Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP as Pepeto Emerges as the Top Investment
The post BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP as Pepeto Emerges as the Top Investment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC Approves the First U.S. Multi-Crypto ETP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Many Digital Large Cap Fund, marking the first multi-asset crypto ETP that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval is based on the new “generic listing standards” designed to streamline the process and accelerate the launch of …
BTC
$109,419.01
+0.23%
ETH
$4,002.87
-0.48%
XRP
$2.7901
-0.12%
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 15:30
Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending
TLDR: DPWH adopts blockchain to record foreign-assisted projects, aiming to improve transparency after corruption allegations. Integrity Chain is operated by validators from NGOs, media, and universities to ensure project records are independently verified. Bayanichain provides the technology, leveraging its past work on government blockchain systems like SARO and NCA tracking. Public can access project data [...] The post Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending appeared first on Blockonomi.
PUBLIC
$0.05602
-0.33%
LIKE
$0.007912
+4.02%
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 15:27
CleanSpark Expands Credit Capacity to $400M with Two Bitcoin-Backed Facilities
TLDR CleanSpark secured two separate $100 million credit facilities in the same week Both facilities are backed by the company’s Bitcoin holdings without requiring share dilution Total collateralized lending capacity now stands at $400 million Funds will be used for data center expansion, increasing Bitcoin hashrate, and scaling computing infrastructure CleanSpark holds nearly 13,000 BTC [...] The post CleanSpark Expands Credit Capacity to $400M with Two Bitcoin-Backed Facilities appeared first on Blockonomi.
NOW
$0.00494
-2.75%
BTC
$109,419.01
+0.23%
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 15:05
Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities
Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.
NOW
$0.00494
-2.75%
MORE
$0.07642
+2.26%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 15:00
Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop
The post Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PIPE Investor Sell-Offs: Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop Skip to content Home Crypto News PIPE Investor Sell-Offs: Urgent Warning for Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pipe-investor-sell-offs-risk/
COM
$0.011492
-31.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 14:57
Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a spot Hyperliquid ETF
Bitwise Asset Management has filed with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for blockchain-based perpetual futures protocol Hyperliquid’s token, HYPE. The proposed fund, titled the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, was introduced through an S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. If approved, it would directly hold HYPE and give […]
FUND
$0.0191
+1.59%
TOKEN
$0.01177
-0.16%
HYPE
$45.61
+1.51%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 14:41
Cloudflare lanceert eigen stablecoin NET Dollar voor het AI tijdperk
Cloudflare voegt zich nu officieel bij het rijtje bedrijven met een eigen stablecoin. De techgigant uit San Francisco komt met NET Dollar, een digitale munt die volledig wordt gedekt door de Amerikaanse dollar. Deze stap moet het fundament leggen voor een nieuw type internet, waarin AI agenten zelfstandig kunnen handelen... Het bericht Cloudflare lanceert eigen stablecoin NET Dollar voor het AI tijdperk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
EIGEN
$1.8765
+9.85%
NET
$0.00007318
-0.06%
AI
$0.1227
-1.76%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 14:33
U.S. Scrutiny Unveils Stock Movement Mystery
U.S. regulators are currently diving into atypical trading activities observed in stocks of publicly traded cryptocurrency treasury companies prior to official announcements.Continue Reading:U.S. Scrutiny Unveils Stock Movement Mystery
U
$0.010388
+0.06%
MYSTERY
$0.000000001117
-2.53%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 14:31
Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data
A major conflict within the Bitcoin community has escalated, with Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashjr reportedly considering initiating a hard fork of the network. Dashjr, who also maintains the alternative Bitcoin Knots client, has been a vocal critic of allowing non-monetary data to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically targeting the increased size of … Continue reading "Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data" The post Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
MAJOR
$0.1225
+0.37%
CORE
$0.3859
+0.54%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 14:20
Best New Upcoming Crypto Spotlight: MoonBull Presale Heats Up, As Cheems Evolves and Notcoin Levels Up
Crypto markets thrive on fresh stories, community movements, and early-stage opportunities that promise high rewards. Every season, new tokens emerge with bold ideas, innovative presale models, or community-driven mechanics that capture attention and spark excitement. With meme coins leading much of the hype, investors constantly scan for the next project that could deliver outsized gains. […]
CHEEMS
$0.0000011123
+0.46%
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
SPARK
$0.012518
+4.09%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 14:15
