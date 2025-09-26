2025-09-28 Sunday

Forward Industries previously purchased approximately $1.34 billion of SOL at an average price of $232, and currently has a floating loss of $245 million.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Forward Industries previously purchased 6,822,000 SOL (currently worth approximately $1.34 billion) at an average price of $232 and is currently facing a floating loss of more than $245 million.
PANews2025/09/26 16:44
BiyaPay responds to the SFC's "unlicensed" statement: It has not obtained a Hong Kong license and refuses to open services to Hong Kong residents.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news from BiyaPay, in response to the recent statement issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong regarding "no license in Hong Kong", BiyaPay responded that the company has not yet obtained a stock trading license or a cryptocurrency trading license in Hong Kong, and strictly abides by the relevant laws and regulations of the SFC, and clearly stated that BiyaPay does not provide stock and cryptocurrency trading services to Hong Kong residents. BiyaPay is also steadily advancing its global compliance efforts. Officially, the company has obtained a New Zealand FSP financial services license and has established a team in the United States, actively applying for a US broker license. Furthermore, BiyaPay is investing in and participating in securities and crypto-related licenses in Hong Kong, and is simultaneously pursuing regulatory applications in multiple jurisdictions. Earlier news , the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission today warned the public to beware of an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay".
PANews2025/09/26 16:33
A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750

The post A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points ETH must break $4,841 to target $5,864; failure risks drop to $2,750 support. RSI hits 14.84 on 4H chart, signaling rare oversold condition with rebound potential. $23B in crypto options expiry and shutdown fears increase short-term market pressure. Ethereum is trading at $3,928.31, down 2.11% daily and 13.50% weekly, reflecting strong bearish pressure. This decline follows a sharp ETF outflow of $251.2 million, including $158.1 million from Fidelity. Market conditions remain unstable, as Ethereum trades below the +1.0σ MVRV band at $4,841 and far under the +1.5σ level at $5,884. The realized price stands at $2,436.94, with deeper support at the −1.0σ band of $1,711. Ethereum MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands | Source : glassnode Ethereum must reclaim $4,841 to break its downtrend and aim for $5,864, the next key target. However, failure to hold could push ETH toward the −0.5σ support level at $2,754. The model’s mean sits at $3,797, and ETH trading above it suggests moderate strength despite the broader weakness. Still, downside risk persists if market conditions deteriorate further in the coming sessions. RSI Collapse and Options Expiry Fuel Market Tension Ethereum’s 4-hour RSI has dropped to 14.84, indicating extreme oversold conditions and heightened selling pressure. This marks only the 19th time in a decade that RSI has fallen below 15. Ethereum RSI | Source : X Such low RSI levels have historically led to short-term rebounds, though this is not guaranteed. Traders now await signs of a possible reversal or continued weakness. Meanwhile, over $21 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired today, marking one of Q3 2025’s largest stress events. This quarterly options expiry injected significant volatility into markets as participants scrambled to adjust their positions. Macro Risks and Leverage Add to Bearish Momentum The threat of a U.S. government shutdown has increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:30
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime

TLDR CleanSpark secured a second $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility this week with Two Prime, bringing total borrowing capacity to $400 million The financing is non-dilutive, meaning no new shares were issued that would reduce existing shareholder value CleanSpark holds nearly 13,000 BTC on its balance sheet, making it the ninth-largest public Bitcoin holder The [...] The post CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 16:25
YouTube celebrity MrBeast purchased 538,000 ASTER tokens in three days, worth approximately $990,000.

PANews reported on September 26th that YouTube influencer MrBeast purchased 538,384 ASTER tokens, valued at approximately $990,000, over the past three days, according to on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain. Data shows that MrBeast deposited 1 million USDT into the Aster protocol through the public wallet address 0x9e67 and the new wallet address 0x0e8A, and subsequently withdrew 538,384 ASTER tokens at an average purchase price of approximately $1.87.
PANews2025/09/26 16:13
Google Buys 5.4% of Cipher Mining With $3B Fluidstack Deal

The post Google Buys 5.4% of Cipher Mining With $3B Fluidstack Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining as part of a $3 billion multi-year data center deal with artificial intelligence data center company Fluidstack. According to a Thursday announcement, Google will receive its stake in Cipher Mining in exchange for guaranteeing $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s obligations in the contract with Cipher. This plays a part in a larger $3 billion Fluidstack deal with Cipher to lease computing power for 10 years. The news follows another, similar deal between Google and Fluidstack. In late August, the internet search behemoth became the largest shareholder of Bitcoin (BTC) miner TeraWulf by acquiring 14% of the company in exchange for guaranteeing obligations in a separate Fluidstack deal. The deal will see Cipher deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by a maximum of 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site is also capable of reaching a total capacity of 500 megawatts and possesses 587 acres of surrounding land. Source: Cipher Mining Related: The $3.5B shift: How Bitcoin miners are cashing in on AI Deal strengthens AI mining crossover Google will backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher Mining. In exchange, the internet giant will receive warrants to acquire approximately 24 million shares of Cipher common stock, equating to an approximately 5.4% pro forma equity ownership stake. Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the deal reinforces the company’s high-performance computing (HPC) momentum. “We believe this transaction represents the first of several in the HPC space as we continue to scale our capabilities and strengthen our position in this rapidly growing sector,” he said. The deal underscores a broader trend of crypto mining firms shifting into artificial intelligence computing. Earlier this week, CleanSpark announced a $100 million financing round…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:11
Hong Kong sounds alarm on unapproved yuan-stablecoins: report

The post Hong Kong sounds alarm on unapproved yuan-stablecoins: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong financial regulators warn investors to remain cautious of unapproved yuan-backed stablecoins, stating it has not issued any licenses for stablecoin issuers. Summary The HKMA warn investors against trusting unapproved stablecoin projects as the agency has yet to issue any licenses. Ever since the Stablecoin Ordinance came into effect, there has been a surge in market interest towards the digital asset sector, with many firms lining up to become a licensed stablecoin issuer under the HKMA. According to a recent report by the SCMP, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have cautioned local investors against investing in stablecoins pegged to the Chinese yuan. The financial agency issued a reminder that it has yet to issue any stablecoin issuer licenses thus far, therefore investors should remain vigilant. In a statement published on WeChat, the HKMA denied claims circulating on social media that there has already been a yuan-pegged stablecoin officially issued under the Stablecoin Ordinance from Hong Kong. Just a week prior, the Hong Kong-based firm AnchorX launched an off-shore stablecoin pegged to the yuan. The token was dubbed AxCNH. Although the HKMA has yet to distribute any stablecoin issuer licenses, AnchorX claims it holds a valid stablecoin license from the Astana Financial Services Authority in Kazakhstan. The stablecoin is intended to facilitate cross-border payments, specifically for offshore Chinese enterprises and countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, AnchorX also expressed that it planned to expand on use cases for AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset tokenization. Hong Kong regulators have stated before that it is unlikely to grant stablecoin issuer licenses within this year. Hong Kong’s stablecoin race: Who are the contenders for yuan stablecoins? So far, there have been at least 77 institutions which have expressed interest in registering for a stablecoin issuer, as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:09
From TV weatherman to dentist, FundSeeder finds hidden talent

