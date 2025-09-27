State of Crypto: Shutdown Watch

The post State of Crypto: Shutdown Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some of crypto's momentum in Washington D.C. has stalled, a situation that may become worse if the U.S. government shuts down next week. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions. Slowing but not stopping The narrative The U.S. government seems headed toward a shutdown. While that won't directly affect crypto, the reverberations from the government shutting down will affect policymaking in the crypto world. Why it matters There are three major questions right now when it comes to market structure legislation: Will Congress pass a bill; when might Congress pass a bill; and how will a government shutdown affect this process? Beyond just Congress, a shutdown might affect regulators' rulemaking efforts, though that may not be as big an issue at the moment (depending, of course, on how long the shutdown lasts). Breaking it down Congress has until Sept. 30, 2025 — in other words, Tuesday — to pass a budget bill, or at least a continuing resolution that would keep funding the government. Republicans control the White House, House of Representatives and Senate, but they still need some Democrat support to move a budget bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies seemed set to meet and negotiate with President Donald Trump, but Trump canceled the meeting earlier this week. And on Friday, Punchbowl News reported that the House of Representatives' leadership might not bring the body back into session at all until the Senate passes a bill. A shutdown will likely slow down progress on crypto market structure legislation. The chances of market structure making it through Congress and to the president's desk this year are already growing slim even without the looming shutdown threat, according to…