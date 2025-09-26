2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP as Pepeto Emerges as the Top Investment

BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP as Pepeto Emerges as the Top Investment

The post BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA: SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP as Pepeto Emerges as the Top Investment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The SEC Approves the First U.S. Multi-Crypto ETP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Many Digital Large Cap Fund, marking the first multi-asset crypto ETP that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval is based on the new “generic listing standards” designed to streamline the process and accelerate the launch of …
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.01+0.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.87-0.48%
XRP
XRP$2.7901-0.12%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 15:30
Udostępnij
Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending

Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending

TLDR: DPWH adopts blockchain to record foreign-assisted projects, aiming to improve transparency after corruption allegations. Integrity Chain is operated by validators from NGOs, media, and universities to ensure project records are independently verified. Bayanichain provides the technology, leveraging its past work on government blockchain systems like SARO and NCA tracking. Public can access project data [...] The post Philippines DPWH Bets on Blockchain to Clean Up Public Works Spending appeared first on Blockonomi.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05602-0.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.007912+4.02%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/26 15:27
Udostępnij
CleanSpark Expands Credit Capacity to $400M with Two Bitcoin-Backed Facilities

CleanSpark Expands Credit Capacity to $400M with Two Bitcoin-Backed Facilities

TLDR CleanSpark secured two separate $100 million credit facilities in the same week Both facilities are backed by the company’s Bitcoin holdings without requiring share dilution Total collateralized lending capacity now stands at $400 million Funds will be used for data center expansion, increasing Bitcoin hashrate, and scaling computing infrastructure CleanSpark holds nearly 13,000 BTC [...] The post CleanSpark Expands Credit Capacity to $400M with Two Bitcoin-Backed Facilities appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.01+0.23%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/26 15:05
Udostępnij
Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities

Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities

Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07642+2.26%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 15:00
Udostępnij
Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop

Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop

The post Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PIPE Investor Sell-Offs: Urgent Warning For Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop Skip to content Home Crypto News PIPE Investor Sell-Offs: Urgent Warning for Crypto Strategy Firms Facing Massive Stock Drop Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pipe-investor-sell-offs-risk/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011492-31.00%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:57
Udostępnij
Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a spot Hyperliquid ETF

Bitwise files with the SEC to launch a spot Hyperliquid ETF

Bitwise Asset Management has filed with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for blockchain-based perpetual futures protocol Hyperliquid’s token, HYPE. The proposed fund, titled the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, was introduced through an S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday. If approved, it would directly hold HYPE and give […]
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-0.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.61+1.51%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 14:41
Udostępnij
Cloudflare lanceert eigen stablecoin NET Dollar voor het AI tijdperk

Cloudflare lanceert eigen stablecoin NET Dollar voor het AI tijdperk

Cloudflare voegt zich nu officieel bij het rijtje bedrijven met een eigen stablecoin. De techgigant uit San Francisco komt met NET Dollar, een digitale munt die volledig wordt gedekt door de Amerikaanse dollar. Deze stap moet het fundament leggen voor een nieuw type internet, waarin AI agenten zelfstandig kunnen handelen... Het bericht Cloudflare lanceert eigen stablecoin NET Dollar voor het AI tijdperk verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.8765+9.85%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.06%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.76%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:33
Udostępnij
U.S. Scrutiny Unveils Stock Movement Mystery

U.S. Scrutiny Unveils Stock Movement Mystery

U.S. regulators are currently diving into atypical trading activities observed in stocks of publicly traded cryptocurrency treasury companies prior to official announcements.Continue Reading:U.S. Scrutiny Unveils Stock Movement Mystery
Union
U$0.010388+0.06%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000001117-2.53%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:31
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data

Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data

A major conflict within the Bitcoin community has escalated, with Bitcoin Core contributor Luke Dashjr reportedly considering initiating a hard fork of the network. Dashjr, who also maintains the alternative Bitcoin Knots client, has been a vocal critic of allowing non-monetary data to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically targeting the increased size of … Continue reading "Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data" The post Bitcoin Contributor Luke Dashjr Reportedly Considers Hard Fork Over Non-Monetary Data appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Major
MAJOR$0.1225+0.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3859+0.54%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:20
Udostępnij
Best New Upcoming Crypto Spotlight: MoonBull Presale Heats Up, As Cheems Evolves and Notcoin Levels Up

Best New Upcoming Crypto Spotlight: MoonBull Presale Heats Up, As Cheems Evolves and Notcoin Levels Up

Crypto markets thrive on fresh stories, community movements, and early-stage opportunities that promise high rewards. Every season, new tokens emerge with bold ideas, innovative presale models, or community-driven mechanics that capture attention and spark excitement. With meme coins leading much of the hype, investors constantly scan for the next project that could deliver outsized gains. […]
Cheems
CHEEMS$0.0000011123+0.46%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.012518+4.09%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:15
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands