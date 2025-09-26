2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
BlackRock Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application with SEC

BlackRock Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application with SEC

BlackRock filed for a new Bitcoin Premium Income ETF that uses covered-call options to generate yield from Bitcoin holdings The ETF would be a sequel to BlackRock's $87 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which has attracted $60.7 billion in inflows since January 2024 BlackRock now holds over $101 billion in digital assets and generates
Coincentral2025/09/26 16:36
Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026

Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026

Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026 Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:23
Silent Rule of Highly Successful People Nobody Talks About

Silent Rule of Highly Successful People Nobody Talks About

The Unspoken Habit That Shapes Their SuccessContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
SEC and FINRA probe crypto-treasury stock spikes at 200+ firms

SEC and FINRA probe crypto-treasury stock spikes at 200+ firms

More than 200 companies that claimed they were switching to a crypto-treasury strategy are now on the radar of U.S. regulators. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have contacted these companies after spotting sudden spikes in stock prices and trading activity just days before their public crypto announcements. According to the Wall Street Journal, regulators saw a pattern: big trades, wild price jumps, and then—surprise—a company would come out and say they're going all in on crypto. The SEC and FINRA are now digging to find out who knew what, and when. In those contacts, the SEC reportedly warned companies about breaking Regulation Fair Disclosure, or Reg FD, which bans companies from leaking important, non-public news to people who might try to trade on it. Regulators flag price jumps and leaked crypto deals The Finra letters didn't just say hello. According to legal experts, these types of letters usually kick off serious investigations. "When those go out, it really stirs the pot," said David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who now defends clients in these cases. "It's typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it's anybody's guess." Right now, it's unclear if any actual enforcement actions are coming, or if any specific company or investor is already being targeted. But these letters alone are enough to make executives nervous. The situation comes at a time when the SEC is trying to shift its tone with the crypto industry. In a recent speech, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called out the old tactics, accusing the agency of having "weaponized" its enforcement division in the past to crack down on the industry. He promised the SEC will now focus on setting "clear, predictable rules." While that speech may have sounded
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:58
Korean actor handed suspended prison term for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto

Korean actor handed suspended prison term for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto

Korean actor Hwang Jung-eum was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:56
Ethereum Co-Founder Offloads $6M ETH While Whales Accumulate $1.6B

Ethereum Co-Founder Offloads $6M ETH While Whales Accumulate $1.6B

In a contrasting display of market sentiment, an Ethereum co-founder has moved a substantial amount of Ether (ETH) to a crypto exchange, even as major institutional investors, often referred to as "whales," engage in aggressive accumulation. Jeffrey Wilcke, one of Ethereum's co-founders and the founder of Grid Games, recently transferred approximately 1,500 ETH, valued at
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:54
Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market
Coincentral2025/09/26 15:52
MAGAX Moonshot Overshadows Ethereum in 2025

