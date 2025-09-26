Giełda MEXC
Ethereum Hit 2-Month Low: Top Analysts Warn ETH Could Drop to $3,500
The post Ethereum Hit 2-Month Low: Top Analysts Warn ETH Could Drop to $3,500 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A huge crypto selloff has shaken the market again, pushing Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, down to a two-month low, trading below $3,900. This has sparked concern among traders and investors alike, as Veteran crypto analyst Ted Pillows says ETH could drop even further, possibly reaching around $3,500 before it starts to recover. Ethereum Leads the …
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 15:41
From $250 to $25,000? Why Ozak AI’s Stage 6 Presale Could Outperform Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 15:35
USD/CAD maintains position near 1.3950 ahead of US PCE inflation data
The post USD/CAD maintains position near 1.3950 ahead of US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD hovers near the four-month high of 1.3949, reached on Thursday. The US Dollar receives support as strong economic data may slow the Fed’s interest rate cuts. Canada has finalized its first Indo-Pacific trade deal under Prime Minister Mark Carney, aiming to reduce reliance on the US. USD/CAD remains stronger for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3940 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair holds ground near the four-month high of 1.3949, which was recorded on Thursday, after the stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States (US). Focus shifts toward Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, due later on Friday. Robust economic data may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to cutting interest rates. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid said on Thursday that the Fed is currently close to meeting its mandates, but added that policy must be forward-looking. Schmid added that the rate cut was appropriate to offset risks to the labor market, though inflation is still too high and the current job market is largely in balance, per Reuters. However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said on Thursday that Canada has signed its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:28
ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue On Digital Assets Regulation With 400 Executives Ahead Of TOKEN2049 Singapore
The post ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue On Digital Assets Regulation With 400 Executives Ahead Of TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue On Digital Assets Regulation With 400 Executives Ahead Of TOKEN2049 Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release ChainUp Catalyzes Key Dialogue on Digital Assets Regulation with 400 Executives Ahead of TOKEN2049 Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/chainup-catalyzes-key-dialogue-on-digital-assets-regulation-with-400-executives-ahead-of-token2049-singapore/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:27
Solana Price in Danger of Correction to $120 as Longs Risk Getting Squeezed
The post Solana Price in Danger of Correction to $120 as Longs Risk Getting Squeezed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: Solana (SOL) had one of its worst weeks of 2025, down 18% in the past seven days, trailing only Hyperliquid among the top 20 crypto assets in losses. The drop puts SOL/USD on track for its lowest weekly candle close since late August, fueling speculation over a push toward the $120 level. SOL/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView CoinGlass data shows Solana’s futures open interest (OI) hit a record 71.8 million SOL with $14.5 billion at the time of writing on Thursday. Similarly, perpetual funding rates flipped positive to 0.0043% from -0.0065% with the jump in OI. Related: Australian fitness firm tanks 21% on Solana treasury gamble Higher open interest and rising funding rates amid falling prices could result in an overleveraged market where the longs are caught off guard. Solana futures open interest, SOL. Source: CoinGlass The current market structure favors the bears, based on other metrics, too. Net taker volume leans sell-heavy, showing more aggressive sellers are stepping in. Meanwhile, spot CVD dropped lower, suggesting that the sell-off is mostly spot-driven, which could also be interpreted as in the bears’ favor. SOL price, Net taker volume, aggregated CVD spot and futures. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView In addition, data from DefiLlama shows weakening network metrics, such as a 16% decrease in the total value locked in Solana DeFi protocols and an 11% decrease in daily transactions over the last seven days. As Cointelegraph reported, Solana’s declining network activity and competition from other layer-1 blockchains are significant headwinds for any short-term price gains. SOL price technicals: Will Solana revisit $120? SOL price action between Aug. 2 and Thursday has led to a developing inverted V-shaped pattern on the daily chart. Bears booked profits on this rally, resulting in a sharp correction to the current levels and halfway to the bottom of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:23
시바이누 62억 달러 대량매수에 급등… 밈코인 투자처 관심 상승
시바이누($SHIB)가 현재 하락세를 보이고 있지만, 대형 투자자들이 하락장에서 매수에 나서면서 완전히 끝난 것은 아니다. 최근 620억 개의 $SHIB 거래량이 코인 가격 상승을 견인하고 있으며, 이는 지난 며칠간 급락했던 가격에 도움을 주고 있다. 현재 상위 20대 암호화폐에 포함된 $SHIB가 잠재적 반등 신호를 보이고 있다. 최근 고래들의 매수가 반등의 촉매제가 될 수 있을지 곧 확인될 전망이다. 반면 […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 15:19
Revolutionary 7%+ APR Debuts On X Layer
The post Revolutionary 7%+ APR Debuts On X Layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MAP Protocol Stablecoin: Revolutionary 7%+ APR Debuts On X Layer Skip to content Home Crypto News MAP Protocol Stablecoin: Revolutionary 7%+ APR Debuts on X Layer Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/map-protocol-stablecoin-debut/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 15:18
Solana price retreats near $195 amid market pressure, can it recover?
The recent Solana price rally has reversed as selling accelerates across the crypto market. Solana price is trading near $195, down about 5% on the day after losing key support around $214, extending a sharp retreat from last week’s highs…
Crypto.news
2025/09/26 15:07
World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers
TLDR: World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP, enabling WLD transfers between Ethereum and World Chain for 35M+ users. The Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard allows token teams to enable secure transfers within minutes, improving network utility. Chainlink Data Streams provide sub-second price feeds, helping DeFi apps on World Chain function with accurate data. Tools for Humanity says [...] The post World Chain Adopts Chainlink CCIP for Seamless WLD Token Transfers appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 14:58
CoinFerenceX 2025 Unites Global Web3 Innovators In Singapore On September 29
The post CoinFerenceX 2025 Unites Global Web3 Innovators In Singapore On September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinFerenceX 2025 Unites Global Web3 Innovators In Singapore On September 29 – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events CoinFerenceX 2025 Unites Global Web3 Innovators in Singapore on September 29 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/coinferencex-2025-unites-global-web3-innovators-in-singapore-on-september-29/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:51