The post From TV weatherman to dentist, FundSeeder finds hidden talent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Champpixs | Istock | Getty Images Brian Lovern started his career pointing at storm systems on a green screen as a local TV weatherman in western Kentucky. More than two decades later, he was staring at natural-gas price charts, turning forecasts into profits, producing annual returns upwards of 100%. Lovern, 49, had made the unusual jump from broadcast meteorology to Wall Street, working on weather desks at hedge funds and investment banks. But trading wasn’t part of the job. “On the trade floors, in most cases, that’s not going to happen,” he said in an interview. “They kind of frown upon weather guys who trade.” So in 2016, he started trading his own money. For four years, Lovern ran a strategy that combined his expertise in weather models with fundamentals like daily gas production and export flows. He scored his best year in 2018 with a 140% gain. “It’s one thing to have the data and say, ‘this is what it shows.’ But interpreting it, and being able to make a good determination of how that data is going to change—that’s really where the money is,” he said. His success didn’t go unnoticed. Lovern was identified as one of the top traders by FundSeeder, a platform founded by “Market Wizards” author Jack Schwager and Emanuel Balarie that searches for under-the-radar trading talent worldwide and provides them with capital to scale. Finding ‘Wizards’ Schwager, a longtime trader in his own right and market historian best known for his “Market Wizards” book series, which profiled some of the most successful traders of the past half-century, including Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller. His books are required reading for many aspiring traders, making his endorsement a rare seal of legitimacy for investors outside Wall Street’s traditional pipelines. “There are lots of great traders…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:55
Jimmy Kimmel Disney investors politics fiduciary duty

The post Jimmy Kimmel Disney investors politics fiduciary duty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images A group of Disney investors is demanding access to company records, alleging that the entertainment giant’s handling of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension reflected political pressures rather than the best interests of shareholders. In a letter sent Wednesday to CEO Bob Iger, lawyers representing the American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, a federation of labor unions, and Reporters Without Borders said they are seeking board materials, communications and policies related to the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”  The investor groups argue that the decision was driven by threats from federal regulators and broadcast affiliates, rather than a business calculation to benefit shareholders. “Disney’s stock suffered significant declines in response to the abrupt suspension, which appeared to be in response to political threats,” the investors wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Semafor. Disney shares fell 3.3% from Sept. 17, the day after Kimmel was suspended, through this past Monday. Kimmel was pulled from the air after his Sept. 15 monologue addressing the politicization of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The host returned to ABC on Tuesday, though affiliates representing about a quarter of U.S. households, including Nexstar and Sinclair stations, didn’t carry the program. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Disney stock from 9/17 The investors seek board minutes, internal communications, affiliate agreements and analyses of the financial impact of the suspension. “There is a credible basis to suspect that the Board and executives may have breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, care, and good faith by placing improper political…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:52
Singapore Tycoon Lim Hock Chee’s Sheng Siong Grocery Chain Plans $402 Million Expansion

The post Singapore Tycoon Lim Hock Chee’s Sheng Siong Grocery Chain Plans $402 Million Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Sheng Siong outlet in Singapore. Sheng Siong Group Sheng Siong Group—controlled by Singapore tycoon Lim Hock Chee and his family—is investing S$520 million ($402 million) to expand its grocery store chain and warehouse in the city-state. The company plans to open three new stores every year over the next 10 to 15 years, boosting its supermarket network to 120 stores by 2040 from about 80 currently. To support the expansion, Sheng Siong is building a new warehouse on a 61,297-square-meter site in the western Singapore town of Mandai. The new warehouse, which will be under a 33-year lease from state-owned industrial landlord JTC Corp, is 2.5 times the size of Sheng Siong’s existing 25,000-square-meter facility and will feature multiple temperature-controlled storage zones and integrated food processing capabilities. The company will also invest in automation and robotic systems that will help optimize storage and inventory management. “With this increased area and the new technology, the group will be able to further strengthen its warehouse management operations, improve cost efficiency and be equipped with flexibility to support the group’s expansion plan,” Sheng Siong said. Sheng Siong, which competes with bigger rival NTUC Fairprice, unveiled its expansion plans even as some retailers have exited the competitive grocery industry in Singapore. In March, DFI Retail Group (part of Hong Kong-based Jardine Matheson) sold its Giant hypermart and Cold Storage grocery chains to Malaysia’s Macrovalue for S$125 million. With an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, Lim and his family are among the wealthiest in Singapore. The son of a hog farmer, he got his start in 1985 with a small pork stall. Today, Lim and his family hold a majority stake in Sheng Siong Group, the country’s third-largest supermarket chain by sales. Apart from its stores in Singapore, it operates six outlets in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:49