MAGAX Moonshot Overshadows Ethereum in 2025

The crypto market setup in 2025 is one of sharp contrasts. While Ethereum remains a key player in decentralised finance, a new contender, MAGAX, is winning the spotlight with its explosive Meme-to-Earn model. Ethereum continues to push forward with its Fusaka update, promising improved scalability. However, while ETH developers refine their infrastructure, investors focus on MAGAX's presale, where early-stage growth opportunities are guaranteed. Ethereum Prepares Fusaka Upgrade Ethereum's Fusaka update is scheduled for December 3, 2025. It introduces expanded blob capacity, designed to lower transaction costs and enhance blockchain efficiency. Christine Kim of the Ethereum Foundation confirmed the timeline, noting that community approval and testnet activity were also involved in the process. These adjustments are expected to boost liquidity by reducing data storage costs and making ETH transactions more affordable. Layer-2 networks will also benefit from the upgrade's efficiencies, helping developers scale faster. Source: TradingView Still, Ethereum's performance has raised questions. ETH trades at around $4,481, down 7.69% over the past month, with only a marginal rise in total market cap. That is why many are comparing it with MAGAX, which is already delivering momentum through its presale. ETH Fails to Ignite Hype Despite Scheduled Upgrade Ethereum's market response indicates that investors remain hesitant. Even with a $2 million bug bounty and strong backing from core developers, ETH's progress depends on upgrades that can take years to fully play out. While these moves improve the network's fundamentals, they do not guarantee exponential price growth. Past updates, such as Dencun and Pectra, delivered similar promises; yet, ETH's chart shows sluggish adoption in the short term. Analysts argue that the Fusaka update may follow this pattern. For many retail traders, that makes Ethereum's improvements feel like background noise compared to the excitement building around MAGAX. Why MAGAX Is Winning Over ETH Investors Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade promises cheaper gas fees and smoother scaling, but MAGAX offers something far more tangible right now. It introduces a Meme-to-Earn model where creators, remixers, and amplifiers can turn viral content into real rewards. This utility sets MAGAX apart from most meme tokens that rely solely on speculation. The platform's AI tools track viral content across different social media platforms and count only genuine organic engagements for rewards. This keeps the community safe from manipulation and ensures everyone gets a fair shot at rewards.  Also, control is handed to users through decentralized governance, creating a system that is built on transparency and trust. Here are other Moonshot MAGAX standout features: Meme-to-Earn Rewards: It's a system that lets creators and their communities earn real rewards whenever their memes go viral. Security First Approach: Independent audits by firms like CertiK and Hacken, combined with a bug bounty program, reinforce long-term trust. Deflationary Mechanics: Token burns and revenue-backed buy-backs steadily reduce supply, creating scarcity that can drive MAGAX's value higher over time. MAGAX blends community-driven engagement with advanced technology, giving investors something far beyond simple speculation. That is why many believe it has the potential to outshine Ethereum in 2025. The Presale Capturing the Market's Attention While ETH investors debate long-term gains, MAGAX is gaining immediate traction. The presale has just entered Stage 2, priced at a remarkably low $0.000293. The MAGAX presale is just in stage 2 and has already pulled in over $97k, showing just how strong its early demand is.  This surge reflects growing confidence in the project. It also handles rewards transparently, while AI tools block bots and fake engagement. For investors, it points to a project with real utility and serious growth potential. Ethereum Struggles as MAGAX Rises Ethereum will always be a cornerstone of blockchain, and Fusaka's December upgrade reinforces that. Yet ETH's slow market reaction shows that infrastructure alone does not inspire the kind of investor enthusiasm needed for exponential returns. MAGAX, on the other hand, is capturing attention with its affordable presale entry price, transparent rewards, and community-driven model. For many traders, the choice is clear: while Ethereum upgrades for efficiency, MAGAX is already creating a long-term opportunity for massive gains.
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:49
Solana (SOL) Price: Drops Below $200 Ahead of October ETF Decision Deadline

Solana (SOL) Price: Drops Below $200 Ahead of October ETF Decision Deadline

Solana (SOL) dropped to $192 on Thursday, falling below the $200 mark and erasing a recent rally to $253 Grayscale's spot SOL ETF faces its first approval deadline on October 10, with five more applications pending through October 2025 Institutions hold less than 1% of SOL's supply compared to 16% of Bitcoin and 7%
Coincentral2025/09/26 15:47
Investment Forecast: Secure 500% to 900% Returns by Adding Ozak AI, Bitcoin, and Solana to Your Portfolio This Year

Investment Forecast: Secure 500% to 900% Returns by Adding Ozak AI, Bitcoin, and Solana to Your Portfolio This Year

Crypto markets are humming in 2025, with analysts predicting that projects may want to supply the type of returns not seen from the last bull cycle. While crypto coins like Bitcoin and Solana hold to draw institutional inflows, an rising presale project—Ozak AI—is developing headlines for its capability to supply exponential growth. Together, these 3
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:31
