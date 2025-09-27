2025-09-28 Sunday

State of Crypto: Shutdown Watch

The post State of Crypto: Shutdown Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some of crypto's momentum in Washington D.C. has stalled, a situation that may become worse if the U.S. government shuts down next week. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions. Slowing but not stopping The narrative The U.S. government seems headed toward a shutdown. While that won't directly affect crypto, the reverberations from the government shutting down will affect policymaking in the crypto world. Why it matters There are three major questions right now when it comes to market structure legislation: Will Congress pass a bill; when might Congress pass a bill; and how will a government shutdown affect this process? Beyond just Congress, a shutdown might affect regulators' rulemaking efforts, though that may not be as big an issue at the moment (depending, of course, on how long the shutdown lasts). Breaking it down Congress has until Sept. 30, 2025 — in other words, Tuesday — to pass a budget bill, or at least a continuing resolution that would keep funding the government. Republicans control the White House, House of Representatives and Senate, but they still need some Democrat support to move a budget bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies seemed set to meet and negotiate with President Donald Trump, but Trump canceled the meeting earlier this week. And on Friday, Punchbowl News reported that the House of Representatives' leadership might not bring the body back into session at all until the Senate passes a bill. A shutdown will likely slow down progress on crypto market structure legislation. The chances of market structure making it through Congress and to the president's desk this year are already growing slim even without the looming shutdown threat, according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:41
XRP Surpasses Key Price Gap: What Could Happen Next?

The post XRP Surpasses Key Price Gap: What Could Happen Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is facing a drop alongside the rest of the broader crypto market. In the last 24 hours, a total of $209.05 million has been liquidated as digital assets extended a downturn since the week’s start. The release of a PCE report on Friday, regarded as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, did just a little to move the crypto markets. Core inflation was little changed in August, likely keeping the central bank on pace for an interest rate cut ahead. XRP rebounded in Friday’s session, closing the day in green to reach a high of $2.81 before it started declining again. At the time of writing, XRP was down 3.51% in the last 24 hours to $2.74 and down 9.49% weekly. XRP price gap emerges XRP has steadily declined since a high of $3.14 on Sept. 18. The price fell for five straight days at a stretch from this date; on Sept. 22, XRP saw a sharp drop from $2.97 to $2.69. In another instance, XRP saw a price drop on Thursday from $2.94 to $2.72. The recent XRP price movement has created a price gap, which might attract liquidity, with price seeking to fill it up. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, XRP has a price gap sitting between $2.73 and $2.51. At a current price of $2.74, XRP is sitting above this price gap. Two scenarios might be likely: The price gap acts as a magnet, pulling XRP toward it in a bid to fill it up. Second, enormous buying pressure might emerge in the markets, dwindling the impact of the price gap, with XRP clearing it. In the first scenario, major support is envisaged at the daily SMA 200 at $2.54; on the other hand, a decisive breach above the daily SMA 50 at $2.97 might…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:38
U.S. Stocks Surge on Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Tech Earnings

The post U.S. Stocks Surge on Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Tech Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 26, 2025 15:32 U.S. equities hit record highs driven by tech earnings and AI optimism. Soft labor data and stable inflation fuel hopes of Fed rate cuts, easing yields and volatility. U.S. Equities Reach New Heights In a remarkable turn of events, U.S. equities have surged to record highs, propelled by robust tech sector earnings and burgeoning optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, according to VanEck. This financial upswing has been further buoyed by softer labor market data and stable inflation figures, which have bolstered expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Factors Driving Market Optimism The recent rally in the stock market can be attributed to several key factors. Strong earnings reports from major tech companies have instilled confidence among investors, highlighting the sector’s resilience and growth potential. Additionally, the continued advancements and integration of artificial intelligence across industries have sparked further enthusiasm, potentially paving the way for future innovations and efficiencies. Moreover, the labor market’s softer data, coupled with stable inflation, has led market participants to anticipate that the Federal Reserve may consider easing its monetary policy. Such a move could involve potential rate cuts, which would lower borrowing costs and stimulate economic activity, providing an additional boost to the stock market. Impact on Market Dynamics The anticipation of potential rate cuts has already influenced market dynamics, as evidenced by falling yields and muted volatility. Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s actions, as any indication of forthcoming cuts could further ignite the market’s upward trajectory. Challenges and Considerations Despite the current optimism, investors remain vigilant about potential challenges. The reliance on tech sector performance raises concerns about market concentration risks. Additionally, the unpredictable nature of geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global markets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:26
Snek Price Prediction: $0.009 Target Ahead While MoonBull Presale Stage 1 Heats Up with Referral Rewards for New Meme Coin

The crypto market has always been a circus of bulls charging forward, bears trying to claw back momentum, and penguins […] The post Snek Price Prediction: $0.009 Target Ahead While MoonBull Presale Stage 1 Heats Up with Referral Rewards for New Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 22:15
UK Government Faces Pressure to Align Crypto Regulation with Industry Ambition

