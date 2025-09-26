2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Cramer Warns You Could ‘Lose Everything’ with American Bitcoin

Cramer Warns You Could ‘Lose Everything’ with American Bitcoin

The post Cramer Warns You Could ‘Lose Everything’ with American Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, one of the most famous stock market commentators, has warned that American Bitcoin (ABTC) investors could potentially “lose everything.”   “It’s a spec. It’s your one spec, as I say, in how to make money…But that could lose everything. Just so long as you know that, that’s fine,” Cramer told his audience during the latest episode of “Mad Money.” The mining firm is majority owned by Canadian miner Hut 8, which is also known as one of the largest corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency.  The ABTC stock closed at $6.69, slipping by 4.29% amid a broader crypto market sell-off. Last week, American Bitcoin appointed KPMG, one of the “Big Four” accounting firms, as its new independent auditor.  You Might Also Like Crypto rally pauses  As reported by U.Today, Cramer recently stated that he would like the “endless rally of speculation,” which includes crypto, to eventually take a breather.  Despite being initially mocked by the crypto community due to the contrarian nature of some of his predictions, Cramer’s most recent call ended up being somewhat prescient.  Earlier today, the price of the leading coin slipped to a multi-week low of $108,787.  Source: https://u.today/cramer-warns-you-could-lose-everything-with-american-bitcoin
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011496-30.98%
Spectral
SPEC$0.3442-0.97%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000013906-4.19%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:44
Udostępnij
Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift?

Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift?

The post Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? Skip to content Home Crypto News Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bhutanese-government-btc-transfer/
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.01+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011496-30.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:12
Udostępnij
The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred 355.51 BTC to a new wallet, worth approximately $388 million

The Royal Government of Bhutan transferred 355.51 BTC to a new wallet, worth approximately $388 million

PANews reported on September 26 that Onchain Lens monitored that the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 355.51 BTC (worth US$387.8 million) to a new wallet.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.01+0.23%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02223-0.26%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 15:44
Udostępnij
Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up

Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up

TLDR Bitwise filed the first ETF proposal to track Hyperliquid’s HYPE token with the SEC HYPE token fell 11% to $40.51 with an $11 billion market cap, ranking as 21st-largest cryptocurrency SEC delayed action on several altcoin ETF proposals including SUI, PENGU, INJ, SEI, and Avalanche funds Competition heats up as Aster DEX surpassed Hyperliquid [...] The post Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.61+1.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01177-0.16%
Capverse
CAP$0.10622-0.69%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 15:37
Udostępnij
Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

The post Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF expert Nate Geraci, also the President of Nova Dius Wealth, made a bold prediction that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs, could be a death-knell for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLE), Bitmine (BMNR), etc. He cited a WSJ article that notes that unusual trading activity in crypto treasury deals has drawn strong attention from US regulators. Crypto ETFs Could Challenge DATs As per the latest report from Wall Street Journal, financial regulators are reviewing unusual trading activity in the shares of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency as a core part of their corporate strategy. Both the US SEC and FINRA have examined trading patterns ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. A number of companies have joined the race for building a crypto treasury, for assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, etc. Lawyers familiar with the matter stated that such FINRA letters often lead to deeper inquiries into insider trading-related issues. David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, said: “When those go out, it really stirs the pot. It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Speaking on the development, ETF expert Nate Geraci said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new generic listing standards could mark the end of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms. Geraci argued that DATs have largely benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but the landscape is shifting. He added that approval of staking within ETFs would further diminish their relevance, calling it “pretty much game over.” The first Ethereum staking ETF went live yesterday in the US. Geraci advised that investors should stick to spot crypto ETFs, or the underlying assets themselves, rather than trading the stocks of crypto treasury firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine (BMNR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and others. Does It Mean…
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000896+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011496-30.98%
NovaTrade
NOVA$0.0002347-3.37%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:32
Udostępnij
PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PANews reported on September 26th that PeckShield detected an unusual fund transfer from Hypervault, withdrawing approximately $3.6 million in crypto assets. The funds were converted to ETH after being bridged from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum network. 752 ETH were deposited into TornadoCash for coin mixing. The incident is suspected to be a "rug pull" and users are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,002.89-0.48%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.003373+12.39%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 15:30
Udostępnij
Analysis: Changes in core indicators such as Bitcoin may trigger sharp market fluctuations, and the market may be approaching the trigger point of a new round of trends

Analysis: Changes in core indicators such as Bitcoin may trigger sharp market fluctuations, and the market may be approaching the trigger point of a new round of trends

PANews reported on September 26 that Matrixport's latest investment research pointed out that the financing costs, leverage ratios and trading volumes of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana released signals inconsistent with price trends, indicating that the market structure is fragile but also hinting at potential trading opportunities. Currently, multiple key on-chain levels and derivative indicators are converging to a region that has historically triggered significant volatility, suggesting the market may be nearing the trigger point for a new trend. Bitcoin is approaching the converging apex of a symmetrical triangle formation, a pattern that has historically triggered rapid breakouts. The price may be moving closer to the key technical level of $110,000. Furthermore, the options market has seen early positioning. With structural risks rising amidst high leverage, volatility this year may erupt earlier than in previous years.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3861+0.59%
MAY
MAY$0.03807-0.39%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$2.3699+177.27%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/26 15:06
Udostępnij
Why is crypto market crashing today? (26 Sep)

Why is crypto market crashing today? (26 Sep)

The total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion on Sep. 26 as Bitcoin fell below $109,000 threshold and more than $1.2 billion in liquidations hit the market. According to data from CoinGecko,…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Capverse
CAP$0.10622-0.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07648+2.34%
Udostępnij
Crypto.news2025/09/26 15:05
Udostępnij
Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Relief?

Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Relief?

The post Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Relief? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Relief? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/senate-sets-crypto-tax-showdown-trump/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.572+0.31%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02819--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011496-30.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 14:56
Udostępnij
Regulators Eye Stock Jumps Before Corporate Crypto Buys: WSJ

Regulators Eye Stock Jumps Before Corporate Crypto Buys: WSJ

Regulators have pinged companies after unusual market moves before treasury disclosures, though no formal actions have been confirmed.
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:44
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands