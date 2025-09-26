2025-09-28 Sunday

BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments

BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments

Tbilisi, Georgia, – BlackFort, a leading innovator in blockchain and digital asset solutions, proudly announces the official launch of BlackFort Pay, its next-generation payment platform designed to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized economies. BlackFort Pay empowers individuals and businesses with a seamless, secure, and global payment experience, offering direct access to both […] The post BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 14:45
South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

South Korean stocks suffer their biggest one-day drop since August 1

PANews reported on September 26 that South Korea's KOSPI index closed down 85.08 points on September 26 (Friday), a drop of 2.45%, marking the largest single-day drop since August 1, at 3386.03 points.
PANews2025/09/26 14:39
Why is Bitcoin and the Crypto Market Down Today?

Why is Bitcoin and the Crypto Market Down Today?

TLDR: Crypto market drops as Bitcoin falls under $110K after strong U.S. GDP data and lower jobless claims. Over $162B was erased from crypto valuations as liquidations hit leveraged positions across exchanges. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $258M in outflows while Ethereum ETFs recorded their fourth day of withdrawals. New U.S. tariffs and a looming government [...] The post Why is Bitcoin and the Crypto Market Down Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 14:37
Will Markets Dump Even More Today With Huge $22B Crypto Options Expiry?

Will Markets Dump Even More Today With Huge $22B Crypto Options Expiry?

Friday has rolled around again, and another batch of crypto options is expiring, but this end-of-quarter event could rattle markets.
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 14:13
Top 3 Coins Under $0.50 Predicted to Rally with XRP and Reach $5 Before 2027

Top 3 Coins Under $0.50 Predicted to Rally with XRP and Reach $5 Before 2027

Cryptocurrency maturation continues as institutional inflows and DeFi adoption maintain pace.
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 13:47
Analyst Who Made 8x With ASTER Shares His Next Big Crypto Trade

Analyst Who Made 8x With ASTER Shares His Next Big Crypto Trade

Brandon Hong (@brandank_cr), a well-known crypto trader, just revealed the next coin on his radar after scoring massive profits on $ASTER. In a new video, he walked viewers through how he turned an early Aster entry around $0.30 into an eight-figure win and explained why he thinks another altcoin could deliver a similar run. From
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:37
Ethereum Leads $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Experts See Buy The Dip Opportunity

Ethereum Leads $1.1 Billion Crypto Market Liquidation, Experts See Buy The Dip Opportunity

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:31
Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Ether daalde op donderdag onder de psychologisch belangrijke grens van 4.000 USD, nadat significante verkoopactiviteit de koers zwaar drukte. Analyse van de koersdaling Op donderdag beleefde Ether (ETH) een scherpe koersdaling, waarbij de munt onder de belangrijke grens van 4.000 USD zakte. Die grens geldt vaak als een psychologisch steunpunt in de markt. Volgens rapporten in Forbes was de daling primair het gevolg van significante verkoopactiviteit, waardoor verliezen werden aangewakkerd. (bron) De verkoopdruk was zodanig dat het momentum kantelde en kopers het moeilijk kregen. De ETH prijs zakte flink onderuit afgelopen tijd, en brak door de $4000 weerstand. Bron: CoinGecko In de uren voorafgaand aan de daling was er volgens dezelfde bron sprake van verhoogde handelsvolumes, wat wijst op het ontmantelen van posities door marktdeelnemers. De beweging verliep snel: nadat de markt de grens van 4.000 USD had doorbroken, brak er een neerwaartse spiraal uit die verdere verliezen uitlokte. (bron) Zo’n doorbraak onder een belangrijk psychologisch niveau wekt vaak onzekerheid, en in dit geval escaleerde de neerwaartse druk. Deze periode markeert een keerpunt: Ether had eerder op weerstand plekken rond 4.000 USD gezocht, maar die niveaus konden deze keer niet standhouden. De snelheid van de uitverkoop benadrukt hoe gevoelig de markt is wanneer grote verkooporders worden losgelaten. In dit scenario fungeerde de grens van 4.000 USD niet langer als buffer, maar raakte het een steunlijn die werd doorbroken en vervolgens als weerstand fungeerde.   Implicaties en mogelijkheden voor herstel De recente koersdaling onder 4.000 USD benadrukt het risico dat de markt door forse verkoopdruk abrupt kantelt. Voorstanders van herstel zullen moeten tonen dat er sterkste kopersbereidheid is om de neerwaartse spiraal te keren. Volgens de gebruikte bron is het belangrijk dat het sentiment omslaat van zwakte naar stabilisatie. Een terugkeer boven 4.000 USD zou heel symbolisch zijn, omdat die grens dan opnieuw als steun kan fungeren in toekomstige prijsvluchten. BlackRock just dumped $25.6M in ETH Institutions aren’t leaving — they’re forcing the price lower to load up cheap. This move could set the tone for Ethereum’s next leg. pic.twitter.com/GtfihD8Q8p — Simba (@Simba_crpt) September 25, 2025 Tegelijkertijd is het duidelijk dat wanneer een psychologisch belangrijk niveau sneuvelt, het vertrouwen in de markt snel kan wankelen. Transparantie over wie de grote verkochte volumes verzorgde, en op welke momenten, blijft achterwege in de bron, maar het feit dat deze activiteit vermeld wordt, wijst erop dat institutionele of omvangrijke spelers betrokken kunnen zijn geweest. De manier waarop de markt hierop reageert in de komende sessies zal sterk inzicht geven in de mate waarin kopers bereid zijn om het tij te keren. Als kopers erin slagen om de prijs terug boven 4.000 USD te brengen en stand te houden, ligt er potentie voor herstel. Maar tot die tijd staat Ether onder druk en moet het voorzichtig navigeren door een omgeving van verhoogde volatiliteit. $ETH: After a sharp decline, price may have already formed a bottom. A break above the key resistance level would be the first sign of a potential trend reversal. However, as long as the price stays below $4,156, the white scenario remains in play. pic.twitter.com/pdxljGU3OS — Man of Bitcoin (@Manofbitcoin) September 25, 2025 herovering van oude niveau blijft uitdaging De recente koersdaling waarbij Ether onder 4.000 USD kwam, illustreert hoe snel steun kan omslaan wanneer verkoopdruk toeneemt. De grens van 4.000 USD verloor tijdelijk zijn status als betrouwbare buffer, wat ruimte gaf aan verdere verliezen. Voor herstel is het essentieel dat kopers collectief optreden om opnieuw vertrouwen te vestigen. Totdat die herovering lukt, blijft Ether bevinden in een gebied vol spanningen en onzekerheid. Koop je ETH via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:31
Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M in One Hour

Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M in One Hour

BitcoinWorld Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M in One Hour The crypto world is currently buzzing with exciting news: a phenomenal $30 million in digital assets poured into the HODL Yield campaign’s liquidity pools within just one hour of its launch. This rapid influx highlights the immense interest and trust in the joint initiative by Momentum, a leading ve(3,3) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sui ecosystem, and BeadlePad. This impressive start to the Momentum liquidity campaign sets a new benchmark for DeFi engagement. What Makes the Momentum Liquidity Campaign So Irresistible? This isn’t just another yield farming opportunity; it’s a strategically designed event offering significant incentives. The campaign, which began at 2:30 a.m. UTC on September 26 and runs until 2:00 a.m. UTC on October 19, provides a limited window for users to maximize their crypto holdings. High Annual Percentage Yield (APY): Some liquidity pools within the Momentum liquidity campaign are offering an astounding APY of up to 155%. This exceptional return potential is a major draw for investors seeking to grow their portfolios. Double Point Rewards: Beyond the attractive APY, participants also benefit from double point rewards, further enhancing the value proposition. Diverse Asset Support: Users can provide liquidity using popular assets such as SUI, BTC, and various stablecoins, catering to different risk appetites and investment strategies. Such high yields, especially on established assets like BTC and stablecoins, are rare and signal a strong commitment from Momentum and BeadlePad to attract and reward liquidity providers. Momentum’s Strategic Power in the Sui Ecosystem Momentum is not a newcomer; it is recognized as the largest ve(3,3) decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity hub within the rapidly growing Sui ecosystem. But what does ‘ve(3,3)’ mean? It refers to a governance model where users lock their tokens to gain voting power, which they can then use to direct emissions (rewards) to specific liquidity pools. This mechanism often leads to deeper liquidity and better trading prices, creating a virtuous cycle for the platform and its users. By positioning itself as a central hub, Momentum plays a critical role in fostering a robust and liquid DeFi environment on Sui. The collaboration with BeadlePad for the HODL Yield Momentum liquidity campaign further solidifies its position, demonstrating its ability to forge strategic partnerships that benefit the wider community and drive significant capital inflows. Ready to Dive In? Maximizing Your Returns with the Momentum Liquidity Campaign For those looking to participate, the process generally involves depositing your chosen assets into the designated liquidity pools on the Momentum platform. However, it is crucial to understand the dynamics of providing liquidity. Actionable Insight: Carefully select pools that align with your risk tolerance. While stablecoin pools generally carry lower impermanent loss risk, pairs involving volatile assets like SUI or BTC might experience fluctuations. Benefit: The dual incentive of high APY and double points makes this a compelling opportunity for both short-term yield generation and long-term ecosystem participation. The success of the initial hour of the Momentum liquidity campaign clearly demonstrates the market’s appetite for well-structured and rewarding DeFi initiatives. This campaign is not just about earning yield; it’s about actively contributing to and benefiting from the growth of the Sui ecosystem. Conclusion: A New Era for Sui DeFi The rapid accumulation of over $30 million in deposits within an hour for the HODL Yield campaign is a powerful testament to Momentum’s influence and the potential of the Sui ecosystem. This Momentum liquidity campaign offers an exceptional opportunity for users to earn substantial yields, up to 155% APY, while supporting the liquidity infrastructure of a promising blockchain. It underscores the innovative spirit within DeFi and highlights how strategic partnerships can unlock massive value for participants. Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a thriving decentralized finance movement. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Momentum liquidity campaign? The Momentum liquidity campaign is a joint initiative by Momentum and BeadlePad, designed to incentivize users to provide liquidity for SUI, BTC, and stablecoins on the Momentum DEX, offering high APY and double point rewards. Which assets can I deposit into the campaign? Users can provide liquidity with SUI, BTC, and various stablecoins during the campaign period. What are the potential APY returns? Some liquidity pools within the campaign offer an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 155%, alongside double point rewards. When does the Momentum liquidity campaign conclude? The campaign runs from 2:30 a.m. UTC on September 26 to 2:00 a.m. UTC on October 19. What is a ve(3,3) DEX? A ve(3,3) DEX is a decentralized exchange that utilizes a ‘vote-escrowed’ governance model. Users lock their tokens to gain voting power, which allows them to direct protocol emissions (rewards) to specific liquidity pools, aiming to create deep liquidity and efficient trading. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments in the crypto space by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. To learn more about the latest DeFi liquidity trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Sui ecosystem growth and future opportunities. This post Explosive Success: Momentum Liquidity Campaign Surpasses $30M in One Hour first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:30
Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG, BFX, HYPER & SNORT On the Rise

Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG, BFX, HYPER & SNORT On the Rise

What makes a presale coin worth attention in 2025? Some projects are raising millions every week, while others are still trying to prove their technology has substance. Investors want to know where real growth is happening and which teams are building for the long haul. That’s why checking the top crypto presales 2025 is about more than chasing fast gains; it’s about finding projects that are already showing results. Four names are standing out right now. BlockDAG is posting unmatched adoption speed, BlockchainFX is shaping a trading-focused utility, Bitcoin Hyper is pushing scalability promises, and Snorter is tying its presale to a working trading bot. Each has a different story, but all are worth a closer look.  BlockDAG: The Fastest Growing Presale BlockDAG has become the headline project of top crypto presales 2025 because its growth metrics are unmatched this year. Over 312,000 holders are already in, and the presale has raised nearly $410 million, with $40 million coming in just the past month, roughly $1 million daily. Its special $0.0013 price offer is coming to an end, with only 24 hours left.  More than 20,000 X-Series miners have been shipped worldwide, while over 3 million users are mining BDAG coins through the X1 mobile app. With presence in 130+ countries and scaling capacity at 2,000 miners per week, BlockDAG is proving it’s more than just a presale; it’s already a live system. The Awakening Testnet has rolled out as a full Mainnet Prequel. Instead of waiting until launch to show its capacity, BlockDAG is testing and validating its architecture in real time. Features like UTXO removal, account abstraction, miner integration, and QA testing are all being done now, showing backers exactly what they are investing in. This live rollout signals transparency and long-term sustainability. Add in the fact that BDAG coin holders see both hardware and mobile mining options at scale, and the project’s momentum speaks for itself. Community engagement has crossed 325,000 members and continues to grow daily. BlockDAG is not just positioned to be one of the top crypto presales 2025; it is setting the standard for what a presale can achieve before the mainnet goes live. BlockchainFX (BFX): A Trading-Driven Presale BlockchainFX, also known as BFX, is pitching itself as a project that connects directly to real trading performance. While most presales focus on promises of technology, BFX has been promoting itself through integration with trading strategies, high-speed transactions, and a vision of offering both a utility token and a trading reward mechanism. Investors looking at presales tied to financial platforms have taken note of BFX’s setup, as it attempts to position itself as a coin that’s more than speculative hype. Price-wise, BFX is currently available in its presale at around $0.011, giving early buyers a low entry point before its planned exchange listings. With marketing aimed at creating confidence in its ecosystem and community channels slowly expanding, the project is still in a build-up stage. However, if it can follow through on creating actual adoption through trading integration, then BlockchainFX has a path forward. It could become part of the top crypto presales 2025 list for investors seeking a blend of utility and early-stage growth potential.  Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Testing Its Staying Power Bitcoin Hyper is another name included in discussions about the top crypto presales 2025 because of its attempt to bring speed and scalability into a Bitcoin-style project. The coin is focused on transaction performance and pitching itself as a next-generation user experience. While it has managed to create some community traction, much of the project is still at a point where proof of stability and consistent delivery is pending. HYPER coin is priced at $0.0095 in its presale phase, making it accessible for risk-reward investors who want to test new projects with smaller entries. Compared to competitors like BlockDAG, it has not rolled out testnet stages or wide adoption metrics yet. That makes HYPER more of a speculative bet, but one that could pay off if its network delivers on performance promises. For now, it sits in the space where potential exists, but execution will decide if it belongs among the strongest performers of top crypto presales 2025.  Snorter (SNORT): Utility in Trading Bots Snorter, under ticker SNORT, is running its presale at a price of about $0.1047. The project is tied to Snorter Bot, a Telegram-based trading tool designed to help users identify and act on token launches, avoid honeypots, and set automated trading strategies. Features such as copy-trading, dynamic stop-losses, and scheduling functions make it stand out as more than just a token, since it links directly to a product that traders can use. The presale structure involves multiple stages, with price increases planned as each round fills. With a total supply of 500 million SNORT tokens, allocations are spread across development, marketing, liquidity, rewards, and staking. Community interest has been growing, though liquidity outside presale is still minimal. While not yet at the scale of BlockDAG, Snorter’s tie to a live trading tool gives it a practical utility angle. If adoption of the bot grows, SNORT has the potential to solidify its position as one of the top crypto presales 2025 that combines functionality with presale momentum. Summing Up Choosing where to place your bets in presales is about measuring both delivery and potential. Some projects are already proving themselves through metrics, while others are still early and promise future results. Among the top crypto presales 2025, BlockDAG has the clear edge because it is already operating at scale with miners, apps, and a live testnet that validates its network. Investors have visibility into how it works before mainnet, and that changes the game. BlockchainFX offers a trading-focused entry point, Bitcoin Hyper remains a risk-reward choice, and Snorter ties its token to a practical trading bot tool. But the numbers don’t lie. BlockDAG’s nearly $410 million raised, millions of users, and 20,000+ miners shipped set it apart from the rest. For anyone looking to ride presales in 2025, this project shows why early positioning can be the move that pays off long term. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockDAG, BFX, HYPER & SNORT On the Rise appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 13:00