TLDR The UK’s crypto regulations are fragmented and slow, risking its leadership aspirations. FCA’s Crypto Roadmap is proactive, but heavy compliance burdens could deter startups. UK faces competition from proactive jurisdictions like the US, Singapore, and the EU. The government’s proposed tax reporting rules may push investors to more favorable markets. The UK is at [...] The post UK Government Faces Pressure to Align Crypto Regulation with Industry Ambition appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/27 22:14
Vietnam Embraces AI as Key Economic Driver at NVIDIA AI Day

The post Vietnam Embraces AI as Key Economic Driver at NVIDIA AI Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 26, 2025 15:08 Vietnam positions AI at the forefront of its economic strategy, highlighted during NVIDIA AI Day in Ho Chi Minh City, aiming to become a leading AI nation in Southeast Asia. Vietnam is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of its economic strategy, as highlighted by Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the Vietnam National Innovation Center, during NVIDIA AI Day in Ho Chi Minh City. The event saw over 800 attendees gather to engage in discussions on sovereign AI, including insights into physical, agentic, and generative AI, as well as AI factories that are driving innovation at multiple scales. AI Day Highlights Held at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, NVIDIA AI Day featured 15 breakout sessions and provided a platform for startups, developers, and researchers to delve into the latest AI technologies. Chuck Tybur, head of the NVIDIA Partner Network, emphasized the importance of sovereign AI, outlining its key components such as an AI-ready workforce, tailored AI models, and locally governed AI factories. Vietnam’s AI Ambitions Vietnam aims to leverage AI to propel digital transformation across sectors like government services, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and the creative industries. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, praised Vietnam’s STEM achievements, noting the country’s strong foundation for future technological advancements. Industry Collaboration The event also showcased collaborative efforts with Vietnamese companies advancing AI capabilities. Notable participants included GreenNode, which focuses on developing large-scale Vietnamese language models, and FPT, which utilizes NVIDIA GPUs for secure AI model training. VNPT AI and Zalo are also integrating NVIDIA solutions to enhance their AI offerings. Looking Ahead Vietnam is setting its sights on establishing three national data centers and becoming a top AI leader in Southeast Asia by 2030. Tuan Minh…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 22:05
Ethereum Holds Strong Above $4K as MAGAX Presale Captures Retail Buzz

Ethereum Consolidates at Key Levels in September 2025 Ethereum (ETH) has managed to stay firmly above the $4,000 level this […] The post Ethereum Holds Strong Above $4K as MAGAX Presale Captures Retail Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/27 22:00
XRP & ADA Fade, Whales Say It’s MUTM’s Time, Price Set to Rise $0.035 to $0.040

The post XRP & ADA Fade, Whales Say It’s MUTM’s Time, Price Set to Rise $0.035 to $0.040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As institutional sentiment rotates away from legacy cryptos, retail and whale investors are increasingly turning their attention to under-the-radar DeFi opportunities. While ADA and XRP have historically offered stability and moderate returns, the current market shows clear signs of consolidation in these assets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently in presale at $0.035, is capturing momentum as a high-utility token with structured revenue mechanisms, Layer-2 efficiency, and early-stage pricing poised for rapid growth. Analysts monitoring crypto charts and crypto prices indicate that MUTM’s unique design and presale traction are driving strong accumulation among whales, signaling a potential breakout above $0.040 in the next phase. Cardano (ADA) Cardano (ADA) has long been recognized for its robust proof-of-stake blockchain, staking rewards, and smart contract capabilities. Recent crypto charts reveal a consolidation pattern near historical highs, signaling limited short-term volatility and modest upside. While ADA remains a popular choice for risk-averse investors, its utility is largely confined to network participation and staking rewards. Retail crypto coins focusing on aggressive gains are beginning to redirect attention toward assets offering direct financial incentives, leaving ADA’s potential growth more incremental compared to DeFi projects with layered revenue streams. XRP XRP has maintained relevance through banking partnerships and cross-border payment solutions. Historical highs and crypto price movements indicate a steady trajectory, yet regulatory uncertainties continue to cap its aggressive upside. While XRP serves as a stable option for traditional crypto investing, its utility for early-stage growth investors is restricted. With the institutional rotation away from XRP, whales are prioritizing platforms that offer predictable returns and high adoption potential, putting MUTM in the spotlight as a superior opportunity for capturing early-stage DeFi upside. Mutuum Finance (MUTM): DeFi Utility Driving Rapid Growth Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a next-generation DeFi platform integrating dual lending models designed to maximize flexibility and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:59
Ethereum Exchange Supply Drops 52% as $3,700 Liquidation Risk Grows

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:56
Pepe Coin Price Bounce Likely as Support Zone Aligns With Rising Social Activity

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:38
