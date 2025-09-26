Giełda MEXC
The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why…
The post The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s been some bad news for the recent surge in crypto treasury companies. These companies have landed on the radar of US regulators and could face investigations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC and FINRA contacted cryptocurrency treasury firms about information leaks and unusual transactions ahead of the treasury announcements. US regulators the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating possible insider trading in the stocks of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies, the WSJ reported. Authorities sent letters to nearly 200 companies that had announced such strategies, expressing concern about spikes in trading volume and stock prices just before they publicly announced their crypto strategies. Accordingly, more than 200 companies that announced they were adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have come under scrutiny by the SEC and FINRA due to unusual stock price fluctuations prior to the announcement of these announcements. The letters also warned that the information could indicate a violation of the Fair Disclosure Regulation (Reg FD), which prohibits companies from disclosing material, non-public information to individual investors. Industry experts say they see the move as the start of a full-scale regulatory investigation into insider trading. Lawyers say such letters often signal the possibility of further investigations into insider trading. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-sec-and-finra-are-taking-action-theyre-investigating-cryptocurrency-companies-heres-why/
2025/09/26 16:41
2025/09/26 16:41
Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week
XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19. Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 16:41
Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her
The post Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As…
2025/09/26 16:40
2025/09/26 16:40
Japan to open new facility backing $550B U.S. trade deal
The post Japan to open new facility backing $550B U.S. trade deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, Japan’s Ministry of Finance said it plans to establish an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package with the U.S. The deal was part of Tokyo’s tariff agreement with Washington to realign the U.S.-Japan economic relationship. According to the report, Japan would finance the investment package through equity, loans, and loan guarantees from the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI). The country’s Ministry of Finance also said the new facility at JBIC will provide financial support for local companies to expand overseas in industries strategically important for the country’s economic security. Japan revises regulations on JBIC Our historic trade deal with Japan delivers $550 billion for America to invest and strengthen our nation. We will use the funds to build our energy infrastructure, chip manufacturing, critical minerals mining, and shipbuilding to name a few. What we’ve achieved with our… pic.twitter.com/VPtZJYnLR4 — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) September 5, 2025 The Ministry of Finance acknowledged that it revised regulations on JBIC to allow the expansion of its investment in developed countries, including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. Japan’s previous regulations limited JBIC’s investment framework in developed countries to certain sectors compared to emerging countries. The U.S. and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the details of the deal this month. Both countries agreed to focus on investing in chips, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and shipbuilding sectors. The deal is expected to be made by January 2029, which coincides with the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on CNBC on September 11 that the two countries will share products from projects funded by the deal until the initial investment is recouped. He also revealed the profit breakdown will shift to the…
2025/09/26 16:28
2025/09/26 16:28
Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal
The post Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel is trying to stay alive in the chip game, and now it’s knocking on TSMC’s door. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. chipmaker has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company about a possible partnership or cash investment. The talks are still private, but people familiar with the situation allegedly say both companies have been going back and forth on what a deal might look like. This push comes right after Bloomberg reported that Intel had also approached Apple, asking if the iPhone maker would consider tossing in some cash. Sources say Intel is offering common stock in exchange. These new developments follow the U.S. government’s decision to buy a 10% stake in Intel, worth $11 billion, using $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act funds. Nvidia and SoftBank throw money into Intel Intel’s scramble for outside help didn’t start with the U.S. government. According to WSJ, the outreach began even before President Trump got involved last month. But once Washington bought in, the pace picked up fast. SoftBank injected $2 billion into Intel back in August. Nvidia followed shortly after, dropping $5 billion to grab a 4% stake. At the center of this storm is Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He’s been hustling to line up partners as the company tries to recover from years of missed targets and losing ground to rivals. Intel was once the top name in chips, but now it’s trailing behind Nvidia and AMD in the AI arms race. The market doesn’t wait, and neither do competitors. Intel knows this, and that’s why it’s trying to make big moves now. Intel has spent billions trying to build up its contract manufacturing unit, aiming to take on TSMC head-to-head. But the results so far have been weak. Very few outside clients have come onboard, and…
2025/09/26 16:19
2025/09/26 16:19
8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Charging Full Speed As One Upcoming Presale Blasts Through The Market
