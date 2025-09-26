2025-09-28 Sunday

AI finance startup Light raises funding from Revolut backer Balderton

The post AI finance startup Light raises funding from Revolut backer Balderton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Light uses artificial intelligence to automate companies’ finance and accounting functions. Light Danish startup Light is the latest in a series of European tech firms raising cash as venture capitalists search for the next big thing in artificial intelligence. Founded in 2022, Light develops software that uses AI to automate various functions that exist within businesses’ finance teams, including accounting, bookkeeping and financial reporting. The Copenhagen-headquartered company told CNBC that it had raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Balderton Capital, an early investor in fintech unicorns Revolut and GoCardless. Atomico, Cherry Ventures, Seedcamp and Entrée Capital also invested in the round, along with angel investors including Hugging Face co-founder Thomas Wolf and Meta board member Charlie Songhurst. Light plans to use the cash to “double down on the commercial side” of the business, Jonathan Sanders, Light’s CEO and co-founder, told CNBC. The startup recently opened an office in London and says it is planning to open one in New York to meet U.S. demand. Light isn’t the only startup out there using AI to streamline companies’ finance and accounting processes. Pigment, a business planning and forecasting platform designed to be more user-friendly than Microsoft Excel, last year raised $145 million at a valuation north of $1 billion. More recently, accounting software startup Pennylane raised 75 million euros ($88.4 million), doubling its valuation to 2 billion euros. Currently, the market for software that helps companies manage their finances is dominated by industry behemoths like Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. However, these systems can often be cumbersome, requiring specialists to “tinker around the edges for a year or two just to make it work,” according to Sanders. “We service fast-growing, fast-scaling companies who need a system where they can expand really fast,” Sanders told CNBC. Light’s customers include…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:43
Trump’s New 100% Tariff On Patented Drugs Triggers Slide In Asian Pharma Stocks

The post Trump’s New 100% Tariff On Patented Drugs Triggers Slide In Asian Pharma Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump announced a new set of tariffs on Thursday evening, including a 100% levy on patented drugs unless a company is building a plant to manufacture in the U.S., triggering a steep decline in Asian pharmaceutical stocks on Friday. President Donald Trump announced a new set of tariffs targeting patented and branded drugs. The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts In a Truth Social post on Thursday evening, Trump wrote: “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America.” The president’s post added that no levy will be charged if “construction has started” for such manufacturing plants. Major Asian stock indices fell on Friday morning, following Trump’s announcement, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, South Korea’s KOSPI and India’s Sensex dropping 0.5%, 0.36%, 2.47% and 0.48% respectively. Pharma stocks were hit harder as the shares of China’s CSPC Pharmaceutical and Sinopharm fell 1.29% and 0.49% respectively, while Fosun Pharma slumped 3.33%. Key Indian pharmaceutical stocks also saw steep declines—including Sun Pharma, Biocon, Divi’s Labs, and Lupin, whose stock prices dropped 2.89%, 4.13%, 2.70% and 1.72%, respectively—with the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty Pharma Index falling by more than 2.1%. Shares of South Korea’s Samsung Biologics and SK Biopharmaceuticals fell 2.15% and 3.52% respectively, while Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo stock dropped 4.76% and 1.99%. What Are The Other New Tariffs Trump Announced? The 100% tariffs on patented drugs were one of several tariff announcements the president made on Thursday night. The president said on Truth Social that his administration will impose a 25% levy on all “Heavy (Big!) Trucks” made in other countries to protect U.S. truck makers like “Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:40
Why Everyone’s Talking About Lyno AI — And Why You Should Too

The post Why Everyone’s Talking About Lyno AI — And Why You Should Too appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, the spotlight of the revolution is on Lyno AI of its revolutionary real-time cross-chain arbitrage using artificial intelligence. This pre-sale is currently in its Early Bird phase and is priced at 0.05 per token with more than 778,000 tokens sold and almost 39,000 raised. Investors are keen to know why Lyno AI is special and how it can give outsized returns. $LYNO Smashes Wall Street Barriers: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains, Audited & Built for Retail Gains Lyno AI removes the institutional obstacle on arbitrage trading by providing retail investors with access to intelligent, autonomous algorithms. The trading engine of Lyno uses AI to scan more than 15 blockchain networks at the same time. It can identify and automatically implement lucrative trades that its manual counterparts cannot, and it can move money across chains such as the Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon networks without problems. This is supported by the speed and accuracy of smart contracts audited by Cyberscope , which guarantees the highest level of security and reliability. $LYNO Early Bird at $0.05 — 780K Sold, $100K Giveaway & 100x Potential Ahead Lyno tokens are still in the Early Bird presale, where the price ranges at the moment are appealing, at 0.05 and then 0.055. Already almost 780,000 tokens have been sold, bringing in nearly 39000 dollars of the final price goal of 0.10. To topple it all, presale purchasers who buy more than 100 dollars of tokens win a giveaway with 10 investors sharing a 100K token prize. This structure encourages high community involvement and compensates initial followers well. $LYNO’s Full-Stack AI Trading Set for 1050% Gains — Outperforming 2024’s Hottest AI Coins Lyno AI provides a complete stack solution: real-time market surveillance, AI-driven decision-making, and fully automated trading. Its risk management capabilities maximise on low…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:34
Why Bitcoin Price is Crashing Today? When Can BTC Price See Reversal?

The post Why Bitcoin Price is Crashing Today? When Can BTC Price See Reversal? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market faced another dip today as Bitcoin price movements dragged altcoins lower. Despite the decline, many analysts say these fluctuations are part of a broader Bitcoin trading range, not a market collapse.  Investors often describe the process as “five steps forward, two steps back,” highlighting the cyclical nature of Bitcoin and crypto markets. …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 15:32
Bitcoin Drives Crypto Market Frenzy

The post Bitcoin Drives Crypto Market Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market remains in turmoil as Bitcoin spearheads a downward movement, triggering major declines in other digital assets like Solana and Ethereum. These price drops have sparked intense discussions over the future of the crypto sector, with Bitcoin’s massive market capitalization exacerbating its role in this downturn. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Drives Crypto Market Frenzy Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-drives-crypto-market-frenzy
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:14
Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining

The post Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Union Jack Oil’s gas-to-BTC shift boosts US crypto mining The block reward mining industry is witnessing a quiet revolution, with innovative energy solutions reshaping how digital assets are produced. A lesser-known but significant development emerged on August 7, when United Kingdom-based Union Jack Oil announced a pioneering “oil-to-crypto” project at its West Newton gas field in East Yorkshire. By partnering with Texas-based 360 Energy, the company plans to convert stranded natural gas into electricity to power BTC mining operations, marking one of the first such ventures in the U.K. While this initiative is rooted in the U.K., its implications for the United States are profound, as the U.S. is uniquely positioned to scale this model, leveraging its vast energy resources and favorable regulatory climate to drive cryptocurrency mining growth. Union Jack Oil plans to use leftover natural gas to power data centers for BTC mining. This gas is usually burned off or not used due to rules or problems with getting it to market. The West Newton site is thought to have 200 billion cubic feet of gas that can be recovered. The full project has been delayed because of U.K. rules. Union Jack, which owns 16.665% of the PEDL183 license, is working with 360 Energy and Rathlin Energy to use In-Field Computing (IFC) tech to deal with these issues. This tech turns gas into electricity right where it is, so BTC mining machines can be powered without needing regular power lines. This is good in two ways: it makes money early on, before the whole field is up and running, and it reduces waste by using gas that would have been burned. This plan can show the U.S. how to use its own resources for block reward mining. States such as Texas and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:06
BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments

The post BlackFort Pay Launches: Redefining the Future of Digital Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tbilisi, Georgia, – BlackFort, a leading innovator in blockchain and digital asset solutions, proudly announces the official launch of BlackFort Pay, its next-generation payment platform designed to bridge the world of traditional finance and decentralized economies. BlackFort Pay empowers individuals and businesses with a seamless, secure, and global payment experience, offering direct access to both fiat and cryptocurrencies within one intuitive interface. With this launch, BlackFort continues to expand its ecosystem and deliver real-world utility for the BlackFort community. A Payment Solution for the Modern Economy BlackFort Pay was developed with a single vision: to make digital payments simple, transparent, and borderless. By combining the familiarity of banking services with the efficiency of blockchain technology, the platform allows users to: ●  Pay & Get Paid Instantly: Whether in fiat or crypto, BlackFort Pay ensures fast settlement and minimal friction with dedicated IBAN accounts. This sort of account enables transactions to third parties such as friends, family and businesses. ●  Debit Card Options: BlackFort Pay offers multiple debit card choices, enabling users to conveniently spend their cryptocurrencies and fiat balances anywhere major cards are accepted. ●  Open banking API: Open Banking APIs in the EU, mandated by PSD2, let licensed providers access bank data or initiate payments with customer consent. This boosts competition and enables apps for budgeting, payments, and financial insights. ●  Easy on- and off-ramp solution for cryptocurrencies. ●  Global Reach: Use BlackFort Pay across borders, with multi-currency support and competitive exchange and FX rates. ● Affiliate Rewards: Through its referral and cashback programs, BlackFort Pay strengthens the community-driven growth model at the heart of BlackFort. Part of the Expanding BlackFort Ecosystem The launch of BlackFort Pay marks a critical milestone in the company’s broader vision to create the BlackFort Multiverse; an interconnected ecosystem that includes BlackFort Wallet, BlackFort…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:54
Bitcoin Dips Below $110K, Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26

The post Bitcoin Dips Below $110K, Crypto Market Updates on Sept. 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Heavy selling across major cryptocurrencies pushed the global crypto market capitalization lower. Over the last 24 hours, it lost nearly 2% and is currently at the level of $3.75 trillion. What else is shaping the crypto industry on Sept. 26? next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-bitcoin-dips-below-110k-and-other-crypto-market-updates-on-sept-26/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:45
Ethereum client Nimbus releases v25.9.1

PANews reported on September 26th that the Ethereum client Nimbus announced the release of version 25.9.1 . This version is rated low-criticality on the mainnet, but high-criticality on the Hoodi , Sepolia , and Holesky testnets due to the upcoming Fusaka fork. The team recommends that relevant testnet nodes upgrade as soon as possible to adapt to the fork.
PANews2025/09/26 14:29
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum receives suspended sentence for embezzling public funds to invest in cryptocurrency

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Decrypt, South Korean actor Hwang Jung-eum was sentenced by the Jeju District Court to two years in prison, followed by four years of probation, for violating the Aggravated Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes by embezzling approximately 4.34 billion won (approximately US$3 million) from his personally controlled agency to invest in cryptocurrency. Prosecutors had requested a three-year prison sentence in August , but the court ultimately considered it a first-time offense and that the full amount had been returned . The verdict indicated that approximately 4.2 billion won of the funds was directly invested in crypto assets , with the remainder used to pay taxes. His legal counsel stated that the funds involved were personal acting income, temporarily held in his name because the company is prohibited from directly holding crypto assets. The incident led to the actor's removal from variety show and advertising partnerships.
PANews2025/09/26 14:19
