case
The actor received a two-year suspended sentence after embezzling millions from her own agency to invest in crypto.
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:35
Udostępnij
Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hardfork
A major dispute within the Bitcoin community might result in the launch of a new hard fork
MAJOR
$0.12243
+0.46%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:23
Udostępnij
Why Cipher Mining Stock Spiked 5% Overnight?
Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) shares are trending on Friday. Check out the current price of CIFR stock here.read more
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
HERE
$0.000219
-0.45%
MORE
$0.07639
+2.30%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/26 13:22
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands