2025-09-28 Sunday

Morgan Stanley’s Move Puts $120K Bitcoin (BTC) in Sight As Mutuum Finance Targets 40x Upside

Morgan Stanley’s Move Puts $120K Bitcoin (BTC) in Sight As Mutuum Finance Targets 40x Upside

Bitcoin (BTC) once again finds itself in the spotlight, with recent institutional movement by the likes of Morgan Stanley further supporting assertions that BTC will reach $120,000 in the upcoming bull cycle. Although BTC remains the investors’ vehicle of choice for big-ticket opportunities, smaller-price coins are increasingly becoming popular for their potential upside. Mutuum Finance […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.02+0.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001836+4.79%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 15:30
A whale dumped $7.67 million in BTC and AAVE, investing $4.25 million in HYPE.

A whale dumped $7.67 million in BTC and AAVE, investing $4.25 million in HYPE.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, address 0x4F1...6618B sold $4.84 million in WBTC and $2.838 million in AAVE three hours ago. It then deposited 4.692 million USDC to the decentralized perpetual swap exchange Hyperliquid and purchased 101,000 HYPE (approximately $4.25 million). This address previously held ASTER, but all three of these transactions were short positions.
67COIN
67$0.003202+7.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.02+0.23%
AaveToken
AAVE$266.46-1.19%
PANews2025/09/26 15:25
Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements

Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements

TLDR: SEC, FINRA contact more than 200 firms about sharp stock gains ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators warn these firms may have violated Reg FD by disclosing material nonpublic info. Leaks from confidential investor briefings appear to have driven pre-announcement price volatility. No enforcement actions yet; probes focus now on disclosure compliance and insider knowledge. [...] The post Regulators Zero In On Odd Stock Moves Before Crypto-Treasury Deal Announcements appeared first on Blockonomi.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002829-4.61%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07642+2.26%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Blockonomi2025/09/26 15:14
Trump will impose a 100% tariff on all branded or patented drug imports

Trump will impose a 100% tariff on all branded or patented drug imports

Donald Trump dropped two major tariff bombshells Thursday, announcing that all branded or patented drugs shipped into the U.S. will be hit with a 100% tariff starting October 1, while imported heavy-duty trucks will face a 25% duty on the same day. The new moves were revealed by the White House via Trump’s posts on […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.572+0.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.1225+0.37%
Union
U$0.010398+0.16%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 15:02
Global Crypto Crackdown: Interpol Freezes 400 Wallets In Massive Scam Operation

Global Crypto Crackdown: Interpol Freezes 400 Wallets In Massive Scam Operation

Interpol has announced a significant recovery of assets totaling $439 million as part of a recent operation aimed at dismantling online scams, which included a substantial amount in crypto assets.  This initiative, which took place from April to August of this year, involved collaboration among authorities from over 40 countries and territories. The operation resulted […]
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Particl
PART$0.2025-4.57%
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 15:00
Solana Price Crash: Will SOL Rebound to $218 or Sink Below $200?

Solana Price Crash: Will SOL Rebound to $218 or Sink Below $200?

Solana SOL is currently trading at $192.31, down by 9.16% over the past day. Trading volume spiked such that the volume over the preceding 24 hours hit a record-high $812.26 billion, up by 46.44%. Despite increased liquidity, the asset continues down by 22.29% over the last seven days, again highlighting underlying volatility. Lower Accumulation Supports […]
Solana
SOL$202.28+0.92%
Tronweekly2025/09/26 15:00
The United Nations launches the "Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance" mechanism

The United Nations launches the "Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance" mechanism

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CCTV News, the United Nations held a high-level meeting on the 25th local time to launch the "Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance." In his speech, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a major global platform for focusing on this transformative technology. Guterres stated that the goals of the global dialogue are clear: to help build safe, reliable, and trustworthy AI systems based on international law, human rights, and effective oversight; to promote synergy between governance systems, aligning rules, reducing barriers, and fostering economic cooperation; and to encourage open innovation, including open source tools, that is accessible to all.
Major
MAJOR$0.1225+0.37%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01572+11.48%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.369-0.96%
PANews2025/09/26 14:49
wlfi approves plan to use 100% of treasury liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and burns

wlfi approves plan to use 100% of treasury liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and burns

World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance protocol founded by US President Donald Trump’s family, announced that the program would begin this week after it voted to allocate 100% of its treasury liquidity fees toward buying back and burning its WLFI token.  In a governance update posted on X late Thursday, the WLFI team said all […]
WLFI
WLFI$0.205-1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-0.16%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03259-13.41%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 14:26
Bitcoin price slips below $110k as Crypto Fear and Greed Index drops to 29

Bitcoin price slips below $110k as Crypto Fear and Greed Index drops to 29

Bitcoin price has fallen below $110,000, as it barely hangs on above $109,000. This drop coincides with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index falling to 29, as it inches closer to Extreme Fear territory. According to data from CoinGlass, the…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.048-2.60%
Crypto.news2025/09/26 14:25
Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal and BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled

Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal and BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal and BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled In a significant stride towards future-proofing digital finance, Danal and BTQ Technologies have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) for a quantum-secure stablecoin settlement network. This groundbreaking initiative, as reported by Digital Today, signals a proactive approach to safeguarding our digital assets against emerging threats. For anyone invested in the stability and security of cryptocurrencies, this development marks a crucial turning point. What is a Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network and Why Does it Matter? A quantum-secure stablecoin network is designed to protect digital currencies from the advanced hacking capabilities that quantum computing could one day enable. While quantum computers are still in their early stages, their potential to break current encryption standards is a serious concern for the long-term security of blockchain technology. Danal and BTQ are now entering a critical verification stage. Their primary goal is to apply sophisticated quantum security measures to stablecoins, aiming to establish these protocols as a new global standard. This move is not just about protection; it’s about building foundational trust in the digital economy. Here’s why this PoC is so important: Future-Proofing: It addresses the looming threat of quantum attacks, ensuring stablecoins remain secure for decades to come. Enhanced Trust: By proactively tackling security concerns, it boosts confidence in stablecoins as a reliable form of digital money. Global Standard: The ambition to set a global standard could influence how all future digital currencies are secured. How Does Quantum Security Protect Digital Assets? Traditional encryption methods rely on mathematical problems that are currently too complex for even the most powerful supercomputers to solve. However, quantum computers could potentially solve these problems in mere seconds, rendering existing security protocols vulnerable. This is where quantum-secure stablecoin technology steps in. Quantum security, often referred to as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), involves developing new cryptographic algorithms that are resistant to attacks from both classical and quantum computers. These algorithms are designed to create encryption keys and digital signatures that cannot be easily broken, even by a quantum machine. The collaboration between Danal and BTQ focuses on integrating these advanced cryptographic techniques directly into the stablecoin settlement process. This ensures that every transaction and every digital asset on the network is shielded with the highest level of protection available. What are the Benefits and Challenges of This Innovation? The benefits of a quantum-secure stablecoin network are substantial, particularly for financial institutions and large-scale digital asset users. Imagine a world where your digital transactions are impervious to the most sophisticated future cyber threats. This PoC moves us closer to that reality. Key Benefits: Unprecedented Security: Protection against both current and future hacking methods. Regulatory Confidence: A more secure infrastructure can encourage broader institutional adoption and favorable regulatory frameworks. Market Stability: Reduced risk of large-scale hacks could lead to greater stability in the crypto market. However, implementing such advanced technology also comes with its own set of challenges: Complexity: Integrating quantum-resistant algorithms into existing blockchain infrastructure is a complex technical undertaking. Standardization: Achieving global consensus on new security standards requires significant international collaboration. Performance: New algorithms must be efficient enough to not hinder transaction speeds or network scalability. Danal and BTQ’s PoC is a critical step in overcoming these hurdles, paving the way for a more resilient digital financial ecosystem. What’s Next for Quantum-Secure Stablecoins? The verification stage for this quantum-secure stablecoin network will be crucial. It will involve rigorous testing to ensure the protocols are robust, efficient, and scalable enough for real-world application. Success in this phase could lead to pilot programs and eventual broader deployment. This initiative represents more than just a technological upgrade; it’s a strategic move to future-proof the entire stablecoin industry. As the digital economy continues to evolve, the demand for ironclad security will only grow. Danal and BTQ are positioning themselves at the forefront of this evolution, setting a precedent for how digital assets will be protected in the quantum age. In conclusion, the collaboration between Danal and BTQ on a quantum-secure stablecoin network is a landmark development. It underscores a commitment to innovation and security, promising a more resilient and trustworthy future for digital finance. This PoC is not just about preventing future hacks; it’s about building a foundation of unwavering trust for the next generation of digital currency users. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin? A1: A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility. It achieves this by pegging its value to a stable asset, such as the U.S. dollar, gold, or another fiat currency. Q2: Why is quantum security needed for stablecoins? A2: Current encryption methods, which secure stablecoins and other digital assets, could potentially be broken by powerful quantum computers in the future. Quantum security aims to implement new algorithms that are resistant to these advanced attacks, ensuring long-term security. Q3: Are stablecoins currently vulnerable to quantum attacks? A3: While practical, large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking current encryption are not yet widely available, the threat is considered long-term. Proactive development of quantum-secure solutions, like this PoC, is essential to prepare for future advancements. Q4: What role do Danal and BTQ Technologies play in this PoC? A4: Danal is a digital payment and identity solutions provider, while BTQ Technologies specializes in quantum security. Together, they are combining their expertise to develop and verify the quantum-resistant protocols for the stablecoin settlement network. Q5: How will this impact the average cryptocurrency user? A5: In the long run, this development aims to provide enhanced security and stability for digital assets, fostering greater trust and potentially wider adoption of stablecoins for everyday transactions, knowing they are protected against future threats. Q6: What does ‘PoC’ stand for? A6: PoC stands for ‘Proof-of-Concept.’ It’s an early stage of development where the feasibility and potential of an idea are tested to demonstrate that a concept or theory has practical application. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network and help spread awareness about the future of digital asset security! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Quantum-Secure Stablecoin Network: Danal and BTQ’s Groundbreaking PoC Unveiled first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002481-6.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13155+8.11%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3236-12.63%
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:25
