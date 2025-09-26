Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining

The block reward mining industry is witnessing a quiet revolution, with innovative energy solutions reshaping how digital assets are produced. A lesser-known but significant development emerged on August 7, when United Kingdom-based Union Jack Oil announced a pioneering "oil-to-crypto" project at its West Newton gas field in East Yorkshire. By partnering with Texas-based 360 Energy, the company plans to convert stranded natural gas into electricity to power BTC mining operations, marking one of the first such ventures in the U.K. While this initiative is rooted in the U.K., its implications for the United States are profound, as the U.S. is uniquely positioned to scale this model, leveraging its vast energy resources and favorable regulatory climate to drive cryptocurrency mining growth. Union Jack Oil plans to use leftover natural gas to power data centers for BTC mining. This gas is usually burned off or not used due to rules or problems with getting it to market. The West Newton site is thought to have 200 billion cubic feet of gas that can be recovered. The full project has been delayed because of U.K. rules. Union Jack, which owns 16.665% of the PEDL183 license, is working with 360 Energy and Rathlin Energy to use In-Field Computing (IFC) tech to deal with these issues. This tech turns gas into electricity right where it is, so BTC mining machines can be powered without needing regular power lines. This is good in two ways: it makes money early on, before the whole field is up and running, and it reduces waste by using gas that would have been burned. This plan can show the U.S. how to use its own resources for block reward mining. States such as Texas and…