The post 8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Charging Full Speed As One Upcoming Presale Blasts Through The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 11:15 Are you positioned to capture the explosive upside that high-quality meme coins can offer in 2025? Selecting the right token can make a remarkable difference between moderate returns and extraordinary gains. With the meme coin market surging in popularity, investors are searching for the coins that promise real growth, security, and innovative rewards. MoonBull ($MOBU) leads the way with an upcoming presale designed to reward early supporters with elite staking opportunities and secret token drops. Other high ROI tokens in 2025 such as GOHOME ($GOHOME), Gigachad ($GIGA), AI Companions ($AIC), Comedian ($BAN), Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT), Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31), and Bonk ($BONK) are also generating strong investor interest and excitement across the community. MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme coin designed specifically for meme coin enthusiasts targeting high ROI tokens in 2025. It combines the viral appeal of meme culture with robust Ethereum security and seamless DeFi integration. The project rewards supporters with carefully structured incentives, making it a standout option for investors seeking both entertainment and financial opportunity. Whitelist members receive exclusive access to the upcoming presale, securing the lowest possible entry price and unlocking bonus token allocations. This process also provides early insights into MoonBull’s roadmap, offering participants unique knowledge about upcoming milestones and secret token drops. These benefits are reserved only for whitelist members, ensuring a highly privileged position before the public launch. Participation is strictly limited, with whitelist spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Investors are encouraged to act quickly to secure their position, as this opportunity provides unparalleled early access to staking rewards and secret token drops. The upcoming presale, scheduled for September 26, represents a strategic chance to join one of the most promising Ethereum meme coins of 2025. MoonBull Whitelist Frenzy: Why Getting In Early…
2025/09/26 16:16
2025/09/26 16:16
Thumzup Media Launches $10M Share Buyback While Building Bitcoin and Dogecoin Treasury
Thumzup Media Corporation has announced a $10 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term growth strategy…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/26 16:11
The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge
The future of decentralized systems incorporates the concept of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. On-chain AI facilitates safe, transparent activities throughout networks, revolutionizing areas such as finance and data administration. Lyno AI is a step forward in this direction with its dedicated arbitrage platform. $LYNO: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains Puts Wall Street Power in […] The post The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/26 16:08
2025/09/26 16:08
China Inaugurates Digital Yuan Operation Centre to Push CBDC Integration: Report
The post China Inaugurates Digital Yuan Operation Centre to Push CBDC Integration: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has quietly taken a bold step in its bid to expand the global footprint of its digital currency. On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) inaugurated an international operations centre for its central bank digital currency, the digital yuan (e-CNY) in Shanghai, according to a report from the South China Morning Post. PBOC Deputy Governor, Lu Lei, framed the move as part of a “historical inevitability” in payments innovation, with the aim of offering a more efficient, inclusive, and open global cross-border payment system. The initiative is intended to enhance settlement efficiency, and serve as building blocks toward a broader framework for e-CNY integration. China’s CBDC push comes in the wake of the country pulling the brakes on tokenization efforts. Earlier this week, China’s securities regulator warned some brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization businesses in Hong Kong. Read more: China Pumps the Brakes on RWA Businesses in Hong Kong: Reuters Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/26/china-inaugurates-digital-yuan-operation-centre-to-push-cbdc-integration-report
2025/09/26 16:08
2025/09/26 16:08
Fintech Checkout.com’s valuation falls to $12 billion
The post Fintech Checkout.com’s valuation falls to $12 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and founder of payment platform Checkout.com, speaking at the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2022. Horacio Villalobos | Getty Images LONDON — Fintech unicorn Checkout.com is giving staff a way of cashing in their shares: buying them out. The London-headquartered payments platform said Friday that it plans to launch a share buyback initiative for employees to “provide them with a path to liquidity.” The share buyback program is based on a new internal valuation of $12 billion, Checkout.com said. Although internal, the valuation marks a significant drop from its last fundraising round. Checkout.com was valued at $40 billion in a $1 billion funding round in 2022. However, it was said to have lowered its internal valuation to $11 billion later that year, according to reports. Checkout.com says it regularly monitors the value for its employees in its share incentive program. The fintech competes with payment service providers such as Stripe, Adyen and PayPal. The company processes billions of dollars in transactions every year for the likes of Coinbase, Pizza Hut and H&M. Such share sales have proven an increasingly popular way for startups to offer longtime employees and other investors liquidity, particularly as tech companies stay private for longer amid a multi-year decline in initial public offerings. Checkout.com says it is now on track to exceed a target of 30% core net revenue growth this year and is forecasting $300 billion in annual e-commerce payment volume. “We are relentlessly focused on growth and innovation, particularly with the impact of AI and the expected rise of agentic commerce,” said Guillaume Pousaz, the company’s CEO and founder, in a press release. Several other private fintechs have opted to allow employees to sell shares in recent months. In February, Stripe announced a tender offer allowing early…
2025/09/26 16:07
2025/09/26 16:07
